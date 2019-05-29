15 Best Tree Swings for Your Backyard: The Ultimate List

You don’t need a swing set to be able to enjoy the best tree swings. There are tons of swing options that can easily and safely be attached to a tree instead, making outdoor swinging possible for anyone. This article from Today’s Homeowner has some great advice on how to safely attach your tree swing. Whether you’re looking for a single swing, a hammock style, or a big saucer that can fit multiple kids or adults, there’s a great option.
Most of the swings on this list come with all the hardware necessary for hanging, so you don’t have to go out of your way to figure out how to attach it.
A lot of tree swings proclaim to have easy installations, but the amazing reviews from past purchasers on this Flying Saucer Swing lead us to believe it’s actually true. This comfortably designed swing comes in tons of awesome colors, which is especially awesome if you’re looking to purchase this as a gift. With the highest weight limit we’ve seen (700 lbs), this swing can hold a lot. This swing also has a 12-month warranty, even more proof that this swing is made to last.
If you can’t decide between a tree swing and a hammock, you get the best of both worlds with this product. It has a stylish design that will fit in nicely with any patio or backyard decor and while it’s only meant for one, it’s the perfect black to relax, read, nap or swing.
Some of the swings on this list might be a bit too advanced, especially if your child is under 18 months. This swing is the perfect option for babies and young toddlers and can easily be attached to a tree or existing swing set. It’s relatively inexpensive and made with durable plastic that’s made to withstand outdoor weather conditions. The weight limit is 50 lbs, which should give you several years of use with this swing.
While this tree doesn’t hold as much weight as some of the alternative options (only 220 lbs.) we do love the fun bright colors of its design. It’s a great hangout space for kids and provides a very comfortable and sturdy riding experience. It’s also a bit less expensive than some of the comparable options and still has great reviews.
If you live in a place where there is harsh weather, you might want to consider this spider web design for your tree swing. It lets water seep through easily and dries quicker, so you’ll find that it holds up nicely even through rain and storms. It’s so easy to assemble that you’ll have it up in minutes and it comes with everything you need.
This is one of the biggest tree swings available, perfect for the whole family to have fun on at one time. We love the rectangle design so that everyone can be seated next to each other if you have a big group. Not only is it very easy to install, but it’s made with strong and safe materials and can hold up to 600 lbs. The tree swing comes with a complete hanging kit that includes everything you need to get it installed.
This swing comes fully assembled and has one of the largest weight limits at 600 lbs. so multiple children or adults can use it at once. It includes simple and easy to follow instructions so you can attach this spider web swing to your tree or swing set in minutes. If you do want to hang this on a tree, you’ll need to purchase this inexpensive strap hanging kit separately.
Looking for a basic wooden swing for your outside tree? This simple wooden design is great for both children and adults to relax and feel nostalgic in their very own backyard. The durable straps are guaranteed to hold up to 220 lbs. and everything you need to hang the swing is included. This swing has easy installation and while it can only hold one person at a time, the affordable price means you can buy multiple.
This tree swing is only 30″, but still has a relatively high weight capacity of 220 lbs and is a great inexpensive option. With some tree swings costing $100 or more, this one is available at a fraction of the cost and is great for families with one or two children. The fabric of the swing is great for letting water drain so it doesn’t stay wet and holds up very well over time. The swing is adjustable and easy to set up.
Take advantage of fun times outside with a webbed 40″ tree swing. This one can hold up to four children or two adults, with a max capacity of 600 lbs. It comes with everything you need to hang it so you don’t have to purchase anything separately. The product comes with an automatic one year warranty as this brand stands firmly behind its products.
This tree swing has a very high weight limit of 500 lbs, so you, your kids, and their friends can all enjoy it. It doesn’t include a spinner, so if you are worried about too much wear on the straps, simply buy this for a moderate price. This tree swing is super easy to install and adjust, depending on the height of your tree branches.
If you’re just looking for a standard tree swing, this option is great. It comes with all of the necessary parts for installing as you can see in the picture and since it’s made for residential use, it’s easy to install. It can be hung from a beam or tree limb and is suitable both for children and adults with a max weight limit of 660 lbs.
This classic swing can be attached to a tree or existing playground, made with sturdy nylon rope. If you’re looking to buy more than one, this swing is also available in a set of four. There’s a maximum weight of 220 lbs. on each swing.
If you don’t have a lot to spend and you want a very simple swing design for the kids to play on, this is your best bet. It’s the cheapest option on the list, and while it can’t hold more than one person, it gets the job done with a simple design and easy setup. It comes in three different colors if you’re not a fan of this teal green.
This tree swing is made entirely of soft, durable rope. It’s made for comfort and durability, made to withstand tough outside weather, a good amount of weight (440 lbs) and rough kid’s play. It’s a decent price point so you can buy more than one if you have multiple children at home.