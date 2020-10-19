11 Best Electric Hot Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide

Looking for your next great cooking adventure? Want to dazzle your family in the process? Make it a hot pot night. The centuries-old Chinese tradition of simmering broth and using it to cook various meats, seafood, and vegetables – all while sitting around a table – is gaining popularity with home cooks for its simplicity and “wow-factor.”
This unique dining experience is best had on cooler days – hello, fall and winter! – and best served up in an electric hot pot.
Our list of the best eleven electric hot pots features nothing but quality appliances. And, you know what’s great about each one? They’re all multi-functional. Yep, you can do so much more than make hot pot with these electric cookers.
So, if you’re interested in conquering another totally fun and fabulous cooking project, and whipping up some seriously delicious one-pot wonders, read on.
1. Food Party 2 in 1 Electric Smokeless Grill and Hot PotPrice: $116.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-in-one design allows you to use both the hot pot and grill at the same time
- Center hot pot is dual-sided making it possible to cook two broths at once
- This is a large unit perfect for large families and dinner parties
- Easy to use and easy to clean cooking appliance
- Sold as part of a bundle that includes important cooking tools and accessories
- Heats up quickly
- While the whole unit can go into the sink to be cleaned, this is not dishwasher safe
- Requires a lot of power - 1900W when using hot pot and grill at the same time
- Boasts easy cleaning but some reviewers remarked that it's not as easy as advertised
It’s time to get your Chinese Hot Pot, Shabu-Shabu, and Korean BBQ on with this two-in-one smokeless grill and hot pot from Food Party.
This multi-functional cooker is sold as part of a bundle that also includes a silicone brush, cooking tongs, parchment paper, and recipe ideas. The dual-action and split design of the center hot pot allows you to cook multiple broths at once, making it ideal for families and large parties where you want the menu to be varied. And, with the ability to also use the hot pot and the grill at the same time, you’ll be able to cook up a large dinner quickly.
This hot pot is also easy to clean as you can place the entire unit in the sink and fill it with water and soap. This is not dishwasher safe.
2. Zojirushi EP-RAC50 Gourmet d’Expert 1350-Watt Electric SkilletPrice: $162.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a multi-functional hot pot cooker with the ability to steam and grill in addition to making hot pot dishes
- Easy to use with user guide and instructional manual
- With adjustable temperature control and a variety of cooking plates, you're in control of your cooking expereience
- Some concerns over quality of the nonstick coating; reports of it flaking off
- Does require a lot of power - 1350watt
- Some complain that it's too large: measures 15" by 17-1/2" by 8-1/8"
This multi-functional electric hot pot from Zojirushi features a sleek design and a deep pan, perfect for all kinds of hot dishes – Chinese Hot Pot, Shabu-Shabu, and Sukiyaki. You can even make fondue!
Featuring two cooking plates – one for hot pot dishes and one for grilling – and a steaming plate, the Gourmet d’Expert Electric Skillet is ideal for anyone who wants to do more with their hot pot. Made with a titanium-ceramic nonstick coating, and featuring adjustable temperature control, you have full control of your cooking and hot pot experience.
3. Aroma Housewares Grillet 3Qt. 3-in-1 Cool-Touch Electric Indoor Countertop Sears, Grills and Stews, 3-Quart, WhitePrice: $42.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines technology and features of a slow cooker, grill and steamer
- This hot pot features a deep three-quart capacity ideal for cooking broths and soups for large groups
- Disassembles easily for cleaning
- Easy to use and manage
- Popular purchase and favored by reviewers
- Portable and compact design allows you to take this cooker to-go
- Cooking capacity isn't as large as some of the other models on our list
- Lacks cooking presets like some of the other electric hot pots on our list
- Some concerns over the quality of the finishes
Blending the technology and features of a grill, slow cooker, and steamer, this electric hot pot will help you whip up all kinds of delicious meals and one-pot wonders – including various hot pots and shabu-shabu.
The Aroma Grillet 3-in-1 indoor electric cooker features a deep three-quart capacity pot, making it ideal for brewing up hot pot broths, soups, and stews for family dinners. You can also sear steaks, steam vegetables, and slow cook a number of recipes. While this electric hot pot doesn’t come equipped with any cooking presets, it does have adjustable temperature settings, allowing you full control over your cooking experience.
The pot also has a nonstick finish and the pot is removable for easy care and cleaning.
Find more Aroma Housewares Grillet 3Qt. Electric Countertop information and reviews here.
4. Sonya Shabu Shabu Hot Pot Electric Mongolian Hot Pot W/DIVIDERPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a 5-liter bowl ideal for families and dinner parties
- Removable divider allows you to cook multiple broths at once
- Well-reviewed hot pot that's popular amongst home cooks
- Easy to clean and easy to use
- Not as multi-functional as other devices on our list
- Per the manufacturer, you may hear chirping or smell a faint odor upon first using - this is normal and it will go away
- You may experience leakage with the divider if both sides are not filled properly
A favorite amongst home cooks, this electric hot pot cooker from Sonya is one of those hot pots that heats up fast, features a large capacity, and comes equipped with a removable divider so that you can make more than one broth at a time. Pretty cool, huh?
Ideal for families or dinner parties, this appliance has a capacity for five-liters of broth or soup, a removable pot for easy cleaning, anti-skid feet to keep the cooker steady and even, and first-class welding finishes.
A couple of things to note:
- As the divider is removable, you make experience some leakage if the balance of each side is off. Make sure to fill evenly and at the same time.
- The manufacturer wants all buyers to know that they may hear chirping noises or smell a slight odor when first using. Both are normal and will fade away after the first couple of uses.
Find more Sonya Shabu Shabu Electric Hot Pot with Divider information and reviews here.
5. Rosewill 1800 Watt 5 Pre-Programmed Settings Induction Cooker Cooktop, Included 10” 3.5 Qt 18-8 Stainless Steel Pot, GoldPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-functional induction cooker that features five cooking presets
- With eight different cooking levels and eight different temperature settings you have complete control over your cooking projects
- Energy-efficient; only heats up in the cooking zone
- Easy to wipe clean
- Budget-friendly appliance
- Equipped with three-quart cooking pot
- Some reviewers complain that some of the adjustable controls are not easy to use
- Some reviewers like the cooking presets while others say they are not effective
- Not as large of a capacity as other appliances on our list
This multi-functional induction cooker from Rosewill does more than advertised.
Equipped with five pre-programmed settings including hot pot, stir fry, fry, warm milk, and make soup, this electric cooker features a unique induction design. Energy-efficient, the induction cooking zone heats up quickly while keeping the rest of the cooktop cool. No heat is wasted and the design reduces the risk of burns or injury. We like that!
Included with this cooker is an induction-ready stainless steel three-quart capacity pot, as well as a magnetic strip that helps determine if other cookware is safe to use with this device. Simply apply the strip to the bottom of any pot or pan – if it sticks, you’re good to use it.
And, with eight different power levels, ranging from 300w – 1800w, and eight different temperature settings, adjustable from 150-degrees to 450-degrees, you’re in control of how you use each of those pre-sets. With these controllable settings, you can also use this hot pot to braise, deep fry, stir fry, roast, and boil water.
Dimensions: 14.8-inches wide x 11.73-inches deep x 2.36-inches
Find more Rosewill 1800 Watt Induction Cooker Cooktop information and reviews here.
6. SEAAN Electric Grill Indoor Hot Pot Multifunctional, Indoor Teppanyaki Grill/Shabu Shabu Pot with Divider – Separate Dual Temperature Contral, Capacity for 2-12 People, 110VPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-functional kitchen appliance that features a hot pot and a grill
- Both the grill and hot pot feature separate adjustable controls
- Bowl is dual-sided so you can cook more than one broth at a time
- Easy to clean and operate
- Larger appliance that requires more storage
- More expensive option
- Some reviewers have concerns over the quality of the finishes
Suitable for hot pot dishes of all kinds, this 2-in-1 electric cooker from SEAAN has all the bells and whistles you need for shabu-shabu nights for large families, gatherings, and dinner parties.
Featuring both a hot pot and grill, you can sear your meat and stew it at the same time. And, while both parts of this multifunctional electric cooker work in conjunction with each other, the controls are separate and adjustable, giving you full control over the cooking experience. The hot pot is even dual-sided, meaning you can cook more than one type of both at a time.
One word of caution: this is a larger appliance, measuring in at 28-inches long. So, just make sure you have enough room in your kitchen to store this device.
Find more SEAAN Electric Hot Pot with Divider information and reviews here.
7. Dezin Electric Hot Pot Upgraded, Non-Stick Sauté Pan, Rapid Noodles Cooker, 1.5L Mini Pot for Steak, Egg, Fried Rice, Ramen, Oatmeal, Soup with Temperature Control, Seafoam Green (Egg Rack Included)Price: $28.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Featuring a 1.5-liter capacity, this compact hot pot is ideal for smaller meals, dorm rooms and apartments
- Easy to use and clean
- Budget-friendly option that makes for a great gift
- Popular seller that's well-reviewed
- The smallest hot pot on our list, only has a 1.5-liter capacity
- Simple design that lacks some bells and whistles you can find with other models
- Not ideal for large families and dinner parties
This electric hot pot from Dezin might be small, but oh, is it mighty.
Ideal for small families – or meals for two – this cooker features a 1.5-liter capacity and can be used for more than just hot pots. With a food-grade nonstick coating, this hot pot can also cook and saute a number of meal items, including whole eggs, ramen, fried rice, oatmeal, steaks, noodles, chicken, and more. With its compact design, this is a suitable size for dorm rooms, small apartments, tailgates, and road trips.
Easy to clean, easy to operate, and available at a great price point, this is a great gift for yourself or someone you know.
Find more Dezin Electric Non-Stick Hot Pot, 1.5L Mini Pot information and reviews here.
8. Aroma Stainless Steel Hot Pot, SilverPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is multi-functional hot pot cooker, featuring a design that allows you to cook more than one broth or soup at a time,
- Easy to use design that breaks apart for easy cleaning
- Hot pot features a leak-free design so that each broth stays in its own cooking space
- Adjustable heat settings for customizable cooking experience
- Stainless steel body and design makes for a quality product
- Five-quart capacity
- Some complaints over the amount of time it takes to heat up
- Boasts easy cleaning but somer reviewers disagree
- A few reviewers commented that they experienced leaking between to the two cooking spaces
Timelessly traditional, this hot pot cooker from Aroma features everything we love about electric cookers for shabu-shabu nights – but with a couple of twists.
Made of stainless steel and featuring a dual-pot design, this appliance allows you to cook more than one broth or soup at a time. Ideal for families or dinner parties, this hot pot has a five-quart capacity and, unlike some other designs on the market, this one is made to be leak-free so that each broth in its own cooking space. The cooking pot is also removable for easy care and cleaning.
Equipped with adjustable heat controls, you’re free to cook your broth and soups at your preferred temperature.
Find more Aroma Stainless Steel Hot Pot, Silver information and reviews here.
9. Aroma Housewares Grillet 4Qt. 3-in-1 Cool-Touch Electric Indoor Countertop Sears, Grills and Stews, with Nonstick Pan, BlackPrice: $83.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This hot pot does more than make shabu-shabu - it steams, grills and slow cooks
- Features a four-quart capacity perefct for large groups and families
- Automatic shutoff technology ensures a safer cooking experience
- Larger device requires more storage space
- Some concerns over the quality of the finishes
- Some reviewers find that it's not the best at grilling meat
Slightly larger than the other Aroma hot pots on our list, this electric cooker is ideal for larger groups and families.
Featuring a deep and spacious four-quart capacity pot, this multifunctional cooker is not just a hot pot, it’s also a grill, slow cooker, and food steamer. A great appliance for all those wonderful one-pot wonders you’re dreaming up, this hot pot will help you turn out delicious meals every time. Equipped with adjustable temperature settings, this pot heats up quickly and evenly. It also features automatic shutoff technology for added safety.
And, as a totally cool bonus, the entire device disassembles and is dishwasher safe. Yep, the entire appliance. Pretty cool, huh?
Find more Aroma Housewares Grillet 4Qt. 3-in-1 Electric Cooker information and reviews here.
10. Topwit Electric Hot Pot Mini, 1.2 Liter Electric Cooker, Noodles Cooker, Electric Kettle with Multi-Function for Steam, Egg, Soup and Stew with Over-Heating Protection, Boil Dry Protection, Dual PowerPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small but mighty hot pot that features a compact design perfect for small apartments
- Easy to clean and operate
- Multi-functional appliance that can do more than make hot pot
- Budget-friendly
- Not suitable for large families and dinner parties
- Basic model that lacks some of the bells and whistles that other models feature
- Some concerns over quality and lasting ability
This electric hot pot cooker from Topwit might be a fairly basic model, but it’s an effective multi-functional cooker with rave reviews.
Perfect for making small batches, this device also steams vegetables, boils water, cooks noodles/pasta/dumplings, eggs, porridge, oatmeal, and stew. Small but mighty, this appliance does it all.
Featuring a 1.2-liter capacity, this electric hot pot is ideal for small families or meals for two. With a compact design, it’s also suitable for small apartments and tailgates as it travels well. It’s also easy to clean and features food-grade nonstick coating.
Find more Topwit Electric Hot Pot Mini, 1.2 Liter information and reviews here.
11. Shabu-Shabu & Multi-CookerPrice: $47.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use electric hot pot
- The stainless steel bowl and accessories are easy to clean
- Multi-functional cooker that also sears, steams, simmers and cooks rice
- Budget-friendly option
- Simple design lacks cooking presets
- Some reviewers have concerns over quality and lasting power of the device
- Smaller capacity; not ideal for large families and dinner parties
While this electric cooker is fairly basic, it’s easy to operate and makes a mean shabu-shabu.
Perfect for brewing up broths for hot pot dishes of all kinds, this three-quart capacity cooker comes equipped with multiple accessories turning it into a bonafide multi-purpose device. Feel free to grill meats, steam vegetables, simmer soups, make rice, and much more.
Temperature settings are also completely controllable so you have more freedom to cook what you want at the temperature you want.
The following is included with this model: a stainless steel pot, nonstick griddle, glass lid, steam rack, mesh strainer, and strainer support. And, as a total bonus, everything disassembles easily for easy care and cleaning.
Find more Shabu-Shabu & Multi-Cooker information and reviews here.
What Is Hot Pot?
Great question! Hot Pot, sometimes called "steamboat," is a Chinese cooking tradition that's been around for centuries.
Originally introduced by the Mongolian Empire - yeah, this is an oldie and a goodie, folks! - hot pot is basically cooking a variety of meats, seafood, vegetables, and noodles in a delicious simmering broth. Served with various dipping sauce, once you're done cooking your protein and vegetables, dip away and continue the process. Delicious!
Oh, and most importantly, it's usually made in an electric hot pot centered on the table.
While this is a traditional Chinese dish, hot pot variations are actually found in other Asian cultures and countries like Japan, Vietnam, and Korea. And, even within China, there are loads of regional variations, too. Its customizable characteristics - and varied recipe possibilities - is what makes hot pot such a trendy and popular cooking method right now.
What's more, hot pot isn't just a meal, it's an experience best shared with family and friends. And, while gathering with those outside of your immediate household might be more challenging right now, this is a fun and unique dining experience to share with those who are in your current social bubble.
One-Pot Wonders
With your electric hot pot, various types of traditional hot pot dishes are possible to make at home.
Within China alone, there are over thirty different styles of hot pot dishes and at least five different regional variations that can all be made with ingredients found at local grocery stores and Asian markets. In addition to these traditional Chinese recipes, you can also find how-to's and instructions online for shabu-shabu, sukiyaki, Thai suki, and dozens more. While the recipe possibilities are seemingly endless, these are the hot pots to know, love, and make at home:
Chongqing Hot Pot - spicy and bold, Chongqing Hot Pot is one of the most well-known and popular hot pot dishes in China, as well as in North America. Made with meat broth and Sichuan peppers, this dish is hot - like, numb your mouth hot, but it's incredibly tasty. Trust us! Best served with beef, lamb, tofu, green vegetables, sprouts, and noodles, it's a favorite for a reason.
Shabu-Shabu - a Japanese specialty as well as a Taiwanese one, this hot pot variation is slightly different depending on where you have it, but it's essentially cooking thinly sliced meats and vegetables in a kombu broth. Served with flavorful dipping sauces, shabu-shabu is made with just a few ingredients, making it super easy to prepare. Need some kombu for that kombu broth? Check it out here.
Beijing Style - this might be one of the easiest hot pots to make as you're essentially flavoring water with scallions, goji berries, and ginger - all common ingredients you can find at the grocery store. Broth recipes may vary slightly but this simple hot pot is best served with thinly sliced meats and vegetables.
Sukiyaki - unlike shabu-shabu, this Japanese hot pot features a robust broth made with sweet and salty soy sauce. Best served with thinly sliced meats, leafy greens, mushrooms, and other vegetables, sukiyaki is a delicious meal to make at home.
And, while there are plenty of recipes available online, Serious Eats does a great job of breaking down all the details about homemade hot pot so you can get creative in the kitchen. Check it out here!
Why Buy An Electric Hot Pot?
If you're serious about making hot pot dishes at home, you're going to need an electric hot pot cooker.
One of the biggest perks of enjoying this dish is the experience of gathering around a warm pot of bubbling broth with family and friends. The only way to truly accomplish that is with an electric cooker.
Many of the models on our list also double - or triple - as other appliances. So, you're not just making an investment in an electric hot pot, you're investing in a tool that can help you achieve a wide variety of recipes and wow-worthy meals.
