11 Best Electric Hot Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide

So, if you’re interested in conquering another totally fun and fabulous cooking project , and whipping up some seriously delicious one-pot wonders, read on.

Our list of the best eleven electric hot pots features nothing but quality appliances. And, you know what’s great about each one? They’re all multi-functional. Yep, you can do so much more than make hot pot with these electric cookers.

This unique dining experience is best had on cooler days – hello, fall and winter! – and best served up in an electric hot pot.

Looking for your next great cooking adventure? Want to dazzle your family in the process? Make it a hot pot night. The centuries-old Chinese tradition of simmering broth and using it to cook various meats, seafood, and vegetables – all while sitting around a table – is gaining popularity with home cooks for its simplicity and “wow-factor.”

What Is Hot Pot?

Great question! Hot Pot, sometimes called "steamboat," is a Chinese cooking tradition that's been around for centuries.

Originally introduced by the Mongolian Empire - yeah, this is an oldie and a goodie, folks! - hot pot is basically cooking a variety of meats, seafood, vegetables, and noodles in a delicious simmering broth. Served with various dipping sauce, once you're done cooking your protein and vegetables, dip away and continue the process. Delicious!

Oh, and most importantly, it's usually made in an electric hot pot centered on the table.

While this is a traditional Chinese dish, hot pot variations are actually found in other Asian cultures and countries like Japan, Vietnam, and Korea. And, even within China, there are loads of regional variations, too. Its customizable characteristics - and varied recipe possibilities - is what makes hot pot such a trendy and popular cooking method right now.

What's more, hot pot isn't just a meal, it's an experience best shared with family and friends. And, while gathering with those outside of your immediate household might be more challenging right now, this is a fun and unique dining experience to share with those who are in your current social bubble.

One-Pot Wonders

With your electric hot pot, various types of traditional hot pot dishes are possible to make at home.

Within China alone, there are over thirty different styles of hot pot dishes and at least five different regional variations that can all be made with ingredients found at local grocery stores and Asian markets. In addition to these traditional Chinese recipes, you can also find how-to's and instructions online for shabu-shabu, sukiyaki, Thai suki, and dozens more. While the recipe possibilities are seemingly endless, these are the hot pots to know, love, and make at home:

Chongqing Hot Pot - spicy and bold, Chongqing Hot Pot is one of the most well-known and popular hot pot dishes in China, as well as in North America. Made with meat broth and Sichuan peppers, this dish is hot - like, numb your mouth hot, but it's incredibly tasty. Trust us! Best served with beef, lamb, tofu, green vegetables, sprouts, and noodles, it's a favorite for a reason.

Shabu-Shabu - a Japanese specialty as well as a Taiwanese one, this hot pot variation is slightly different depending on where you have it, but it's essentially cooking thinly sliced meats and vegetables in a kombu broth. Served with flavorful dipping sauces, shabu-shabu is made with just a few ingredients, making it super easy to prepare. Need some kombu for that kombu broth? Check it out here.

Beijing Style - this might be one of the easiest hot pots to make as you're essentially flavoring water with scallions, goji berries, and ginger - all common ingredients you can find at the grocery store. Broth recipes may vary slightly but this simple hot pot is best served with thinly sliced meats and vegetables.

Sukiyaki - unlike shabu-shabu, this Japanese hot pot features a robust broth made with sweet and salty soy sauce. Best served with thinly sliced meats, leafy greens, mushrooms, and other vegetables, sukiyaki is a delicious meal to make at home.

And, while there are plenty of recipes available online, Serious Eats does a great job of breaking down all the details about homemade hot pot so you can get creative in the kitchen. Check it out here!

Why Buy An Electric Hot Pot?

If you're serious about making hot pot dishes at home, you're going to need an electric hot pot cooker.

One of the biggest perks of enjoying this dish is the experience of gathering around a warm pot of bubbling broth with family and friends. The only way to truly accomplish that is with an electric cooker.

Many of the models on our list also double - or triple - as other appliances. So, you're not just making an investment in an electric hot pot, you're investing in a tool that can help you achieve a wide variety of recipes and wow-worthy meals.

