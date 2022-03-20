9 Best Solar Generator For Home Use

Fast facts:

Brand: ECO FLOW

Wattage: 2016 watt_hours

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19.6 x 9.5 x 12 inches

Voltage: 110 Volts

Output Wattage: 5000 Watts

When it comes to off-the-grid living, camping, or the large capacity needed for emergency blackouts, the Delta Max is one of the best options you have. The battery is massive, and at 2016 Wh, it beats most of its competition in the power department.

The unit can power up to 15 devices at once, making it extremely useful as a backup power source at home in case of emergencies. Devices include microwaves, driers, fridges, and just about any household appliance.

There is also an option to connect it with two other batteries, which will give you triple the output, around 6048Wh, making this an ideal traveling companion for the adventurous outdoor traveler.

One of the best features is the rapid charging option which boasts an 80% battery charge in around an hour and a half – Super-fast, especially when you consider the considerable capacity that needs to be charged.

However, the rapid charge feature is only for A.C. charging, and charging via solar panels will take the usual amount of time. For example, when linked to 800w solar panels, a full recharge of the device will take between three to six hours, which is competitive for similar products in this range.

Another great feature is the downloadable app which controls all the features, including turning ports on and off, monitoring and regulating the output, and viewing all diagnostics remotely from your mobile phone or connected device.

What you get