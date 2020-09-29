11 Best Electric Pasta Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Kitchens covered in flour, noodles hanging everywhere, grandmothers dancing around to Bocelli – making pasta has always been portrayed as a chaotic art form. The truth is, the process is far less messy and dramatic. In fact, it’s pretty dang easy to make your own pasta, especially when equipped with the right tools.
With the power of an electric pasta maker, dreams of fresh and perfectly chewy pappardelle and rigatoni are within reach for home cooks at every level. After looking at hundreds of available appliances on the market today, we’ve narrowed our list down to the best eleven. Basic models, amped-up classics, Italian favorites, and inspiring pasta extruders – we’ve got it all.
So, if you’re ready to breathe new life into Italian night at your house, take a look at our picks below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $379.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $68.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, LargePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine mixes and kneads dough in addition to extruding pasta
- Easy to use no matter your comfort level
- Processes vegetables, juices, herbs and multiple types of flour to create a wide variety of pasta
- Makes gluten-free pasta
- Easy to assemble and disassemble for easy cleaning and care; some parts are dishwasher safe
- Built-in storage tray provides a place for pasta discs when not in use
- Only comes with four pasta discs; additional shapes sold separately
- Not the best at rolling pasta sheets for lasagna and ravioli
- Easier to clean but remain diligent as pasta may get stuck and harden
This electric pasta machine from Philips tops our list for a reason: it does it all.
Between mixing the ingredients, kneading the dough, and extruding your favorite pasta, this is the no-fuss no-muss option that will help you create fresh pasta no matter your comfort level. And, with Philips advanced technology, you can make more than just traditional pasta with this machine. Experiment with eggs, spinach, vegetable juices, herbs, and various types of flours, to create healthy and flavorful gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful pasta.
Equipped with four different pasta discs for spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna sheets, this electric pasta maker can process a half pound of pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Easy to assemble and disassemble, this machine also features dishwasher-safe parts for easy care and cleaning.
Find more Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, Large information and reviews here.
-
2. KitchenAid KSMPEXTA Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment with 6 Interchangeable Pasta Plates, WhitePrice: $229.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is a well-known brand that makes high-quality kitchen appliances and gadgets
- Equipped with six different pasta discs for different pasta shapes
- If you own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer this is a great option rather than buying another appliance
- Compact for easy storage
- Built-in pasta cutter allows you to control the length of your noodles
- Cleaning can be tedious
- Must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for this to work
- Some reviewers comment that not all pasta recipes are compatible with this machine
We love a good KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachment and this pasta extruder is definitely on our list of favorites. Featuring six different pasta discs and a built-in pasta cutter, homemade noodles are just the flip of a switch away as you transform your mixer into a bonafide pasta maker.
Compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers – sold separately, unfortunately – this electric pasta maker will have you wowing your dinner mates as you dazzle them with scratch-made spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and two different types of macaroni. Made in Italy, this machine is not only highly reviewed, but it’s part of KitchenAid’s highly revered line of stand mixer attachments, so you know it’s quality.
And, while this device is definitely on our list of the best electric pasta machines, be patient as you start using it. As with any new cooking gadget, it does take time to learn the ins and outs and, as some reviewers have commented, you might need to play around with your dough recipe to find the right consistency for easy pasta processing.
Find more KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment information and reviews here.
-
3. Electric Pasta Maker- Imperia Pasta Presto Non-stick Machine w 2 Cutters and 6 Thickness SettingsPrice: $379.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Imperia is a well-known brand known for their pasta making machines
- Powerful motor will have you rolling out pasta in no time
- Two built-in cutters that can be customized to cut different types of pasta
- Easy to use and clean
- Non-stick finish helps ensure that pasta doesn't get stuck
- Made in Italy with quality material
- Quality machine but at a higher price point
- One motor speed can feel slow at times
- Only cuts two types of pasta and attachments for others are sold separately
It doesn’t get much more iconic than Imperia. Known for making killer pasta making machines, this electric pasta maker is manufactured in Italy, and features a non-stick finish for easy to use processing without fear of dough getting stuck.
In only a few minutes, you’ll be rolling pasta for ravioli and lasagna, and cutting it, too. Built-in cutters for tagliatelle and fettuccine are included with the device, and it also boasts six different thickness settings. For other types of pasta, including spaghetti, angel hair, trenette, lasagnette, pappardelle, reginette, and ravioli, attachments are sold separately.
Made of stainless steel, this machine has a powerful motor for an efficient pasta making experience. While this is one of the most expensive picks on our list, it’s definitely one of the best.
Find more Imperia Pasta Presto Non-stick Machine information and reviews here.
-
4. Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine Electric with Motor AttachmentPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A classic model has been upgraded with a motor for easy and fast processing
- While this model has a motor, a hand crank is included for manual operation should you choose
- Table clamp included for a secure fit while using
- Well-respected brand known for making quality pasta makers
- Fairly basic model for the cost
- Some concerns over quality of motor
- Not dishwasher safe - clean with dry rag
One of the best manually operated pasta makers on the market just got a major upgrade: a motor.
Marcato’s Original World-Famous Atlas 180 Pasta Machine is known for rolling and cutting some mean pasta, from traditional lasagna to tagliolini (thicker spaghetti). Now equipped with a removable motor, the pasta making process just got that much easier – and faster!
Made in Italy, this machine features a pasta cutter, optional hand crank, table clamp, and a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. Featuring three pasta shape cutters (lasagna, fettuccini, and tagliolini) and ten thickness settings, from paper-thin to 4.8mm, this device is easy to use and easy to clean, too. Additional pasta shape attachments are sold separately.
You can’t go wrong with a classic – especially now.
Find more Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine Electric with Motor information and reviews here.
-
5. Philips Kitchen Appliances Philips Compact Pasta Maker, Viva Collection, Black, SmallPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mixes and kneads dough as well as extrudes pasta
- A smaller appliance that's easy to store; doesn't take up much space on counter
- Easy to use and operate; ideal for new pasta makers
- Assembles and disassembles easily for proper cleaning
- Makes gluten-free pasta
- More basic than the other selections on our list
- Only equipped with three pasta discs
- Some reviewers disagree over the types of flour that work best with this machine
While not as large as the other Philips electric pasta machine on our list, the Viva Compact Pasta Maker is a great machine, ideal for a home cook with limited space.
With the ability to crank-out up to three servings in just eighteen minutes, this pasta extruder is another does-it-all device that will save you time and hassle while it mixes, kneads, and extrudes the pasta for you.
Featuring three discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaped noodles, this machine is also a great option if you’re looking to make more than just traditional pasta. Think about throwing in vegetable purees, spinach, gluten-free flours, and a variety of other ingredients for a customized experience.
And, while this might be one of the smaller all-in-one options on our list, it’s compact size makes for easy storage. Available in two colors (black and white), this machine is also easy to clean.
Find more Philips Kitchen Appliances Compact Pasta Maker, Small information and reviews here.
-
6. Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker, Automatic, 7 Different ShapesPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine mixes and kneads dough in addition to extruding pasta
- Easy to use no matter your comfort level
- Equipped with seven pasta discs for different shapes and types of pasta
- Internal scale helps to determine the correct ratio of flour to liquid
- Budget-friendly option
- Built-in storage tray provides place for pasta discs when not in use
- Reviewers complain about dough getting stuck
- Included recipes produces pasta that dries quickly
- It will take time and practice to make pasta with this machine
Save time and muscle with this does-it-all-machine from Hamilton Beach.
Perfect for any home cook, this electric pasta extruder mixes, kneads, and makes pasta for you. Equipped with seven different pasta discs for two types of spaghetti, lasagna sheets, angel hair, wide noodles, penne, and fettuccini, this machine also features an internal scale that helps you determine the ratio of flour and water so that you can make perfect pasta every time.
Recipes are included with this machine but make sure to experiment with your own! This pasta extruder is compatible with different types of flour, vegetable purees, and juices to make a variety of pasta flavors and colors, including gluten-free.
Find more Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker information and reviews here.
-
7. KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment SetPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is known for making quality kitchen appliances and attachments
- Each of these attachments is easy to use and clean
- Quality material makes for durable attachments that make pasta quickly and efficiently
- Highly reviewed and well-loved product
- Great starter kit for new pasta makers
- Attaches to all KitchenAid Stand Mixers
- Not a pasta extruder, just rolls and cuts pasta sheets
- Must have a KitchenAid Stand Mixer to work
- While these attachments are easy to clean, remain diligent as pasta may get stuck and harden
While not as robust as the other KitchenAid attachment on our list, this pasta accessories pack is perfect for anyone just starting out in the world of scratch-made pasta and noodles.
Featuring a roller for lasagna sheets and ravioli with eight different thickness settings, a cutter for spaghetti, and a cutter for fettuccine, this three-in-one set from KitchenAid is a great option for your Stand Mixers – sold separately, unfortunately.
Easy to use and easy to clean, these attachments will process pasta dough quickly and efficiently. Favored by many home cooks, these attachments might be more basic than some of the other rollers and extruders on our list, but they are most definitely a must-have.
Find more KitchenAid Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set information and reviews here.
-
8. ANTREE Pasta Maker Attachment 3 in 1 Set for KitchenAid Stand Mixers Included Pasta Sheet Roller, Spaghetti Cutter, Fettuccine Cutter Maker Accessories and Cleaning BrushPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A true three-in-one attachment allows you to roll and cut pasta without switching attachments
- Easy to use device that's also easy to clean with included brush
- Well-loved attachment that comes with high marks from reviewers
- Easy to store in kitchen
- Budget-friendly
- Not a pasta extruder, only cuts into spaghetti and fettuccine
- Must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for this to work
- Not compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers
Alright, we know there are few different pasta attachments for KitchenAid Stand Mixers on our list, but you guys, they’re highly reviewed and well-loved for a reason: they’re the best.
Full disclosure, this attachment is not manufactured by KitchenAid, but its simple design and high marks warrant it a place on this list. Please note, however, that this device doesn’t fit the KitchenAid model K45SS.
Unlike the other three-in-one selection on our list, this one is actually three-in-one. It’s one attachment with three different settings, as opposed to three separate attachments that come in one set. You can roll your dough into lasagna sheets and cut it into spaghetti or fettuccine without switching attachments – bonus! It also features eight different thickness settings for a customizable experience.
Made of high-quality material, this electric pasta machine makes creating your own pasta and noodles easier than ever.
Find more ANTREE Pasta Maker 3 in 1 Set for Stand MIxer information and reviews here.
-
9. Weston Electric Pasta Machine, RedPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weston is known for making quality products and this machine is well-made
- Easy to use and operate
- Budget-friendly option compared to other devices on our list
- Features two speeds to match your processing comfort level
- Nine thickness settings allow you to create pasta that best suits your needs
- Only makes sheets, spaghetti and linguine shaped pasta
- More of a basic model compared to the others on our list
- Lacks table clamp for a true secure fit
We’ve featured some other Weston products before – hello, sausage stuffers, and meat grinders! – and their electric pasta maker is another quality product perfect for the home cook.
Available in the always cool fire-engine red, this machine will roll out your pasta for lasagna and ravioli sheets, and will also cut it into spaghetti and linguine fast and easy. Both pasta cutters are built into the machine, too, making this device easy to store.
Featuring two rolling speeds and nine thickness settings, you have complete control over your dough and pasta creations while using this machine. While lacking some of the other bells and whistles the other electric pasta machines on our list have, this is a quality device at a great price point.
Find more Weston Electric Pasta Machine, Red information and reviews here.
-
10. Razorri Electric Pasta and Ramen Noodle Maker – Make 1 Pound of Homemade Noodles in 10 Minutes or Less – 13 Noodle Shapes to Choose – Make Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Penne, Macaroni, or Dumpling WrappersPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thirteen different pasta discs are included for a wide variety of noodles
- All-in-one, fully-automated device that mixes, kneads and extrudes pasta
- Fresh pasta is possible within ten minutes
- Made of plastic
- If dough is too wet it will get stuck in the machine
- Included instructions are hard to follow
With thirteen different pasta discs, this electric pasta machine from Razorri will have you whipping up all kinds of scratch-made pasta in no time.
A fully automated, all-in-one machine, this device mixes the dough, kneads it, and extrudes it. Simply add flour to the basin, start the kneading function and then slowly add liquid. It’s that easy! Fresh pasta within ten minutes. And, as a total bonus, all removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Feel free to experiment with your noodles, too. Add eggs, vegetable juice, and spices, for a variety of pasta flavors and colors. Be aware, however, that the dough should look dry. Dough that is too wet will get stuck in the machine.
Types of pasta discs: large/medium/small fettuccine, ultra-thick/thick/thin/ultra-thin spaghetti, udon noodles, macaroni, orecchiette, triangular, sliced noodles, and dumpling wrapper.
Find more Razorri Electric Pasta and Ramen Noodle Maker information and reviews here.
-
11. Shule Electric Pasta Maker Machine with Motor Set Stainless Steel Pasta Roller Machine SilverPrice: $68.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly option
- Equipped with a two-speed motor to match your comfort level
- Optional hand crank included for a manual experience should you choose
- Reviewers comment that this machine is difficult to use
- Concerns over motor jamming
- Not dishwasher or water safe; must be cleaned with a soft brush or dry cloth
This one’s a hybrid, folks. Fully-loaded with a detachable two-speed motor, this electric pasta maker also comes equipped with a hand-crank should you want a more hands-on experience.
Equipped with a pasta roller for lasagna and ravioli sheets, and two cutters for fettuccine and linguine, this machine might be more basic than some of the other options on our list, but it’s completely budget-friendly.
Please note that this is not dishwasher safe, and cannot be cleaned with water, either. Please use a dry soft brush or cloth.
Find more Shule Electric Pasta Maker Machine with Motor information and reviews here.
Why Make Your Own Pasta?
Why not?
As an avid home cook and a homemade pasta connoisseur, I can tell you with absolute certainty that scratch-made pasta not only tastes better but it's a total game-changer, too.
Fresh, rustic, and perfectly chewy, homemade pasta is completely delicious, and, you know what? It's easy to make. Not kidding.
Basic homemade noodles consist of four ingredients: flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt. Some recipes even just call for flour and eggs. That's it! Mix it all together, knead it, roll it out and cut it into your desired shapes. Scatch-made pasta in less than 45 minutes - it's that simple.
But, even better, there are loads of reasons to make your own noodles:
Cost & Convenience - the homemade pasta described above is made entirely with kitchen staples. Chances are, you have all of those ingredients in your house right now. There's no reason to head to the store when everything you need is right at home - especially in 2020. And, by using what you have, you save gas money and grocery money. Win-win!
Taste - ever wonder why the pasta at an Italian restaurant tastes better? It's scratch-made. Just like grinding your own meat, freshness matters with your pasta, too. Between the texture and creative variations, you can really taste the difference. And, while store-bought dried pasta definitely has a place in our hearts, there's just something about homemade that tastes better.
The "Wow" Factor - who doesn't love making a positive impression in the kitchen? Homemade pasta is a surefire way to dazzle your dinner guests, and, with your own creative twists and unique style, you're sure to create a dish they'll be talking about forever.
Healthy Lifestyle - we've said it before and we'll say it again: when you control your food you control your health, too. Want gluten-free pasta from scratch? You can do that. Feel like experimenting with spinach as the main ingredient? Go for it. Want to add some color to your noodles? Use vegetable juice. All of this is possible when you're making your own pasta, and, by controlling the ingredients and sodium level, you'll be creating a healthy alternative to the mass-produced items at the store.
Why Buy An Electric Pasta Maker?
Okay! You've decided to make your own noodles. Great! So, why buy an electric pasta maker? Simple: easy processing and creative variation.
An electric pasta machine provides you with the right kind of tool to make pasta of all shapes and sizes, quickly and easily.
In contrast with manually operated machines, an electric device cuts down on the processing time, and, as many of the selections on our list show, many models even mix and knead the dough for you, too. No-fuss, no-muss. That's a winner in our book!
Electric pasta makers also come with a variety of pasta attachments, offering you some creative freedom when it comes to making shaped and rounded pasta varieties. With a little practice, you'll be making your own pasta in no time.
Pasta Roller vs. Pasta Extruder
Our list of the best electric pasta makers features two types of devices: pasta rollers and pasta extruders. So, what's the difference?
Pasta rollers are a little more traditional than extruders, and a little more hands-on, too.
Lacking some of the bells and whistles you find with a pasta extruder, pasta rollers require you to make your own dough. The roller will help you roll that dough out into lasagna sheets that can then be used for, well, lasagna, or ravioli, linguine, fettuccine, or any other type of long, flat noodles.
On the other hand, pasta extruders are designed to mix and knead the pasta for you, and then, using one of the included pasta discs, make the pasta in your desired shape. Macaroni, bucatini, rigatoni, spaghetti, and penne are all types of pasta that are possible with extruders.
There's a little more creative freedom with pasta extruders, and a little more cost associated with them as well, but they are quickly becoming a household favorite amongst home cooks looking to amp-up their pasta game.
If you're wondering what's right for you, think about the kind of pasta maker you want to be, and the kind of pasta you want to make. If you want an all-in-one device that does most of the work for you and produces fun shapes in the process, take a look at the extruders.
And, if you have visions of ravioli and tortellini, take a look at the rollers. They're a little more hands-on, but they'll provide you with a better mechanism to roll out long, wide sheets of pasta to get creative with.
Regardless of what you're thinking, you can't go wrong with an electric pasta maker of any kind. It's a must-have kitchen appliance for any home cook.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.