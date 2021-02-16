11 Best Small Generators: Your Buying Guide

Depending on the size of the unit, these mini generators can handle between 2,000 and 4,500 Watts when fully operational, more than enough to power most appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, or a small air conditioner. The city that I live in doesn’t experience power drops too often but when one occurs, having a small generator really comes in handy to save the day.

Small generators are great for camping and travel, too. Most of the units on our list are inverter generators meaning they can be connected in parallel for RV use or split up to provide portable power where it’s needed.

There are many reasons why having a portable generator on hand is a really good idea. But if you’re like many people who may not live in areas plagued by hurricanes or tornadoes and don’t have the space for a portable generator, a small generator might fit your lifestyle a little better.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Should I Buy a Small Generator?

The simple answer is that small generators offer up a little insurance for your power needs in the event of a power loss due to a weather emergency, overloaded power grid, or maybe even construction in your neighborhood. These generators offer approximately 2,000 Watts for appliance and equipment needs that we'll go over below.

Mini generators are useful tools to have on hand for remote project needs as well. They can handle the electrical load necessary to run most power tools. If you're working on a building project somewhere that isn't hooked up to a permanent meter yet, a small generator is a real lifesaver.

If you're like so many people these days, you're working from home. Power for your computer and internet connection may be paramount even during a blackout. A small generator could handle your needs during the workday then be used for other household needs later on.

But small generators aren't just for necessary applications in emergency and work situations. They're also really great for having fun, too. Whether you'd like to watch a movie in the backyard, need some electrical power while tailgating, or maybe at the beach, mini generators are small, lightweight, and much quieter than their larger cousins.

Small generators are also, well, small. They're much easier to store than larger portable generators meant to power an entire house. And while mini generators don't have the ability to power an entire house, they can definitely handle an appliance or two not to mention charge up portable devices.

What Will a Small Generator Power?

You may be surprised at the variety of appliances, power tools, and toys that a mini generator can keep going. Keep in mind that most machines that need electricity will require much more of it to start than they will while running. The small generator you choose will need to be powerful enough to compensate for that starting electricity draw.

Many small generators can support multiple devices during operation. Once an appliance that needs a lot of juice to get started is running, the amount of power it then requires will be reduced enough to power other things. An air compressor can be a real power hog to start but then once it's started, another power tool or device can draw off the generator's supply.

The first thing most people think about needing power for during an emergency is the all-important refrigerator. Common mid-sized refrigerators that are Energy Star rated use around 1,200 Watts when the compressor starts before coming down to a much more reasonable 200 running watts.

In the event of a power emergency, folks that use a sump pump to keep water out or a well pump to bring water in can be in a tight spot. Sump pumps, like refrigerators, typically draw 1,200 Watts to start as well as 800 while running. But when it's up and running, a mini generator could handle the well pump also.

Other appliances that could be powered by a mini generator include a chest freezer, microwave oven, or electric grills and stoves. If you're on a camping trip and roughing it in an RV or cabin, a small generator could be used for a variety of items one at a time.

Finally, it's important to understand what small generators aren't good for. Larger household staples like washers and dryers use a lot of electricity. A generator with a ceiling of 2,000 Watts might be able to provide power for a washer but you'll be out of luck if you need a clothes dryer. Also, know that your washer will need the entire generator for itself with nothing else being powered.

Air conditioners may very well need more than 2,000 Watts to start. If you live in an area where air conditioning is a must-have amenity, you may need to look for a generator that can handle the load. Like other appliances, the power need is reduced by a lot once an air conditioner is running, typically around 1,500 Watts of continuous power.

What Size Generator Should I Buy?

It really depends on what your needs are. If the power doesn't go out very often in your neighborhood, and you can make do for a day or two when it does, a small generator that tops out at 2,000 Watts is great to keep your refrigerator going.

Small generators are great for occasions like supplying electricity for a computer and projector for drive-in movie night in the backyard. Bring a small portable generator to a family reunion or to the beach and you might very well end up a hero for supplying power for the cookout.

Some of the small portable generators on our list are inverter generators. Inverters are called this because they use an inverter alternator that produces three-phase AC power that is converted to DC then back again (inverted) to AC power. This power is safer for electronics like computers or mobile devices.

Inverters are typically appliances than conventional generators although both units use gasoline engines to operate. Inverter generators are also mostly more expensive than your standard generators, too. Inverters have a unique ability, however: they can pair together to provide double the electricity, with the right cords and equipment.

See Also:

Best Portable Generators

Essential Items for Your Emergency Hurricane Kit

Best Outdoor Heaters for Your Patio

Best Cordless Drills