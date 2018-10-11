10 Best Smoothie Makers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Warm weather is here — and so is the desire for a cool, refreshing drink. Smoothies are a popular choice, providing a well-rounded mix of essential vitamins and nutrients in one convenient glass. Not only are smoothies refreshing, but they’re also versatile and can generally be made with a handful of basic ingredients, such as yogurt, honey, and your favorite fruit.
There’s a wealth of smoothie makers on the market, but the best smoothie maker for your budget is one that stands out for its excellent performance, value and high customer satisfaction ratings.
If you’re in the market for a new smoothie blender, you’ll want to decide on a budget. Some pricier models can cost over $300, while others are less than $50. For example, the Vitamix blenders stand out for their commercial-quality construction and performance, but you might not need to invest in such a smoothie machine to get your desired results.
In general, the more expensive a smoothie maker is, the more power and performance you can expect. However, not everyone requires that much power, which is why one of the more affordable models could be just what you need.
The next step is to determine which type of blender is right for you. If you’re mostly looking for a blender that can whip up smaller portions, you may want to check out a more compact personal bullet smoothie maker. While these blenders are more compact and are ideal for making drinks to go, they tend to be less powerful.
On the other hand, high-performance blenders offer the most power and performance, and can usually handle even the toughest ingredients. Traditional jar blenders offer a wide range of power and performance and are available in smaller and larger sizes. Some smoothie makers are better suited for soft ingredients, such as a yogurt-based smoothie or even a milkshake. If you prefer more complex smoothies with frozen fruit, nuts and other tough foods, a larger and more powerful blender could be a worthwhile investment.
When it comes to features, a fully-loaded blender often costs more. However, these extras may be worth the splurge, especially if smoothies are a regular part of your daily routine. Some blenders come with a specific button to press for making a smoothie. You can also find blenders with pulse control for optimal results. It’s even possible to find a WiFi-enabled blender so that you can download recipes and guides, accurately measure ingredients and get nutritional information right from your phone.
Some blenders are more versatile than others. For example, you can find blenders that are best for making smoothies and milkshakes or search for one that serves other purposes as well, such as chopping and pureeing ingredients. This is especially handy if you have a limited amount of storage or counter space. Most smoothie maker blenders come with extra storage containers.
-
Best Smart Blender: NutriBullet BalancePrice: $124.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 1200 watt motor
- App provides access to hundreds of recipes
- Pricey
- Doesn’t always provide accurate measurements for small amounts of ingredients
- A few complain the flip lids can leak
Bluetooth connectivity is becoming increasingly popular among kitchen appliances. If you’re looking for a connected blender, consider the NutriBullet Balance. Just download the accompanying app, which you can use to look up recipes, get nutritional information for each smoothie, check out video tutorials and more. Balance is compatible with Bluetooth 4.0-enabled devices.
A smart sensor scale weighs out ingredients as they’re added. It also helps keep track of ingredients in your smoothie, providing detailed nutritional information along the way. Other highlights include a 1200 watt motor, LED power light and suction legs to hold the blender firmly in place.
Find more NutriBullet Balance information and reviews here.
-
Best Smoothie Maker for One-Touch Blending: Nutri Ninja Auto iQPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features several Auto iQ programs for convenience
- Includes BPA-free cups in multiple sizes
- Extractor blades are strong enough to break down seeds, ice, and more
- A few mention the jars can leak if the lids aren’t precisely in place
- May need some help to get ice or frozen fruit to the blades
- Loud
This Nutri Ninja Auto iQ smoothie maker is a convenient choice for busy individuals thanks to its distinctive Auto iQ technology. All you need to do is add your desired ingredients then press your desired Auto iQ program. From there, the smoothie machine will take over, providing a smooth and consistent blend with timed blending intervals for a delicious end result. Choose between “blend” and “ultra blend” options based on your preferred consistency.
Durable extractor blades are strong and secure enough to break down tough materials such as seeds, ice, and whole fruits and vegetables without compromising optimal nutrient and vitamin extraction. BPA-free cups are included in sizes ranging from 18 to 32 ounces.
Find more Nutri Ninja Auto iQ information and reviews here.
-
Best All-Around Smoothie Machine : Vitamix Professional Series 750Price: $464.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.2 peak horsepower motor
- Multiple pre-programmed settings
- Cleans itself
- Pricey
- Can be tough to make smaller portions
- Smaller containers are available for an additional fee
Vitamix fans know that the price might be a bit higher, but this one’s power, performance, and features makes up for the initial cost. It’s small enough to fit nicely onto most counter tops, but don’t let its small size fool you — a powerful 2.2 peak horsepower motor seamlessly chops and grinds through even the toughest ingredients.
Aside from variable speed control, this smoothie blender comes with a spacious yet low-profile 64 ounce container. It also takes care of most of the mess afterwards, as this smoothie maker can clean itself in less than a minute. Other highlights include pulse control and a choice between five pre-programmed settings, so that you can manually control and alter your favorite smoothie recipes as you go.
Find more Vitamix Professional Series 750 information and reviews here.
-
Best Versatile Blender: Oster Pro 1200Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1200 watt motor
- Comes with separate blending cup
- Pre-programmed settings
- Loud
- Plastic material seems flimsy
- Smoothie cup lid can be tough to remove
Pre-programmed settings such as green/frozen smoothies and milkshakes make it easy to simply push a button and let the machine whip up a delicious end result. This blender features low, medium, and high settings. You can also use it to chop food and make salsa.
In addition to an on/off button, the blender comes with a separate stop button for your safety and convenience. Dual direction blade technology gives this smoothie blender the ability to chop up even the toughest fruits and vegetables. The blender features 1200 power watts, with 900 watts of power alone for crushing ice.
Find more Oster Pro 1200 Blender information and reviews here.
-
Best Powerful Blender: Jamba Professional BlenderPrice: $169.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful motor
- Choice between 10 speed settings
- Includes a recipe book with over 150 recipes
- A bit noisy, especially on higher speed settings
- Tamper is relatively short
- Jar is large and only comes in one size
The hallmark feature of this Jamba Appliances blender is its 2.4 peak HP motor, which is powerful enough to blend frozen ingredients into smoothies, make fresh juice out of your favorite fruits, and more. As it blends, the motor reaches speeds of over 200 miles per hour. You’ll find user-friendly controls on the front of the blender, including a choice between 10 distinct speed settings, a pulse function and separate buttons for crushing ice as well as making smoothies.
Find more Jamba Professional Blender information and reviews here.
-
Best Crushing Technology: Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)Price: $99.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1100 watts of performance power
- Generous 72-ounce capacity
- Comes with to-go cups and lids
- Noisy
- May occasionally leave smaller bits behind
- Some report that the single serve blade burns out prematurely
A total of 1100 watts of professional performance power and innovative Total Crushing Technology ensures that whole fruits, vegetables, and ice are pulverized in seconds. If you’re making drinks for a crowd you’ll appreciate the 72-ounce capacity. As an added bonus, this Ninja blender also comes with two on-the-go cups and lids. The blender is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Use the Ninja for tasks such as controlled processing, pureeing, blending, crushing ice, and more with excellent results. Parts are dishwasher-safe for easier clean-up.
Find more Ninja Professional Blender (BL660) information and reviews here.
-
Best Smoothie Maker for Efficient and Quiet Blending: BlendWorks BlenderPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1500 watts
- Variable speed control
- Removable measuring cup lid
- Blending jar is plastic
- Debris can get caught in container ridges
- Some mention it may periodically jam with frozen fruit
Power is the big draw of this blender, which features 1500 watts for liquefying, pulsing and pulverizing ingredients. Despite its high power, the motor remains relatively quiet during operation. Variable speed control lets you make adjustments for crushing ice, making smoothies and more. The blender jar features a 100 percent BPA-free construction and a generous 70 ounce capacity. A removable measuring cup lid lets you properly measure out ingredients as you go.
Find more BlendWorks Blender information and reviews here.
-
Best Smoothie Machine for Smooth Texture: KitchenAid Diamond BlenderPrice: $94.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Diamond blending system
- Stainless steel blades
- Intelligent motor control system
- Can be tough to detach the base when full
- A bit tall for some cabinets
- Loud
The hallmark feature of this smoothie maker is its diamond blending system, which blends ingredients together quickly and smoothly for a delicious end result. A powerful motor works in tandem with the one-piece diamond pitcher along with sturdy stainless steel blades. The blender is outfitted with an intelligent motor control system that senses the ingredients then works at the optimal speed to expertly cut through them. Don’t worry if red isn’t the right color for your kitchen, as there are multiple colors to choose from.
Find more KitchenAid Diamond Blender information and reviews here.
-
Best Commercial-Quality Blender: Blendtec Total Blender ClassicPrice: $276.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 64-ounce blending jar
- Powerful 1560 watt motor
- Multiple pre-programmed blending cycles
- Pricey
- Lid can pop off if not pushed in tightly
- Base feels a bit cheap
You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this blender, but customers rave about its performance and durability. Whether your goal is to make a serious smoothie in the morning or to purchase a blender that finally crushes up ice, seeds, and other tough objects without hesitation, this Blendtec blender is worth a close look. The FourSide jar is made from a durable BPA-free material that’s designed to withstand impacts.
The jar is also compatible with all Blendtec blenders and comes with a strong, thick safety blade. Thanks to its unique shape, more friction is generated inside the jar as you blend ingredients together. The result is that hot drinks and soups are heated up quickly and colder ingredients are blended together smoothly and rapidly. It also has a 1560 watt motor and pre-programmed blending cycles.
Find more Blendtec Total Blender Classic information and reviews here.
-
Aicok Smoothie BlenderPrice: $81.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several pre-programmed settings
- Multiple speeds
- Stainless steel blades
- Not the most powerful motor
- Manufacturer suggests using pulse, rather than ice crush button, to crush ice
- Requires a fair amount of liquid for smooth blending
If you’re looking for a smoothie maker that won’t break the bank, consider this budget-friendly blender. The Aicok Smoothie Blender covers all the basics, with a 50 ounce capacity, 28 ounce jar and a measuring cup. There’s also 450 watts of crushing power. You’ll have a choice between 10 speeds, including high, blend, pulse and liquefy. Stainless steel blades smoothly chop ingredients, including ice. Other features include dishwasher-safe parts and rubber feet that hold the blender firmly in place during operation.
Find more Aicok Smoothie Blender information and reviews here.
Are you familiar with Ambiano (Aldi) High Speed Blending and Mixing System? Wondering if worth a try at only $16.99?
Kathy did you ever get a reply to this question? I do not see one here. Did you buy it? I was wondering the same thing myself.
nice product how can have some