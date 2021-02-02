15 Best Garden Sheds: Your Buying Guide (Updated!)

As all gardeners know, it’s pretty easy to accumulate a lot of tools and equipment if you care about your yard and plantings. Garden sheds are the simple solution to keeping your garage free and clear for your cars. Small sheds are an easy addition to your patio or deck because they keep all of your tools easily accessible and organized.
But perhaps you’ve got a riding mower, composter, or need a place to stow your toys as well as your tools. There are plenty of larger garden sheds that can handle the weight of larger equipment, and still have enough room to store your bikes, garden furniture, and tools too.
If you’re looking for the perfect storage solution, these outdoor storage sheds deliver on looks, durability, and ease of use, plus they impressively hide your array of prized possessions away from the eyes of others, keeping them safe and out of the weather.
1. Suncast All-Weather Resin Outdoor Storage ShedPrice: $2,752.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reinforced resin floor handles even heavy mowers and equipment
- Four skylights and two windows keep it nice and light inside
- Large storage area with room for shelves and racks
- Weather-proof resin lasts and lasts
- Doors don't include a lock
- More storage than some need
- Only one color and size option
With 378 cubic feet of storage, the Suncast all-weather resin storage shed is the ideal mid-size option for most families. It’s big enough for tons of tools and thanks to the reinforced resin floor, it is built to withstand heavy loads, including tractors, mowers, and other lawn or outdoor equipment. It would even handle snowmobiles well if you’re not in need of a garden storage solution.
Four skylights along with two big windows in the doors provide lots of natural light, so you could easily set up your potting bench or workbench inside to keep going even when it’s raining. Sturdy double doors allow you to access your tools and toys easily and they’re equipped with pad-lockable metal handles for added security, although you’ll need to buy your own lock.
Metal-reinforced multi-wall resin panels are easy to drill and set up racks and shelves for even more vertical storage. This storage shed has hints of farmhouse style as well as some craftsman design influences as well, so it would fit well with many modern homes.
Dimensions: 8 feet wide x 10 feet deep x 103 inches tall
Find more CRAFTSMAN All-Weather Resin Outdoor Storage Shed information and reviews here.
2. Arlington 12 x 16 Foot Wood Storage Shed KitPrice: $9,071.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large pocket doors for moving in and out large lawn tractors and tillers
- Locking front entry door
- Many windows for light and ventilation
- Could easily double as a small cabin
- Reinforced floor system
- Quite expensive
- A huge assemply project that's not for beginners
- Requires a solid level foundation
If you’re game to take on a big project to get the kind of storage you need, the Arlington 12 x 16 foot large storage shed is both beautiful and extremely high quality. This mini-barn features all the amenities of a real building that offers a spacious interior plus a large loft area for all your storage needs. Two dormers and an arched gable window with sunburst provide plenty of light and ventilation, and this could even double as a small cabin if you’re looking for that sort of option.
The first floor offers high sidewalls that are ideal for installing additional storage shelves and hanging bars for long-handled tools. Double pocket doors on one end make for easy storage of your larger garden equipment like lawn tractors and tillers, while a walk-in door offers access to all the rest of your goodies.
Designed to look classy, the front features two good-sized windows with shutters. This storage shed offers a whopping 1920 cubic feet of storage area, and is the biggest we’ve reviewed. It comes with a deluxe floor system that features treated joists and runners.
Find more Arlington 12 x 16 Foot Wood Storage Shed Kit information and reviews here.
3. Lifetime Dual Entry Garden ShedPrice: $2,339.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes interior shelving and additional shelving can be purchased
- Very large size, can hold lawnmowers and other heavy equipment
- Double walled high density polyethelene panels are rust, weather and dent resistant
- Air flow vents with screens to keep out bugs
- Expensive
- Requires a lot of assembly
- Refurbished model
This shed from Lifetime is extra large and can hold all of your lawn and garden tools, including lawn mowers and other heavy equipment. It is made of dual-walled HDPE panels and has a door on the front and on one side. Steel trusses provide additional strength for the roof. This is a low maintenance shed that has a nice cottage style without the care required for a wooden shed with real shingles. The shed also comes with steel-reinforced shelving inside and is expandable with additional shelves you can purchase separately. The doors lock with an internal latching mechanism for maximum security. It also has screen vents to provide airflor while still keeping flies out.
Dimensions: 175.5 x 92.8 x 96 inches,108.75 square feet
Find more Lifetime Dual Entry Garden Shed information and reviews here.
4. Arrow Shed 8′ x 6′ Elite Steel Garden ShedPrice: $1,759.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy steel construction that's corrosion resistant
- Steel reinforced double doors that have a built in lock
- Tall walls make for easy tool storage
- Wide entry makes for easy maneuvering of mowers and tractors
- Looks pretty utilitarian
- Expensive
- More appropriate as an outbuilding
When you’re in the market for a seriously sturdy garden shed that’s built on utility, durability, and space, the Arrow Shed steel storage shed is the ideal outbuilding for your garden equipment and more. This stout shed is made from premium Galvalume steel that has been plated with aluminum and zinc for advanced corrosion resistance.
With 72 inch high walls, this shed allows for easy storage of large items like rakes, shovels, and long-handled items. The wide double doors provide plenty of room for easy entry and exit with your riding mower. The rigid swing doors have beefy brushed metal door handles that are lockable to keep your tools and equipment secure. Vented gables allow for increased airflow into this shed, helping to prevent mold and mildew.
The 17 inch gable height makes this shed easy to walk around in, and you can also build upper storage into the gable if you need to store more than the floor space allows. This shed comes with pre-cut, pre-drilled parts and does take some assembly time, which the manufacturer estimates to be about five hours with two people working in tandem.
Dimensions: 72.70 inches wide x 99.71 inches deep x 91.46 inches tall
Find more Arrow Shed 8' x 6' Elite Steel Garden Shed information and reviews here.
5. Keter Newton 7.5×9 Large Resin Outdoor Storage Shed KitPrice: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough storage space for a riding mower and lots of tools
- Drillable walls make customized shelving easy to install
- Skylight and windows keep it light inside
- Weatherproof and never needs painting
- Doesn't look like real wood
- Requires a level solid surface for proper placement
- Floor could be more substantial
If you’ve got a substantial collection of garden tools and perhaps even a riding mower, you need a substantial sized outdoor storage shed like the Keter Newton to keep them contained and your garage clear. This big resin shed has room to stow it all, and it features double doors with windows that swing from the center making mower parking simple.
Unlike real wood sheds, this storage shed is made of polypropylene resin plastic and it’s steel-reinforced to ensure durability. It will never peel, rot, or rust, and it never needs painting. It’s vented for circulation and a skylight along with the windows in the doors keep it light and easy to see all your items inside.
Unique WPC walls are easily drillable, making it simple to customize your space with shelving, tool racks, and more. This waterproof shed is also ideal for bike storage and all of your outdoor games and patio furniture during the winter as it’s built for durability in tough weather conditions. You’ll also appreciate the tall interior height which means you’ll never need to duck going in and out. This shed offers 395.5 cubic feet of storage space.
Dimensions: 112.9 inches long x 89.9 inches wide x 99.4 inches tall
Find more Keter Newton 7.5x9 Large Resin Outdoor Storage Shed Kit information and reviews here.
6. Best Barns Northwood 10′ X 10′ Wooden Shed KitPrice: $2,579.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double doors create easy access for larger lawn tractors and more
- Can be painted to match your home
- Durable enough to withstand 90 mph winds
- Windows not included
- Shingles not included
- Foundation/floor system not included
When you need substantial space to store your garden tools, mower, outdoor furniture, and more, the Best Barns wooden barn style storage shed might be the perfect fit for your requirements. With 600 cubic feet of storage space in a 100 square foot footprint, this shed is ideal for a home in the country or one with plenty of property, because it’s going to take some space at 10 x 10 feet in size.
The 9 foot 6 inch peaked roof is supported by 5 foot 11 inch sidewalls that are ideal for hanging for your long-handled tools. Large double doors make for easy access to pull in and take out your riding mower or lawn tractor. These doors feature full length galvanized steel hinges and a high-quality locking T-handle for added security.
Two opening windows (ordered separately) help ensure adequate airflow and keep mold and mildew at bay. It can be painted to match your home’s exterior, and since it doesn’t come with the asphalt roof shingles, you can roof it to match as well. You will need to plan for a floor as well. This unit is built with solid wall framing and trusses are 24 inches on center. This shed can withstand winds of up to 90 mph, so it’s built to last.
Find more Best Barns Northwood 10' X 10' Wooden Shed Kit information and reviews here.
7. Lifetime Outdoor Storage ShedPrice: $1,389.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel reinforced walls and ceiling make this virutally bomb proof
- Double arched doors elevate the design
- Wall and corner shelves included
- High pitched roof handles snow and rain with ease
- Requires a perfectly level pad
- Takes two people to assemble
- Skylight is difficult to install
If you’re looking for the durability of resin and the strength of steel in your outdoor storage shed, but you don’t want it to have a huge footprint, this Lifetime storage shed is the perfect compromise. At a diminutive 7 x 7 feet, this shed is constructed of high-density polyethylene with steel reinforced dual walls.
The high pitched roof is steel reinforced which allows for quick drainage of rain and snow. Heavy-duty steel trusses make the roof even stronger so if you’re concerned about snow load, you don’t need to be. It includes a full-length skylight plus two screened vents to allow for ventilation. This shed is also UV protected and weather resistant, plus it has a ten-year warranty so you can feel solid about your choice.
But let’s talk about looks, because in this case, they do matter. We love the arched double doors which make this affordable shed really attractive. But functionality is also a key here, and this shed comes with a 30 x 10 inch shelf, two corner shelves, flooring, and installation hardware, so you get a lot for your investment.
Lifetime has a similar design in an 8 x 10 foot size should you need more storage space than this smaller shed provides.
Find more Lifetime Outdoor Storage Shed information and reviews here.
8. Rubbermaid Weather Resistant Resin Garden ShedPrice: $924.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute design that's maintenance free
- Weather resistant resin never rusts
- Free tool holder included
- Easy to add wall racks and shelving
- Air vents allow bees and bugs to get inside
- Not as air tight as some
- Some challenging assembly details
Resin has lots of advantages when it comes to outdoor storage, and this Rubbermaid resin garden shed offers the perfect combination of style, durability, and space. The mid-size 7 x 7 foot structure easily fits into even a small yard, but it offers big tool storage space in a practical and attractive design.
With 332 cubic feet of storage, it features two windows and double doors that swing open to allow for riding mower storage. You’ll appreciate that it comes with a utility and handle hook that allows you to stow long-handled tools on the wall at the back of the shed, and frees up more valuable floor space. It will also accommodate shelving, peg board, and more storage options.
This shed is virtually maintenance-free. It won’t leak or dent and the sturdy, impact immune flooring creates added durability as well. The taller gabled roof means it’s easy to stand up in, and users say it’s also easy to construct. With two people it takes around five hours.
Dimensions: 81 inches x 81 inches x 100 inches tall
Find more Rubbermaid Weather Resistant Resin Garden Shed information and reviews here.
9. Keter Manor Large Garden Storage ShedPrice: $799.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two medium to large sizes
- Made of durable, weather proof plastic with a wood finish
- Has ventilation, window, skylite and lockable door
- May be too large for some yards
- Lock not included
- Requires assembly
- This large sized shed from Keter is big enough to hold large equipment, without being so large that it will take up your whole yard. The shed is made out of tough, weather-resistant plastic, but it has a wood finish that makes it easy on the eyes as well as efficient at shedding water. This shed won’t peel, rot, or rust like wood or metal. The plastic resin it is made of is also recyclable. The shed comes with buit in ventilation, window and skylite, and is lockable with a standard padlock. It has a capacity of 291 cubic feet. You can also purchase this shed in a smaller, 4 x 6 foot size.
-
- Dimensions: 73.1 in. W x 93.2 in. D x 89.4 in. H
-
Find more Keter Manor Large Garden Storage Shed information and reviews here.
10. Goplus Fir Wood Outdoor Storage ShedPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fir wood is pest and rot resistant
- Legs keep shed elevated above ground height
- Dual sided for ample storage of different sized tools
- Double locking doors
- Assembly instructions are lacking
- Not waterproof
- Flimsier than some
So many outdoor storage sheds try hard to look like they’re made of wood, buy why not just buy one that’s actually made of real wood? This locking storage cabinet from Goplus is made of durable and rot-resistant natural fir wood. This double door cabinet has locking latches for each door to keep your tools safely stowed inside. Individual door handles make for easy open and close, and if you want your stored items to be even more secure, you can run a padlock through the handles.
The interior of this shed is divided into two parts for added usability. The left side has three roomy storage shelves for medium and smaller size tools, while the right side is open floor to ceiling to easily store rakes, shovels, and other long-handled yard and garden tools. Solid wood legs elevate this shed from ground height to keep water out.
Asphalt roofing sheds water, and you can also add a waterproof finish of your choice to the cabinet. Some assembly is required.
Dimensions: 56 inches wide x 20 inches deep x 65 inches tall
Find more Goplus Fir Wood Outdoor Storage Shed information and reviews here.
11. Keter Store-It-Out MAX Storage ShedPrice: $211.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-way padlocking options
- Can be opened on top or in front. Roof hinges have hydraulic pistons.
- Has internal shelving support
- Not good for tall equipment
- Shelving not included
- Relatively expensive
If you need a shed for shorter items or for your garbage and recycling bins, the Keter Store-it-Out MAX is the ideal shed for you. This shed is made of polypropylene resin with steel reinforcement for added durability. It is easy to access from both the front, with double doors; and the top, with a hinged roof. The roof has hydraulic pistons on the joints so that it opens smoothly and easily and stays open while you work.
This shed has a storage capacity fo 42 cubic feet and can be locked in two ways with a padlock. The floor weight capacity is 30PSF and the roof weight capacity is 15PSF. If you use this shed for garbage bins, you can hook their lids to the shed’s roof so that they automatically open when you open the shed. It also has built-in shelving support so that you can easily install wood shelving inside.
Dimensions: 57 in. W x 32 in. D x 49 in. H.
Find more Keter Store-It-Out MAX Storage Shed information and reviews here.
12. ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-BoxPrice: $290.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and portable, good for renters
- Siz sizes to choose from ranging from 6' x 6' x 6' to 12' x 12' x 8'
- Very inexpensive compared to permanent sheds
- Open front, not lockable
- Reviewers report unresponsive customer service
- Not as durable as solid sheds
ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-Box is an inexpensive and impermanent solution for anyone who needs a garden shed but does not have the budget for a permanent shed. It is also great for renters, because you can take it with you when you move. This shed consists of a steel frame with a weather proof powder coat finish, topped with a triple layer polyethylene cover. The cover is waterproof, UV resistant and anti-fungal so it will withstand the elements for many years. The cover is also ratcheted tight arond the frame so it will not flap in the wind. It also has stabilizers included to ensure stability and durability. This shed comes in six sizes ranging from 6′ x 6′ x 6′ to 12′ x 12′ x 8′.
Dimensions: 6′ x 6′ x 6′ – 6′ x 10′ x 6′ – 6′ x 12′ x 8′ – 8′ x 8′ x 8′ – 10′ x 10′ x 8′ – 12′ x 12′ x 8′
Find more ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-Box information and reviews here.
13. Rubbermaid Plastic Small Outdoor Storage ShedPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made by a reputable and respected brand
- Double walled plastic construction won't rust, leak or dent
- Solid floor to protect against leaks and weather
- Not large enough for heavy equipment
- Not very stylish
- Padlock not included
This storage shed from leading manufacturer Rubbermaid is the perfect size for holding long-handled tools and garden necessities. It is constructed of double-walled plastic with an impact-resistant floor to protect items from weather and pests. It is rust-proof and corrosion-resistant and will not leak, dent, or scratch. This shed can also be locked using a standard padlock.
This shed comes in a variety of sizes and a darker fawn color as well as this sandalwood tone. The fawn color in this size will be in stock very soon.
Dimensions: 77”H x 55”W x 28”D
Find more Rubbermaid Plastic Small Outdoor Storage Shed information and reviews here.
14. MCombo Outdoor Wooden Garden ShedPrice: $329.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful fir wood construction
- Waterproof roof
- Removable storage shelves
- Wood legs elevate the cabinet off the ground
- Only suitable for storing small items
- Needs a more durable finish for challenging climates
- Can be wobbly if not screwed down with brackets
If you don’t really need a large garden shed, perhaps a cute and quaint small storage shed like this one from MCombo will do the trick. It’s small enough in stature to slip next to your patio wall, and it’s attractive enough to feel like you’ve added a decorative yet functional design piece. Classic western styling with black strap hinges and hardware contrast well with the beautiful fir wood construction.
Double doors swing open to reveal two removable storage shelves, making this ideal for your boots, buckets, pots, and small hand tools, plus there’s storage on the shed floor as well. This shed has wooden legs to keep the base off the ground and away from water, but if you want extra stability, it also comes with metal brackets that allow you to screw it down to keep it from getting knocked over.
It has a waterproof roof and the double doors feature a metal latch to keep them from blowing open in storms.
Dimensions: 39.3 inches wide x 22.2 inches deep x 70 inches tall
Find more MCombo Outdoor Wooden Garden Shed information and reviews here.
15. Hanover 2-Point Locking Trash Storage ShedPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough for two 63 gallong trash bins
- Roof gutters allow for efficient water runoff
- Vented to minimize garbage stench
- Large enough to store buckets and other garden tools if needed
- Works best on a concrete or timber foundation
- More difficult than expected to assemble
- Some shipping damage reported
Let’s be honest, staring at your garbage and recycling bins is a drag, so why not improve the visual appeal of your exterior with this Hanover galvanized steel storage shed? Made of galvanized steel, this strong, durable shed is resistant to rust, corrosion, and UV rays so it will last you for years to come. Two top side vents provide plenty of air circulation to keep trash odors to a minimum.
The front double-doors open fully to allow easy access and they can be secured with a lock and key. The hinged Pent roof quickly allows rain or sprinkler water runoff and you can also access your trash bings via top access with a lock & key. This dual-sided shed is large enough to hold two 63 gallon trash bins – but if you live in an area without recycling you could easily convert the second side as a storage area for other outdoor items like buckets, hoses, and hand tools.
Dual locking doors in front ensure that cats, dogs, and raccoons can’t get into your trash, and the lift tops feature hydraulic hinges to ensure they don’t slam down on your fingers by accident. This storage shed won’t warp in heat and humidity, and it comes already powder coated in a dark gray finish. Another bonus? This shed ships free if you’re an Amazon Prime member.
Dimensions: 62 inches wide x 40 inches deep x 53 inches high
Find more Hanover 2-Point Locking Trash Storage Shed information and reviews here.
As always, the answer depends on your needs, which is why we've tried to give you a variety of sizes and materials to choose from. While you might have a small yard, most walk-behind mowers are similar in size, so you'll still need an outdoor storage shed that will accommodate that, as well as your rakes, shovels, and other tools.
If you only need storage for a few pots and hand tools, we've also reviewed a few small sheds that can easily fit on your patio or deck. And if you just want to improve the look of your yard, we've also included storage sheds specifically design to conceal your trash bins.
What Are the Benefits of Storage Sheds for Trash Bins?
While most people keep their trash cans in their garage as a way to keep animals from getting in them, there's just no doubt that summer temperatures will eventually cause them to stink, which isn't ideal. While there are lots of homemade sprays that can tackle the stink like these suggestions from Hunker, you can safely keep your trash and recycling, along with the smell, outside with shed customized for the size of your cans.
Should I Choose a Wood, Resin, or Metal Garden Shed?
It depends on what's most important to you, from a design and maintenance perspective.
Wood garden sheds can be painted to match the color of your home, or if they're made of rot-resistant fir, cedar, redwood, or cypress, they can be finished with a natural stain which also looks amazing.
Wooden sheds can also handle more weight hanging from the walls than resin sheds, and if you find one made with asphalt shingles or metal roofing they'll handle the nastiest weather.
While resin garden sheds almost always try to mimic the look of wood, they simply can't replicate what mother nature has created. On the other hand - resin is really the simplest and most maintenance-free material you can get.
Resin storage sheds are rustproof, they resist dents, and they last and last, in spite of harsh weather. Many are steel reinforced to make them even more durable and many have high-strength floors to accommodate riding mowers and heavier equipment like rototillers.
Metal storage sheds are more often used as outbuildings, but they can look clean and simple, and they're often the strongest of any options so if you're housing tractors, and more than the average load of tools, metal sheds can be a smart choice.
Keep in mind, they'll be among the most expensive choices as well, but their longevity makes them a worthwhile investment.
If you can't decide about which kind of shed to buy, this blog from Best In Backyards gives you some simple criteria to help you choose.
