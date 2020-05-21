While COVID-19 rages on, the safest place is home sweet home. But, believe it or not, staying at home all day could also be hazardous to your health. For example, when you’re out making runs for groceries and other necessities, it’s possible to bring those germs back into your home – where they can linger on various surfaces. But are you properly cleaning and sanitizing your home?
Also, some of your daily habits could also be unhealthy. This is not the time to “let yourself go,” and pick up bad habits, while neglecting the basic and necessary activities to contribute to good health.
We found the 15 best essentials you need to stay healthy (and sane) during the quarantine. And since these are stressful times, we also rounded up a few experts to talk about ways to develop and maintain good habits while you’re at home.
You carry your phone everywhere you go- even when you’re at home. But if you can put it down for just 10 minutes, you can get those nasty germs off of it with this PhoneSoap3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger. The unit contains 2 UV-C bulbs designed to zap bacteria. It’s large enough to fit larger phones, and can also be used to sanitize other items like keys, smart watches, and ear buds. The convenient USB and USBC-ports allow you to charge your devices while they’re being sanitized.
When your hands are filthy, you really don’t want to touch anything else. And you don’t have to with this Kohler Touchless Foam/Liquid Soap Dispenser. The no-touch operation is hygienic and convenient. By simply turning the dial, you can match the soap type to foam or liquid – and there are also settings to dispense a small, medium, or heavy amount of soap.
There’s also a light feature to help your kids figure out how long to wash their hands. The light is actually a 20 second timer, so kids know to keep lathering until the light goes out. The soap dispenser uses four AAA batteries, and is available in a variety of colors.
Household air gets stale, and can also contain a variety of unhealthy substances. The Molekule Mini+ Air Purifier is great for smaller rooms (250 sq. ft.). It uses PECO technology to not only collect, but destroy allergens, bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and ozone. The 360-degree air intake takes in pollutants and disperses purified air at every angle. In addition, the fan speed auto adjusts based on the sensor’s diagnosis of the room’s air quality. The vegan leather handle makes it easy to transport the Molekule Mini, so you can place it where it’s needed. However, if what you really need a larger air purifier, the regular Molekule can clean the air in a 600 sq. ft. room.
Sometimes, you need to drown out what’s happening around you. And whether listening to music or an audiobook, these Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones provide a rich sound. The built-in rechargeable battery provides 40 hours of playtime. However, there’s also an audio cable for those times when you would prefer to be plugged in. You can also make hands-free phone calls. The lightweight headphones have an adjustable headband, and are foldable to fit into the included carrying case.
It’s tempting to sit on the sofa, munching chips and candy all day. Although fruits and veggies are much healthier, you may not enjoy the hassle of preparing them. The Huron Easy Clean Masticating Slow Juicer is a convenient way to convert fruits and vegetables to liquid form. The slow squeeze technology ensures the juice retains its taste. In addition, the control level, along with a fine and course strainer, help you regulate the amount of pulp in your juice. And there’s no need to scrub these strainers – cleaning merely involves rinsing them in water.
If you wake up with clogged sinuses and a scratchy throat, consider this Elechomes Ultrasonic Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier. In addition to helping you breath easier, it can also assist in moisturizing your skin, and keeping you cooler in the summer. (You can select a warm mist in the winter.) The large tank provides up to 40 hours of continuous use, and the unit can humidify up to 750 sq. ft. The unit is easy to fill, easy to clean, has digital controls on the front, and includes a remote control.
Sporadic toilet paper shortages are just one reason to consider this Toto Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat. Two other reasons include the warm water spray that provides a thorough cleaning, and the adjustable water settings. The heated seat and the lid both use SoftClose technology. Another neat feature is the self-cleaning wand, which is also designed to prevent back splash. In addition, the toilet seat is both quick and easy to install.
If you love soft drinks, it can hard to drink enough water. However, this DrinkMate Carbonated Water Kit can create sparkling, fizzy water, making it taste much better. But that’s not all: it can also carbonate juices and lemonade – and also beverages, like wine, flat soda, or beer. The kit includes the Drinkmate machine and a 60L CO2 cylinder. It’s available in red, white and matte black.
Many medical and dental services have been curtailed. So now, it’s more important than ever to keep your mouth healthy. The Waterpik Electric Toothbrush/Water Flosser allows you to brush and floss at the same time. By pushing a button, you can select sonic brushing or water flossing – or both. In addition, the handle is detachable. The combo includes 2 water flossing brush heads, a 2-minute timer with 30-second pacer, 10 pressure settings, a recharge indicator, a deluxe toothbrush travel case, and a global charger.
When working from home, you don’t enjoy the health benefits of walking through the parking lot, running up and down the stairs, and strolling those long hallways to the break room or conference room. However, this FluidStance Plane Cloud Balance Board is one way to remain active while you’re working from home. If you have a standing desk, you can burn calories while you balance on the board. It engages your leg and core muscles and increases your heart rate by 15%,
Even if you don’t have a standing desk, you can take advantage of the balance board while watching TV, talking on the phone, or when you’re just bored.
Keeping your floors clean can play a major role in the quality of your health. This Roborock S5 Vacuum and Mop is a robotic vacuum that provides both dry and wet floor cleaning. It has 5 modes: carpet, quiet, mopping, turbo, and max, and in addition to cleaning carpet, it also cleans wood and hard floors. The robot vacuum can also pick up spilled food and pet hair. The cyclonic fan, floating main brush, side brushes, and rolling brushes combine to clean the floor horizontally and vertically. It uses a plug-in water tank that prevents water leaks, and the anti-collision sensors ensure the robot won’t roll over your pets, kids, and furniture.
Avoid touching your trash can (unless you’re taking out the trash) with this simplehuman Hands-Free Kitchen Trash Can. It has a strong stainless-steel pedal that you press to open the can. The lid shox technology easily opens and it also quietly closes. Another neat feature is the liner pocket inside the trash can. You can store extra trash bags in the liner pocket so you don’t have to hunt for them when changing bags. The trash can is made of durable plastic, which makes it easy to clean. In addition to black, it’s also available in gray, and white – both with stainless steel trim.
Whether you’re doing Yoga or Pilates, lifting weights, or engaging in your favorite exercise routine, you need the right mat. This B Yoga High Performance Non Slip Exercise Mat is made with a non-slip rubber material, so it can withstand both sweat and heat without becoming slippery. The mat is 71”L x 26”W, which provides plenty of space to move around. It’s also available in several vibrant colors, including charcoal, deep blue, deep purple, ocean green, and sunrise red.
Plants can improve your home’s air quality. They can clean the air, add oxygen to the air, and filter toxins out of the air. These Emeritus Gardens Clean Air Plants in Pots, are hand packed in 4 inch pots using allergy free, sterilized peat moss, and include instructions – so you don’t necessarily need a green thumb. Each set includes 4 plants: (1) Parlor or Areca Palm, (2) Golden Pothos, (3) Mother in Laws Tongue, and (4) Flowering Peace Lily or Aglaonema.
Clean drinking water is always essential, but purchasing water bottles can be expensive and wasteful. The PUR Advanced Faucet Water Filtration System is an economical way to purify your drinking water. The water filter clicks onto your faucet and typically provides 100 gallons of filtered water (roughly 2 to 3 months) before it needs to be replaced. The water filter removes 99% of lead, and reduces 70 different contaminants, such as chlorine.