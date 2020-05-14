13 Best Corded Reciprocating Saws: Your Easy Buying Guide

Browse our list of 13 corded reciprocating saws to discover what options might work best for you and your next project.

When it comes to hacking through a giant pile of old construction lumber like butter, nothing is as satisfying as a reciprocating saw. Used to quickly and easily (not kidding) cut through any material shy of solid rock, a good reciprocating saw is the preferred tool of professional construction workers and do-it-yourselfers alike for remodeling and demolition.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Do I Need A Reciprocating Saw?

A reciprocating saw, also known as a hognose, a recip saw, or a Sawzall (Milwaukee's brand name), can easily slice through pretty much anything: plastics, lumber loaded with old nails, and all common metals such as aluminum, copper, steel, and cast iron. This highly useful power tool is prized for its quick severing ability by homeowners, construction pros, and first responders.

Blades are easily inserted into the front implement and when turned on, moves the blade back and forth at blazing speed. Every workshop should have a reciprocating saw because there is no other tool that can cut through anything you can think of in the blink of an eye. Like any power tool, a reciprocating saw deserves the utmost of respect through safe operation and wearing safety equipment. If you don’t pay attention while using it, the saw WILL harm you.

What Should I Look For In A Reciprocating Saw?

There’s one important question that you need to ask yourself when looking to purchase a reciprocating saw: what do you need it for? Yes, okay, you need it to cut things; but beyond that, reciprocating saws can be used for a wide variety of cutting applications. What projects you have in mind will go a long way in helping determine which model to get. Size, ease of use, and power all come into play when choosing a reciprocating saw.

Size: Where will you use your saw? They come in handy especially when needing to cut out pipe or lumber in small areas. Even the largest recip saws can fit tight workspaces better than any other type of saw. Compact reciprocating saws are fantastic for the smallest of work areas but expect to spend a little more for this convenience. Depending on what you have planned to do, that cost might well be worth it.

Ease of use: Any power tool worth your time should offer a balance of power and weight to avoid user fatigue. You may be using your reciprocating saw for most of a day, weekend, or longer and the last thing you want is for your arms to fall off because of an abundance of vibration. Variable speed motors can help reduce that vibration and prevent your teeth from chattering. The saw should feel good while using it, with a decent heft while not being too heavy. Recip saws are useful but dangerous; how’s the grip on the model you’re looking at? Are the handles padded? Are there a sufficient number of safety implements in place to protect your digits?

Power: Reciprocating saws are meant to take a fair amount of abuse because of their primary function as a demolition tool. Your saw motor should be tough with enough power to cut through what you’re using it for. Some larger models can cut through thick steel but is that really what you need? Any recip saw will be good for light household jobs. If you will be using your power tool for more than that, consider a saw with at least a nine to ten amp motor.

Is There Anything Else To Consider When Purchasing A Reciprocating Saw?

Never, ever use a reciprocating saw without proper safety gear. That means eye protection and, if you’re working in a confined space, a full-face shield worn over your safety glasses. Don’t be that person who thinks they’re too cool to wear the gear. Check out these Solidwork Safety Goggles and own that look.

Reciprocating saws don’t mess around so make sure you have a really good set of work gloves.

You’re also going to need a real extension cord rated for your saw’s amperage. Do yourself a favor. Don’t use whatever is lying around in your junk drawer (you know who you are). Make sure to keep the power flowing with a decent product made for what you’re doing with an exterior-grade extension cord rated for 15 amps.

Recip saws are only as good as the blades you use with them. If you cheap out on the blades, all the money you spend on your saw won’t matter. Also consider that there are different blades for different jobs. Standard low-tooth blades are appropriate for most woods however if you’re cutting through construction lumber with countless nails or screws, use a demolition blade that won’t bend as easily (and won’t make you curse as much).

Cutting metal is a different story. For metal cutting, use a relatively coarse blade with fewer teeth for thick metal. A blade with more teeth, say 24 teeth per inch, will cut thin metal and tubing slower but with more accuracy. Increase the life of your blade by using cutting oil on it before going to work.

Not all metals are created equal. There are carbide-tipped blades for cast aluminum and diamond-grit blades for cast iron. Most manufacturers have more information on their websites regarding their reciprocating saws and the proper blades to use with them for these applications and more like ceramics, cement board, or sheet metal.