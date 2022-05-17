7 Best Chest Freezers for Your Home

With the news hitting the United States about the Coronavirus these freezers are imperative to staying healthy and happy while hunkering down in your home. This chest freezer from Midea is an Amazon’s Choice when it comes to smaller freezers for your home. The freezer measures 3.5 cubic feet which is ample space to hold water and food.

The freezer features a mechanical control with an adjustable thermostat from -12 to -28 Degrees. The interior of the freezer contains one wire hanging storage basket. The hinge-style door will remain open from 45 to 75-degree angles. The freezer itself comes with a one-year warranty and the compressor has a two-year warranty.

You can buy this freezer in the featured 7 cubic foot version. It is also available in a 5 cubic foot version. Also available in a 7 cubic foot version.