15 Best Pencil Christmas Trees: Your Ultimate List

This is a modern, Ultra-Realistic Prescott Pine National Tree with branches that have been molded from real pine trees to create a beautiful rounded needle look to them.

Just like real trees, it has some floppier branches that stick out apart from the main tree and interrupt the cone-shape silhouette which gives it that realistic imperfect feel. For some that’s a plus, and for others, it’s not a traditional shape. Like with all realistic trees, you won’t want to hang ornaments right on the tip of branches.

At 7.5 feet tall, this is a perfect height for eight to 10-foot ceilings. It has a width of 35 inches, so make sure you block that out before you buy. It has a very nice fullness with 973 branch tips and, like most realistic trees, has traditional needle branches at the center of the tree since they give better coverage to hide the pole. This tree comes pre-lit with 350 clear lights. In my opinion, pre-lit is the best thing to happen to Christmas trees since ornaments.

The extra thick branches make this a perfect tree for hiding your Christmas pickle ornament.

If you’re nostalgic for a real tree, this one is for you. Throw on some Christmas tree scent and it’s just like being a kid again.