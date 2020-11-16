13 Best Bidets on Amazon to Buy Instead of Toilet Paper

Honestly, once you use a bidet for a week (to get the hang of it), you’ll have no idea how you felt clean without one. While you’re at it, pamper the rest of your body with linen sheets .

Deciding to get one of the best bidets on Amazon isn’t only a smart idea in the threat of looming toilet paper shortages, it’s also a greener way to lower your impact on the environment and a small investment to save you money in the long run.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are bidets sanitary?

The idea that bidets are somehow dirty is a common myth here in America but the truth is that bidets are much more hygienic than wiping with toilet paper.

Think about it--if you somehow get poop on your hands, would you be content to just wipe it off with a paper towel and go about your day? How about wiping down your armpits with toilet paper after a good work out? Me neither.

It's as though our buttholes are the one exception to the common sense knowledge that water is the way to get clean.

Plus there are plenty of folks with mobility or grip issues who have a hard time wiping whether from age, disability, or pregnancy who could feel cleaner easier with a bidet.

But are bidets healthy and safe?

The consensus is that bidets are overall better for you bum than toilet paper. Excessive wiping or wiping with too much pressure can cause anal fissures which are tears in the delicate skin of your rectum which can open you up to infection.

According to a rectal surgeon, we should be wiping with a patting motion, not a true wiping movement in order to prevent injury. I don't know about you, but patting is not going to do it for me.

Bidets are either connected directly to your water line or to the water tank of your toilet. They don't spray dirty toilet water back up onto your bits--so if that's why you think they're nasty, I don't blame you, but that isn't how they work.

How to use a bidet.

It depends on the type of bidet. You'll find three major types.

Stand-alone bidets look like seatless toilets, generally found beside your normal toilet. For these, you do your business on the toilet, wipe once with paper, then switch to the bidet.

You can sit facing forward like a toilet or straddle the bidet facing the controls depending on your comfort. These stand-alone units tend to have controls for hot and cold water so you can adjust to your liking before sitting down to let the water wash you clean.

Hand-held bidets attach to your standard toilet and look like the sprayer hose you might find on a kitchen sink. This allows you to better control the angle of your water when cleaning.

Since you're still on the toilet you don't have to do a dry wipe first, though some do, and then use the sprayer hose to rinse.

Bidet toilet seats are special toilet seats with built-in bidet nozzles. These work the same as hand-held bidets except that when you're ready a small nozzle is lowered automatically lowered into the bowl and sprays a jet of water at your already in position butt.

Fun Fact: The word bidet comes from the French word for "pony"

How do you dry after using a bidet?

Depending on your comfort you can either wait a minute to drip dry, use a small amount of toilet paper to dry off, use a designated bidet towel, or invest in a bidet with a drying fan.

Who can afford a bidet?

If you think bidets are only for the wealthy, that used to be pretty true because they were stand-alone units that you need a large bathroom to fit and had to be installed by professionals, but recent models that can be installed directly onto your current toilet without the need of a plumber have significantly dropped the price.

Plus, you spend on average over $100 on toilet paper a year so you're already shelling out cash for your butt-cleanliness, let alone if you're buying expensive wipes that can clog up sewer systems. An investment in a bidet can reduce your costs overall and give you a sense of security when there are sudden toilet paper shortages.

Fun Fact: It's thought that this American reluctance might be in part because, while they were already in wide use across Europe, Americans' first mass exposure to the bidet probably would have been in WWII when soldiers visited local brothels. The returning soldiers then began to associate them with something they saw as shameful.

Bidets are better for the environment.

When you use a bidet, you're not wasting all that paper which is good news for trees. And if you're concerned about wasting water, it takes 1.5 pounds of wood and 37 gallons of water to make one roll of toilet paper. Bidets are a greener alternative all around.

