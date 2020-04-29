15 Best Kid’s Hammocks: Your Ultimate List

Whether it’s a spot to relax, read, rest, or play, kids hammocks provide the perfect nook of their very own either inside or outdoors. While some kid’s hammocks are made for permanent install, others can easily be moved and are better for camping and travel.
Shop the best hammocks for children below or the best tree swings here if you have a kid who’d like a bit more action.
-
1. Harkla Indoor Hammock Swing for KidsPrice: $103.99Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with necessary hardware so you can hang it right away
- Works for a wide range of ages
- Extremely comfortable and well made
- Made to be used indoors only
- Higher price point
- Can only fit one child at a time
Looking for a relaxing place for your child to hang indoors? The Harkla Indoor Therapy Swing for Kids is definitely a great option . While it might look a little pricey at first, keep in mind it has over $25 of hardware included at no additional cost so you can hang it and allow your child to use it right away. They can sit, lay, read, and lounge in the comfortable hammock, which can hold up to 200 lbs. Keep in mind this hammock is meant for indoor use only.
-
2. Waterproof Kid's Hanging Tent HammockPrice: $109.99Pros:
Cons:
- Can fit 2-3 children inside and includes comfortable cushion
- Unique tent-like design
- Comes with hanging hardware for easy installation
- Higher price point
- Not many colors available for purchase
- May collect some water inside when it rains due to lack of draining
If you’re looking for a unique kid’s hammock that can be used outdoors and indoors, then check out this tent hammock, with tons of room to have fun inside. It’s a bit more expensive than other children’s hammocks but has some really great features and can fit 2-3 children inside. It comes with all of the necessary hanging hardware and is waterproof to withstand the outdoor elements. You can purchase it in either bring pink or green.
-
3. LA SIESTA Moki Froggy – Organic Cotton Kids HammockPrice: $119.90Pros:
Cons:
- Made of cotton and machine washable so it's easy to care for
- Easy to install in many materials including wood, concrete and more
- Safe and durable design with a high max weight
- Doesn't specify if it can be used outdoors, althought it seems like you could
- Only suitable for one child
- Only available in three bright colors
This Cotton Kids Hammock is durable and machine washable, a great bonus when you’re talking about anything that children are going to use. Using special technology, this hammock can be adjusted without the use of knots and can be installed in any type of wall or ceiling. If you’re not a fan of the blue hammock, you can also purchase this top-rated kid’s hammock in blue or pink.
-
4. NEDVI Child Whale HammockPrice: $47.99Pros:
Cons:
- Great for indoor and outdoor use
- Comes with all hardware for installing as well as adjusting the height
- Can support up to 160 lbs. great for both little toddlers and older kids
- Opening might be challenging for bigger kids
- Only available in one color/design
- Can only fit one child at a time
The NEDVI Child Whale Hammock can be used both indoors and outdoors, providing a safe and comfortable spot for your kid to hang (quite literally). Not only is it well constructed but also an adorable, child-friendly design. The hammock can be hung from your ceiling or a tree, with a belt that allows you to adjust the height accordingly. The hammock comes with everything you need including an inflatable cushion seat.
-
5. Wise Owl Outfitters Kids HammockPrice: $25.95Pros:
Cons:
- Made with durable and comfortable nylon
- Bigger kid's hammock than others and can work for kids up to 11 or 12 year old
- Easy to set up and install with adjustable length and height
- Can thin out in the middle from repeated outdoor use
- Hanging hardware could be improved
- Only available in limited colors
The best thing about these ultimate kids hammocks is the size. They’re a bit bigger than some kid’s hammocks and work for children up to 11 or 12 years old. They also come with tree straps and carabiners, making set up really easy. They can be adjusted to the height and comfort level of your choosing. These hammocks are made of 210T parachute nylon (the same kind skydivers use). They’re not just strong but really soft for comfort and relaxation.
-
6. funlife Parachute Kid's Camping HammockPrice: $26.99Pros:
Cons:
- Available in multiple sizes so you can purchase based on the age/size of the child
- Lower price point
- Easy for transport/camping and easy to install
- Assembly instructions aren't included
- Not as comfortable as hammocks with a cushion/seat
- Not ideal for long term indoor use
The funlife Parachute Camping Hammock is ideal for camping and outdoor use. It’s one of the most inexpensive kid’s hammocks on the market, made with durable material. This is one of the only kid’s hammocks available in multiple sizes, so you can purchase it based on the age of the child you’re shopping for. It’s easy to install and travel with and comes with everything you need to set it up.
-
7. Cotton Child's Pod Hammock ChairPrice: $42.99Pros:
Cons:
- Max weight of 175 lbs and can be used for kids two years and older
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
- All hanging hardware is included for easy installation
- Color might fade with prolonged outdoor use
- Might be too small for older children
- Seat cushin could be improved slightly
This kid’s hammock is easy to install and made of a light, breathable cotton. It has a high weight limit of 175 lbs and is suitable for children two years and older. You can order it in a number of bright, bold colors, and can use it both inside and outside. All hanging accessories are included for easy and efficient installation.
-
8. Macrame Hammock Swing Chair for KidsPrice: $77.98Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design aesthetic that you won't mind in the home
- Indoor and outdoor use depending on your needs
- Great for all ages and can hold up to 230 lbs.
- Hardware for hanging not included
- Seat may be too small for older children
- Not ideal for transporting or camping
While the Macrame Hammock Swing Chair for Kids is meant to be more of a permanent swing than a hammock to take on the go, kids will love this as a place to hang and relax or swing. It’s beautiful in design and something you won’t mind having as part of your indoor or outdoor decor. It’s suitable for younger children but can hold up to 230 lbs so it will grow with your child.
-
10. Magic Cabin Kids' Indoor Lightweight Hammock & LoungerPrice: $89.98Pros:
Cons:
- Can be used for toddlers and older children to relax and read or nap
- Curved frame for rocking in addition to swinging
- No installation needed - stands on its own
- Can't be used outdoors
- Some of the wood pieces are unfinished
- Colors are a bit more muted than comes accross in the photos
The Magic Cabin Kids’ Indoor Lightweight Hammock & Lounger is great for little ones. It’s the perfect spot for them to cozy up for quiet time with a book or toy and is best suited for indoor use. The curved frame allows for rocking and since it’s super lightweight it can be moved anywhere in the home. The bolster pillow is removable and the fabric can easily be spot cleaned.
-
11. Hape Pocket SwingPrice: $22.99Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to transport, install, and disassemble
- Made from eco-friendly, recycled materials
- Can be used as a swing or hammock
- Best for outdoor use
- Needs to be hung between two trees
- Not appropriate for children under five
Looking for a simple, classic, kid’s hammock to take with you on your outdoor adventures? This hammock swing is best suited for kids five years and older and can be easily set up between two trees to create the perfect hang out spot for relaxation and fun. It’s made from recycled materials so you can feel good about your purchase. It’s easy to install, take down, and take with you on your next trip.
-
12. HAPPY PIE PLAY & ADVENTURE Folding Hanging Hammock for KidsPrice: $54.99Pros:
Cons:
- Comes in tons of colors and some patterned options
- Indoor and outdoor use
- Soft and comfortable
- Additional hardware may need to be purchased for hanging
- Inflated cushion may lose air over time
- Must purchase chain to adjust height
The HAPPY PIE PLAY&ADVENTURE Frog Folding Hanging Hammock is awesome because it can be used both indoors and outdoors and is a breeze to set up. It includes one cloth case, one inflatable cushion, and two hooks for hanging, although depending on how you’d like to hang your hammock, additional hardware may need to be purchased. It comes in tons of colors to choose from and has a weight limit of 150 lbs.
-
13. Mesh Swing Seat HammockPrice: $29.95Pros:
Cons:
- Can hold up to 220 lbs. great for older children and teens
- Great indoor and outdoor use
- Classic strong mesh design that can be easily installed and transported
- Might not be as comfortable as nylon hammocks
- Pillow can be added for additional comfort, but is not included
- Smaller children might need help getting in and out on their own
If you’re looking for a classic mesh style hammock for your child, then the Mesh Swing Seat Hanging Hammock is a great option. It’s made with heavy-duty, weather-resistant mesh that can be used both indoors or outdoors and hold 220 lbs – great for both kids and teens. It’s easy to pack, store, transport, and install, so you can keep it at your house or use it for camping with the family.
-
14. HearthSong Rockin' 2-in-1 Kids' Adjustable Outdoor Rocking HammockPrice: $249.00Pros:
Cons:
- Great for fun and relaxation
- Can fit two children, great for larger families
- Very sturdy and won't flip or tip
- Not ideal for indoor use
- Hard to transport
- Must be assembled
The HearthSong Rockin’ 2-in-1 Kids’ Adjustable Outdoor Rocking Hammock is a really unique hammock that is just as much for fun as it is for relaxation. The design allows for rocking as well as giant wave-like motions that kid will love. It’s built to be sturdy and therefore you won’t find this one tipping over like other hammocks. It can also accommodate two children at one time, a great feature for those with multiple kids. Keep in mind this is best suited for outdoor use and is not great for transporting.
-
15. Kid's Cuddle Hammock SwingPrice: $45.99Pros:
Cons:
- Calm, comfortable, and relaxing pod - great as a therapy hammock
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Easy to set up/install with adjustable height and all hardware included
- Can't be attached to the ceiling
- Might be too small for older children
- Only available in blue and purple
Give your child a calm and relaxing place to relax with this awesome swing hammock for children. It’s made of a really silky nylon material that’s as calming as the swing itself. The entire swing can be set up in minutes either indoors or outdoors and can be adjusted by height to accommodate your needs. In addition to providing a relaxing place for your child, this swing is also meant as a therapy swing that can be used for autistic children who need to block out too much stimulus.
