5 Best Drawing Mannequins for Artists

With a drawing mannequin, you can stop struggling to find the perfect pose reference and create your own. These bendable dolls are on-demand drawing figures to model for you. They come in a variety of styles from basic wooden manikins to hyper-realistic seamless dolls. A quality posing doll is a clever choice if you’re looking for gifts for graphic designers and other artists.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $47.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Phicen M33 1/6-Scale Seamless Silicone Figure (12-Inches)Price: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly flexiable with 28 points of articulation
- Incredible detail
- Ultra-realistic
- Silione with stainless steel skeleton
- Includes three sets of interchangeable hands
- Head sold separately
- R-rated anatomically correct accessories (removeable)
- Doesn't include stand
The Phicen M33 1/6-Scale Seamless Silicone Figure proves that we’ve come a long way since blank-faced crude wooden dolls. It’s ultra-realistic at a 1/6 scale size with incredible detail. This action figure style doll is made up of a stainless steel skeleton covered in stretchy silicone which provides all the shape of the muscles. This seamless silicone shell stretches as the body bends allowing for more realistic shapes of the muscles.
With 28 points of articulation, this doll allows for precise posing exactly how you want it. Phicen dolls are a great choice for people looking for a drawing reference doll and especially for comic artists because you can set it up to match the pose you need and then slightly change as needed for the next panel.
They’re customizable to an extent as well. You can dress them in 1/6 scale clothing and you can choose a head (called a sculpt) that best matches your character to add to your figure.
That’s important to note–this doll does not come with a head. It is headless to start with but you can choose from a wide variety of 1/6 scale Phicen head sculpts to get the look you want.
It comes with three sets of hand (six total) in different hand shapes because the fingers themselves are not poseable. You get the black wrist and ankle bands along with those black underwear. It also includes a set of three male anatomy additions in different positions and sizes that attach to the base “Ken-doll” pelvis–so just be aware that will be in the box.
You may also want to pick up a figure stand to make more dynamic and gravity-defying poses easier.
Find more Phicen M33 1/6-Scale Seamless Silicone Figure (12-Inches) information and reviews here.
-
2. US Art Wooden Horse Manikin (12-Inches)Price: $89.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Horses are so hard to draw and this is a must
- Built-in stand can adjust the angle of the horse
- Good detail with hooves and tail
- Holds positions well
- Nice as a decoration too
- Not for human figure drawing
- Neck isn't bendable
- Elevated off the ground when level
If you or someone you’re shopping for draws horses, just put this Wooden Horse Manikin directly in your cart right now. Rendering horses well is notoriously difficult. Horses are gorgeous creatures but if you’re going strictly by anatomy, they are sanity-rending, toenail-walking nightmares.
This 12-inch wooden horse model is highly articulated with joints that stay where you place them so you can get the exact position you need. A knob allows you to adjust the angle of the horse on the stand so you can make the figure buck or rear up on its hind legs. I love that they made the effort to add a hair-like tail instead of going with wood so you can get a better idea of how gravity would affect a horse’s tail.
There are a couple of downsides to this. Obviously, it’s only good for horses so if you only rarely find you need to draw a horse, it might be a tool you don’t need. On the other hand, having this might make you want to draw horses more. The neck of the horse is not poseable which is a bummer. Finally in order to allow the horse room to rear up, the hooves don’t sit on the ground when the horse is level. That’s fine as long as you’re not trying to set up a scene with another doll and need them on the same plane.
Find more US Art Wooden Horse Manikin (12-Inches) information and reviews here.
-
3. Full-Body Human Anatomy Study Model (23.6 Inches)Price: $269.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accurate enough for medical education
- Shows several levels of anatomy
- Sturdy resin
- Good mid-size model
- Limbs are held on by magnets
- Also available with female anatomy
- Not poseable
- May not want need muscular skeletal system
- Very accurate--not a Ken doll
The Vacoomcom 60-centimeter Full-Body Human Anatomy Study Model is a good choice for artists looking to improve their grasp of human anatomy. Vacoomcom anatomical models are suitable for both artists and medical education so you know there’s been great attention to detail to make the anatomy as accurate as possible.
The model shows multiple layers of the human body including skin, muscle, and skeleton. The figure has two halves so each side has a different set of structures showing like the face being a skull on one side and muscle fibers on the other. This way, you can see what different layers build on top of each other.
At 23.6 inches tall, it’s bigger than many artist reference dolls allowing for greater detail, but not so big that it’s bulky. Each arm, leg, and head is held in place with a magnet so they can be detached for closer study and to get a better 360-degree visual of the structures.
Keep in mind that it’s not poseable so it’s not a good choice for people looking for a pose reference model. Also, when I say it’s anatomically correct, I mean everything. He’s not a Ken doll if you know what I mean. So if that’s a concern for you, you might want to skip this one.
Vacoomcom also sells this doll as a Set of Two with a male and female figure.
Find more 60-Centimeter Full-Body Human Anatomy Study Model information and reviews here.
-
4. Wooden Left & Right Articulated Hand References (12 Inches)Price: $25.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Articulated joints are poseable
- Two hands, left and right
- Some motion in the wrist
- Nice size
- Affordable
- Thumbs have limited range of movement
- Only hands
- Good framework but not anatomically correct
Drawing hands is the bane of most artists’ existence so make it just a little bit easier with these Articulated Hand Models. You get two 12-inch wooden hand models, one for the left hand and one for the right hand. This makes them close to actual size (depending on the person, obviously).
Each finger joint is carefully articulated to hold the pose of your choice and even the wrist has some movement in it, although not a full range of motion. It’s not highly detailed like some anatomical models but they did go the extra mile to add the outline of fingernails which is a nice touch.
If you prefer something smaller, a seven-inch set of wooden reference hands is also an option.
For more hand references, you can also check out nail practice hands used by nail technicians to learn how to give manicures. They have some impressively realistic articulated silicone hands to work with.
Find more Wooden Left & Right Articulated Hand References information and reviews here.
-
5. Phicen TBLeague 1/12-Scale TO3A Seamless Silicone Figure (6 Inches)Price: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic silicone body
- Includes body, head, hand set, and feet set
- Comes with a stand and base
- Articulated steel skeleton
- Highly poseable
- Too small for some
- Not as detailed as the 1/6 scale models
- Included head isn't what is shown
If you’re looking for something smaller, check out Phicen’s 1/12 scale line like this TO3A Seamless Silicone Figure. It has a soft, stretchy silicone body and articulated stainless steel skeleton, just like the larger Phicen dolls but in a more pint-size six-inch form. You can see them to scale next to this Coca-Cola can.
The TO3A model is a feminine version with a slender body and not too much muscle definition. They are highly poseable though not quite as much as the larger versions. Their proportions are good and not overly exaggerated in the chest.
It comes with one doll body, one blank head sculpt, three pairs of hands (six total), two pairs of feet (four total), a bikini, wrist bands, ankle bands, and a stand with base. I love that the doll includes a stand to keep it upright and that this one comes with a head sculpt. Do keep in mind that the head that comes with this is not the head that is pictured above.
Find more Phicen 1/12-Scale TO3A Seamless Silicone Figure information and reviews here.
How to Use a Wooden Mannequin for Drawing
The typical wooden mannequin, like this one from HSOMiD, is what most people think of when they think of a drawing figure doll. It's what most artists start out with because they're affordable and easy to find.
These mannequins are good for practicing getting comfortable with proper proportions for the human body. You can also position the doll to get a vague shape when you need a pose reference for a drawing.
Dolls like this are fairly crudely shaped and not detailed so if you're looking for a realistic pose reference doll you'll need to move onto ball-joint dolls and silicone options.
More Than Just a Pose Reference
Higher quality pose dolls are are more than just stick figures to help you understand how to render arms the right length. There are 3D anatomical drawing figures that help you to understand the muscle structure of humans that lies beneath our skin. Understanding the foundation will help you draw people more accurately.
Some art education programs even start deeper and have students focus on drawing skeletons first to nail down the proportions before adding anything on top.
The great Rennasainse masters, including Michelangelo, studied cadavers to gain a better understanding of anatomy and the human form. Most artists these days (I'd say all artists but who knows what some of y'all get up to) don't have access to human cadavers to study muscles in 3D so an anatomical doll is a good study guide.
What's the difference between a drawing figure, a mannequin, and an artist's manikin?
That sounds like the lead-up to a cheesy joke, doesn't it? The truth is, they're just different names for the same thing. I've also heard them called sketching dolls, pose reference dolls, and art mannequins.
What is the right artist's manikin for you?
That depends on your art style and what you'll be needing it for.
Comic and graphic novel artists may want to go for something like a seamless silicone doll because they allow for great movement of limbs and have a more realistic structure than a bare-bones wooden doll. You can get them in all sorts of body types and the heads are interchangeable for different characters you're working with.
If your ultimate goal is realism, start with an anatomical doll to study the underlying structures.
For those who prefer more freedom, plainer ball-joint dolls don't have quite the range of motion as higher-end dolls but they get the job done and provide a good framework of the human shape.
See Also:
- 7 Best Nail Practice Hands: Your Buyer's Guide
- 50 Best Gifts for Graphic Designers
- 5 Best T-Shirt Press Machines: Compare & Save
- 41 Best Gifts for Crafters: Your Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.