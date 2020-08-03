Heavy Finds: What Our Writers Bought (And Loved) in July

If you’ve been following Heavy for some time, it’s pretty clear that our shopping writers are all enthusiastic consumers. In fact, it’s safe to say that we are always looking for new products that we’d be stoked to share with our readers.
So, we figured it’s time to start sharing our best buys every month so you can see what sort of things we’re buying for ourselves. Think of it as a cross-section of things we really need in our own homes paired with our ultimate ability to find great products worth sharing.
Here are 7 things that our writers bought in July that they absolutely loved:
We’ve been going to coffee shops less often and decided to get ourselves the Cuisinart EM-100 Espresso Maker so we can make our own coffee drinks right in our kitchen.
Our old, cheaper espresso machine had kicked it a few years back and my husband used to be a barista so I had to find a higher-quality machine that had all the features we wanted–but without breaking the bank.
This machine from Cuisinart is exactly what we needed. It’s smaller than I expected when we took it out of the box which is great because it takes up less counter space. It brews one to two shots of espresso at a time and has a large water reservoir so you don’t need to be filling it constantly.
It has a manual steam arm so you can steam your milk which I find to be hands-down superior to frothing machines that just whip the milk up. With the flip of a switch, the steam arm can also dispense hot water for tea.
It’s a manual machine, which isn’t for everyone, but it gives you full control over your brewing. I don’t want a machine to froth my milk, I want to make sure it’s the perfect temperature myself.
Because it’s a manual espresso machine, it’s a little loud while it’s working. But it’s an espresso machine–they’re not silent. That’s fine with me. It sounds like being at a coffee shop.
The machine comes with a milk steaming cup but doesn’t include espresso cups. I bought this Set of Six Espresso Cups and Saucers on a Metal Stand and they’re both adorable and affordable. Perfect one-shot size and the stand means they take up almost no space at all. Plus they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.
And of course, we had to pick up some flavors so I bought this Starbucks Variety Syrup Pack that comes with caramel, hazelnut, and two vanilla flavored syrups with easy pour spouts.
-
Bobby Bought the PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
If you’ve got a cat, you know the pains of having a regular litter box. We keep ours in the garage for our little Gracie, but unless we change the litter out entirely every few days, we’ll find random surprises around the house. Yuck.
Unfortunately, my garage is right next to my home office, so when she doesn’t go in the box, the smell comes into the office. And, it’s gross, to say the least. And my cat is also very particular about her litter and what type of litter she uses, but after testing the crystal litter that’s similar to what’s contained in the PetSafe box successfully, I decided it was time to try the more advanced litter box and see if Gracie would use it.
So, despite the slightly higher cost than we’d like, I finally had enough of my old litter box and sprung for the PetSafe Scoop-Free Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box after seeing others recommend it. And, it’s one of the best investments I’ve made in a long time.
It’s easy to put together (took me a total of 2 minutes), and it actually works just as described. It pushes the cat feces into a compartment so that you don’t have to see it or smell it, keeping my garage smelling cleaner than it used to.
-
I admit it. Working from home makes you lazy about your beauty routine, so I can’t remember the last time I put on mascara, but that doesn’t mean I still don’t want my eyelashes to look fab, which is why I bought this big container of LiLash Eyelash Serum. Since I wrote about all the best eyelash serums awhile back, I got to test this stuff out, and frankly, it’s the bomb. Since then, I’ve been a regular purchaser, and even my husband has become addicted. There’s one reason. It really works, and I’ve tried a lot of brands that don’t.
With my usual amount of skepticism, I began the nightly ritual of lining my upper lid with this clear serum right before hitting the hay. Honestly, within a few weeks, I began to notice a difference, and it was one I didn’t expect. You see, I have stick straight lashes. Not only do they nearly reach my eyebrows, but they are actually curly! I don’t want to overstate this, but I went to a photoshoot recently and the makeup artist was actually considering whether or not to skip putting falsies on me. She even called over the hairdresser saying “you’ve got to see this girl’s lashes!” Need I say more?
Ophthalmologist tested, this serum is formulated with lash nourishing peptides and amino acids. It helps to thicken and lengthen your lashes to the point where you might be willing to skip your mascara too. (My husband was shocked when I told him I wasn’t wearing any.) I was also fortunate to test out this same company’s brow growth serum, LiBrow. Since none of those have worked well for me in the past, you can imagine my excitement that for the first time in decades, there are tiny hairs filling in the scar on my right brow. Sweet.
And yes, it comes with a little sticker shock, but I’m telling you, this product is worth it. The price for four months of not wearing mascara but still looking like I am? Perfect.
-
Matt Gibson Bought This Fein Oscillating Multi-Tool
There are oscillating tools and there are oscillating tools. The Fein MultiMaster 350QSL will most likely be the last oscillating multitool you’ll ever have the pleasure to own. This isn’t a cheap (in price and build) knockoff from a discount hardware store. Fein created the oscillating tool way back in 1967 so they have some experience with making quality power tools with staying power.
The 350 in 350SQL means a 350 Watt motor with high copper content and an independent tool housing that provides more power, less vibration, and less noise than any other tool in its class. It weighs less than four pounds and features a soft grip making it easy to use all day without considerable fatigue.
This oscillating tool will stand up to whatever you need it for whether you’re a contractor or weekend do-it-yourselfer. The tool chuck is a proprietary design called “StarLock”; the blades and attachments change out effortlessly in less than three seconds with a simple snap. The connection is nice and tight with no wobble. When you’re ready to change out a blade, just lift the tool head level.
The multitool housing sports four flexible damping elements that are independent of the motor; this design provides 70 percent less vibration and 50 percent less than the last version. The 350SQL MultiMaster starts soft because of the balanced armature and ball bearings that won’t shake your arms off. This multitool is corded and features a sixteen-foot, industrial-quality power cable to give you plenty of room to move around and work.
The Fein 350QSL MultiMaster kit comes with a soft nylon bag, a universal blade, a triangular sanding pad, and three sheets each of 80, 120, and 180-grit sandpaper. Don’t make the mistake I did at first and get the $20 tool from the cheap hardware store. Spending the money on this amazingly versatile oscillating tool is completely worth it and, especially if you’re Jill or Joe Do-It-Yourselfer, you’ll never have to buy another one again. It’s that awesome.
-
If you’re like me, you probably want to minimize the amount of moisturizer and makeup you use in the summer months, so if you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer with all the benefits of a serum, Andalou Naturals has come up with the answer in their CannaCell Facial Serum. Infused with hemp stem cells and hemp seed oil in a base of aloe vera, this lightweight serum comes in the handiest little pump bottle.
This is an equal opportunity facial for women and men alike. My 34-year-old nephew loved it so much, I had to order him a bottle along with two more for myself. And because I’m a bit of a sun worshipper, this serum is packed with antioxidants to help fight those ruthless free radicals and UV damage that are out to give me wrinkles.
Great for all skin types from dry to oily to sensitive (mine is breakout-prone) this lightweight serum doesn’t irritate or leave you feeling greasy. Instead it makes your skin look plump, firm, and refreshed. Just a couple of pumps will cover your face and neck. If you couple it with CannaCell Facial Cleansing Foam, you’ve got the perfect summer skincare routine in the bag, although I can’t imagine switching it up for winter. I might just add CannaCell Happy Day Cream to the mix.
-
Bobby Bought a Panady Attic Stairs Insulation Cover
A couple of weeks ago, Upstate NY (where I reside) found itself in the middle of a sweltering heatwave, with temperatures reaching in the mid-90s. And, I noticed that my AC was struggling to keep up, and I noticed that my upstairs hallway was significantly warmer than the rest of my home. Then, one night while walking the hallway, I happened to feel heat coming off of the ceiling above me, right where my attic access hatch is. I put my hands up to the hatch and noticed a significant stream of warm air coming from gaps in the seal.
So, after some extensive research, I ended up picking up this Panady Attic Stairs Insulation cover, and it’s easily one of the best home investments I’ve purchased this summer. It was incredibly easy to install (simply put it over your attic stairs, use a staple gun to staple it in place, and voila!
Most importantly, it has already shown itself to be an effective solution to my original problem, and my hallway is now significantly cooler, keeping the warmer air in the attic where it belongs and out of the hallway.
I highly recommend picking up this brand, as it has a 5-star rating from over 189 users.
-
My love affair with this bamboo nightgown happened right after my adoration of cotton fabric came to an end. When I realized cotton takes a ridiculous amount of water and pesticide to grow successfully, I wanted to find a breathable, moisture-wicking, and comfortable alternative. Let me just say, bamboo is the bomb.
Since it’s summer, I wanted a nightie that was cute enough to lounge around in, and that wasn’t too revealing. This WiWi bamboo nightgown is seriously comfy, drapes like a dream, and never looses its cute shape thanks to the 95% bamboo viscose blended with 5% spandex. The racerback styling shows off your summer tan in the best way, and the scoop neckline isn’t too low cut. You’d feel appropriate wearing this while fixing breakfast, even if you had company (which this year, you probably don’t.)
The not-too-long styling hits about midi-length and the shirttail hem adds a nice bit of style. Bamboo pajamas come in every style, so if this nightie isn’t your look you can get man-style PJs, shorty pajamas, and even lace-trimmed chemises. This particular nightgown comes in sizes from Small to 4XL, and a myriad of colors.
If you want to know more about why bamboo is a wonder fabric for undies, clothes, and sheets, check out these seven reasons bamboo is better than cotton from one of our fave bamboo bedding companies, Cariloha.
-
If you haven’t replaced your old bulky vacuum with a stick vacuum yet, then I highly suggest you do that ASAP. I’ve had a Dyson V7 for a couple of years now, and it makes vacuuming a much less cumbersome chore, allowing you to quickly and easily vacuum what you need when you need to.
Now, I have been upgraded to the Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum, and I absolutely love it. The two biggest gripes I had with the Dyson V7 have been well-addressed with the V11 Outsize. First, it comes with two batteries, which means you can be charging one while using another and then switch for extended vacuuming times. Second, the chamber that collects all of the dust and hair and everything you vacuum is significantly bigger than the V7’s.
What’s also great is that the V11 has a setting that automatically adjusts the suction power based on the sort of surface that you’re vacuuming, and you can actually feel it working while vacuuming. So, for example, if I’m vacuuming my living room’s wooden floors and then vacuum the living room rug, I can feel the V11 shifting gears to create more suction on the rug, and then feel it shift gears back when going back to the hardwood floor. It’s great for battery conservation, allowing you to extend your cleaning time without a second thought.
The Dyson V11 is, by far, the best stick vacuum available.