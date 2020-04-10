If you’ve ever stayed in a luxury hotel, you probably didn’t want to leave. However, it’s possible to recreate that experience in your own home, and enjoy it every day- if you choose the right items.

The right items help to create the type of sumptuous bedroom that you’ll enjoy every day (and night). Design and organization experts also provide invaluable tips at the bottom of this article for how to pull this look together.

But first, these are the 21 best luxury bedroom items for a 5-star hotel experience.