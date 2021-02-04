7 Best Smart Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best smart kettles features all kinds of awesome picks you’re sure to love. From budget-friendly options to WiFi kettles to Bluetooth technology to all the best brands, our list has it all. To find the best smart kettle for you and your family, read on.

Between WiFi connectivity, gorgeous designs, show-stopping silhouettes, and all kinds of crazy cool features, smart kettles are fantastic additions and investments for any home. A definite upgrade to anyone’s current kettle situation, a smart kettle is more than just a cool kitchen gadget , it’s a total kitchen game-changer.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is A Smart Kettle? How Does It Work?

As the name suggests, a smart kettle is, well, smart. With models that feature mobile applications, WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth capabilities, and more, these cool kitchen gadgets provide a smarter way to heat up your water for tea, coffee, soups, and more. That said, a smart kettle doesn't necessarily need to have a mobile app or WiFi features to be considered "smart." Some of the best options on our list have the ability to boil water at a specific temperature with the push of a button or LED lights that are triggered when the water begins to boil.

Most electric kettles are compact enough to easily fit onto the countertop and can be easily stored away as needed. They're also quite efficient. According to Inside Energy, electric kettles are nearly 80 percent efficient. This is largely because the heating coils are directly in the water, which means less heat escapes to the air.

Another study further proves how efficient electric kettles can be. Energy.gov highlights results from a study comparing the efficiency of a 1,500-watt electric kettle versus a 1,000-watt microwave.

Why Buy A Smart Kettle?

Aside from all the cool factors and features, a smart kettle really is a great addition to any home. With the added convenience of temperature control, remote operation and monitoring, and visible triggers that let you know when the water is ready, it takes the guessing game out of the equation. It also eliminates the need for constant supervision that's required when operating a traditional kettle. Heck, some of these models even keep water at the correct temperature for up to 12 hours - how cool is that?

Full disclosure: they can be more expensive. But based on the reviews, they're worth it. So, if you're in the market for a new kettle, make it a smart kettle.

