If you’ve ever stayed in a luxury hotel, you probably didn’t want to leave. However, it’s possible to recreate that experience in your own home, and enjoy it every day- if you choose the right items.
The right items help to create the type of sumptuous bedroom that you’ll enjoy every day (and night). Design and organization experts also provide invaluable tips at the bottom of this article for how to pull this look together.
But first, these are the 21 best luxury bedroom items for a 5-star hotel experience.
The first component of a luxury bedroom is a great bed – and that starts with a great mattress. This FLIP by Nest Bedding Double-Sided Bed in a Box provides not one, but two, breathable and ergonomically-supportive sleep surfaces. One side is firm, and the other side provides medium firmness, so whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, there’s a side that fits your style. The mattress, which is made with cooling gel foam and caliber coil, is versatile enough to fit on a bed frame, box spring, or adjustable base. And since it arrives in a box, you can avoid the hassle of lugging a mattress through your house and leaving a path of destruction.
Specialty wall treatments add to the glamorous appearance of luxury hotel suites, and this3D Damask Silver Flower Pattern Wallpaper, can help you achieve the same effect in your bedroom. The non-woven fabric can be used to create a backdrop for your bed, or to create an accent wall on the opposite side of the room. Application is relatively simple: measure, cut, stick, and smooth.
You’ll never want to get out of bed when you’re nestled beneath this Luxurious Goose Down Comforter Duvet Insert by the Egyptian Cotton Factory Outlet Store. The cover is 100% Egyptian cotton, and has pinch pleats for an elegant and timeless look. The 1200 threat count fabric is fluffy and soft. It’s also breathable, hypo-allergenic and allergy free. In addition to the king size version shown above, the cover is also available in both twin and queen sizes.
Another way to add luxurious elements in your bedroom is with this Holly & Martin Ava Mirror End Table with Chrome Frame. The beveled mirrors are on all four sides and also the top of the table, and the legs are chrome-plated square metal tubing. If you put a lamp on top of the table, imagine how it will softly reflect the lamp’s light throughout the room for a spectacular effect. Although the table is glamorous, it’s also sturdy, with a support bar at the center. This glamorous little find supports up to 40 pounds, and the dimensions are 17.75”W x 18.5”D x15.25”H.
Nothing say “5-star luxury” like this Saint Mossi Crystal Raindrop Chandelier. This beautiful light source is made of metal finished in chrome, and transparent crystals (and they’re real, not acrylic). The chandelier is flush-mounted and compatible with LED, CFL, incandescent, and halogen light bulbs. The total fixture is 12 inches tall and 18 inches wide. The manufacturer recommends that you don’t exceed the 40 watt maximum for each of the 9 required bulbs.
Another feature of luxury hotels: incredibly soft sheets. Thread count (the number of yarns per square inch) is one important factor, and this Comfy Sheets 1,000-Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set certainly fits the bill. The five-piece set include one flat sheet, two fitted sheets, and two pillowcases. The sheets range in size from Twin to California King, and are available in a variety of colors, including white, silver, gray, dark gray, cream, light blue, burgundy, taupe, black, and age green, in addition to several other color choices.
This regal Inspired Home Columbus Velvet Storage Bench provides a striking contrast to crisp white bedding. At the foot of your bed, it provides a gorgeous pop of color in tufted navy blue with silver nail head trim. But it’s not just pretty to look at. The bench provides a comfortable place to sit and take off your shoes. In addition, you can hide blankets, magazines, and various other items in the spacious storage compartment. The storage bench’s dimensions are 50”W by 19.7”D x 22.1”L.
If you’re trying to create a luxurious bedroom, you’re probably going to spend waaaay too much time there. However, we’re on board to support your goals. You can minimize the times you’ll need to leave your ideal space with this Sobro Smart Table with Cooling Drawer and Wireless Charging. The cooling drawer can hold an assortment of bottled and canned beverages, and there’s also a slot large enough for your laptop. In addition, the smart table allows you to wirelessly change 2 phones at one time. Don’t worry about messy cables ruining the chic look of your bedroom: the table has a cable management system to hide them. And did we mention the table also has Bluetooth speakers? You can purchase this very smart item in white, white and wood, black, and black and wood.
There’s usually a coffee maker in your luxury hotel bedroom, but there’s no reason why you can’t have one in your home’s bedroom as well. With this Keurig K-Classic single Serve K-Cup Coffee Brewer, you can’t wait to wake up in the morning. It can brew multiple cup sizes (6, 8, 19, and 12 ounces). The reservoir holds up to 52 ounces of water, so you could brew 5 cups before you need to refill. You can also use the brewer without a K-cup pod to dispense hot water for hot chocolate or tea. The option shown is a sandstone color, but other choices include vintage red, matte black, matte blue, oasis, and matte white.
Goose down pillows are another luxury hotel staple, and you’ll enjoy sweet dreams with these soft-as-a-cloud Lincove Goose Down Pillows. They’re 100% Goose down-800 fill power, and that high fill number ensures the pillows are light and fluffy. However, if you don’t really like fluffy pillows, there are three firmness choices: soft, medium, and firm. The price listed is for one king pillow, and you also choose standard and queen sizes. Each pillow arrives in the impressive package shown above.
Regardless of your bedroom décor style, this Signature Design by Ashley Sidewinder Accent Chair will fit right in. It’s not real leather (but we won’t tell anyone if you don’t!). The faux leather looks genuine, and it covers high-resiliency foam cushions. This armless tufted chair is comfortable, and is an ideal place to relax and read a book. It’s spacious, but it doesn’t take up a lot of space. The dimensions are 28”W x 35.5”D x 35.25”H.
We did want to weigh in on what type of curtains or drapes to get. However, we did want to point out that this Rod Desyne Light Gold Curtain Rod, is an elegant window treatment accessory. The rod is steel with a light gold finish, and the finials are plastic. This particular model is for long windows (the pole can be adjusted from 160-240 inches, and incudes 5 brackets and mounting hardware). However, it’s also available in 5 smaller sizes. Other color options include black, satin nickel, and mahogany.
The next best thing to hotel room service is dining in your bedroom with this Kate and Lauren Lipton Decorative Tray with Metal Handles. Or, you can use the tray to hold your keys, perfume, and other items. Made of sturdy MDF with a glossy finish and polished metal handles, the tray also has pads on the bottom so it won’t scratch your surfaces. The dimensions are 16.5”W x 12.25”D x 3.25”H. In addition to black, it’s also available in solid gold, glossy gray with gold handles, glossy light teal with chrome handles, natural wood with black handles, and glossy pink with gold handles.
If this lamp looks familiar, it should. The Colby Hotel Style Lamp is a staple in upscale hotel rooms. However, this one has with USB port, a power outlet, and an on and off switch on the base. The brushed nickel lamp is 21” high and the base is 8” wide. It uses a maximum 150 watt standard-medium base bulk, which can be LED, halogen, incandescent, or CFL. The white lien uno-fitter drum shade is 10 ½” W x 6 ½” H.
Wall sconces are a common feature in luxury hotel rooms, but we chose some that are uniquely beautiful. These BOKT Gold and Glass Waterdrop Wall Sconces are made of metal and have a glass ball lampshade. Each sconce is 17.7” long, and can be used with LED, CFL, and halogen bulbs. In case you’re wondering how the sconces work, the glass ball lampshade easily screws onto a gold plate at the bottom.
Now you see it, now you don’t. If you love watching TV in your bedroom, but don’t love the look of a TV in the room, this 4K UHD Samsung Hidden TV with Customizable Frame is for you. When you’re not watching TV, you can the frame shows your favorite photo, or your can purchase artwork or subscribe to a Samsung-provided art store. The frame, which hangs flush to the wall or can sit on a stand, is also customizable. You can choose a black bezel, or a white, walnut, or beige bezel. For more convenience, the TV can be teamed with an Alexa device for voice control.
You can make your bed even more comfortable with this lush eLuxury Supply Extra Thick Mattress Topper. The mattress pad contains Revoloft fiber, a state-of-the-art fiberfill that feels like goose down and duck down. Since it’s an extra thick pad, you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The fiber is also hypoallergenic and breathable. It’s machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about how to keep it clean. In addition, the mattress pad has a fitted skirt to keep it securely in place. Sizes range from twin to California king.
If you were in a luxury hotel, you wouldn’t have to worry about cleaning your room. The closest you can get to that at home is the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. Whether you have carpet, wood floors or hard floors like tile, the vac is smart enough to clean it for 150 minutes. On wood and hard floors, it can sweep and mop. The robot vacuum can also connect to Alexa device for voice control (if you have a smart speaker) or to your iPhone or Android phone. There are 13 sensors, including 4 cliff sensors to prevent it from falling down the stairs. Some of the other sensors can detect if the filter is in position and/or if it’s clogged, and whether the water tank is in position. You can also schedule when (and in which rooms) you want it to mop or vacuum, and set virtual barriers. In addition to black, the robot vacuum and mop duo is also available in 2 other colors: white, and rose gold.
Whether on the side or at the foot of your bed, your feet will love this beautiful Safavieh Paris Shag Area Rug. It will also look great against your white bedding. The 100% polyester pile rug has such silky soft fibers you may end up sitting and lying on it every chance you get. The model shown above is 5’x8’ in sable. However, it’s also available in numerous other round and square sizes. Additional colors include slate, sage, beige, titanium, ivory, and silver.
Another feature of luxury hotels is large, abstract artwork. This Ardemy Canvas Large Abstract Artwork – Modern Birch Trees, is perfect for your bedroom’s blank walls. The hand-painted details on this canvas can either highlight the color of your wall, or provide a fashionable contrast. The canvas is wrapped around environmentally friendly wood bars, and there’s a metal hook to help you hang it perfectly. In addition to the 60“ x 30“ option shown above, the artwork is also available in 40’ x 20” and also 48” x 24”. Other design styles include colorful flowers, birch trees in the fall, palm tree seascape, modern Brooklyn bridge, sailbox in the ocean, and Ginkgo trees.
If you want a little more color in your bedding, consider this Five Queens Court Zarah Satin Damask Embroidered Coverlet. It’s made of high quality poly satin sheen fabric, which is lightweight for those times when you don’t want a heavy covering. It’s available in full/queen and also in a king size option. Beside the pearl color shown, it’s also available in silver, and also white. The pillow shams are sold separately.