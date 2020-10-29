43 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers

43 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers

  • Shares
  • Updated

Never know what to get artists for the holidays? Discover the best gifts for graphic designers of 2020 and surprise them with presents they’ll love. We gathered a wide range of funny, cool, practical, expensive, and cheap options so you can find something in your budget that fits the person you’re shopping for. For more gift ideas check out gifts for Millennials.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
43 Listed Items

What do graphic designers do?

Graphic design is the interplay between images and type so most academics would place the beginning of graphic design as the beginning of humans inventing writing.

It can be tricky to explain exactly graphic design is because if it's something you look at, there's a decent chance graphic design was involved.

Graphic artists have their hand in smartphone apps, websites, wall art, graphic t-shirts and clothing, book covers, ads, logos, signs, software visuals, packaging--just as a start. It's almost easier to list the things that aren't graphic design.

When to get funny gifts for designers.

If the designer you're buying for is already well-established and isn't lacking in equipment, they're probably a good person to go the funny route. They've been a professional graphic artist for a while so they've probably lived through the absurd clients and frustrating problems that come with being a designer and will appreciate the jokes on the funny t-shirts and mugs above.

Good gifts for future graphic designers and graphic design students.

Equipment, art tools, software, and office accessories are great ideas for folks who are just starting out. Maybe they don't have the cash to splurge on the best drawing tablet on the market but owning it would be a dream. 

They may also love essential designer reading like The Visual History of Type.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,