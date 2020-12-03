13 Bunk Beds with Desks to Study At Home: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

When my kids were little, they absolutely loved sleeping in their bunk beds. They enjoyed it so much that their grandmother picked up a set for sleepovers at her house. Once they were a little older, we upgraded to bunk beds with desks so they could study and do homework in their rooms.

Also known as loft beds, bunk beds with desks feature a sleeping area raised off the floor with a space underneath for reading, schoolwork (like science), or hobbies. Who would have known learning at home would be such a thing in 2020?

Bunk beds with desks are a great option for families now facing remote learning because of the coronavirus. One of these bunk beds with desks combine the fun of sleeping up high with a learning area that’s all their own.