5 Best Drawing Mannequins for Artists

The Phicen M33 1/6-Scale Seamless Silicone Figure proves that we’ve come a long way since blank-faced crude wooden dolls. It’s ultra-realistic at a 1/6 scale size with incredible detail. This action figure style doll is made up of a stainless steel skeleton covered in stretchy silicone which provides all the shape of the muscles. This seamless silicone shell stretches as the body bends allowing for more realistic shapes of the muscles.

With 28 points of articulation, this doll allows for precise posing exactly how you want it. Phicen dolls are a great choice for people looking for a drawing reference doll and especially for comic artists because you can set it up to match the pose you need and then slightly change as needed for the next panel.

They’re customizable to an extent as well. You can dress them in 1/6 scale clothing and you can choose a head (called a sculpt) that best matches your character to add to your figure.

That’s important to note–this doll does not come with a head. It is headless to start with but you can choose from a wide variety of 1/6 scale Phicen head sculpts to get the look you want.

It comes with three sets of hand (six total) in different hand shapes because the fingers themselves are not poseable. You get the black wrist and ankle bands along with those black underwear. It also includes a set of three male anatomy additions in different positions and sizes that attach to the base “Ken-doll” pelvis–so just be aware that will be in the box.

You may also want to pick up a figure stand to make more dynamic and gravity-defying poses easier.