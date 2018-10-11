10 Best Smoothie Makers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Warm weather is here — and so is the desire for a cool, refreshing drink. Smoothies are a popular choice, providing a well-rounded mix of essential vitamins and nutrients in one convenient glass. Not only are smoothies refreshing, but they’re also versatile and can generally be made with a handful of basic ingredients, such as yogurt, honey, and your favorite fruit.

There’s a wealth of smoothie makers on the market, but the best smoothie maker for your budget is one that stands out for its excellent performance, value and high customer satisfaction ratings.

If you’re in the market for a new smoothie blender, you’ll want to decide on a budget. Some pricier models can cost over $300, while others are less than $50. For example, the Vitamix blenders stand out for their commercial-quality construction and performance, but you might not need to invest in such a smoothie machine to get your desired results.

In general, the more expensive a smoothie maker is, the more power and performance you can expect. However, not everyone requires that much power, which is why one of the more affordable models could be just what you need.

The next step is to determine which type of blender is right for you. If you’re mostly looking for a blender that can whip up smaller portions, you may want to check out a more compact personal bullet smoothie maker. While these blenders are more compact and are ideal for making drinks to go, they tend to be less powerful.

On the other hand, high-performance blenders offer the most power and performance, and can usually handle even the toughest ingredients. Traditional jar blenders offer a wide range of power and performance and are available in smaller and larger sizes. Some smoothie makers are better suited for soft ingredients, such as a yogurt-based smoothie or even a milkshake. If you prefer more complex smoothies with frozen fruit, nuts and other tough foods, a larger and more powerful blender could be a worthwhile investment.

When it comes to features, a fully-loaded blender often costs more. However, these extras may be worth the splurge, especially if smoothies are a regular part of your daily routine. Some blenders come with a specific button to press for making a smoothie. You can also find blenders with pulse control for optimal results. It’s even possible to find a WiFi-enabled blender so that you can download recipes and guides, accurately measure ingredients and get nutritional information right from your phone.

Some blenders are more versatile than others. For example, you can find blenders that are best for making smoothies and milkshakes or search for one that serves other purposes as well, such as chopping and pureeing ingredients. This is especially handy if you have a limited amount of storage or counter space. Most smoothie maker blenders come with extra storage containers.