15 Best Garden Sheds: Your Buying Guide (Updated!)

If you’re looking for the perfect storage solution, these outdoor storage sheds deliver on looks, durability, and ease of use, plus they impressively hide your array of prized possessions away from the eyes of others, keeping them safe and out of the weather.

But perhaps you’ve got a riding mower, composter, or need a place to stow your toys as well as your tools. There are plenty of larger garden sheds that can handle the weight of larger equipment, and still have enough room to store your bikes, garden furniture , and tools too.

As all gardeners know, it’s pretty easy to accumulate a lot of tools and equipment if you care about your yard and plantings. Garden sheds are the simple solution to keeping your garage free and clear for your cars. Small sheds are an easy addition to your patio or deck because they keep all of your tools easily accessible and organized.

What Are the Best Garden Sheds?

As always, the answer depends on your needs, which is why we've tried to give you a variety of sizes and materials to choose from. While you might have a small yard, most walk-behind mowers are similar in size, so you'll still need an outdoor storage shed that will accommodate that, as well as your rakes, shovels, and other tools.

If you only need storage for a few pots and hand tools, we've also reviewed a few small sheds that can easily fit on your patio or deck. And if you just want to improve the look of your yard, we've also included storage sheds specifically design to conceal your trash bins.

What Are the Benefits of Storage Sheds for Trash Bins?

While most people keep their trash cans in their garage as a way to keep animals from getting in them, there's just no doubt that summer temperatures will eventually cause them to stink, which isn't ideal. While there are lots of homemade sprays that can tackle the stink like these suggestions from Hunker, you can safely keep your trash and recycling, along with the smell, outside with shed customized for the size of your cans.

Should I Choose a Wood, Resin, or Metal Garden Shed?

It depends on what's most important to you, from a design and maintenance perspective.

Wood garden sheds can be painted to match the color of your home, or if they're made of rot-resistant fir, cedar, redwood, or cypress, they can be finished with a natural stain which also looks amazing.

Wooden sheds can also handle more weight hanging from the walls than resin sheds, and if you find one made with asphalt shingles or metal roofing they'll handle the nastiest weather.

While resin garden sheds almost always try to mimic the look of wood, they simply can't replicate what mother nature has created. On the other hand - resin is really the simplest and most maintenance-free material you can get.

Resin storage sheds are rustproof, they resist dents, and they last and last, in spite of harsh weather. Many are steel reinforced to make them even more durable and many have high-strength floors to accommodate riding mowers and heavier equipment like rototillers.

Metal storage sheds are more often used as outbuildings, but they can look clean and simple, and they're often the strongest of any options so if you're housing tractors, and more than the average load of tools, metal sheds can be a smart choice.

Keep in mind, they'll be among the most expensive choices as well, but their longevity makes them a worthwhile investment.

If you can't decide about which kind of shed to buy, this blog from Best In Backyards gives you some simple criteria to help you choose.

