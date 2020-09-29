11 Best Electric Pasta Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide

So, if you’re ready to breathe new life into Italian night at your house, take a look at our picks below.

With the power of an electric pasta maker, dreams of fresh and perfectly chewy pappardelle and rigatoni are within reach for home cooks at every level. After looking at hundreds of available appliances on the market today, we’ve narrowed our list down to the best eleven. Basic models, amped-up classics, Italian favorites, and inspiring pasta extruders – we’ve got it all.

Kitchens covered in flour, noodles hanging everywhere, grandmothers dancing around to Bocelli – making pasta has always been portrayed as a chaotic art form. The truth is, the process is far less messy and dramatic. In fact, it’s pretty dang easy to make your own pasta, especially when equipped with the right tools.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Make Your Own Pasta?

Why not?

As an avid home cook and a homemade pasta connoisseur, I can tell you with absolute certainty that scratch-made pasta not only tastes better but it's a total game-changer, too.

Fresh, rustic, and perfectly chewy, homemade pasta is completely delicious, and, you know what? It's easy to make. Not kidding.

Basic homemade noodles consist of four ingredients: flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt. Some recipes even just call for flour and eggs. That's it! Mix it all together, knead it, roll it out and cut it into your desired shapes. Scatch-made pasta in less than 45 minutes - it's that simple.

But, even better, there are loads of reasons to make your own noodles:

Cost & Convenience - the homemade pasta described above is made entirely with kitchen staples. Chances are, you have all of those ingredients in your house right now. There's no reason to head to the store when everything you need is right at home - especially in 2020. And, by using what you have, you save gas money and grocery money. Win-win!

Taste - ever wonder why the pasta at an Italian restaurant tastes better? It's scratch-made. Just like grinding your own meat, freshness matters with your pasta, too. Between the texture and creative variations, you can really taste the difference. And, while store-bought dried pasta definitely has a place in our hearts, there's just something about homemade that tastes better.

The "Wow" Factor - who doesn't love making a positive impression in the kitchen? Homemade pasta is a surefire way to dazzle your dinner guests, and, with your own creative twists and unique style, you're sure to create a dish they'll be talking about forever.

Healthy Lifestyle - we've said it before and we'll say it again: when you control your food you control your health, too. Want gluten-free pasta from scratch? You can do that. Feel like experimenting with spinach as the main ingredient? Go for it. Want to add some color to your noodles? Use vegetable juice. All of this is possible when you're making your own pasta, and, by controlling the ingredients and sodium level, you'll be creating a healthy alternative to the mass-produced items at the store.

Why Buy An Electric Pasta Maker?

Okay! You've decided to make your own noodles. Great! So, why buy an electric pasta maker? Simple: easy processing and creative variation.

An electric pasta machine provides you with the right kind of tool to make pasta of all shapes and sizes, quickly and easily.

In contrast with manually operated machines, an electric device cuts down on the processing time, and, as many of the selections on our list show, many models even mix and knead the dough for you, too. No-fuss, no-muss. That's a winner in our book!

Electric pasta makers also come with a variety of pasta attachments, offering you some creative freedom when it comes to making shaped and rounded pasta varieties. With a little practice, you'll be making your own pasta in no time.

Pasta Roller vs. Pasta Extruder

Our list of the best electric pasta makers features two types of devices: pasta rollers and pasta extruders. So, what's the difference?

Pasta rollers are a little more traditional than extruders, and a little more hands-on, too.

Lacking some of the bells and whistles you find with a pasta extruder, pasta rollers require you to make your own dough. The roller will help you roll that dough out into lasagna sheets that can then be used for, well, lasagna, or ravioli, linguine, fettuccine, or any other type of long, flat noodles.

On the other hand, pasta extruders are designed to mix and knead the pasta for you, and then, using one of the included pasta discs, make the pasta in your desired shape. Macaroni, bucatini, rigatoni, spaghetti, and penne are all types of pasta that are possible with extruders.

There's a little more creative freedom with pasta extruders, and a little more cost associated with them as well, but they are quickly becoming a household favorite amongst home cooks looking to amp-up their pasta game.

If you're wondering what's right for you, think about the kind of pasta maker you want to be, and the kind of pasta you want to make. If you want an all-in-one device that does most of the work for you and produces fun shapes in the process, take a look at the extruders.

And, if you have visions of ravioli and tortellini, take a look at the rollers. They're a little more hands-on, but they'll provide you with a better mechanism to roll out long, wide sheets of pasta to get creative with.

Regardless of what you're thinking, you can't go wrong with an electric pasta maker of any kind. It's a must-have kitchen appliance for any home cook.