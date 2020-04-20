Small Bathroom Design Ideas: 15 Items to Make it Look BIGGER

Big things come in small packages, and that saying extends to your bathroom. You may not have a lot of square footage in this room, but that doesn’t mean it has to look like a broom closet. There are many ways to make it as stylish, inviting, and relaxing as much larger bathrooms.
The key is to select the right elements. Your bathroom accessories shouldn’t look like you chose them solely because they were small or slim enough to fit (although you should avoid big, bulky items that take up too much visual space). Don’t be afraid to incorporate some of the same elements you see in designer bathrooms. In fact, we rounded up three interior designers to provide tips on renovating and decorating your cozy bathroom with a list of small bathroom design ideas.
But first, these are the 15 best items to make a small bathroom look and feel bigger.
One item that makes a big décor statement without being bulky is this Hamilton Hills Gold Pivot Mirror with a beveled edge. It’s designed to be not only beautiful, but also safe and easy to install. The brushed-gold safety plates/clamps on each side are nonslip and they rotate as needed during installation. The mirror, which you can hang vertically or horizontally, also includes a safety vinyl backing. The size shown is 20” x 30”, but it’s also available in two larger sizes. In addition to the brushed gold clamps, other color options include black, bronze, polished chrome, and brushed chrome.
There’s a tendency to choose small tiles for a small bathroom. However, you can actually make it look bigger with choices like this HomeyMosaic Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash. These self-adhesive metal tiles are made of Aluminum Composite, and designed to resist moisture in the bathroom. And you don’t have to be a tile expert with the peel and stick installation. Simply measure, clean the wall, cut backsplash to the desired size, peel off the protective paper on the back, and then stick the backsplash on the wall.
A big, bulky toilet can take up a lot of space in a small bathroom. However, this space-saving Kohler Santa Rosa One-Piece Comfort Height Toilet is a stylish alternative. The tank and elongated bowl are one seamless piece, which makes it a lot easier to clean. In addition, the bowl is chair height, so it’s convenient to stand up and sit down. There’s a quiet close seat, and the toilet is also water efficient, using a mere 1.28 gallons per flush. In addition to black, other color choices are almond, biscuit, white, dune, ice grey, and sandbar.
If you’re looking for another storage option, consider this Furinno Over Toilet Space Saver Shelving Unit. It’s made of particle board and PVC tubes, and is designed to fit over most types of toilets. Also, the side shelving unit can be placed on either the let or the right side of the commode- or you can choose not to include it at all. The unit’s dimensions are 9”D x 31.1”W x 65.1”L. In addition to the expresso/black color combination, it’s also available in French Oak grey/black.
Here’s another space-saving accessory that is both practical and stylish. The Clevr 20” Teak Wood Folding Shower Seat mounts on your bathroom wall and can support up to 400 pounds. It’s a great place to sit while using a hand-held shower, or while shaving your legs. The solid Burmese teak wood has a clear coating that provides a smooth feel and resists mold and deterioration. When not in use, the seat folds flat against the wall. The model shown is 20”L x 13 ¼”W x 1.25”H. However, it’s also available in both a smaller and larger size.
A sample item was provided for an honest review.
With a small bathroom, you want to limit the number of cleaning tools kept in it – especially if those items are visible. The Peerless Sidekick Shower System Chrome 4 Spray Shower Head helps you achieve this goal. It serves double duty: the shower head has 5 settings, including massage spray features. The shower wand, which is stored in the bottom of the showerhead, has three spray settings, including one for rinsing shampoo out of your hair. And the shower system also includes a soft, silicone pet scrubber attachment to clean dirty fur. In additiom, there’s also a scouring pad (non-scratching) attachment for cleaning the shower.
If you don’t want the hassle of selecting a cabinet, sink, and faucet that will integrate seamlessly, consider this Renovators Supply Manufacturing Bathroom Vanity with Sink and Drain. The cabinet is made of MDF with a dark oak PVC finish that helps to protect it from dents and scratches, in additional to thwarting mold and mildew. The white porcelain sink has a reno gloss finish that resists stains and scratches. The set also includes a faucet, drain, cabinet knob and drawer hardware. This space-saving design was made for small bathrooms. The dimensions are 34”H x 17 ¾”W x 13 ½”D.
For storage that is too pretty to hide, consider this mDesign 2-pack Metal Bathroom Storage Basket set. From bath salts and hand towels to shampoo to hair dryers, these baskets are big enough to be practical and also small enough to be portable. They’re made of strong steel wire and covered in a rust-resistant finish, so they can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. Colors include bronze, chrome, and graphite gray.
You probably have space on your wall that’s not being utilized, and this Furkovia Pipe-Style Bathroom Towel Rack would probably look perfect there. The industrial towel rack provides a focal point and adds interest. It’s made of water pipes, metal, and 2-inch thick waterproof/moisture-proof pine boards. The durable towel rack is available in black brush silver and also in gold. The dimensions are 13.8”L x 8.6”W x 33.5”H.
Heating your towels means they’re nice and warm when you need them. It also helps to dry wet towels (and reduce the incidence of mildew). This Amba Radiant Small Heated Towel Warmer has 7 bars to hold your towels – and can also be used to dry delicate items, bathing suits, etc. The towel warmer has a compact design, so it can fit well in small spaces without being bulky. In addition to brushed nickel, other finishes include matte black, and polished steel.
Lighting is another consideration in small bathrooms. The Perpetua Integrated LED Bathroom Wall Sconce is a sleek choice regardless of your design style. It’s hardwired (as opposed to having a switch), to come on when you flip the switch. The cylinder shade is made of white glass, and the base is available in brushed nickel, chrome, and black. The wall sconce’s dimensions are 4.5”W x 13.5”H.
Accessories play a crucial role in making a small bathroom look larger. This Luckup 8-Piece Bathroom Hardware Set is a low-profile choice that also adds style. It’s made of 304 stainless steel, with a brushed nickel finish. The hardware set not only looks good, but is sturdy, durable, and resists scratches, corrosion and tarnishing. It includes two 24” towel bars, two 5.4” towel rings, two 7” toilet paper holders, and two robe hooks.
If you don’t have space under the vanity to store toilet paper – and even if you do – this iDesign Orbinni Toilet Tissue Reserve turns those extra rolls into a work of art. The chrome, squiggle design is unique and practical, easily holding 4 or 5 rolls of toilet paper. It fits perfectly in tight spaces, measuring 6.5” wide and 24.7” tall.
You can make your shower look and feel bigger with this beautiful bronze iDesign Curved Metal Shower Curtain Rod. The rust-resistant steel rod is easy to install: just twist, extend and place it on the wall. There are also wall attachments to ensure the rod stays in place and doesn’t scratch the walls. The rod is adjustable and can extend from 41” to 72”. In addition to the bronze finish, it’s also available in brushed nickel, matte black, and white.
Shower doors that swing out prevent you from using all of the bathroom’s space. However, this DreamLine Aqua Fold Frameless Bi-Fold Chrome Shower Door let’s you reclaim that space. The frameless, curved glass door folds in and then pivots out. It can be installed to open on either the left side or the right side of the shower. And, since the shower door is clear, it doesn’t take up any visual space in the bathroom. The door’s dimensions are 33 ½”W x 72”H.