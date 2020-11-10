11 Best Half Christmas Trees for Walls & Corners

If you’re limited on space this Christmas, don’t skip the tree–just skip half of the tree with a half Christmas tree. These trees sit flat against the wall or are even wall-mounted which greatly reduces their footprint. If you’ve got your hopes on a full tree, a pencil Christmas tree is another way to save space.
This Haute Decor Half Tree with Drum Base doesn’t look at all like your skimping on the decorations this year which we love.
For a high-class look right out of the box, this pre-decorated flat-back tree comes with ornaments, 200 LED lights, and a festive drum base which is also flat to easily fit against a wall.
The branches are a mix of traditional bottle-brush and country-style long-needle pine and the unique drum base has 3D detailing. It’s 6.5 feet tall, a nice size for almost any room.
If you love that rustic, alpine-style tree but don’t have the room, this Flat Back Minnesota Tree saves loads of space.
The Minnesota has a thick, wooden trunk that’s mean to be visible. (Why hide something that looks realistic?) I love this style of tree because there’s less annoyance of trying to cover up the pole and it looks like something you’d find in a cozy ski lodge.
The half tree comes six-feet and seven-feet sizes as well as unlit and pre-lit with 200 clear bulbs on the six-footer. (The seven-foot tree has 300 lights.)
The six-foot tree has 463 branch tips which isn’t the highest on the list, but keep in mind that’s purposefully the style of alpine trees.
Wall trees don’t have to be plain. Check out this Home Heritage Flocked Pre-Lit Half Tree that could fit in with any standard tree.
This five-foot tree is nice and compact at only 14 inches in diameter. It’s pre-decorated with heavy realistic flocking, pine cones, and 100 white LED lights. It comes with a sturdy metal half-stand and a power cord with a convenient pedal switch for the lights.
Flat-back trees don’t have to be boring. Check out this unique Half White Christmas Tree from BenefitUSA. It’s six-feet tall and only 20-inches wide making it great for small spaces. This tree is surprisingly full at 465 branch tips.
White trees are great for highlighting your ornaments since they stand out so well against the white background. You can get really artsy and trendy with a white tree. It’s also available as a five-foot tree.
The tapered branches on the Vickerman Westbrook Half Tree one have a much more natural, realistic look to that you see on evergreen trees in the wild.
It comes with a 10-year limited warranty so you can be sure you’ll be using this for years to come. It comes in three different sizes as well as lit and unlit.
The 6.5-foot tree is 52 inches wide at the base and has 957 branch tips which is full even compared to some full-size trees. If you get the tree pre-lit, it comes with 400 clear lights.
Their 7.5 feet tall (currently out of stock) has a width of 60 inches leaving you plenty of branches for ornaments with its 1,201 branch tips. The pre-lit version has 500 clear lights.
It even comes in a whopping nine-foot version with 1,793 branch tips and a base width of 70 inches. The lit option has 750 clear lights pre-strung on this half Christmas tree.
Because it’s so full, it’s a nice choice if you’re looking for a tree that will work with your Christmas pickle ornament.
This Cashmere Wall Christmas Tree by Home Heritage is five feet tall and only 14 inches wide which makes this a half pencil tree and perfect for right spaces.
It comes with 285 branch tips with a combination of traditional bottle brush needles and longer, rustic textured needles. It is pre-lit with 100 white lights.
This half tree comes with a hinged metal stand with three feet, but it’s best to anchor the tree to the wall, even with just a nail and some wire or string to make sure it won’t flop over on you, especially if you want to load it down with ornaments.
If you’re looking for something smaller and a bit more eye-catching, this Bright Pink Three-Foot Tree from Lee fits the bill and fits into small spaces.
While it has a decorative, tiered base, this tree is meant to hang and has a convenient loop at the very top of the tree for attaching to your wall or front door. It can still look like it’s standing up on the floor or table, but attaching it to the wall will give you better stability.
Lee Christmas trees are handmade in the United States. The bottlebrush needles and wire branches have a true vintage feel. It’s adorably bright pink which would lovely with metallic finish decorations.
If you’re interested in more non-green trees to stand out from the pack, consider the Mid-Century Modern aluminum Christmas tree trend.
For those who like that thin-branched Balsam fir look, check out this tree from Silks Are Forever.
At 7.5 feet high, this is a full-size tree that’s entirely flat on one side. It has a width of 58 inches at the base so if you’re worried about space, make sure you measure that out before you buy.
It’s pre-lit with 350 multi-colored LED lights and has 838 branch tips for a very full look. The tree comes with a three-pronged stand but with this height, you’ll want to secure it to the wall for safety.
This Lighted Wall-Mounted Tree is ready to hang and enjoy as it includes lights, ornaments, pine cones, and even the star on top.
The 41-inch tall tree is pre-decorated with Christmas balls, red bows, and white lights. The lights do need to be plugged in so keep that in mind.
It’s a great option for folks who want a space-saving through without worrying about decorating it themselves.
This Four-Foot Norway Pine Wall Tree from Kurt Adler is meant for wall hanging only and doesn’t come with a stand. It’s 32 inches wide at the base, which makes it fairly stout for a four-foot tree.
The bottle brush needles have a very classic artificial tree look and are great if you love that traditional feel. It’s pre-lit with 100 white lights. There isn’t a base with this tree, so you’ll want to plan to attach it to a wall. This is a perfect choice for a cabin, country, or rustic atmosphere.
For those looking for a cute, smaller wall-mounted Christmas tree, there’s the Three-Foot IdeaWorks Pre-Lit Tree.
The three-foot size is big enough to support some ornaments so you can have the fun of decorating but small enough to fit almost anywhere. It’s pre-lit with 50 white bulbs that run on three AA batteries so you don’t need to worry about wires.