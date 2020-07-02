Heavy Finds: What Our Writers Bought (And Loved) in June

Kay Braeburn Bought a Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat

While renovating my kitchen, I ditched our old kitchen mats in exchange for these Comfort Mats from Sky Mats and I am so impressed with the difference it has made as far as our comfort in standing and the improvement from our last set of mats.

Our old ones were cheaper mats from a department store and they were better than nothing to be sure, but this time I wanted to get something that would really last. I’ve done a fair amount of research into anti-fatigue salon mats so I decided to approach our kitchen mat search as though I was looking for something that I’d be standing on eight hours a day for work.

I settled on Sky Mats because they’re made to work as kitchen mats as well as for stand up desks and are available in a plush 3/4 inch height.

Our two mats came flat packed so I didn’t have to worry about weighing down edges to stop them from being all curled up and they didn’t have that awful chemical smell some mats do. We got the Sedona Red Rocks pattern and the printing is high quality and looks like it will last.

I have to say, even with my high expectations, they’re even nicer than I thought they’d be. They’re super soft and pillowy but without messing up my balance. They have a smooth tapered edge that gradually increases from floor level to the 3/4-inch height. I was a little nervous I’d trip over something so tall, but I haven’t once–and I trip over everything.

Sky Mats come in nine different colors and patterns as well as three different sizes.