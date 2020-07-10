5 Best Vitamix Blenders: Your Easy Buying Guide

The market is saturated with blenders and smoothie makers, but few stand out for their power and performance more than these Vitamix models. While they’re not exactly cheap, these best Vitamix blenders stand out for their ultimate power, performance and smooth results.
1. Best Value: Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart BlenderPrice: $499.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in digital timer
- 64-ounce container
- Variable speed control with 10 speed settings
- Takes up a fair amount of counter space
- Gets loud on highest settings
- Container is a bit large for smaller batches
The Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender stands out as a great value overall for its powerful motor, user-friendly controls and built-in WiFi connectivity.
Vitamix has taken the classic 5200 blender and improved it with the addition of several notable features. Some highlights include built-in wireless connectivity for even more blending control, and the ability to detect various compatible container sizes. You can also choose between three programmed settings for Smoothies, Hot Soup and Frozen Desserts and let the machine take over.
The staple variable speed control function found on most Vitamix blenders hasn’t vanished. In fact, the 5200 Ascent Series blender can also pulse ingredients for optimized results. If you opt for manual blending you can keep track of your progress with the built-in digital timer.
One perk of this connected blender is that it not only has an expanded range of features, it will also evolve and adapt over the years. Wireless connectivity allows the base to detect and read select container sizes. Once it has the info the blender will automatically adjust program settings and blending times for optimal results. You can also pair it with the accompanying app to access over 500 recipes. The app is compatible with iOS and Android phones.
A 2.2-peak horsepower motor quickly and efficiently pulverizes whole foods and tougher ingredients such as nuts, seeds and ice.
Find more Vitamix 5200 Series Blender information and reviews here.
2. Best Budget Pick: Vitamix E310 Explorian BlenderPrice: $349.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with pulse control
- Versatile 48-ounce container
- One of the more affordable Vitamix models
- No wireless connectivity
- Doesn't have pre-programmed settings
- Loud
If you’re looking for a more affordable Vitamix blender, consider the E310 Explorian Blender.
Just because this Vitamix blender is more affordable than some other models, you won’t have to worry about less blending power, as the machine features a 2-horsepower motor. It’s also outfitted with the same laser cut stainless steel blades to ensure a smooth, consistent blend.
This Vitamix blender also has ten variable speeds so that you can make everything from soups to purees, smoothies and more. A pulse feature provides even more control over each batch.
Most of the more expensive Vitamix models have a 64-ounce container. This blender has a smaller 48-ounce container, which is ideal for blending small to medium batches. You’ll find three-inch blades instead of the four-inch blades found on larger Vitamix blenders. For a slightly lower price tag, you’ll give up wireless connectivity and pre-programmed settings.
As with most other Vitamix models, this one cleans itself in 60 seconds or less. Just add warm water and soap and turn the machine on to its highest setting for a short duration of time. Overheating won’t be an issue thanks to a radial cooling fan and thermal protection system.
Find more Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender information and reviews here.
3. Most Powerful: Vitamix 7500Price: $529.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.2-horsepower motor
- Low-profile 64-ounce container
- 10 variable speeds
- No Bluetooth connectivity
- A bit loud, especially on highest settings
- Can be difficult to clean under blades
The Vitamix 7500 powers through just about anything with its 2.2 hp motor. In fact, Vitamix says the 7500 has the most powerful blending motor for household machines. Even the toughest whole food ingredients get blended up quickly and easily.
You need a good quality blade to go along with a powerful motor if you’re looking for the best results. The blades in this Vitamix blender are made with laser cut stainless steel and measure approximately four inches in diameter.
Such a powerful motor can quickly generate large amounts of heat. This blender features a radial cooling fan and thermal protection system to keep components as cool as possible as the blender whips up each batch.
There’s more to the 7500 than a powerful motor. Ten variable speeds let you dial in and finely tune the right amount of speed and power for every blending task. For example, you can make custom smoothies, whip up batches of soup and puree your favorite fruits and veggies. The 64-ounce container is low enough to fit under most cabinets yet has a large enough capacity to serve a family.
As with most Vitamix blenders, this one can clean itself. Simply add some soap and warm water and run the blender on its highest setting up to a minute to get it nice and clean.
Find more Vitamix 7500 Blender information and reviews here.
4. Best for Household Use: Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart BlenderPrice: $599.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has five automated blending functions
- Tough stainless steel blades
- Commercial quality motor
- Doesn't have wireless connectivity
- Quite loud
- Measurement markings are tough to read
Imagine choosing a specific setting for smoothies, soups and other items then walking away while the blender goes to work. That’s part of what makes the Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender so intriguing.
The Vitamix 750 is a splurge-worthy blender if you’re looking for convenience and professional-level results. For starters you have a choice between five pre-programmed settings. Options include smoothies, purees, frozen desserts, hot soups and a self-clean function. Just choose your desired setting and walk away, and when you return your food will be ready.
This Vitamix powers through just about any task with its 2.2-peak horsepower motor. Toss in your favorite soft or hard fruits or veggies and the blender will deliver smooth results.
Its 64-ounce container is certainly large enough to feed a crowd, although you can make smaller batches if you prefer. Despite its larger size, the low-profile container is designed to fit underneath most countertops.
Find more Vitamix Professional Series 750 information and reviews here.
5. Quietest Blender: The Quiet OnePrice: $1,036.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple optimized programs
- Magnetically secured sound enclosure blocks noise
- Drip-free spout makes cleaning up easier
- Not designed to make soup
- Doesn't come with a tamper
- Heavy base
It’s no secret that blenders are loud, but The Quiet One is shielded by a magnetically secured sound enclosure to greatly reduce blending noise. Not only does it reduce the sound level, but the enclosure is also relatively compact for easier storage. Vibration dampening technology also keeps noise to a minimum.
The three-horsepower motor pulverizes even the toughest fruits and nuts in just seconds to create one delicious smoothie or frozen beverage after the next. There are six optimized programs as well as 34 available settings for consistent and dependable results.
A choice between 93 variable speeds allows you to create just about any frozen beverage, including delicious smoothies. In fact, the container has been specifically created to make smooth and creamy frozen beverages. A no-drip spout makes cleaning up that much easier.
Are Vitamix Blenders worth It?
Although they come with higher price tags than most blenders, many Vitamix fans find the splurge to be well worth it. Most Vitamix blenders feature super powerful motors that can pulverize and blend ingredients in seconds.
While they're generally not the most technology-laden kitchen appliances around, the best Vitamix blenders appeal to consumers with features such as built-in programs and even wireless connectivity.
Many smoothie drinkers find Vitamix blenders to be just the right appliance for the task. And that's a good thing, because can be a great way to get in all your essential nutrients, according to TIME.
However, you can use these workhorses for more than whipping up a smoothie. Use your blender to puree greens for a superfood smoothie or dip. You can also use the blender to make a delicious frozen treat with fruits such as apples and bananas. Cleveland Magazine suggests even trying a homemade beauty recipe, such as a coffee sugar scrub.
If you're still not sure whether you want to splurge on a Vitamix, understanding more about what sets these blenders apart can help you decide. For starters, each blender is outfitted with aircraft-grade stainless steel blades for handling even the most challenging ingredients. The containers are specifically angled to draw ingredients back to the blades for a smoother blend. The motors stay as cool as possible despite a large power output.
How Do I Choose a Vitamix?
Some smart blenders are connected so that you can use your phone to find and browse recipes and enjoy the advantages of self-detecting containers. If you prefer to let the machine do the work, look for a Vitamix blender with built-in blending programs.
Which Vitamix Blender Is the Quietest?
While I love my Vitamix (I have the A2500 Ascent Series), I can only use it when I know that everyone around me is awake. The quietest Vitamix blender is called The Quiet One, and it comes enveloped in a noise-reducing magnetic closure to keep your ears happier.
Vitamix build its quietest blender for commercial settings, although many fans have purchased the blender for home use. The entire unit is heavier and bulkier than most other Vitamix blenders, but the overall power and functionality is largely the same.
