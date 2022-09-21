41 Best Halloween Inflatables: Your Ultimate List
41 Best Halloween Inflatables: Your Ultimate List

When it’s the Christmas season, giant Christmas trees are one of the best ways to show off your holiday spirit. But in October, impressing the neighbors with awesome inflatable Halloween decorations is the way to go. Our list below of the best Halloween inflatables breaks down all of the elite Halloween blow-ups you’ll find online. No matter what size your yard is, we have options both big and small to choose from. So pick your favorites and elevate the spookiness of your home for years to come.

How Do You Setup Inflatable Halloween Decorations?

Setting up Halloween inflatables in your yard is as simple as decorations get. Most of the options on our list come equipped with everything you'll need to tie down and blow up your decor. But in the event it doesn't, you won't need much.

Yard stakes are a must-have to hold down your inflatables. This prevents them from blowing away during inclement weather. 

If one doesn't come with your Halloween decoration, you're going to need a blower too. There are a lot of relatively inexpensive ones available online here

You're going to want to invest in some high-quality outdoor extension cords to connect your yard's inflatable to your home's electricity. The outdoor variety is important as you'll be combating rain and perhaps even snow as we head deeper into fall. 

And when November rolls around and it's time to pack up all that ghoulish gear, do yourself a favor and pick up some large storage containers. It will make finding and setting up your Halloween supplies that much easier next year. 

What are the Best Cheap Halloween Inflatables?

There are a ton of great inflatable options on our list that won't blow your Halloween budget. In fact, you'll find a fantastic selection on Amazon right here that are under $50

If you're looking to purchase a handful of Halloween inflatables and need to get individual prices down even further, there are plenty of options under $25 available too. So no matter how large you want your display to be, you should be able to put something impressive together while staying within your budget. 

What are the Best Inflatable Halloween Costumes?

Inflatable Halloween costumes have become more and more popular over the last few years. So it's not just your yard that you can make look awesome with a blower during the spooky season.

There are lots of really creative inflatable Halloween costumes out there. Inflatable dinosaurs are one of the more popular options available. Inflatable alien costumes are a fan favorite choice as well. But there are a ton more, including tigers, unicorns, dragons, chickens, and more. See all the best inflatable costumes on Amazon here

How to Fix Halloween Inflatables

Over time, it's likely your outdoor Halloween inflatables take some damage. And should you find a tear, it's probable that they won't be holding air and standing tall as they should.

There's no need to fret though. Fixing your outdoor Halloween blow-up is typically as easy as a simple patch. Amazon has a bunch of high-quality options to get the job done. Just be sure to clean the inflatable of dirt and debris first. Then apply the patch and have your Halloween decor back up and blowing in no time.

