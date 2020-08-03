Heavy Finds: What Our Writers Bought (And Loved) in July

We’ve been going to coffee shops less often and decided to get ourselves the Cuisinart EM-100 Espresso Maker so we can make our own coffee drinks right in our kitchen.

Our old, cheaper espresso machine had kicked it a few years back and my husband used to be a barista so I had to find a higher-quality machine that had all the features we wanted–but without breaking the bank.

This machine from Cuisinart is exactly what we needed. It’s smaller than I expected when we took it out of the box which is great because it takes up less counter space. It brews one to two shots of espresso at a time and has a large water reservoir so you don’t need to be filling it constantly.

It has a manual steam arm so you can steam your milk which I find to be hands-down superior to frothing machines that just whip the milk up. With the flip of a switch, the steam arm can also dispense hot water for tea.

It’s a manual machine, which isn’t for everyone, but it gives you full control over your brewing. I don’t want a machine to froth my milk, I want to make sure it’s the perfect temperature myself.

Because it’s a manual espresso machine, it’s a little loud while it’s working. But it’s an espresso machine–they’re not silent. That’s fine with me. It sounds like being at a coffee shop.

The machine comes with a milk steaming cup but doesn’t include espresso cups. I bought this Set of Six Espresso Cups and Saucers on a Metal Stand and they’re both adorable and affordable. Perfect one-shot size and the stand means they take up almost no space at all. Plus they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.

And of course, we had to pick up some flavors so I bought this Starbucks Variety Syrup Pack that comes with caramel, hazelnut, and two vanilla flavored syrups with easy pour spouts.