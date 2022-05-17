7 Best Chest Freezers for Your Home

Having a chest freezer in your house or garage can be an incredibly valuable tool in the event of a natural disaster or emergency situation. Storing things in the event that you can’t go to the store or leave your house will come in handy. Based on our extensive research we have found the absolute best chest freezers for your money.
With the news hitting the United States about the Coronavirus these freezers are imperative to staying healthy and happy while hunkering down in your home. This chest freezer from Midea is an Amazon’s Choice when it comes to smaller freezers for your home. The freezer measures 3.5 cubic feet which is ample space to hold water and food.
The freezer features a mechanical control with an adjustable thermostat from -12 to -28 Degrees. The interior of the freezer contains one wire hanging storage basket. The hinge-style door will remain open from 45 to 75-degree angles. The freezer itself comes with a one-year warranty and the compressor has a two-year warranty.
You can buy this freezer in the featured 7 cubic foot version. It is also available in a 5 cubic foot version. Also available in a 7 cubic foot version.
This is the OMCAN 17.7 cubic foot chest freezer. This is an upright freezer with sliding glass doors on the top of the unit. There is a removable storage basket for items that you need to get to more frequently. The freezer features an easy-access defrost drain and easy-clean interior and gasket which makes maintaining this unit incredibly quick and easy. Compared to other chest freezers, this unit is very energy efficient using only an estimated 218 kWh a year. DIMENSIONS (WDH): 58” x 29.75” x 32.25”. TEMPERATURE RANGE: -18°C – 0°C / -0.4°F – 32°F
Black and Decker is well known the world over for their top-notch appliances. From toasters to microwaves to this 1.2 cubic foot upright freezer. The freezer includes a wire storage compartment inside of the freezer. The freezer features an adjustable thermostat control to set the perfect temperature for the type and quantity of contents. There are four adjustable legs to keep the freezer balanced on any surface. This freezer is available in an off-white with black trim.
This is the Atosa Angled Curve Top Chest Freezer. This freezer is sleek and will fit perfectly in a rec room, garage, or basement without taking up so much space that you can’t fit your decor around it. This freezer has one of the most reliable and efficient temperature management systems available to keep food frozen.
The freezer has an adjustable thermostat where you can set the cooling level between 0°C and -24°C (32°F and -11.2°F) at 25°C (77°F) the freezer uses ambient air temperature control. Like other chest freezers, this unit also features a removable storage basket for easy access to the items you need to get at most frequently. There is also a defrost drainage system for when you need to empty the unit and clean it. It weighs approximately 47 pounds when empty.
Home Joy is known for making some of the best electronics on the planet. This chest freezer is further proof of their excellence in the electronics game. Being that it is a 5 cubic foot freezer it is one of the larger models on the market while not being a commercial freezer. it has a front-mounted thermostat control power-on indicator. Front controls allow for easy temperature adjustments. The freezer is easy to clean and drain with an easy-access defrost drain for when you need to move it or empty and clean it. There is a wire basket for easy storage for the items that you frequently need to get to. This freezer will hold approximately 110lbs of frozen items.
If you need a larger size chest freezer then Costway makes a freezer that should adequately fit your needs at around 95 Liter of storage. This hinge top, the solid freezer has ample enough space to hold all the meats, ice creams and water you could fill it with. This freezer emptied weighs about 64lbs but it is easy to move and slide across your basement or garage floor. The dimensions of the freezer are 32 x 24 x 19 inches. If you are worried about electric costs and energy costs for this freezer it is actually relatively efficient. This freezer can work with a standard household 110 Volt outlet or a 12 Volt power source, like an automotive battery. There is also a 64 qt version available if you want something a bit smaller.
Chef’s Exclusive makes a great looking and completely durable chest freezer to hold your meats, ice cream, and waters should you have to stay indoors through a natural disaster or for any other reason. This freezer features easy to use manual controls to keep the interior the temp you desire. There is a removable storage basket for smaller items that you need easy access to. The interior is incredibly easy to clean and keep clean. The door opens with a sliding glass so you can easily access everything stored in your new freezer. There is also an easy access drainage system should you need to drain water from the inside of the freezer. It is 52 Inches Wide, Unit dimensions 52 x 27 x 33 inches, and has a bright LED light in the interior so you can always see what you have stored. Adjustable temperature range from -18 to +10 deg F.