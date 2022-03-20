9 Best Solar Generator For Home Use

Sick of getting hit with a power outage every time there’s a lightning storm or a windy day? There are many different types of generators intended for home use, and each type has its own set of pros and cons. But with gas prices soaring across the nation, it’s time to veer away from the gas-powered portable generators and lean into solar generators.
Below, find the best solar generators for home use with our ultimate buyer’s guide containing everything you need to know about buying a solar generator for your home.
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200PPros:
Cons:
- Large Storage Capacity
- Super-fast recharging capacity
- Ports for any device and connection
- Solar Panels Sold Separately
- A bit heavy and large; cumbersome for traveling
- Relatively Expensive
Fast facts
- Brand: BLUETTI
- Wattage: 2000 watts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.5 x 11 x 15.2 inches
- Voltage: 120 Volts
- Output Wattage: 2000 Watts
One of the most potent solar-powered generators on the market, Bluetti’s AC200P has a capacity of 2000Wh and has an output wattage of 2000 watts.
It can power just about all household devices and is your best bet when it comes to emergency blackouts or outdoor expeditions. This generator can power around 99% of all household items, including larger heaters, air conditioners, and fridges.
Featuring LiFePO4 battery cells and BMS tech well known for it’s high-quality and efficiency, this device is safe and robust and can last longer than a decade with proper use and maintenance.
When it comes to charging, AC200P supports up to 700W solar and 500W A.C. input which means you can recharge in 2.5 hours using either the dual A.C. charging or solar+AC function.
AC200P Ports
- 6 A.C. ports
- A variety of USB ports (Type-C, USB A, and Car Port
- 2 Wireless charging pads
- 12V/25A D.C. port
What you get
- BLUETTI AC200P portable power station
- C. adapter, solar/car charging cable
- XT90-aviation cable,
- User manual
- 24-month warranty,
- Local customer service
Find more Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200P information and reviews here.
-
2. RUNNER UP: ECO FLOW Delta MaxPrice: $1,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can Link To Other Batteries to Increase Capacity
- Speedy Charging
- User-Friendly App
- Higher Priced
- Solar Panels Sold Separately
- Bulky
Fast facts:
- Brand: ECO FLOW
- Wattage: 2016 watt_hours
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19.6 x 9.5 x 12 inches
- Voltage: 110 Volts
- Output Wattage: 5000 Watts
When it comes to off-the-grid living, camping, or the large capacity needed for emergency blackouts, the Delta Max is one of the best options you have. The battery is massive, and at 2016 Wh, it beats most of its competition in the power department.
The unit can power up to 15 devices at once, making it extremely useful as a backup power source at home in case of emergencies. Devices include microwaves, driers, fridges, and just about any household appliance.
There is also an option to connect it with two other batteries, which will give you triple the output, around 6048Wh, making this an ideal traveling companion for the adventurous outdoor traveler.
One of the best features is the rapid charging option which boasts an 80% battery charge in around an hour and a half – Super-fast, especially when you consider the considerable capacity that needs to be charged.
However, the rapid charge feature is only for A.C. charging, and charging via solar panels will take the usual amount of time. For example, when linked to 800w solar panels, a full recharge of the device will take between three to six hours, which is competitive for similar products in this range.
Another great feature is the downloadable app which controls all the features, including turning ports on and off, monitoring and regulating the output, and viewing all diagnostics remotely from your mobile phone or connected device.
What you get
- DELTA Max(2000) power station
- DC 5521 to DC 5525 cable
- Solar, A.C., and car charging cables
- Manual
- 24-month guarantee
- Customer support.
Find more RUNNER UP: ECO FLOW Delta Max information and reviews here.
-
3. Jackery Explorer 1500Price: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unmatched Efficiency
- Huge capacity
- Digital Screen
- Relatively Expensive
- Solar Panels Sold Separately
- Can't use third party panels without purchasing adaptors
Fast facts
- Brand: Jackery
- Wattage: 1543 Wh
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 14 x 10.4 x 12.7in (35.6 x 26.4 x 32.3cm)
- Voltage: 110 Volts
The Jackery Explorer is one of the most popular solar-powered generators for home use for many reasons. With a 1543 Wh, this unit can power a refrigerator for up to fifteen hours, run a T.V. for up to 21 hours, and microwave for almost 70 minutes – Enough power to survive even the longest of temporary power outage emergencies!
The primary benefit here is energy efficiency, an essential aspect of solar-powered generators. The high energy efficiency is achieved via the upgraded MPPT controller. Four hours of solar charge will get you up to 80% capacity, one of the fastest solar charge capacities of any unit in its class.
You should use the Jackery solar panels for best results, and these must be purchased separately. If you have other solar panels you want to use with this unit, you’ll have to purchase Jackery adaptors as they are only compatible with other Jackery branded products. (Here’s a great guide on how to connect third-party solar panels to your Jackery Explorer).
The Jackery solar panels are well-priced, lightweight, and highly portable due to their foldability, making this unit excellent for traveling purposes.
The Jackery Explorer 1500 also has seven outlets, including 3 USB ports. The digital screen is also convenient because it allows for real-time monitoring of the battery.
What you get
- Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station
- C. A.C. Cable
- Car Charge Cable,
- 2 Solar Panel Parallel Adapter(Cable)
- User Manual
Find more Jackery Explorer 1500 information and reviews here.
-
4. Bluetti EB70SPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long battery life
- Fast Recharge Rate
- 12 Outlets
- Only Supports 700w or less
- Smaller Battery
- Lacks versatility compared to similarly-priced models
Fast facts:
- Brand: BLUETTI
- Wattage: 700 watts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 12.6 x 8.5 x 8.7 inches
- Item Weight: 21.4 Pounds
- Voltage: 110 Volts
The Bluett EB70S is ideal for people who want something small, compact, and lightweight to power only essential items during emergencies or while camping and traveling.
It doesn’t have all the extras and the massive capacities that our previous units have, but that, in a way, is its direct appeal – Simple, practical, and able to do precisely what is needed and nothing more.
That being said, the capacity is nothing to sneeze at either! At 716 Wh, you can certainly power the essential items for a reasonable amount of time without worrying about losing power.
Most fridges and all lights and electronic devices will be acceptable to charge, but remember that it cannot charge anything over 700w. For this reason, microwaves and ovens are best charged with more powerful units.
There are some excellent features here – An MPPT charge controller allows for super-fast charging via solar panels and electrical output.
The LifeP04 battery is also efficient and usually performs better than the standard lithium-ion batteries with similar units. In addition, these batteries can last up to four times longer, which means that this is genuinely a good investment that will stand the test of time.
Four 110V A.C. outlets and sensitive electronic devices like laptops and other mobile devices are protected via the Pure Sine Wave inverter.
What you get
- BLUETTI EB70S 716Wh Portable Power Station
- C. Adapter & Charging Cable
- Car Charging Cable
- Solar Charging Cable (DC7909 to MC4)
- User Manual
-
5. Goal Zero Yeti 1500xPrice: $1,999.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2000w AC Inverter
- Ultra-fast charging
- Rugged design
- Few number of outlets
- Can't connect multiple batteries
- Heavier Than Others On This List
Fast facts
- Brand: Goal Zero
- Wattage: 1500 watts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19 x 14 x 14 inches
- Item Weight: 43 Pounds
- Output Wattage: 2000 Watts
Goal Zero is no stranger to the solar generator marketplace. However, they have an excellent reputation as a high-quality US-made generator that can withstand rugged conditions and be highly effective as a home energy supply system.
The unit is tested to withstand all conditions, famously including testing in the arctic to withstand extreme conditions. Naturally, this makes it a favorite amongst outdoor enthusiasts, but as mentioned, it is ideal for home use too.
The unit comes with a massive 2000w A.C. inverter which enables it to power just about anything you need – Fridges, ovens, other household appliances, and any electronic device imaginable. With 1500Wh, it’s capable of handling all charging needs, and the recharging speed is above average – Using 400w panels, you’ll only need around 4 hours of charging to reach 80%.
The Yeti 1500x is powerful enough to allow most of your power requirements to be off the grid with the right amount of solar panels and some good sunshine. Since this is the goal for many people, the Yeti is a popular and highly effective option.
They certainly could have included some more outlets, there are only 2 Ac outlets and 3 USB outlets, and as with most Goal Zero units, they are disproportionately expensive.
What you get
- Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station
- C. Adapter & Charging Cable
- Car Charging Cable
- User Manual
- 2-year warranty
Find more Goal Zero Yeti 1500x information and reviews here.
-
6. Bluetti EB150 Solar BundlePros:
Cons:
- All-in-One Bundle
- 1500Wh Capacity
- Safe and Efficient w/ BMS and MPPT Controller
- The charging time is extremely long with the smaller panels
- For a reasonable charging time, you need to upgrade the panels, which will cost you extra
- Some units have more ports, limiting the number of devices that can charge at once
Fast facts
- Brand: BLUETTI
- Wattage: 1000 watts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20 x 11 x 11 inches
- Item Weight: 47 Pounds
- Voltage: 110 Volts
- Total Power Outlets: 2
- Output Wattage: 1000 Watts
Solar bundle packages are great because they are a one-stop-shop for all your portable solar generator needs. This bundle is no exception, and it offers excellent value for both the generator unit and the solar panels needed.
With 1500Wh and capable of powering appliances up to 1000w, it can handle the essentials and is an excellent option for those requiring a moderate to medium generator unit. Fridges, stovetops, and all electrical devices shouldn’t be a problem for this unit at all.
There is also an MPPT controller, which helps with efficiency. Therefore, the charging rate is excellent, and the battery stays active for very long periods.
However, one of the issues is that the solar panels that come with the unit are 120w, which means that you need to charge them for extremely long periods. Around 10-12 hours for a full recharge with moderate to hot sunny conditions. Fortunately, there is an option to upgrade to the 200w panels, but this will, of course, cost you extra.
The unit is built for safety too. The multi-protection Battery Management System (BMS) ensures both efficiency and protection from short circuits, overcurrent, overvoltage, overloads, and overheating.
What you get
- BLUETTI EB150 Solar Power Station (1500Wh/1000W)
- 200W A.C. adapter
- Solar Charging Cable(
- Manual
- 2 pcs 120W foldable solar panels and accessories (MC4 Charging Cable, Length: 3m).
Find more Bluetti EB150 Solar Bundle information and reviews here.
-
7. AMP ROAD Epic 1000Price: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Virtually Silent Operation
- LED Flashlight
- Highly Affordable
- Mediocre Battery Life
- Won't Allow off-grid living
- Doesn't Come With Panels
Fast facts
- Brand: AMPROAD
- Wattage: 1000 watt_hours
- Item Dimensions LxWxH: 11.3 x 7.6 x 7.6 inches
- Item Weight: 25.7 Pounds
- Voltage: 110 Volts (A.C.)
- Total Power Outlets: 4
- Frequency: 60 Hz
Solar-powered generators might not be as loud as their gas equivalents; they still make a considerable noise due to the built-in fans. However, the AMP ROAD Epic 1000 has diversified itself very successfully by offering the quietest operational mode out of pretty much all the competition.
It’s super quiet, which is a big plus for many people in the market. It is essential for the many people who require an uninterrupted power supply to medical equipment at night while sleeping. In addition, a heat-effective aluminum body is used instead of a fan, which takes away all sound.
The 1000Wh capacity and 1000w input are above average, which means that the unit can handle all standard appliances and equipment that usually need power and charging. It also has a convenient little flashlight built-in which is great for those unexpected power outages.
The interface screen is massive and precise on this unit, which is also helpful. You can view all the information from a distance and not need to be close up or scroll and push-buttons. Again, this makes it ideal for those using medical devices.
What you get
- AMPROAD Epic 1000 Portable Power Station
- 200W GX20 AC adapter
- Car charger cable
- User guide
-
8. Shell Portable Power StationPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely lightweight
- Comes w/ Handy Travel Bag
- Well-priced
- Lower power output
- Small Battery Capacity
- Slow to charge
Fast Facts
● Brand: SHELL
● Wattage: 583 watt_hours
● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 12 x 7 x 9 inches
● Item Weight: 6 Kilograms
● Voltage: 110 Volts
● Total Power Outlets: 2
● Output Wattage: 500 Watts
The question of whether you want a generator either for home or for travel use is a pertinent one that often determines the type of generator you purchase. That question is answered with the Shell portable power station, and it’s a resounding yes for both requirements!
Small, lightweight, and compact enough to take anywhere and able to put out a relatively good amount of power to suit your basic home needs too – This is the best of both worlds! The wattage is relatively low, though, so there are limits to what it can power – But your basic T.V., lights, and devices are covered here, and often that’s all you need.
You can transport this small and portable unit anywhere, and as such, it’s also a favorite with campers and adventurers. It’s also good to keep around for the occasional emergency – It won’t take you off the grid, but it sure will come in handy when traveling or for unexpected blackouts.
What you get
● Shell Portable Power Station
● A.C. adapter
● Car charger cable
● User guide
Find more Shell Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
9. GoCheer 1000w Portable Power StationPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four light modes
- 11 Output options
- 962Wh
- No flow-through charging option
- Can't facilitate off the grid living
- Cheaper options available
Fast facts
● Brand: Gocheer
● Wattage: 1000 watts
● Color: Black
● Total Power Outlets: 3
● Output Wattage: 1000 Watts
The GoCheer is powerful enough to keep most devices on but small enough to be portable, too, making it highly versatile. With 962Wh and a 1000w maximum output, it can handle all requirements for temporary blackouts and chargeback to complete very quickly.
One of the most remarkable features here are the four light modes – Night light, torch, and two full light modes, which can light up big spaces at the flip of a switch.
This is one of the best options for camping or emergency traveling as the light options make all the difference when you experience power issues.
What you get
● GoCheer 1000w Portable Power Station
● A.C. adapter
● Car charger cable
● User guide
Find more GoCheer 1000w Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
What To Look For When Buying a Solar Generator
There are five main aspects you want to keep in mind as you're shopping for a solar generator for your needs:
- Price
- Expandability
- Number of Outlets
- Inverter Rating
- Power Output
- Battery Size
You might also want to consider the charging speed (both the speed at which it charges other devices AND the speed at which the unit takes to be at full capacity.
How Do Solar Generators Work?
Solar generators use photovoltaic panels to capture energy from the sun and store it in a battery. After it is stored in the battery, the energy is converted into AC energy via an inverter. This AC energy is then used to power your devices and household appliances/anything that requires an AC outlet.
What Kind of Solar Panels Do I Need?
While some of the companies that make solar generators also make solar panels to use with those generators, your best bet is to purchase something like the BALDR 120W Portable Solar Panel that states exactly what generators it is compatible with in the product details. DOKIO's 160W panels are also largely compatible with most of the generators on this list.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.