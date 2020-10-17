11 Best Luxury Bath Towels: Your Easy Buying Guide

There are a lot of Turkish-made and Turkish cotton towels on here, so it’s only right that we include a traditional Turkish towel: the Peshtemal.

Peshtemal towels are woven from 100 percent Turkish combed cotton yarn. The long strands are more durable, absorbent, and dry faster than the most common loop towels we’re used to in the States.

We switched to Turkish towels a few years ago and absolutely love them for the summertime. This design makes for a larger (37 inches by 70 inches) towel that is very thin, maybe half the thickness of a plush terrycloth towel. That makes it seem like it can’t possibly dry you off, but it does and, in my personal experience, it does it faster than more plush-feeling towels ever have.

It almost instantly soaks up water and then dries faster than regular towels too, so in humid months you’re not dealing with a towel that’s still damp from the day before. Mayo Clinic states that bacteria is easier to transmit when the skin is wet, so getting efficiently dry after a shower is better for your health and the health of those around you.

They’re so soft as well, When you first get a Turkish towel, they feel fine. After the first wash, they feel even better. And they just get softer and softer the more you wash them without losing their durability.

If you haven’t tried this style of towel, it’s so worth it especially if you live in hot or humid climates. I do still like a super plush fluffy towel in cold New England winters, but if I could only pick one style of towel to use year-round, it would be this.

This brand comes in sets of six, three, or one towel, as well as in four different colors.