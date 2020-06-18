10 Best LED Strip Lights: The Ultimate List

LEDs are quickly becoming the most popular option for home and office lighting. LED strip lights give you the option of a totally customized lighting solution anywhere. In this article, we’ll go over the best LED strip lights for home, office, and more.
LED lights are more efficient, brighter, and more flexible in their uses than traditional incandescent, halogen, or fluorescent lights. LEDs are fantastic for interior designers, architects, or anyone who wants to include stylish lighting design into their home, work, or vehicle.
LED light strips take the home and office design potential to the next level, allowing you to light up small areas that usually may be overlooked, such as under cabinets or behind furniture and wall hangings. LED light strips are inexpensive, compact, easy to install, and come in every color of the rainbow.
There are even programmable options that let you change the color remotely, which can affect the entire mood of the room you are in. LED light strips not only look great, they are very practical and can be used in cars, boats and other vehicles as well.
1. Best Waterproof Multicolor LED Strip: Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip LightPrice: $67.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality and inexpensive
- Durable construction with double layer copper contacts
- Black LED strip blends in better than white when turned off
- Some reviewers found the tape less sticky than other brands
- Very delicate to twisting when installing
- No warranty
This high quality LED light strip kit from Tingkam is not only reliable and flexible, it is inexpensive as well. These are the best led strip lights for this low price. Some of the advantages of this kit include 44 color options, a black LED strip so that it is not visible when not in use, double-layer copper contacts, strong foam adhesive tape, on/off switch on power cord and on remote control, and circuit-breaker protection included in the design.
Find more Buy the Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip Light information and reviews here.
-
2. Best White LED Light Strip Light: EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light StripPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hundreds of positive reviews
- Very bright
- No remote to keep track of
- Only one color
- Tape may lose stickiness over time
- Only one power supply included
If you want a plain white LED light strip with no need to keep track of a color-changing remote, this inexpensive set from Lighting Ever is a great choice. This LED light strip has 300 LEDs on a 16.4 foot strip, and is very bright. The strip can be cut to size and is easy to put in any shape you want. The strip has strong tape on the backside so it is super easy to install.
Find more EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light Strip information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Cheap White LED Strip: Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light StripPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Easy to install
- #1 best seller with over 1,000 good reviews
- No power supply included
- Only one color
- Not as bright as more expensive options
Here is another 16.4 foot LED strip from LED EVER that is half the price. This is the best led strip lights kit for kitchens and other custom uses in your home. This light comes in two colors, either white or blue. It is easy to install and perfect for anywhere that needs a little extra light, without costing you a lot of money.
Find more Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Discreet LED Light Strip: HitLights Eclipse LED Light Strip Accent KitPrice: $21.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to set up
- Invisible light strip when not on because it is black
- Hundreds of positive reviews
- Relatively expensive
- Not as many color options on remote
- Strips must be connected if you want one long strip
This kit from HitLights is perfect for small accent areas that need accent lighting. The LED strip is black, so it is nearly invisible until you turn the lights on. This kit comes with four strips, connectors, controller, 3M backing tape, power supply and a two-year warranty. Also, check out their indoor LED kit, high density LED kit and weatherproof kit for more options.
Find more HitLights Eclipse LED Light Strip Accent Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Waterproof White LED Strip: WenTop Waterproof Led Strip LightsPrice: $42.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose warm or cool white lights
- Full sized 16.4m light strip
- Weatherproof so can be used outdoors
- Only white color available
- Does not come with accessories or power supply
- No remote control
This super inexpensive light strip from WenTop is a great starting point for setting up LED lighting indoors or outdoors. This weatherproof light can stand up to wind, rain and snow so it is great for outdoor use, especially during the holiday season.
The 16.4 foot strip is cuttable and linkable so it can e used in many different spots inside and outside of your home or office. This strip is so inexpensive because it does not come with a power supply or linking hardware. This is a positive for you because you get to choose the best products to use for your needs.
You can choose either cool white or warm white when you purchase this LED strip.
Find more WenTop Waterproof Led Strip Lights information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Under Counter Strip Lights: CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen CabinetPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Four lights included
- Fits under all types of furniture and cabinets
- Not flexible
- Only cool white available
- Tape may lose stickiness with time
These light strips from Cefrank are a bit different than the flexible LED light strips on this list. They are designed to go underneath of a counter and so are designed in a more durable and inflexible bar design. These are the best led strip lights for behind furniture, under desks, under bars, or behind television sets as well.
The kit includes four cool white strip lights, with 50,000 hour life spans as well as a power supply. Each bar has adhesive tape on the back so there is no need to purchase hanging hardware separately.
Buy the CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet here.
Find more CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Shorter Light Strip: eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight KitPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Comes with USB power cord
- Very flexible
- No remote control
- Not long enough for more than one project
- Only 20 colors compared with competitors’ 44 color selection
If you need light strips for a smaller project, a shorter strip will do the job just fine. This kit from eTopxizu is 3.28 feet long, perfect for lighting behind a TV or computer monitor or a single piece of furniture.
With this inexpensive kit you get a black LED strip that blends in to the surroundings when not turned on and USB cable. There are 20 colors to choose from representing all colors of the rainbow plus white. You can also chose a white backing if you choose.
Find more eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Motion Sensor Light Strip: OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LEDPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rechargeable battery
- Motion sensor powered
- Very bright
- Not very large
- No warranty
- Not a flexible strip
Here is a unique LED bar light from OxyLED that is the best led strip lights option for cabinets, closets or anywhere else that needs light from time to time but does not need a constant light source. This LED light bar has 20 super bright LEDs and two working modes. It can be either motion activated or on all the time.
Motion activated lights are great for places like inside of a closet where you only need the light when you come in. This light bar allows you to have automatic lighting wherever you need it with a motion sensor included in the design. It is powered by a rechargeable battery using a microUSB port.
With the adhesive magnetic strip or included screws, it is super easy to install.
Find more OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Extra Long LED Strip Lights: WenTop Led Strip Lights Kit 32.8 FtPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Original and stylish design
- Handing and table top options available
- Not many styles to choose from
- Not large enough for bigger plants
- Some reviewers had items arrive damaged
If you have an extra-large project that needs more than one full roll of strip lights, this kit from WenTop includes two rolls for a total of 32.8 feet of LED lighting. This kit is the best led strip lights for desks and other custom uses.
Along with the two rolls of strip lights, included in this kit are a remote control, AC adapter, connectors, and adhesive tape on the back of the lights. The strip is cuttable and linkable for a custom lighting solution, with the ability to cut to every three LEDs.
This kit also comes with a one year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee. One year warranty Extra spool included for over 30 feet of lights #1 best seller in stage lighting Extra accessories like hangers not included May not stick to shiny surfaces Some reviewers had issues with the remote
Find more WenTop Led Strip Lights Kit 32.8 Ft information and reviews here.
