10 Best Cheap Towels for Your Bathroom: Compare, Buy & Save

Between washcloths, hand towels, and body towels, it can be hard to keep up with all of the towels you need for your bathroom. Purchasing new towels can get expensive as you replace towel that have worn out. Cheap bathroom towels are a must-have for anyone looking to save some money.
The list below includes sets of bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and sets that include all three. Most of the towels on the list are less than $20. Read on for our round-up of the best cheap towels for your bathroom.
1. Best Cheap Towel Set: Ariv Collection Towel Set (6 Piece)Price: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes six bathroom towels
- Made with 30% bamboo and 70% natural cotton
- Multiple color choices
- Hems are double-stitched for added durability
- Bath towels are not huge
- Produce a lot of lint in the first washings
- Not many color choices
This cheap towel set is a great buy as it is less than $20 and has six pieces: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The bath towels are 30 inches by 52 inches, the hand towels are 16 inches by 28 inches, and the washcloths are 12 inches by 12 inches.
Each of the towels is made with 40 percent bamboo and 70 percent cotton. Bamboo is a great fabric to have blended in with cotton, as it is more absorbent than standard cotton and is also anti-fungal, which adds to the durability of your towel.
All of the towels in this set also have double-stitching for additional strength, so you won’t have to worry about them unraveling after just a few washes. Available in a few different colors, these towels will match most bathroom decor. This set is ideal for someone who wants to buy all of their towels for their bathroom in one shot.
Find more Ariv Collection Towel Set (6 Piece) information and reviews here.
2. Best Cheap Microfiber Towels: JML Microfiber Towel Six PackPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Microfiber is more absorbent than cotton
- Antibacterial
- Pack includes six bath towels
- Dries quickly
- Microfiber may be hard to get used to
- Towels are not plush
- Need to wash towels by themselves first
- No option to have all of the towels be the same color
Microfiber towels are awesome as bath towels, as they are more absorbent than cotton towels and also dry a lot quicker. These towels are also antibacterial, so you won’t have to worry about them getting a musty smell over time.
Each towel is 27 inches by 55 inches, so it’s a good sized bath towel, but it’s also thin enough that it can fold up for easy storage. Microfiber towels can take some time to get used to as they are not plush and you have to pat dry rather than wipe, but they are still soft and soak up water really well.
There are plenty of color choices, and each set has three colors, with two towels of each color. This set is great for your budget, as you get six towels for just under $40.
Find more JML Microfiber Towel Six Pack information and reviews here.
3. Best Cheap Washcloths: Utopia Pure Cotton WashclothsPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes 24 washcloths
- White color is easy to bleach and keep clean
- Made with 100% ring spun cotton
- Soft and absorbent
- Washcloths are a little thin
- Need to wash separately at first to reduce lint
- Only white can get boring
Whether you’re washing your face or washing your kiddos, washcloths are a bathroom necessity. This set of bathroom washcloths is a really good deal, as you get 24 washcloths for just under $13. Each of the washcloths is 12 inches by 12 inches, and they are made with 100% ring spun cotton. And because they are pure white, you can bleach them if they happen to get stains on them, and they won’t be ruined. The washcloth is really absorbent and soft, so it’s perfect for washing your face and skin.
Find more Utopia Pure Cotton Washcloths information and reviews here.
4. Best Cheap Hand Towels: Superior Hand Towel SetPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set comes with eight hand towels
- Long-staple combed cotton is more absorbent than standard cotton
- 15 color choices
- Soft and fluffy
- May need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- Some colors may not appear as bright as the pictures
- Made of a cheaper material
Hand towels often get worn quickly, as they get their fair share of use multiple times a day, especially if you have a larger family. You won’t have to replace this set for a long time, as it comes with eight hand towels, each measuring 16 inches by 30 inches.
The hand towels are made with long-staple combed cotton, so they are really soft while still being strong and durable. Longer fibers can actually be spun thinner, which also makes these hand towels more absorbent than regular cotton hand towels. It’s easy to match your existing bathroom decor, as there are 15 colors ranging from sapphire to sage.
Find more Superior Hand Towel Set information and reviews here.
5. Best Cheap Bamboo Towels: Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (3 PC Set)Price: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bamboo is more absorbent than regular cotton
- Hypoallergenic and anti-fungal
- Set includes three bath towels
- Unique jacquard design
- Towels are not overly plush
- Some users experience fraying after washing
- Bamboo uses a chemical process to create the fabric
Bamboo is a wonderful towel fabric, as it is more absorbent than cotton, hypoallergenic, and anti-fungal. The towel is easy to wrap up in as it’s 27.6 inches by 55.1 inches, and it dries quickly. Available in grey or off-white, these towels have a unique jacquard texture that makes these towels pretty enough to leave out on the counter or towel rack, rather than stashed in your linen closet. The set includes three towels for less than $30, which is a great price for bamboo towels.
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (3 PC Set) information and reviews here.
6. Best Cheap Guest Towels: AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels – 100% Cotton, 3-Piece SetPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good set for a guest bathroom or gift
- Very soft and fluffy
- Variety of colors
- Beige and white colors are more expensive than the others
- Towels are too thin for some people
- Only three per set
If you are looking for a bath towel set for your guest bathroom, this is a great option as it includes one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth. The towels are made with 100% ringspun cotton, so they are extra fluffy and soft.
Each towel is a good size, as the bath towel measures 54 by 30 inches, hand towel measures 28 by 16 inches, and washcloth measures 12 by 12 inches
The material has a simple and clean design, and is available in eight colors. This is also a nice option as a gift set for a bridal shower, housewarming, or wedding gift.
Find more Fevrier 3-Piece Towel Bundle information and reviews here.
7. Best Cheap Bath Sheet: Berrnour Home Piano Collection Bath SheetPrice: $28.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bath sheet is bigger than standard bath towel
- Made with 100% Turkish Cotton
- Multiple color choices
- Absorbs more than a standard bath towel
- More square than rectangular in shape
- Only one towel
- Too thin for some people’s preference
For those who like to have a little more square footage when wrapping up in a towel, you may want to choose a bath sheet. This bath sheet is nice as it’s made with 100% Turkish cotton, so it’s super soft to the touch. The towel is 39 inches by 59 inches, so it’s a little more square than rectangular, but will wrap around your body nicely without you having to worry about it falling off.
Some bath sheets are way too big to wrap around your head, but this bath sheet is still small enough to where it’s not awkward to wrap up your hair. Most bath sheets can run close to $20 or more, so this bath sheet is a great deal. Colors available: white, pink, lavender, grey, brown, aqua, and midnight blue.
Find more Berrnour Home Piano Collection Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
8. Best Cheap Fade Resistant Towels: AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towel SetPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with fade-resistant cotton
- Set includes six towels
- Lightweight but still durable
- Multiple color choices
- Some users experienced a lot of shedding with the first few washes
- Material is not overly plush
- Colors may fade over time
It’s super frustrating when the vibrant color of your towel fades after just a few washes. You won’t run into that problem with this towel set, as the towels are made with fade-resistant cotton. The towel set includes two bath towels at 30 inches by 50 inches, two hand towels at 16 inches by 26 inches, and two washcloths at 12 inches by 12 inches.
These towels are lightweight while still durable enough to resist against tearing, and they absorb moisture quickly. While they may feel a little bit thin at first, they fluff up after you wash them. These towels are great if you want a solid color towel, as they are available in black, white, grey, teal, navy blue, crimson, and acorn.
Find more AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
9. Best Cheap Egyptian Cotton Towel: Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel SetPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Egyptian cotton is more durable than standard cotton
- Set includes six towels for less than $22
- 10 color choices
- Towels are slightly bigger than towels in other sets
- May need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- Slightly more expensive than other towel sets
- Colors may fade over time
Egyptian cotton is known for its softness, as well as it’s durability. Due to the strength of the cotton, this towel set is a great choice if you know your towels are going to be getting a lot of use. The towel set includes two bath towels at 30 inches by 56 inches, two hand towels at 18 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths at 13 by 13 inches, so the towels in the set are slightly bigger than other comparable towel sets.
The heavyweight cotton is still soft and absorbent and it comes in 10 colors ranging from plum to driftwood.
Find more Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
10. Best Thick Cheap Bath Towels: Utopia Luxury Cotton Bath Towels (4 Pack)Price: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes four large bath towels
- Made with natural materials
- Thick and soft
- Seven color choices
- May need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- Thicker towels take up more storage space
- Slightly more expensive than other towel sets
If you’re looking for a set of just bath towels, this is a great buy. This pack includes four towels measuring at 27 inches by 54 inches, each made with 100% ring spun cotton. The towels are thick and soft, so they will soak up water nicely. Each towel is also made with natural materials, so it’s safe for your skin. There are multiple colors available, including white, navy, and gray. If you’re looking for a luxury towel at a low price, this is the towel set to buy.
Find more Utopia Luxury Cotton Bath Towels (4 Pack) information and reviews here.
Towels tend to lose their softness and become ratty over time, since they are used on a daily basis and are constantly getting soaked, washed, and dried. It's hard to constantly replace bath towels, especially some of the nicer, more expensive ones, on a regular basis. Thankfully, there are plenty of cheap towels for your bathroom that will hold up to every day use, but won't break the bank.
When shopping for a cheap bathroom towel, you still want to keep an eye out for quality so that you don't have to replace the cheap towel after a few uses. Make sure to look for cotton with longer fibers or microfiber towels, as they tend to be more durable and are also more absorbent than standard cotton towels.
Towel sets are always a good way to go when looking for cheap bathroom towels, as they usually include bath towels, hand towels, and wash cloths at a lower price. Of course, keep in mind what colors you want as well, as it's nice to have towels that match the rest of your bathroom decor.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.