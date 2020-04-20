Small Bathroom Design Ideas: 15 Items to Make it Look BIGGER

Big things come in small packages, and that saying extends to your bathroom. You may not have a lot of square footage in this room, but that doesn’t mean it has to look like a broom closet. There are many ways to make it as stylish, inviting, and relaxing as much larger bathrooms.

The key is to select the right elements. Your bathroom accessories shouldn’t look like you chose them solely because they were small or slim enough to fit (although you should avoid big, bulky items that take up too much visual space). Don’t be afraid to incorporate some of the same elements you see in designer bathrooms. In fact, we rounded up three interior designers to provide tips on renovating and decorating your cozy bathroom with a list of small bathroom design ideas.

But first, these are the 15 best items to make a small bathroom look and feel bigger.