15 Best Tree Swings for Your Backyard: The Ultimate List

You don’t need a swing set to be able to enjoy the best tree swings. There are tons of swing options that can easily and safely be attached to a tree instead, making outdoor swinging possible for anyone. This article from Today’s Homeowner has some great advice on how to safely attach your tree swing. Whether you’re looking for a single swing, a hammock style, or a big saucer that can fit multiple kids or adults, there’s a great option.

Most of the swings on this list come with all the hardware necessary for hanging, so you don’t have to go out of your way to figure out how to attach it.

Shop this roundup of the best tree swings.