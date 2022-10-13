5 Best Color Sensors For Easy Color Matching

The Color Muse 2 Colorimeter is one of the best consumer color sensors I’ve come across because it not only matches paint colors but also paint sheen to give you a more accurate understanding of which paint you’ll need. Paints come in a variety of finishes (or sheens) and most of the other color sensors I reviewed didn’t account for this when identifying paint brands.

And speaking of paint brands, the Color Muse app has just about all of the major ones in its database. This includes Sherwin-Williams, Behr, PPG, Benjamin Moore, Munsell, and on. Though you can easily reference any others that are missing online. The app also allows you to save your favorite colors for later, which is helpful when choosing new paint colors.

If you need advanced features for quality control purposes, the Color Muse Spectro 1 Pro incorporates the same great features into a professional-grade spectrophotometer with a substantially higher price tag. But even when you factor in the Color Muse 2’s lack of pro features, this colorimeter will still be the right pick for 90 percent of users.

Color Match to Products: Sherwin-Williams, Behr, PPG, Benjamin Moore, Munsell, and more

Color Comparison: HEX, CMYK, RGB, LAB, LCH, LRV, HSB, and HSV

Sheen Measurement: Yes

Light Source: Full Spectrum LEDs

Connectivity: Bluetooth LE

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 46.3 mm

Measurement Size: 8 mm