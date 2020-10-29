43 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers

Being a designer means spending long hours at their computer staying in the zone so upgrade their music with these Pampas Bluetooth Headphones by UrbanEars.

These super-comfortable over-the-ear headphones have a rich sound with impressive bass tones. They’ve avoided that tinny effect that most headphones have and instead you’ve got this crystal clear experience. They’re extremely comfortable to wear for long hours without getting ear fatigue even when wearing glasses, making them perfect for digital artists.

It uses 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and I’ve had zero issues pairing these to my phone and laptop. The Pampas uses a single toggle button which gives them a sleek, minimalist look. It’s surprisingly easy to use and intuitive. You move to the side to skip songs and up to increase the volume and so on. I’ve tested out their built-in mic and they sound clear to folks on the other end of calls.

The Pampas have astounding battery life with up to 30 hours of playtime. I have charged them once and used them for literal weeks and I haven’t had to charge them again. They don’t announce their battery state when you turn them on like some headphones so I don’t know how to gauge how low the battery is at any given time but that’s my one complaint.

I get sent a lot of media samples of headphones and these are, by far, the best sounding and most comfortable headphones I’ve ever used. I am very clear when accepting a sample that it is not a promise that I will write a positive review even write about it at all–that way I can objectively test out the product. And these are amazing headphones that I would recommend to anyone.

I’ll admit I’m not an audiophile, but the difference between these and headphones at around half the price is enormous. My partner has a much more decerning ear for music quality and he wants to steal these from me so that’s high praise.