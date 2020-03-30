11 Best Touchless Trash Cans

A touchless trash can is also a great housewarming gift , since it’s something that everyone can use. However, there are a lot of options to choose from. We’ve selected the best of the best to help you narrow down the right trash can for your needs.

Touchless or hands-free trash cans are a lifesaver. When your hands are full – or if you just don’t want to touch the lid, a sensor-or pedal-operated trash can is a much more convenient option. It can also be much more sanitary, considering all of the discarded food in your garbage, as well as the germs being wipe or swept into the trash from various kitchen surfaces. The same can be said for throwing away used tissue in your bathroom. (You could flush the tissue, but that wastes water).

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do you really need a hands-free trash can?

There are numerous advantages to having a hands-free trash can. “All our contaminated paper towels and rags are thrown into the trash,” says Wesley Ward, vice president of marketing and merchandising at Hausera.

“You wipe up that raw chicken juice into your nice new undermount sink and grab that rag, then open the trash can or grab the handle to open it, then throw it away, then wash your hands.”

However, Ward asks, what happens when you have to do it again? “The handle for your can or cabinet is still contaminated from your last use, so you end up leaving that as a potential bacteria buildup spot for someone else to touch.”

He says that opening a trash can with your foot – or waving your hand is a good idea. “You don’t clean up chicken juice with your foot, and that’s why hands-free trash cans are the way to go.”

“Madeleine Seah, interior design advisor at HomeRenoGuru, agrees that there are definitely advantages to using hands-free trash cans.

More hygienic

“The trash is a place where the proliferation of germs and bacteria is very high,” she says. “With a hands-free trash can, you can eliminate the risk of coming into contact with these harmful microorganisms, ensuring good hygiene.”

Saves time

“You don't need to pause while you're in the middle of a task to wash your hands after throwing something away,” Seah says.

Ergonomic

“These trash cans are kinder on your back since you don't have to bend over to open the lid while throwing trash away,” she explains.

What to consider when buying a touchless trash can

Location and function are two of the most important considerations. “As a general rule, the higher the volume of waste created, the larger the size of the trash can,” says Seah.

“Larger trash cans are typically used in kitchens where most of the waste is generated.” On the other hand, she says smaller cans can be used in bathrooms and other places where you would generate less trash.



The shape of the trash can is another consideration. “Hands-free trash cans are available in a variety of shapes, such as square, rectangle, and oval.”

So how do you choose between all of these options? “A square or rectangular trash can be tucked in corners easily,” Seah says. “They are great if you intend to place them in smaller spaces.” On the other hand, she recommends oval trash cans in roomier places – because they take up more space.

Also consider ease of use. “Some hands-free trash cans use motion sensors and tend to be easier to operate,” Seah says. “Other models come with a foot pedal and you have to step on the pedal when opening and closing the lid.” If there are elderly people or those with disabilities in the home, she says a sensor might be a better choice.

Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

Best Blue Accent Chairs

Best Storage Chests and Trunks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Best Home Office Accessories