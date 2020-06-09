9 Best Linen Sheets & Bedding to Stay Cool

I wanted to do this article because I’m one of those people who cooks their partner alive at night because I run warm, but since we started using linen, that problem is gone and we’re both sleeping better. Now the only things on my bed that aren’t linen are my acne pillowcases which prevent breakouts.

Linen sheets and bedding are the perfect answer to hot summer nights. If you wake up feeling overheated and sweaty, you need to give linen a try.

Why is linen so expensive?

Creating linen fiber from the flax plant is a long and intensive process and it's something humans have been doing since the Stone Age. You can watch it done traditionally in this video on YouTube.

Plus, not all raw linen is created equally either. As seen in the video above, as flax is combed out, you're left with long strands of linen and the shorter broken strands that were caught in the brush. The long strands are reserved for the highest quality linen which will be soft and long-lasting.

But the stuff caught in the comb isn't wasted. It's also turned into fabrics that can be labeled 100 percent linen even though they don't have the same durability and softness as long line linen.

Unlike cotton which is a short fiber from the seeding portion of the plant, linen is a long-fiber material made from the actual stalk of the plant after the outer layer has been soaked and removed.

Even with the advancement of modern processing, linen is still more time-consuming and difficult to make. Since it isn't elastic, great care must be taken to not break the long strands during spinning and weaving.

Is it worth it?

Yes. If you live in a climate that has warm months, deal with overheating at night, or get night sweats, then it's a resounding yes.

Linen is the best of all the natural fibers at wicking away moisture. It draws moisture away and dries quickly to keep you cool. The long fibers make it extra breathable keeping you from overheating.

We recently had an early heatwave and my partner and I were hit with 90 degree days before we had our air conditioners in. Any other year that would have left us with a horrid night of feeling too hot to sleep and waking up sweaty.

This year, we had linen bedding and slept great. It blew our minds a little because it was 80 degrees in our bedroom at night but the sheets kept us feeling cool and comfortable.

Now, I tend to be a very cheap person. I endlessly look for deals and don't splurge often--but I'm a complete linen convert and happily invested in more linen bedding because we both sleep better on it and better sleep makes for a better rest of your day.

That doesn't mean that linen is only for summer. We have some cold, near-freezing nights in late spring up here and my linen sheets and linen comforter (I told you, I'm a linen convert) kept me plenty warm.

Linen sheets vs cotton.

Cotton fabric doesn't wick moisture away from you, it only absorbs it and cotton has a long drying time. This is why there's a hiking and camping saying that, "cotton kills," meaning if you're in a cold environment and your cotton clothing gets wet, it will actually make you colder. If you sweat in cotton sheets, your sheets just absorb the moisture and keep it against you.

Linen fibers wick that moisture away and dry very quickly so you don't wake up feeling clammy.

Isn't linen rough?

Linen isn't rough, it's just not as soft as some other fabrics. And unlike other sheets, linen will become softer and softer as you use them.

Linen bedding isn't going to be satiny soft. Even the highest quality linen won't be as smooth as most sheets because that's the nature of the long natural fibers.

This put me off at the idea of linen bedding at first as I love the silky feeling of sateen sheets. But I gave it a try and while it's an entirely different feeling, I'm a little obsessed with it now.

Linen isn't rough by any means, but it doesn't have more texture than you may be used to.

100 percent linen vs blends

If splurging on 100 percent linen just isn't in your budget right now, try out some blends.

They won't be as amazing and cooling as pure linen but they can give you a small peek at all the benefits linen has to offer. If you love them, you'll love 100 percent linen even more.

Do they need ironing?

Linen wrinkles. Let it. It's not the type of wrinkling that you see in cheaper sheet sets that looks untidy and like it was folded wrong. The wrinkles in linen bedding are a perfectly inviting type of rumpled.

