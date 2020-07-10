5 Best Vitamix Blenders: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender stands out as a great value overall for its powerful motor, user-friendly controls and built-in WiFi connectivity.

Vitamix has taken the classic 5200 blender and improved it with the addition of several notable features. Some highlights include built-in wireless connectivity for even more blending control, and the ability to detect various compatible container sizes. You can also choose between three programmed settings for Smoothies, Hot Soup and Frozen Desserts and let the machine take over.

The staple variable speed control function found on most Vitamix blenders hasn’t vanished. In fact, the 5200 Ascent Series blender can also pulse ingredients for optimized results. If you opt for manual blending you can keep track of your progress with the built-in digital timer.

One perk of this connected blender is that it not only has an expanded range of features, it will also evolve and adapt over the years. Wireless connectivity allows the base to detect and read select container sizes. Once it has the info the blender will automatically adjust program settings and blending times for optimal results. You can also pair it with the accompanying app to access over 500 recipes. The app is compatible with iOS and Android phones.

A 2.2-peak horsepower motor quickly and efficiently pulverizes whole foods and tougher ingredients such as nuts, seeds and ice.