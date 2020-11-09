55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Spiralizers, food processors, zesters, multi-cookers…oh, my! If you’re a fan of cool kitchen gadgets, have we got a list for you.

Between everyday kitchen essentials, unique tools, BBQ must-haves, and complete cooking game-changers, our list of the best kitchen gadgets covers a wide range of fun finds we know you’ll love. Not only that, but we’ve got all the best brands here, too: Cuisinart, OXO, Ninja, KitchenAid, Breville, Microplane, and more.

So, whether you’re looking for more cool kitchen gadgets to add to your own collection, or are on a quest for the perfect stocking stuffers and holiday surprises, we’ve got you covered. For the latest, greatest and coolest, read on.

Cool Kitchen Gadgets...Tools...Utensils...What's The Difference?

If you have a hard time keeping all the kitchen lingo and terminology down, you're not alone. Have no fear! We're here to tell you: kitchen gadgets, tools, and utensils, are interchangeable terms. Even some tabletop appliances - like air fryers, food processors, and pressure cookers -  are all considered to be cool kitchen gadgets, too.

By definition, a kitchen gadget is something that has a specific function, either to make one kind of dish or perform the same function in a variety of dishes. Regardless of style, they're all designed to make your adventures in cooking easier and more efficient.

The category is big and broad, and we think that's pretty awesome.

What Cool Kitchen Gadgets Are Best?

Not all kitchen gadgets are created equal. Some are better than others, of course, but our list of cool kitchen gadgets only features the best of the best - and the most useful ones, too.

And, while we personally believe there's room in every kitchen for all of these items - seriously, we love kitchen gadgets! - we have some suggestions below for various cooking styles, interests, and meal-time favorites:

Soups 

If you're into making soup, especially during the fall and winter, you need an immersion blender. With this cool handheld device - which we happen to believe is one of the best kitchen gadgets out there - there's no need to fuss with transferring hot liquid to an actual blender and run the risk of burns and spills. Simply place the immersion blender directly into the pot, turn it on, and let the device do the rest.

Hands-Off Cooking

Looking to make your life a lot easier in the kitchen and cut down on cooking time by more than half? We thought so. The Instant Pot on our list is not only a great and totally cool kitchen gadget, but it's the absolute best. With the ability to make gourmet meals in under an hour and seven different meal prep settings, you can really do it all with this one.

Multi-Purpose

One of the best kitchen gadgets that we own is our food processor. Shred cheese, make nut butter, whip up hummus, make pasta and pizza dough - it's all possible. This is definitely a kitchen gadget everyone needs.

Quirky & Fun

If you're an avid kitchen gadget collector like us, then you know how much fun the quirky finds can be. We've got you covered with ladles and colanders in the shape of Nessie, Scotland's most famous mythical creature; stuffed burger presses, the Whisk Wiper, a watermelon keg kit, and much more.

Side note: that watermelon keg kit is totally awesome, guys!

So, treat yourself or someone you know to totally fun and cool kitchen gadgets this year and take a look at our list for a little inspiration!

