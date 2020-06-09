9 Best Linen Sheets & Bedding to Stay Cool

Linen sheets and bedding are the perfect answer to hot summer nights. If you wake up feeling overheated and sweaty, you need to give linen a try.
I wanted to do this article because I’m one of those people who cooks their partner alive at night because I run warm, but since we started using linen, that problem is gone and we’re both sleeping better. Now the only things on my bed that aren’t linen are my acne pillowcases which prevent breakouts.
1. Huddleson Vintage-Washed Italian LinenPrice: $410.00
Cons:
- 100 percent Italian linen
- Made into sheets in the United States
- Luxury sheets
- Choice of color
- Full sheet set
- Flax grown in France
- Small hands-on company
- Available in patterns
- Expensive
- No options to buy extra pillowcases
- Not the fastest shipping
When you’re looking for the best linen you can get, take a close look at Huddleson Linens’ Italian Sheet Set. Their linen made with some of the finest French-grown flax, woven in Northern Italy, and sewn into sheet sets in California.
One thing that stands out from the rest is that these sheets are available in prints likes trendy and tropical Palm Leaves and delicate Peony Flowers.
This linen has a tight weave for a smoother and softer feel than cheaper sets. They’re described as “heirloom quality” as the linen is made in a mill that’s been doing it for centuries and because these sheets last you a very long time.
They wick away moisture beautifully, keeping you cool while you sleep, and aren’t as prone to wrinkling as other brands.
Huddleson’s sheets are available in full through California king sizes. In addition to the prints above, they come in a range of colors including Indigo, White, Ivory, and the pictured Silver Grey.
Find more Huddleson Vintage-Washed Italian Linen information and reviews here.
2. Beflax Stone-Washed Melange Linen Bed SetPrice: $234.88
Cons:
- 100 percent French-grown linen
- Stone-washed for softness
- Melange weave
- Complete set
- Choice of colors
- Sizes are limited
- Only two colors
- Seller makes some wild claims
Beflax Stone-Washed Linen Set is a good middle-of-the-road option for those on a budget but who don’t want to settle for cheaper quality. These sheets are made from French-grown flax and are doubly treated to render them softer than other linens.
Beflax uses both an enzyme wash and stone-washing to soften their fabrics before they arrive at your door. Linen naturally becomes softer with use so these methods speed up that process so you can skip ahead to super-soft sheets. It’s something you wouldn’t want to do with cotton sheets since they probably wouldn’t hold up, but since linen is so durable and long-lasting, stone-washing is a great option.
These are a unique melange weave meaning that the fibers are dyed separately and then woven together which gives a rustic, irregular look.
There are only two colors and the sizes are limited, but if you see something that fits, you’re getting a nice deal. The only thing I don’t like is the seller making claims about linen improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and repelling UV rays. Buy the sheets because they’ll help you sleep better. That’s plenty enough health benefits in my opinion.
It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Find more Beflax Stone-Washed Melange Linen Bed Set information and reviews here.
3. Tuft & Needle Linen Bed SetPrice: $200.00
Cons:
- Known brand
- Colors to choose from
- Nice deep size
- Made with European flax
- Fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases
- Many bed sizes available
- Includes 100 night trial
- Made in India
- Specific origin of flax not listed
- Not as long-lasting as high-end
For those really not sure, go with no-risk Linen Bed Set by Tuft & Needle which comes with their 100 Night Sleep Trial which allows you to return the sheets for up to 100 nights. This is a great way to try out linen to see how you like it while knowing you can return them.
These have nice deep pockets and color choices in calming neutrals. They come in a wide range of sizes from twin to California king.
The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Find more Tuft & Needle Linen Bed Set information and reviews here.
4. Stone & Beam Linen Bedding SetPrice: $180.56
Cons:
- 100 percent Belgium linen
- Nice deep size
- Choice of colors
- Complete set
- Good entry set for summer
- Quite thin
- Too loose for some
- Not the highest quality weave
Those on a budget should consider Stone & Beam’s 100 percent Linen Set. For linen, it’s going to be hard to beat this price but keep in mind that these aren’t going to be the highest quality option on the list.
If you want something lightweight to keep you cool in hot weather this is a good fit as the pure linen is woven quite thin. Those used to the thicker (but still cooling) feel of more expensive sheets might find them to be too thin and flimsy.
The set includes a top sheet, deep fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Size range from full to California king and they come in a range of neutral tones.
Find more Stone & Beam Linen Bedding Set information and reviews here.
5. Sijo Stone-Washed French-Grown Linen Bed SetPrice: $235.00
Cons:
- 100 percent French-grown linen
- Stone-washed for softness
- Choice of colors
- Set with and without top sheet
- Good mid-range price
- No harmful dyes or chemicals
- Stock is limited
- Manufactured in China
- Colors are fairly drab
Sijo Linen offers a variety of bundles include complete sheet sets and sets that skip the flat sheet and only include the fitted sheet and two pillowcases. I don’t like going without my top sheet but plenty of folks never use them so this is a great option for them.
They’re stone-washed for increase softness and are certified as being free from harmful chemicals and dyes. There are four colors available though they’re all in a range from white to dark grey.
These sheets are made from 100 percent linen made from flax grown in Normandy, France. The flax is manufactured into linen and sewn in Shanghai, China.
Find more Sijo Stone-Washed French-Grown Linen Bed Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Meadow Park Stone-Washed Linen Duvet SetPrice: $149.90
Cons:
- 100 percent French-grown linen
- Colors to choose from
- Duvet cover and two pillow shams
- Stone-washed
- Cozy ruffle edges
- Doesn't come with insert
- Not sheets
- Made in China
- Limited sizes
If you’re looking for a 100 percent linen duvet to go with your sheets, check out Meadow Park’s Stone-Washed Duvet Set. It comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams made from French-grown flax.
Stone-washing is the act of tumbling newly made bedding or clothing with rocks or volcanic pumice in order to soften the fabric and make it more comfortable. Since linen is known to get softer with use, the stone-washing process is a good fit.
The duvet and sham feature a homey ruffle and hidden-button closure. I have a linen comforter and can say that it keeps me warm in winter and cool in summer which doesn’t make any sense but it’s true.
The set is available in a wide range of neutral earth-tones.
Find more Meadow Park Stone-Washed Linen Duvet Set information and reviews here.
7. Linoto Quilted Linen CoverletPrice: $529.00
Cons:
- Made in New York
- Choice of colors and sizes
- Natural cotton filling
- Quited coverlet
- Machine-washable
- Origin of flax isn't listed
- Expensive
- Not a sheet set
When it’s simply too hot for a duvet but sheets aren’t enough, a coverlet is that in-between blanket that will keep you comfortable. This Quilted Linen Coverlet from Linoto is a nice balance of warmth with breathable linen and a natural cotton filling.
The look is simple, classic, and elegant. You can choose from five different colors and it comes in a queen or king sizes. I love that it’s machine-washable for easy care.
Find more Linoto Quilted Linen Coverlet information and reviews here.
8. Brookyn Loom Linen Duvet SetPrice: $152.99
Cons:
- 100 percent linen
- American company
- Duvet cover and two pillow shams
- Queen and king sizes
- Choice of colors
- Machine washable
- Origin of flax not listed
- Not smaller options
- Doesn't list where the linen is woven
If you’re interested in linen but don’t want to give up on color, take a look at the richness of Brooklyn Loom’s bedding. Their dyes are deep with lovely pigments in light and dark colors from sky blue to deep forest green.
This set comes with one machine-washable duvet cover (without insert) and two pillow shams with button closure. It’s available in king and queen sizes.
Find more Brookyn Loom Linen Duvet Set information and reviews here.
9. Solimo Belgium Flax Linen Bed SetPrice: $189.99
Cons:
- For people on a budget
- Matching duvet available
- Includes top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases
- Pre-washed
- Oeko-tex certified
- Choice of sizes and colors
- Not the highest quality
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Colors are very similar
- Made in India
- Not as soft as higher quality sheets
Solimo offers a budget option with their Belgium Flax Sheet Set. This set of flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases is made of 100 percent linen is perfect for folks looking for a more affordable linen option.
They won’t be as soft or long-lasting as higher-end linen but they’ll keep you cool for a couple of years and let you get a sense of if you want to invest in better-quality linen.
If you need a whole set, there’s also a matching duvet set. The set is available in full, queen, and king and they come in a range of white, ivory, and light grey.
Find more Solimo Belgium Flax Linen Bed Set information and reviews here.
Why is linen so expensive?
Creating linen fiber from the flax plant is a long and intensive process and it's something humans have been doing since the Stone Age. You can watch it done traditionally in this video on YouTube.
Plus, not all raw linen is created equally either. As seen in the video above, as flax is combed out, you're left with long strands of linen and the shorter broken strands that were caught in the brush. The long strands are reserved for the highest quality linen which will be soft and long-lasting.
But the stuff caught in the comb isn't wasted. It's also turned into fabrics that can be labeled 100 percent linen even though they don't have the same durability and softness as long line linen.
Unlike cotton which is a short fiber from the seeding portion of the plant, linen is a long-fiber material made from the actual stalk of the plant after the outer layer has been soaked and removed.
Even with the advancement of modern processing, linen is still more time-consuming and difficult to make. Since it isn't elastic, great care must be taken to not break the long strands during spinning and weaving.
Is it worth it?
Yes. If you live in a climate that has warm months, deal with overheating at night, or get night sweats, then it's a resounding yes.
Linen is the best of all the natural fibers at wicking away moisture. It draws moisture away and dries quickly to keep you cool. The long fibers make it extra breathable keeping you from overheating.
We recently had an early heatwave and my partner and I were hit with 90 degree days before we had our air conditioners in. Any other year that would have left us with a horrid night of feeling too hot to sleep and waking up sweaty.
This year, we had linen bedding and slept great. It blew our minds a little because it was 80 degrees in our bedroom at night but the sheets kept us feeling cool and comfortable.
Now, I tend to be a very cheap person. I endlessly look for deals and don't splurge often--but I'm a complete linen convert and happily invested in more linen bedding because we both sleep better on it and better sleep makes for a better rest of your day.
That doesn't mean that linen is only for summer. We have some cold, near-freezing nights in late spring up here and my linen sheets and linen comforter (I told you, I'm a linen convert) kept me plenty warm.
Linen sheets vs cotton.
Cotton fabric doesn't wick moisture away from you, it only absorbs it and cotton has a long drying time. This is why there's a hiking and camping saying that, "cotton kills," meaning if you're in a cold environment and your cotton clothing gets wet, it will actually make you colder. If you sweat in cotton sheets, your sheets just absorb the moisture and keep it against you.
Linen fibers wick that moisture away and dry very quickly so you don't wake up feeling clammy.
Isn't linen rough?
Linen isn't rough, it's just not as soft as some other fabrics. And unlike other sheets, linen will become softer and softer as you use them.
Linen bedding isn't going to be satiny soft. Even the highest quality linen won't be as smooth as most sheets because that's the nature of the long natural fibers.
This put me off at the idea of linen bedding at first as I love the silky feeling of sateen sheets. But I gave it a try and while it's an entirely different feeling, I'm a little obsessed with it now.
Linen isn't rough by any means, but it doesn't have more texture than you may be used to.
100 percent linen vs blends
If splurging on 100 percent linen just isn't in your budget right now, try out some blends.
They won't be as amazing and cooling as pure linen but they can give you a small peek at all the benefits linen has to offer. If you love them, you'll love 100 percent linen even more.
Do they need ironing?
Linen wrinkles. Let it. It's not the type of wrinkling that you see in cheaper sheet sets that looks untidy and like it was folded wrong. The wrinkles in linen bedding are a perfectly inviting type of rumpled.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.