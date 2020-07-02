Heavy Finds: What Our Writers Bought (And Loved) in June

If you’ve been following Heavy for some time, it’s pretty clear that our shopping writers are all enthusiastic consumers. In fact, it’s safe to say that we are always looking for new products that we’d be stoked to share with our readers.
So, we figured it’s time to start sharing our best buys every month so you can see what sort of things we’re buying for ourselves. Think of it as a cross-section of things we really need in our own homes paired with our ultimate ability to find great products worth sharing.
Here are 11 things that our writers bought in June that they absolutely loved:
Kay Braeburn Bought a Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat
While renovating my kitchen, I ditched our old kitchen mats in exchange for these Comfort Mats from Sky Mats and I am so impressed with the difference it has made as far as our comfort in standing and the improvement from our last set of mats.
Our old ones were cheaper mats from a department store and they were better than nothing to be sure, but this time I wanted to get something that would really last. I’ve done a fair amount of research into anti-fatigue salon mats so I decided to approach our kitchen mat search as though I was looking for something that I’d be standing on eight hours a day for work.
I settled on Sky Mats because they’re made to work as kitchen mats as well as for stand up desks and are available in a plush 3/4 inch height.
Our two mats came flat packed so I didn’t have to worry about weighing down edges to stop them from being all curled up and they didn’t have that awful chemical smell some mats do. We got the Sedona Red Rocks pattern and the printing is high quality and looks like it will last.
I have to say, even with my high expectations, they’re even nicer than I thought they’d be. They’re super soft and pillowy but without messing up my balance. They have a smooth tapered edge that gradually increases from floor level to the 3/4-inch height. I was a little nervous I’d trip over something so tall, but I haven’t once–and I trip over everything.
Sky Mats come in nine different colors and patterns as well as three different sizes.
Bobby Bernstein Bought a Caraway Cookware Set
You know that strange thing that happens when you start searching Google for something specific and then all of a sudden you start seeing nothing but ads for that thing on your social media channels? Well, that happened to me in early June when I was on the hunt for a QUALITY cookware set.
As someone who cooks almost nightly for his entire family, it’s safe to say that my cookware definitely gets a lot of use. So as I was searching for an actual quality cookware set, I began seeing ads for Caraway Cookware – their bright and fun-colored pots and pans are what caught my eye, but then when I read all about them, it was clear that this was the cookware set for me.
I was sick of purchasing middle-tier cookware from Target or Walmart my entire life, and although Caraway was expensive, I decided to pull the trigger and ordered a set.
I’m SO glad that I did! Not only does my new Caraway Cookware set add a nice pop of color to my kitchen counter (where I actually decided to display them instead of stuff them in a cabinet somewhere), they’re also nonstick (using a non-toxic mineral-based coating) and super easy to clean after I use them. They arrived at the end of June, and so far, I’ve made butternut squash soup, omelets, an incredible corn and bacon chowder, and spaghetti in them. Cleanup has been easy, and they cook perfectly. On top of that, they also come with a hanging lid organizer for easy storage.
If you’re in the market for a new cookware set, I can’t recommend a Caraway cookware set enough.
Wesley Copeland Bought the JLab Audio Go Air Earbuds
Have you ever bought something expecting them to be wholly adequate then you’re blown away by just how great they are? That’s how I’ve been with the JLab Audio Go Air Earbuds.
When I’m at home, I’ll go to my HyperX Cloud Mix for music (I’ve lost count how many times I’ve mentioned how great the Cloud Mix is). Not only is the Cloud Mix the best gaming headset out there, it’s hi-res certified, meaning the sound depth is exceptional.
The only downside? If, like me, you’ve been treating doing your groceries as a military exercise, wearing big ole headphones in the summer leaves your head a sweaty mess. They’re great for winter, not so much when the sun is melting you into a puddle.
In comes the need for quality wireless earbuds.
Of course, everyone’s first thought is Air Pods, and while I truly believe every music fan should own a set of high-quality earbuds or headphones, there’s no way I could justify the price given I’ve already got a set of headphones I prefer.
So, I ended up doing some research. The JLab Go Air Earbuds are without question the best budget wireless earphones around. They’ve got IP44 sweat resistance (something the Air Pods lack) and the battery, for music, lasts around the same amount as time as Air Pods. And they’re a fraction of the price!
Sure, if you’re a bass-head, you aren’t going to like these. But for clarity and a surprisingly strong midrange, you really won’t go wrong.
Jeanna Hofmeister Bought This Scotts Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Pump Zero Technology Sprayer
A big yard means big challenges when it comes to keeping aphids, ants, and other bad bugs off my plants. With half an acre of fruit, flowers, and veggies, spraying an organic pest control is necessary, and until I bought this awesome Scotts Professional Sprayer, it was also a giant pain. My old sprayer was small and needed to be pumped up constantly to keep it flowing at decent pressure – never a bargain when you’re on a step ladder.
The Scotts sprayer features zero pump technology with a tiny compressor powered by a lithium ion battery right in the lid. At the touch of a button, this sprayer pressurizes and sprays out a good five to six feet meaning I didn’t even need to use the ladder on my dwarf apple tree and two giant grape arbors. It also has a nozzle that gives you three spray options – stream, fan, and cone (great for detail work like hanging plants,) plus it holds a full two gallons. With a single charge, you will dispense up to 12 full bottles of whatever you need to spray.
I am so nuts about this thing that I foolishly offered to spray my two next-door neighbors’ huge yards, and even called my mom to rave about the features of it. This awesome garden tool is easily my favorite new yard BFF, right after the guy I live with.
Jeanna Hofmeister Bought the Greenworks 40v Cordless Chainsaw
I’m always glad to have a husband who’s nice enough to do most of the heavy lifting, but sometimes I want to channel my own superpowers for a really big job, which is why I bought myself the Greenworks 40V Cordless Chainsaw. I love to tackle serious pruning jobs and clear the mountain bike trails out my back gate, but I’m not willing to wrestle my husband’s big Stihl.
This cordless saw is a wunderkind at tackling all sorts of chores, and at just 10.4 pounds, it’s so lightweight any grownup can use it. The 16-inch bar is just enough to make me want to play with some creative chainsaw carving ideas I’ve got, and the fast charging 40 Volt lithium ion battery will make up to 150 cuts per charge.
The chain is self-oiling, which means less maintenance for me, and the brushless motor delivers up to 30% more torque with up to 70% less vibration. For anyone who wants a powerful partner that can perform all sorts of cool tricks, this is the one to buy. Better yet? The included Greenworks battery and charger work with some 25 other cordless Greenworks tools.
Bobby Bernstein Bought ‘When They Call You a Terrorist’
One of the things I love to do in my downtime is read, but typically speaking, I tend to gravitate more towards fiction – mostly sci-fi and fantasy. But with everything going on in the world, I made a concerted effort to read more by black authors, seeking out content written from a different lense than I’m used to.
While there are plenty of great sci-fi and fantasy novels written by Black authors, I wanted to focus on learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, specifically, which is why I checked out When They Call You a Terrorist by one of the BLM founders, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, and Asha Bandele.
And When They Call You a Terrorist is definitely a must-read for anyone looking to support Black authors while learning about the world around them through the lens of Black people. It’s a poignant and maddening read about the inspirations for Patrisse’s activism and why she started the BLM movement.
Matt Malmund Bought the Office Star High-Back Task Chair
I know what you’re thinking. How does someone who has been working from home for more than 5 years still not have a proper office chair? Well, this easily hornswoggled writer had actually been using a yoga ball until recent events. But now that I have am Office Star High-Back Task Chair I can see the error in my ways. Before, I was falsely led to believe that not relying on a backrest would develop my core muscles. Now that I am typing from behind a robust backrest with lumbar support, I can clearly tell that I was only hurting my posture.
I also once believed that having no armrests or a way to lean back would keep me more focused on my work. But now I have realized that these features are essential for keeping focused because we need these little moments to let our brains recharge. I even once thought that a normal chair wouldn’t be as fun to play on when I got bored. But the Office Star Task Chair’s five smooth caster wheels can just as easily rocket me across my home office as my yoga ball does when I need to unwind.
So what was the tipping point? My stability ball had partially deflated after a long work session and I unknowingly acquired a painful repetitive stress injury by resting the weight of my whole upper body on my wrists. Now that I am recovered and rocking a sturdy entry-level chair, I am ready to face the truth. Anyone who works from home needs to listen to doctors and get a proper chair like the Office Star High-Back Task Chair.
Matt Gibson Bought the DeWalt DWE6411k Palm Sander
I fabricated a pretty cool wall planter last year using discarded pallet wood and ever since then, my adorable wife keeps requesting more DIY planters, boxes, and even furniture. Harvesting the hardwood can be a chore but the DeWalt DWE6411K Quarter-Sheet Palm Sander makes it incredibly easy to strip down the dirt and grime left behind by countless box trucks and pallet jacks. If you don’t have a benchtop planer hanging around, this little sander is the next best thing to bring your rescued lumber back to life.
The 2.3 Amp electric motor provides a respectable 14,000 orbits per minute. The motor is cooled by a vacuum process that brings air and dust up through holes in the base plate and into a small bag attached via locking dust-port. A vacuum hose attachment, the DWV9000 (sold separately), allows for the connection of a shop vac for better dust control. Alternatively, you could simply use gaffers tape to temporarily sync the hose to the sander.
With the built-in paper clamp, you can clip just about any sort of sanding sheet or mesh that you prefer to the palm sander. The DeWalt DWE6411 comes with a punch plate to perforate sandpaper for the unit and, like most DeWalt power tools, a tool bag for storage and transport. There are other palm sanders out there that may be cheaper or that can handle more of a workload, but the quality, reliability, and power of this little sander confirmed that I made the right choice.
Wesley Copeland & Bobby Bernstein Bought The Last of Us Part 2
I can’t remember the last time I finished a game and had to sit and just … think. That’s how powerful Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 is.
It leaves you exhausted and broken in all the right ways. I lost count of how many times I found myself screaming at the TV for a character to change their course.
That’s the thing about great writing. It stays with you long after the credits roll. Thoughts permeate as you try to unravel misguided motives while searching for answers in what is absolute darkness.
No one comes out of The Last of Us Part 2 unscathed emotionally. And yeah, that includes the player.
If you love gripping, thought-provoking stories, satisfying combat, and obscenely detailed visuals you really need to give The Last of Us Part 2 a blast. Ignore everything you may have heard online. This really is the PS4’s swansong before this generation comes to a close.
And just in case you’re tempted, no, watching it on YouTube does not give you remotely the same experience. This is a game you need to play to get the full effect.
Recommended Ages: M for Mature
Bobby Bernstein Bought a Gorilla Cart
Having been stuck at home since March, I’ve been trying to find ways to keep myself busy around the house in my downtime, and so, I made it my goal to finally clean up my backyard with numerous small projects. In June, those small projects required me to bring in the big guns, and I finally caved and picked up one of these incredible Gorilla Carts to assist me around the house.
So project one with my Gorilla Cart was to haul a bunch of wood from a shed I demolished in my backyard to my a dumpster in my front yard, and it was the perfect tool for the job. I was able to load piles of scrap wood into the cart and simply wheel it all to the dumpster. For the larger pieces, I was able to take down the walls of the cart and use it as a sort of super mini flatbed, laying boards flat and stacking them up. The cart holds up to 1,400 pounds with ease, and so, it didn’t have any issues carrying that weight to the front of my house.
The second job was to haul 30 bags of dirt to the backyard for the garden, and it handled all of that weight without issue, and saved my back from doom.
The cart is built tough, and it’s easy to assemble (it took me and my daughter [she likes to help] about 10 minutes). I highly recommend it, especially if you’ve got a big yard.
Wesley Copeland Bought the The Child Plush
My wife has been obsessed with Baby Yoda ever since that little green elf appeared on screens in The Mandalorian TV show.
Having just finished the series, I think I am as well. HE’S SO FREAKING CUTE!
There are, roughly, 756 bazillion Baby Yoda toys out there right now, so if you want to know which is the best, by someone who’s spent far, far too long looking into it, go with this Star Wars The Child Plush.
It’s the perfect balance of price and realism. It looks just like everyone’s favorite not-a-goblin and the body is made from a soft fabric, so you’re totally free to cuddle him when no one’s around. Plus, it’s perfectly affordable.
This version of The Child is arguably one of the more popular picks, too. It’s the one all the Instagrammers are using to dress up in baby clothes.
Also, here’s a fun fact for you: The Baby Yoda Funko Pop fits on his giant green head without falling over. Not saying you should totally do that, but you know, you totally should do that!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Bobby Bernstein Bought Dr. Squatch Cedar Citrus Bar Soap
So, it’s been years since I first ditched the chemical-infused bar soaps of my childhood. Irish Spring, Ivory, etc – you don’t realize what sort of harsh chemicals are in them until you do your research. I’ve been using Dr. Bronners Pure-Castille Bar Soap for the past couple of years, finally settling on a more natural bar soap I liked that didn’t dry out my skin. However, when I went to order more of it from Amazon in June, I discovered that the stock was low and the price had skyrocketed.
That made me start looking at other natural soap options, which introduced me to Dr. Squatch – which, admittedly, does go a bit over-the-top with the machismo in their marketing materials. However, the soaps smell AMAZING. I’ve been using the Cedar Citrus bar since it arrived in early June, and it smells like you’re standing in a citrus grove. It’s a scent that awakens your senses in the morning without being overpowering. Best of all? It doesn’t dry out my skin, keeping it hydrated after each daily shower.
They’ve got a bunch of other “manly” soap scents, including Nautical Sage, Pine Tar, Crisp IPA, Bay Rum, and more.
I love it so much that I just placed an order for 5 more bars, trying different scents this time around.