55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Spiralizers, food processors, zesters, multi-cookers…oh, my! If you’re a fan of cool kitchen gadgets, have we got a list for you.
Between everyday kitchen essentials, unique tools, BBQ must-haves, and complete cooking game-changers, our list of the best kitchen gadgets covers a wide range of fun finds we know you’ll love. Not only that, but we’ve got all the best brands here, too: Cuisinart, OXO, Ninja, KitchenAid, Breville, Microplane, and more.
So, whether you’re looking for more cool kitchen gadgets to add to your own collection, or are on a quest for the perfect stocking stuffers and holiday surprises, we’ve got you covered. For the latest, greatest and coolest, read on.
Talk about one heck of a kitchen gadget. Completely useful and handy to boot, you’ll be able to chop, mix, blend, grind, and more with the iconic Magic Bullet Blender & Food Processor.
Perfect for smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails – hello, margaritas! – and soup, you’ll be blending up the best in no time. This magic bullet is sold as part of an 11-piece set that includes the blender, additional blender cups, blades, a recipe book & more!
Zoodles anyone? If you have a hankering for healthy eating, or just want to jazz up some of those recipes with fun curls and twists, take a look at this amazingly cool spiralizer from Paderno.
A personal favorite of ours, this spiralizer does it all in the way of turning your vegetables into ribbons, curls, and accordions. You can even make super-thin, super thick, and super wavy varieties. And, with eight different cuts, seven different blades, and a beautifully engineered design so that everything fits together into an easy to store box, this is one must-have and totally cool kitchen gadget!
We’re going to let you in on a little secret: food scales are not only cool kitchen gadgets but they’re darn near essential if you want to truly master the art of bread making and tackle all those recipes listed in grams and ounces. And, this one from Escali is truly one of the best.
Recommended by many bakers and home cooks alike, Escali’s Primo Precision Food Scale is a cut above the rest. Featuring three different measurement settings (ounces, pounds, grams), sealed buttons to protect against spills, an 11-pound capacity, and the ability to precisely measure weights as low as .05 ounces and 1 gram.
Definitely one of those must-have kitchen gadgets to have at the ready.
An Instant Pot is one cool kitchen gadget, and this six-quart capacity version is seriously one of the best on the market.
Known for cutting the cooking time down by more than half – even on the most gourmet, and traditionally all-day recipes – an Instant Pot is a wonderful addition to your cooking game. This model blends together seven different appliances into one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer.
Seriously, if you’re looking for something to make life easier – which is one kitchen tools and gadgets are for – this is it.
Other capacity sizes are available at different prices
A cute set of cool kitchen gadgets we know you’ll love – especially if you have kids!
Designed in the likeness of Scotland’s most famous mythical creature, this set features Nessie – a footed colander – Purple Nessie – a footed ladle – and Baby Nessie – a tea infuser. The unique footed design allows you to leave each tool in the pot or cup without fear of it falling over or getting lost in the liquid. Useful and brightly colored, this set is a great and fun addition to any kitchen.
One of our most favorite kitchen gadgets is this lemon and lime juicer from Zulay. And, we’re not alone – this is a favorite by many.
With the dual design, you’ll be able to juice lemons and limes easy peezy lemon squeezy – see what we did there? Featuring an all-metal frame, this is a heavy-duty hand juicer that does a great job of getting every last drop of juice out of the fruit. Ideal for all sorts of meals – and fun cocktails! – this is a serious must-have!
Easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and available in a variety of color schemes, we think you’ll love this.
When people ask me for kitchen gadget recommendations, I’ll give them several ideas – all of which are on this list, BTW – but the one I tell them I personally can’t live without is my Cuisinart Food Processor.
This three cup capacity gadget is a complete game-changer. We have a larger version on this list, too – another personal favorite – but I find that I use the smaller version way more. This thing chops and grinds and even makes things smooth if you want. Simply fill the bowl with whatever you want – nuts, bread pieces, tomatoes, cooked beans, etc. – push the button and let the patented reversible stainless-steel blade do the rest.
The bowl, lid, and blade are all dishwasher safe, too.
If you’re ready to upgrade your thermometer game with a seriously cool kitchen gadget, be sure to check out this awesome, 100% wireless edition from Meater.
The Meater Plus Thermometer is the first of its kind – a technologically advanced digital and wire-free thermometer that connects to your phone to give you the most up-to-date temperature readings. With 165 foot range, you can even wander around the house while still monitoring your cook. The thermometer can also monitor internal meat temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees.
And, because it’s a smart device, it will actually guide you through the cooking process, even estimating how much time you have left. Pretty cool, huh? Great for the oven and even the grill, this is a total cooking gadget game-changer.
Any kitchen gadget and tool that provides a major assist during meal prep is a winner in our minds. And, if you’re family is as busy as most, the Precision Cooker Nano from Anova will make a great addition to your kitchen.
Never sous vide before? It’s super easy and super cool. Simply attach this device to any water-filled pot, put your food in sealable bags and then into the water, set the timer and temperature, and let the Nano from Anova do the rest! This device will heat and circulate the water, helping you achieve perfectly cooked food every time.
This device even connects to your phone, so you can cook amazing meals at the touch of a button. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family with this great family Christmas gift!
This model even comes with bags! Total bonus!
If you and your family are fans of soups – especially in the fall and winter! – treat yourself, or someone you know, to this amazingly cool kitchen gadget: the Cuisinart Immersion Blender with varial speed control.
Seriously one of the coolest things we own and use all the time, you’ll be able to blend all kinds of delicious food without the hassle and fear of transferring it to an actual blender. A total game-changer, we know. And this one is totally awesome.
The long stainless steel shaft reaches deep to blend in bowls, pots, and pitchers, while the included mixing/measuring cup, chopper/grinder, and whisk attachment do great work on a variety of other food prep projects.
Not only is this kitchen gadget versatile, it’s also available in a variety of colors. You can use it to grate cheese as well as potatoes, nuts, vegetables, onions, and more.
The hand-powered rotary grater comes with three interchangeable rotary cylinders. A suction base holds it securely in place as you work. To use the gadget, just turn the hand crank to grate the ingredients.
There’s no better way to rinse and dry your greens than with the OXO Salad Spinner.
A totally cool kitchen gadget that you’ll use all the time, this one is easy to operate, too. Simply rinse your salad, place greens into salad spinner, close the lid, push the button, and watch as the force of the rotation releases the excess liquid from the leaves. Keep pushing the button until the salad is dry.
The interior basket doubles as a colander, and the lid comes apart for easy cleaning.
Keeping herbs fresh can be challenging. This herb-saving pod set contains three containers. Each container is made with BPA-free material and is compact enough to fit inside most refrigerator doors. The capsules are durable enough so that you won’t have to worry about them getting crushed inside the refrigerator.
As an added bonus, each container has a see-through window. To use the set, rinse and dry the herbs then place them in the pod with a bit of fresh water. Then, simply replace with fresh water every three to five days until you’ve used the herbs.
Like we said earlier on in this post, a food processor is our personal favorite and one of the absolute best kitchen gadgets on the market. And, with the power of this 14-cup capacity version from Cuisinart, you’ll be able to tackle any and all cooking tasks – including making dough. Yep! We use ours to make pasta dough and pizza dough all the time.
This version also comes equipped with two different shredding and slicing blades so you can work with vegetables and cheese. Ideal for anyone looking for an all-around great gadget that can help with all kind of food prep, this one is it.
The Elite Cuisine Egg Cooker does more than just cook eggs. You can use this handy appliance for steaming and poaching eggs, as well as for making omelets. Choose between soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs according to your personal preference. This cooker can hold up to seven eggs at a time. It also automatically shuts off for your safety.
An indicator light lets you know when the cooker is on or off. A measuring cup is included, along with a poaching tray. The cooker also has a transparent lid so that you can keep track of your food as it cooks.
Strain your pasta like never before with the incredibly cool and handy Snap n’ Strain Strainer from Kitchen Gizmo.
Available in fun four and bright colors, including this trendy lime green, this strainer takes the strain out of straining for sure. Simply snap this gadget into place on bowls, pots, and pans of nearly any size, tilt and watch as water and other liquids drain away easily and effectively. No need for other bowls or clunky and space-consuming strainers.
A cool gift to give this holiday season, or just as a treat to your own kitchen, make sure to check this one out.
There’s nothing quite as cool as an air fryer, and this one from Ninja is one of the best.
A healthier alternative to traditional deep frying, an air fryer will have you whipping up all kinds of perfectly crispy meals and snacks – like fries, cheese, and chicken – without all the grease, mess, and cleanup. And, because this one is seriously awesome, it also roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, and dehydrates your food, too. Pretty cool, huh?
Featuring a 5.5-quart capacity, this appliance can get up to 450-degrees and comes equipped with a nonstick bowl, broil rack, easy to use control panel, and recipe book. The bowl is also dishwasher safe.
If you’re tired of struggling to open tight jar lids with your hands or you just want a fun alternative to the average jar opener, consider the Robo Twist Electric Jar Opener.
This compact device sits on top of the lid you’re trying to open. Once it’s in the proper position, the Robo Twist gets to work by rotating the lid to uncap. To start, just press the switch button. This device is compact enough for storage and sips AA batteries.
Having the right pizza cutter wheel can mean the difference between a delicious meal and a disastrous one. The pizza cutter stands out for its clean and dependable slicing skills. An ergonomic handle makes the wheel comfortable to handle, while the blade is sharp enough to cut most crusts after a single pass. A protective blade guard keeps your fingers safe from accidental cuts. While you can clean the pizza cutter by hand, it’s also dishwasher safe.
An ice cream maker is one cool kitchen gadget – literally.
Making homemade ice cream and frozen yogurt has never been easier or more achievable than with this incredible device from Cuisinart. Seriously one of the best, this two-quart capacity ice cream maker does all of the intensive labor and work for you. Just pre-mix your ice cream flavors – which is also super easy to do! – turn on this machine, pour your mixture in and let this thing go to town.
Delicious, creamy, and perfectly churned ice cream in less than 45 minutes. Talk about a winner!
Successfully organizing your spices can be a tedious task. This automatic carousel not only makes organization simpler, it also allows you to get the exact amount without whipping out a measuring spoon. There are 12 spice compartments, which is plenty for the essentials.
The carousel has a rotating base, and comes with over 50 labels to help you keep track of your spices. Each compartment can hold up to 4.5 ounces of spice. You can mount the carousel underneath a shelf or cabinet.
2020 has been the year of the home cook, and the trend of whipping up delicious meals isn’t slowing down, either. If you’re looking for your next great cooking project for you and your family, try your hands at tortillas with this totally cool kitchen gadget: a tortilla press.
Easier than you think and way more delicious and healthy than the stuff you can buy at the store, making your own tortillas is just plain fun, and with this 8-inch tortilla press from Victoria, you’ll be eating all kinds of yummy tacos and enchiladas in no time.
For the complete package, check out these cute and colorful taco stands, some Meseca for corn tortillas, and maybe even a tortilla warmer.
Happy cooking!
Get accurate meat temperatures in just seconds with this handy meat thermometer. The instant-read thermometer provides readings in just five seconds or less, at which point the temperature appears on the LCD display. A backlight is available if you need a bit more light. This thermometer also stands out for its waterproof body.
A meat temperature guide is included on the side right on the thermometer. Temperatures can be displayed in Fahrenheit and Celsius. This digital thermometer has a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
A vacuum sealer can help keep food fresh for longer. When it’s time for storage, you can use the sealer to prepare your food from the freezer. When it’s ready to use, simply defrost the meat or veggies. This vacuum sealer features a user-friendly design, as all you need to do is power it on and use the control panel with accompanying digital buttons. LED indicator lights help you keep tabs on what you’re doing.
Several different settings are available, including those for solid, poached, steamed, and simmered foods. An air suction hose is included, along with vacuum bags and a vacuum bag roll for getting started.
If you’re on a quest for super cool kitchen gadgets, have we got the one for you: Breville’s Smoking Gun.
Infuse all kinds of smoky flavor into meats, fish, cheese, veggies, and even cocktails – oh, yeah! – without much effort. All done through a gentle cold smoke process, this is a great way to add some oomph to those recipes.
Ideal for grill masters, home cooks, and budding mixologists, this smoking gun comes with the smoker, replacement screens, .5-ounces of apples and hickory wood chips, batteries, instructions, and a recipe booklet!
Cutting a bagel the right way can be a tricky task. Not only can the cut turn out quite uneven, you run the risk of cutting your fingers or hands if the knife slips. A bagel guillotine such as this one is a safe and efficient way to cut your favorite bagels in half.
All you need to do is insert the bagel into the slop, then push the blade down. Safety shields on both sides keep fingers protected. The slicer has serrated edges for precise results. Aside from bagels, this kitchen gadget is handy for rolls, muffins and other goods.
Make things like chopping, slicing, and shredding easier and more efficient with this professional-grade mandoline from Mueller Austria.
Mandoline’s are pretty cool kitchen gadgets, guys. With five interchangeable blades – slicer blade, wavy blade, shredder, coarse shredder, grater – and adjustable thickness settings, you’ll be able to slice up all kind of veggies and cheeses for a variety of recipes.
One word of advice – use the included safety guard. It’s there for a reason.
Baking without proper measurements can be a recipe for disaster. This 13-piece set includes a variety of spoons and measuring cups to help you keep track. Each piece is crafted with a durable stainless steel metal with a rust-resistant finish. They’re also dishwasher safe.
The cups and spoons stack into each other for added convenience. They’re also engraved with US and metric measurement markings. Food-grand handles keep the cups and spoons from slipping as you measure out ingredients.
Having a roll-up dish drying rack can really come in handy, especially if you’re in a smaller kitchen. This dish drying rack fits securely over most sinks, and measures 20.5 x 13 1/8-inches high. You can also use the mat on the countertop. When it’s not in use, the mat can be folded up for faster and simpler storage. This mat can withstand heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is BPA-free. It’s also dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
The CucinaPro Apple Peeler & Corer is a handy investment, especially if you find yourself frequently consuming apples. This kitchen gadget does all the hard work for you by peeling, slicing and coring the apple. You can also use it for peeling potatoes.
A suction cup on the bottom keeps the gadget secure as you work. To use, simply insert the apple on the end and start cranking the handle. Since it’s hand-powered, you don’t need batteries or electricity to operate this handy gadget.
Infrared halogen technology ensures food is cooked rapidly and evenly. Although it’s much smaller than your average oven, this compact convection oven delivers the same results as its larger siblings. Food is cooked evenly and to the desired texture, including crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. Two stainless steel cooking racks are included, so you can cook up to three layers of food at once. Similar to an air fryer, hot air is circulated around.
Not only does this mean you won’t have to rely on oil for crispy results, it also means food is generally cooked more rapidly. An extender ring allows you to cook up to 18 quarts at a time. The capacity is up to 12 liters without the ring. This digital oven has a temperature range of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.
A food grade stainless steel probe allows you to get fast and precise readings with the ThermoPro Digital Food Thermometer. If you’re tired of squinting to read smaller numbers, you’ll appreciate the large LCD digital display.
The user-friendly display also lets you choose a meat button, such as poultry, pork, or ham, for accurate results. Highlights include a temperature range from 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit along with a timer. A flip-out stand lets you place the thermometer safely on a countertop or other surface.
Straining pasta just got a lot more fun. Why settle for a traditional strainer when you can pour your pasta into this fun and quirky spaghetti monster strainer? The strainer is large enough to hold up to a single box of spaghetti. The dimensions are 19.5 x 12.2 x 8.6 inches, making the strainer compact enough to store in most kitchen cabinets.
The strainer is dishwasher safe and is made with BPA-free material. While it’s sturdy enough to withstand boiling water, this spaghetti strainer shouldn’t be microwaved.
Melted cheese to-go? You know it! With the Boska Holland Partyclette To-Go Mini Raclette Set, you’ll be able to melt cheese anywhere including the dinner table! Powered by the flames of tea lights – so cool, so old school! – your favorite cheese melts into gooey goodness, ready to pour over sandwiches, chips, pasta, and more.
Included with this set: nonstick coated barbeclette, a frame, a spatula, and three tea lights.
The Vondior Gravy & Fat Separator is an affordable gadget that can help make your meals healthier. The fat separator works for soup, gravies and sauces, as well as hot and cold fluids. Once you pour in the fluid, the liquid is separated from fat, pulp and larger pieces, leaving healthier versions for your dining pleasure.
A red button on the handle allows you to access the fluid when necessary. Measurements on the bottom help you keep tabs on the amount of liquid at any given time. The gravy separator is dishwasher safe and is made with heat-resistant material. A peeler is included.
We love a good zester and this multi-functional one from Microplane is seriously the best. One of the coolest and most versatile kitchen gadgets on the market, you’ll have no problem zesting and grating a variety of fruits, cheeses, chocolates, spices, ginger, garlic, nuts, hot peppers, and more.
A tool that we personally love to cook with, we can’t recommend his one enough. And, because Microplane is just the best this is available in 14 different colors and is 100% dishwasher safe.
We love KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments and this pasta extruder is definitely on our list of favorite kitchen gadgets.
Featuring six different pasta discs and a built-in pasta cutter, homemade noodles are just the flip of a switch away as you transform your mixer into a bonafide pasta maker. Compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers – sold separately, unfortunately – this electric pasta maker will have you wowing your dinner mates as you dazzle them with scratch-made spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and two different types of macaroni.
Made in Italy – so you know it’s good!
Not only do these meat claws from Cave Tools look incredibly cool, but they are incredibly cool. A serious must-have kitchen gadget for anyone who wants to transfer hot meat safely and shred it like crazy, we definitely recommend these tools.
Shaped like bear paws, no meat is off-limits. Shred up chicken, beef, pork shoulder, ham roasts, or anything you have cooking on the grill, in the oven, slow cooker, or smoker.
This lazy toolset makes a fun piece that’s useful for meal prep. The set contains a ladle and a spoon. Each piece comes with notches roughly halfway down, so that you can easily rest it on the rim of the pot or pan. Not only does this give you easy access to the piece when you need it, you also won’t have to hunt around for a spot to place the spoon or ladle when it’s not in use.
Each piece in this set can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The set is dishwasher safe and is made with durable silicone material.
This knife sharpener works with both straight edge and serrated knives. A dual-stage system effectively sharpens each knife. The knife first makes its way through the diamond-coated wheel, followed by a ceramic honing wheel for precise results. This knife sharpener is a handy gadget for giving dull knives a sharp edge. The base is secure and cushioned for your comfort.
No need to wait several hours for your food to marinate. This instant marinator takes care of the task in just 20 minutes. Its speedy operation is due in part to the fact that the vacuum pump creates an airtight seal to draw in the marinade for faster results.
You can use this kitchen gadget to marinate a variety of foods, from veggies to fish to meat, poultry and more. The container is dishwasher safe. However, it’s recommended to clean the pump with a damp cloth.
A fast and easy way to chop up all those herbs from the garden – or the store! – the Chefast Herb Scissors Set is a handy thing to have in the kitchen.
Featuring five stainless steel blades and an ergonomic handle that won’t slip, you’ll be able to chop, cut, and mince up herbs in no time. This set also comes with two drawstring bags, a safety cover, and an easy-to-use cleaning comb.
This combination garlic and ginger press is made of durable stainless steel and can be used for both peeled and unpeeled cloves of garlic and fresh ginger. If you need to crush either one, there are nearly 50 holes to help get the job done right. The scraper is nine inches long, allowing for a sturdy grip. The sieve screen folds out for easy cleaning when necessary.
Used for thousands of years to grind, crush and smash fresh herbs, spices, and other ingredients like nuts, fruits and garlic, a mortar and pestle is a fun and unique addition to any kitchen.
A versatile kitchen gadget that can even be used to make guacamole, this one from ChefSofi is made of unpolished granite – very traditional. Definitely something that will amp up your cooking game, treat yourself, or someone you know to this incredibly cool kitchen gadget.
Breakfast game-changer, anyone? There’s no need for the drive-through with the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker.
Quick and easy to use, you’ll have homemade DIY breakfast sandwiches in just five minutes with this cool kitchen gadget. There’s even a timer that lets you know when your food is done. Plus, cooking at home is just way healthier.
Perfect for brunch or a quick meal on the go, you’ll love having this available in your kitchen.
If you love working with whole spices, fresh ones, and coffee beans you’re definitely in need of this spice grinder and coffee grinder combo gadget from KRUPS. This electric grinder will help achieve a perfectly ground texture in just fifteen seconds. It can also grind enough coffee for 12 cups in one batch. Just push a button. Pretty cool, huh?
To meet and all your grinding needs, this model is one of the best on the market. Well-loved and well-reviewed, this grinder has a super silent motor (yay!) and the removable stainless steel grinding bowl is dishwasher safe.
Sometimes upping the heat in the kitchen is necessary – and completely awesome. If you’re in need of cool kitchen gadgets with some real wow-power, you’re going to need a butane cooking torch.
The perfect tool to finish off desserts like Crème Brûlée, this torch will become a go-to for many other recipes that need a little fire. This model from Sondiko comes equipped with a safety lock ensuring there are no accidental ignitions and a wide base offering a sturdy design.
Great for outdoor and indoor use, this thermometer gun from Etekcity safely measures surface temperatures from a distance with incredible accuracy. Designed to measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58°F (-50°C) to 716°F (380°C) without ever needing to come into close contact, this gun is a true essential for any home cook.
Keep in mind that this does not read the internal temperatures of meat.
This is NOT for use on humans.
If your family loves to make tea, coffee, oatmeal, and pasta, think about treating them to this electric kettle from COSORI.
- Made with the finest quality borosilicate glass, which is resistant to scratches and scuffing, this electric kettle is seriously one of the best. Taking up to seven minutes to boil water, this quick-boiler also features British STRIX thermostat technology, this kettle has an auto shut-off feature and will shut off thirty seconds after the water is fully bubbling. Pretty cool, huh? It’s also super easy to clean!
A kitchen game-changer for sure and a great family gift idea everyone will use!
You’ll find this ravioli mold in small, medium and large sizes. Aside from ravioli, it’s also a cool kitchen gadget for making dumplings, pierogis, pot stickers and more. The mold is designed for chefs of all levels, and features long handles for added control and security.
The outside edge is sharp enough to cut the dough edges as needed. To use the device, simply place the dough on top, add your favorite fillings then close. This product is made with rust-resistant stainless steel.
Jazz up those burgers by stuffing them with bacon, cheese, peppers, and even mac and cheese, easily and efficiently with this super cool burger press from Grillaholics.
And, if the thought of stuffing burgers scares you, have no fear! It’s super easy with this kitchen gadget. Simply place half of your meat into the burger press, make a cavity using the removable cup, add in your stuffing, place the rest of the meat on top, and then press the top cap into the burger to seal it.
Happy grilling!
Something fun the whole family will enjoy, this pancake batter mixer is the fastest and easiest way to make pancakes, waffles, crepes, and more. Simply add all the ingredients to the bottle, toss in the included BlenderBall – a cool whisk type tool! – seal the lid and shake, shake, shake!
And, with the heat-resistant silicone lid and spout, you’ll be able to create perfect pancakes and everything else without fear of anything melting.
And as a total bonus, everything is easy to clean and top-rack dishwasher safe.
Have you ever used a potato ricer? An incredibly cool device, potato ricers are the key to so many wonderful meals and side dishes like fluffy mashed potatoes, perfectly plump gnocchi, and deliciously chewy spaetzle.
Simply load up the hand ricer with cooked potatoes – sans skin – and push them through the small, rice-sized holes. Incredibly easy to use, and something you’ll love having in the kitchen for all those cool kitchen projects.
This one from OXO is a good one, too. Made of stainless steel and featuring comfortable rubber grip handles, this device is also dishwasher safe.
Here’s the thing: every party needs a talking point. Why not make it a watermelon keg?
As someone who has 100% made a drink dispenser out of a watermelon – and other melons, too! – this is a complete show stopper at all those shindigs you’re planning on hosting in the near (hopefully!) future. And, it surprisingly easy to transform your desired vessel into a giant cocktail bowl, too:
- Cut the top off the melon and scoop out the inside – similar to carving a pumpkin.
- Using the included coring tool, make a hole, inset the shank and attach the faucet.
- Fill the melon with your beverage of choice.
- Serve!
Easy, fun, and a great gift to give, this is a real winner!
Whisks are a kitchen essential and now with the Whisk Wiper cleaning up and scraping the bowl has never been easier.
Simply attach the Whisk Wiper to the whisk by lining up the loops and pushing it on. Whisk whatever you need to and once done, the remaining food will be wiped clean as you remove the wiper. The wiper even doubles as a bowl scraper. Pretty cool, huh?
Available in a variety of colors and sold as part of a set that includes an 11″ whisk.
This a hand wash only item.