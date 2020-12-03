13 Bunk Beds with Desks to Study At Home: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

When my kids were little, they absolutely loved sleeping in their bunk beds. They enjoyed it so much that their grandmother picked up a set for sleepovers at her house. Once they were a little older, we upgraded to bunk beds with desks so they could study and do homework in their rooms.
Also known as loft beds, bunk beds with desks feature a sleeping area raised off the floor with a space underneath for reading, schoolwork (like science), or hobbies. Who would have known learning at home would be such a thing in 2020?
Bunk beds with desks are a great option for families now facing remote learning because of the coronavirus. One of these bunk beds with desks combine the fun of sleeping up high with a learning area that’s all their own.
Our Review
Kids’ bedrooms are typically smaller than any other space in the house which is why the compact footprint of this Dorel Living Harlan Wood Loft Bed is so great. You’ll like it because of the practical size, they’ll love it because of how fun they are. This bunk bed with desk features a comfortable sleeping space with a spacious and useful workstation underneath.
It’s tougher to study at home, so the Harlan is a bunk bed and desk setup that helps with distractions. It features an easy to climb four-step ladder and a full-length guardrail so no one falls off in the middle of the night. This bunk bed and desk is crafted with a sleek slat design and clean lines on both the headboard and footboard.
It keeps to its side of the room to open up more space for hanging out. Fabricated with a sturdy wood construction in a sharp espresso finish, this Harlan Loft Bed with Desk will make a great addition to your kid’s bedroom. It’s also available in white.
Most of the bunk beds on our list feature desks but this model from Bellemave features an entire table in a booth setting. The table features two benches with cushions. After the school day or workday is over, the table and two benches can effortlessly convert into another twin bunk bed.
The upper bunk is equipped with secured wood slats that provide support and for up to 150 pounds with full-length guardrails for safety. The lower bed can support 175 pounds when set out for sleeping. When converting, the seat cushions lay down to provide the support for a twin mattress or, courtesy of the 1990s, a futon cushion. There is also a drawer below each bench seat for supplies or midnight snacks.
This bunk bed set is a great idea but keep in mind that it may not be large enough for your older teens. But for the younger ones, trick out the limited space in your room with this modern twin over twin wood loft bed.
You could check out that enormous Swedish furniture store for a bunk bed with desk but if you’re like me, there isn’t one of those for 300 miles and shipping is a huge pain. Take a look at this Low Study Loft Bed in a Dark Cappuccino color from Donco Kids. It features a loft bed, slide-out desk, dresser drawers, and a bookshelf.
The set comes in four separate boxes which are large and heavy; get some help with unloading. There’s a reason for that because this bunk bed with desk measures 79 inches long by 43 inches wide by 41 inches high. The set comes with all four furniture components but you’ll need to acquire a twin-size mattress if you don’t have one.
The bed frame wood is solid, sturdy, and the finish is a nice, rich coffee color. The dresser drawers and bookshelf are easily removable and interchangeable. The desk slides under the tall bed frame without friction and is actually larger than it appears in the photographs. The drawers are deep and hold a significant amount of clothes.
Assembly will take time so block some out, take a breath, and go slow. The instructions are easy to understand but it will be easy to miss a step if you’re not careful.
If you need to make the most of the space in your child’s room, it pays to think vertical. The DHP Studio Loft Bunk Bed allows you to maximize your living space by build up instead of across. This bunk bed is cleverly designed to accommodate a twin mattress and a built-in desk with four shelves to store your books, laptop, picture frames, and more.
This space-saving solution looks good with clean lines for a modern look. It’s constructed of a strong metal frame in a silver finish, multiple metal slats, and safety rails. The DHP Studio Loft Bed makes it possible to afford an attractive place to take care of schoolwork and studying without compromising on design.
Modern and industrial, the Novogratz Maxwell Loft Bed features a desk and shelves and has the space saving functionality you’re going to need to maximize your child’s bedroom. This loft bed is designed with a full-length wood desk surface as well as two corner shelves, making it the ideal spot for your little one to do their after school homework without feeling constricted in their own room.
The shelves can be used to store study supplies or to give the room some personalized touches by adding some funky accessories. The Maxwell Loft Bed is built with a strong metal frame that includes an integrated ladder, full-length guardrails, and secured metal slats to ensure that your child will sleep in complete security and stability. You won’t need an additional box spring or foundation however the mattress is sold separately.
The Novogratz Maxwell Loft Bed is available in multiple color options and either full or twin varieties.
This great looking loft bed with a workstation from Walker Edison Furniture could become a necessity for your kid’s bedroom. The compact footprint provides both a full-sized bed and a full-sized study area in the same area. The sturdy, steel frame promises stability and function that will support up to 250 pounds.
There are full-length guardrails and two integrated ladders, one on each end. The detachable desk includes a sliding keyboard tray with two shelves for additional storage. This ideal space-saver is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This variety we’re highlighting here is a full-sized mattress setup but it also comes in a twin-sized version as well as versions with an open area beneath without desks.
This nice-looking bunk bed with desk from Alaterre is made of solid pine in one of three colors: cinnamon, espresso, and…er…white. The Dylan Loft Storage Bed features a twin-sized bunk on top of three bookshelves, two roomy drawers, and a nice extendable tabletop and two more bookshelves. For such a small footprint, this piece of furniture packs a ton of storage into a real compact space.
The ladder slats are flat (finally!) so they’re comfortable on your feet. The entire unit is only 48 inches tall so this bunk bed will fit in any bedroom with headroom to spare. These bunk bed sets are so popular that the various colors, white, espresso, and cinnamon ebb and flow out of stock so be aware that if the color you want isn’t available now, it might be tomorrow. That said, any of the color options are extremely pleasing and will suit just about any decorating scheme you might have in a bedroom.
This space-saving Loft Bed with Desk for Kids and Teens from Bellemave creates a cozy, elevated sleeping area that leaves plenty of room underneath for a variety of options. It’s ideal for storage, studying, homework, gaming, or extra space for a friend. This creative design will save space and also provide a bonus space.
This bunk bed with desk is made of solid pine and after installation will not squeak or wobble. The ladder can be installed on the left or right side to give you more climbing options. Along with the wide desk, there is also plenty of bookshelf storage…even though screens seem to have taken over the printed page these days.
The bed has eight plywood slats for support and a weight limit of 250 pounds. No box spring is needed however the mattress is sold separately. Easy to assemble and fun to use, this Bellemave Loft Bed with Desk is going to be perfect for your kid or teen. Available in espresso brown or creamy white.
This steel-crafted bunk bed and desk from Harper & Bright features a lofted construction with guard rails designed to keep your kid in the bed where they belong at night. There are 12 slats that make a foundation for the mattress slats that can hold 220 pounds after assembly. The frame, which includes an integrated ladder, fits a standard twin size mattress (not included).
The black metal frame looks amazing with the warm wooden surface of the full-size workstation desk underneath. There are also two corner shelves for books, supplies, or plants. The keyboard tray under the desk completes the package to make this an ideal spot for your child to do their homework. It looks good, features a strong metal frame, and will definitely save some serious space in your child’s room.
The DHP Miles Metal Loft Bed with Desk allows you to save on floor space in whichever room you want. With a modern industrial design, this bed frame is made with sturdy metal and has a clean-cut silhouette that can be matched with any room décor. Designed with safety in mind, this loft bed comes with a ladder integrated to the frame that is easy to climb up and down.
It also incorporates 14-inch full-length guardrails to ensure your kid sleeps safely at night as well as secured heavy-duty metal slats that provide ample support and stability for the twin-size mattress. This loft bed has an expansive clearance of 58 inches tall and it includes a desk built into the frame. With this bunk bed and desk you can turn any space into a clever workstation, a reading nook, or a craft area.
Amazingly versatile, convenient, and space-saving, the Adobe Full Metal Loft Bed from DHP is not only functional but it also looks great in any room no matter how it’s decorated. Its powder-coated black finish is stylish and modern while the metal constructed frame is durable and solid. This bed is a tank; it can support 300 pounds total and as it’s a full-size frame, you’ll have plenty of room.
The bunk bed with built-in desk and shelves provide the perfect sleep and study combination. There is ample room under the loft bed for additional storage, seating, or whatever gear your kid needs. You’ll be surprised by how much you get with this bunk bed setup. It’s ideal for small space living, small bedroom, studio apartment bed, back to school college dorm bed.
This loft bed can accommodate a standard double single mattress (sold separately) and has ten supporting slats; a box spring set is not required. The space under the double loft bed is a good place for children to read, do homework, or spend some downtime. The elevated bed is equipped with a bookshelf that can be used to store books, place decorations, or place a laptop.
Kid bedrooms never have enough space so this bunk bed with desk is ideal for houses with small rooms. This multi-functional loft bed is refined from a pine frame and is equipped with commercial-grade MDF. Ladders can be installed on both sides of the bed. The guardrail is firmly secured to improve safety. This elevated bed is durable and perfectly blends with the surrounding environment with clean lines, comfort, and elegance.
-
This X-Loft bunk bed with desk setup from DHP looks good, feels sturdy, and will suit your young one perfectly. The sawhorse-type supports on the side are unique and provide enough support for up to 200 pounds on the twin-sized bed. Guard rails are there for safety and the angled ladder is at the right slope for the littles to climb up and down. You might want to make sure they’re wearing socks however since, like most of these beds, the ladder rungs are somewhat thin.
Basic black will go with pretty much any decor that exists in the room this bunk bed will go in. The desk itself is spacious with enough room for all the gear you might have: computer, television, books, school supplies, and more. The construction of this bunk bed with desk is such that it looks like it’s using even less space that it really is.