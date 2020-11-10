11 Best Half Christmas Trees for Walls & Corners

The tapered branches on the Vickerman Westbrook Half Tree one have a much more natural, realistic look to that you see on evergreen trees in the wild.

It comes with a 10-year limited warranty so you can be sure you’ll be using this for years to come. It comes in three different sizes as well as lit and unlit.

The 6.5-foot tree is 52 inches wide at the base and has 957 branch tips which is full even compared to some full-size trees. If you get the tree pre-lit, it comes with 400 clear lights.

Their 7.5 feet tall (currently out of stock) has a width of 60 inches leaving you plenty of branches for ornaments with its 1,201 branch tips. The pre-lit version has 500 clear lights.

It even comes in a whopping nine-foot version with 1,793 branch tips and a base width of 70 inches. The lit option has 750 clear lights pre-strung on this half Christmas tree.

Because it’s so full, it’s a nice choice if you’re looking for a tree that will work with your Christmas pickle ornament.