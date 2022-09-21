41 Best Halloween Inflatables: Your Ultimate List

When it’s the Christmas season, giant Christmas trees are one of the best ways to show off your holiday spirit. But in October, impressing the neighbors with awesome inflatable Halloween decorations is the way to go. Our list below of the best Halloween inflatables breaks down all of the elite Halloween blow-ups you’ll find online. No matter what size your yard is, we have options both big and small to choose from. So pick your favorites and elevate the spookiness of your home for years to come.
There’s no doubt about it – this 8-Foot Inflatable Clown Ice Cream Truck is about as creepy as Halloween blow-ups go. Your children won’t be running to the ice cream man this spooky season. Not only is there a demonic-looking clown protruding from the side of the inflatable truck, but there’s also a menacing face and fangs at the front of the vehicle too.
It’s both cute and ferocious, which is exactly why this 7-Foot Skeleton Dinosaur T-Rex Biting Person Inflatable is one of my favorite blow-up Halloween decorations. The skeleton dino has LED lights inside of it so you can see it chomp down on its prey. And it even comes with a free storage bag so you can easily pack and unpack it for years to come.
What sets the 7-Foot Shaking Frankenstein Halloween Inflatable apart from others is right in its name – it actually shakes as if Frankenstein is being shocked by electricity! This is possible due to a powerful waterproof fan that keeps the inflatable erect. And there are six internal multi-colored LED lights included too that help give off a shockingly good look.
This 8-Foot Inflatable Grim Reaper blow-up makes it look like Death is emerging right from your very front yard. It’s eight feet wide and six feet tall, giving it an ominously large presence. Two fixed water bags are included to keep the Halloween blow-up held down. And with its built-in lights, he’ll always have an intensely evil look about him.
Strike terror in the hearts of those that dare walk into your yard with this awesome-looking 5.5-Foot Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost. Rocking a plaid shirt and a witches hat, this demonic pumpkin brings the scares with its wicked grin and razor-sharp claws. LED lights illuminate it at night. And its built-in sandbag and included tethers ensure the wind won’t take this evil pumpkin down.
This 4-Foot Ghost Break Out from Window Inflatable is just straight-up awesome. It sets itself apart from other Halloween inflatables because it doesn’t reside in your yard, but instead hangs from a window to look like it’s escaping from your home. A red LED light is included inside, making it look like the ghost is a flame. And it couldn’t be easier to hang as all you need to do is adhere a suction cup to glass.
Whether it’s for a haunted house entrance or just to make your front door look awesome, you can’t go wrong with this 8.5-Foot Inflatable Haunted House Castle. There’s a skeleton on one side and a ghost on the other to help invite guests into its archway. And there are numerous 7-watt bulbs built in to give it an authentic well-lit entryway look.
If you have the space for it, this 20-Foot Animated Inflatable Black Cat is as cool as outdoor Halloween inflatables get. While it holds a creepy grin, its animated head turns left to right slowly and ominously. At 20 feet in height, it will dominate any other Halloween display in the area. And LED lights keep it on full display in the dark.
This fierce feline isn’t one to be messed with, especially on Halloween night. The witch’s cat features wicked-looking light-up eyes and extra-large sharp claws. At six feet long, this isn’t your average inflatable, because this Halloween kitty is animated with a head that moves threateningly from side to side as if to warn off any and all who might cross her. Unlike the kitten you get at the shelter, this bad cat comes with a money-back guarantee.
The 9-Foot The Nightmare Before Christmas Kaleidoscope Inflatable is one of my favorites on our list. A friendly-looking Jack Skellington sits atop a beautiful purple snowy hilltop. The hilltop itself is accentuated with a kaleidoscope projection inside. And Jack’s trusty pet Zero and a trio of pumpkins round out the Halloween blow-up on the front.
Bring the loveable Skellington family out onto your yard this Halloween season with this 6-Foot Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero Inflatable set. The trio looks great, designed essentially identically to their movie counterparts. And they glow bright thanks to included lights so that fans of the film can appreciate the Nightmare all through the night.
There are lots of great The Nightmare Before Christmas decorations out there, but this 7-Foot Oogie Boogie Nightmare Before Christmas Inflatable is a favorite for sure. It features the big bad, Oogie Boogie, as well as his trio of companions in Lock, Shock, and Barrel.
The Nightmare Before Christmas inflatable comes with stakes to hold it down and inflates on its own as soon as you plug it in. It’s so cool you’ll probably want a few others from the movie to flesh out your set.
Any Beetlejuice fan is going to go nuts for this 10-Foot Animated Beetlejuice Sand Worm. These horrific beasts instilled nightmares in anyone that was too young to watch Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s iconic 1988 flick. There’s a Beetlejuice inflatable of the titular character himself too if you wanted to pair them up for even more effect.
This 6-Foot Inflatable Monster Toilet Scene with Sound really puts the “trick” in trick or treat. It showcases Frankenstein sitting on his inflatable porcelain throne while reading the paper. The Halloween blow-up even has lights and a speaker that plays toilet bowl noises when its motion sensor is tripped. If you’re into potty humor, this is the Halloween outdoor inflatable for you!
At 15 feet long, this Inflatable Serpent Dragon looks like it means business. It’s illuminated by numerous LED lights to ensure everyone can appreciate its ferociousness. And while it’s large in size, it’s easy to setup. Just simply stake it down and plug it in!
This 9-Foot Animated Fire & Ice Dragon with Wings would be an intimidating aspect of any Halloween yard decor set. Inside it are LED lights that help it emit a powerful and majestic look. And it even spouts fire from its mouth to let trick or treaters know that it means business as it protects your castle.
If you’re into Star Wars, you surely know that there’s nothing more terrifying than an angry Sith Lord. That’s what makes this 9-Foot Inflatable Darth Vader with Red Light Saber so great. Vader has his red lightsaber in hand to strike down and Jedi that dare face him. And a cheerful pumpkin comes included too to let you know that Vader isn’t above celebrating Halloween.
Halloween fans – let’s ride! The 7-Foot Grim Reaper on Motorcycle Inflatable is a must-have for the bike fans out there. Or just for folks that love awesome inflatables. It showcases Death himself riding on a motor trike with flame decals and a mean looking bloodshot eyeball for a headlight. And it’s all lit up thanks to internal bulbs that keep it a glow at night.
If you think of Halloween as more funny than scary, this skeletal easy rider on his blow-up chopper is a fun one. At six feet long, this near life-size inflatable yard decoration will bring a smile to any and every passerby. Built-in LED lighting gives a glow to the skeleton’s head, plus the front fender, gas tank, and headlight on the motorcycle all light up as well. You’re sure to get a chuckle out of the clever details like the skull on the headlight, spiderwebs on the gas tank, and flames shooting out of the pipes.
If you want to get a little edgier with your inflatable, the Grim Reaper Motorcycle is totally awesome.
It’s simple to set the stage for a scary Halloween scene with this giant nine-foot inflatable Halloween tree. Perched atop the old snag, a curious owl is joined by two spooky ghosts swirling up through the branches. Beneath the tree, a miniature graveyard, complete with an LED-lighted headstone and three glowing fat jack ‘o lanterns, awaits to charm or scare the pants off all the kids in the neighborhood. This inflatable comes with everything you’ll need for easy setup and dismantling, so you can just plug and go.
Lurking in the shadows on gloomy October evenings, this Halloween inflatable headless horseman would give any unsuspecting passerby the shivers. At seven feet tall, the horseman is on a neverending search for his real head, while having to settle for a pumpkin in the interim. Lighted gravestones and a skull, along with lights inside the pumpkin head and horse’s head add to the appeal of this extra large blow-up decoration. It comes ready with everything you’ll need to get it set up and ready to haunt your home.
Halloween is only once a year. So let’s make it a party, right? That’s what this 7-Foot Gravestone Ghosts Tombstone Rocking Band Inflatable infers. This trio of performers is ready to jam with a trumpet, guitar, and saxophone in hand. Each is lit with a collection of bright LED lights. And there’s a group of tombstones with them too that introduces the macabre musicians.
You best stay out of the way when this 5.5-Foot Inflatable Monster Hearse rolls through your yard! This adorable Halloween blow-up features a skeleton-driven hearse with a joyful wolfman and terrified Frankenstein standing out of the sunroom. There’s even a ghost there too that seems to be having a ghoulishly good time.
It’s 5.5-foot wide, so it will get plenty of attention. There are bright LED lights built-in to help show its design off. And it sports a powerful fan inside to ensure the hearse never looks as though it needs a trip to the shop.
The skeletons have set sail on this spooky purple dragon pirate ship. This huge Halloween inflatable has all the right things going for it. The bright purple dragon features internal LED lights that make it a gorgeous glow-in-the-dark option. The two skeleton pirates come armed with a sword and an axe, which also light up, as do the brilliantly colored shields. On the mast flies a black and orange Halloween banner, topped by a bat in the crow’s nest.
This inflatable is bigger than most at eleven feet long, and nearly seven feet tall. Of course, it comes with everything to make setup a snap. If you don’t have space for a really large yard inflatable, this smaller haunted pirate ship measures in at just seven feet long.
If you want an intimidating archway inflatable, look no further than this 12-Foot Scary Clown. If you’re designing a haunted house, this is a perfect entryway. Or, if you just want to scare the pants off of trick-or-treaters as they approach, it will do the job there too.
The 9-Foot Inflatable Castle Archway has it all with spiders, bats, ghosts, pumpkins, and even a witch’s cauldron built into its design. Its walk-through is eight feet tall, making it a great fit for pretty much any doorframe. And LED lights are included, illuminating it and adding to its look.
This 10-Foot Monster Mouth Archway will make it always feel like there’s a monster mash going on in your home. The towering Frankenstein head sports ten teeth and LED lights to illuminate his intimidating features. Children won’t be casually walking through the doorframe this year, that’s for sure!
This 6.5 Foot Ghost Claws Eyeball & 3 Small Skulls Inflatable is somehow horrific yet kid-friendly at the same time. It features top-notch waterproof material and even comes with a built-in sandbag to keep it held to the ground. The eyeball itself has a “magic” LED light built-in that keeps it bright and colorful. And there are other LED lights inside of it too, as well as lights for each one of the trio of skeleton heads.
Every kid on the block will be headed to your house once you blow up this huge inflatable Halloween carriage. With the grim reaper at the reins, the carriage holds a ghostly pumpkin head, with a wild red-eyed horse, and skulls adorning the harness in front.
This 11.5-foot-long Halloween inflatable has everything you need to set it up, so getting it in place is super simple. Another take on the carriage theme is the Grim Reaper Halloween Carriage. It features a giant skull as the carriage cargo. Since both these Halloween inflatables are large, be sure you have adequate set-up space.
Everyone is familiar with the inflatable tube man that dances outside your local car dealership or other nearby storefronts. Well, this 10-Foot Monster Air Dancer is quite similar but zombie styled and made for your front yard. At 10-feet tall and one foot in diameter, the dancing decor will surely get the attention of the neighborhood. A 1/2 horsepower blower is included, of course. And there are even two other options in a Ghost Air Dancer and a Skeleton Air Dancer if you want to get a trio of awesome dancing decorations this year. Just be sure you have some yard spotlights so you can appreciate them in the dark.
Even boney dinos like to trick or treat! This 8-Foot Inflatable Skeleton Dinosaur is somehow scary and cute at the same time. It has a pumpkin candy pal in hand to collect candy. A witch’s hat is on its head as part of its costume. And LED lights are included inside so that it’s on full display at night. But what’s not scary is that the inflatable’s store even offers a money-back guarantee should anything go wrong with it.
What’s cooler than having a massive 12-Foot Giant Inflatable Dinosaur to greet trick-or-treaters this year? Donning a witches hat and jack o lantern in hand, this dino looks super friendly and ready to celebrate Halloween this year. Super bright LED lights are inside of the inflatable to help it shine in the dark. And it comes with a pair of PVC weight bags to ensure this dinosaur doesn’t go extinct should a storm or strong winds come through.
At 6.5-feet tall, this Inflatable Trick or Treat Dinosaur is one of the cutest Halloween blow-ups out there. This dino rocks a pumpkin costume and appears to be all hopped up on his trick-or-treat candy. LED lights keep it festively aglow. And the dinosaur’s back even adorably says “Trick Rawr Treat” to let you know he’s serious about the season.
Who’s a good little skeleton boy?? Halloween decorations don’t get much more precious than this 5-Foot Inflatable Skeleton Wiener Dog. He dons a witch’s hat and carries a pumpkin pale for treats. And the pup is weather resistant and shines bright thanks to the LED lights that are included inside.
Great for decorating a walkway, sidewalk, or doorway, this set of five inflatable gravestones is the perfect way to set the stage for some spooky hijinx. This seven-foot-long inflatable includes built-in LED lights to create an eerie glow. With scary sayings on the stones, like “Rest in Pieces,” and a creepy goblin popping his head out behind one, these headstones are a great cornerstone to your collection of Halloween inflatables. As with most, this inflatable comes complete with everything necessary to set up and secure it.
Guaranteed to make the neighborhood arachnophobic, this giant inflatable spider stands four feet wide. With a black head and red and black legs, this big bad bug is enough to give you nightmares. The standout of this Halloween inflatable is the kaleidoscopic lighted spider body that has swirling LED lights inside. It’s easy to set up, and at less than $35, it’s also a screamin’ deal.
If you’re looking for something a little less scary and a lot more hilarious, the Inflatable Spider is another fun find.
With fangs bared and wings outstretched, this black bat is ready to suck the blood (or candy) of unsuspecting trick or treaters on Halloween night. With built-in LED lights that give this vampire an eery glow in the dark, he’s perched atop a gravestone that also lights up with a warning for all those who might stray off course. At five feet tall, this Halloween inflatable is a nice size for smaller spaces, like your front porch or living room picture window.
We think you’ll love this six-foot Boo Halloween inflatable because it features three of the most iconic Halloween images – a black cat, ghost, and jack ‘o lantern – all decorating a big Halloween “Boo!” Eye-catching colors, LED lights, and a big six-foot profile will make this inflatable a family favorite each year. Setup is a breeze because this comes with everything you’ll need including stakes, tethers, and a blower. It also easily deflates for quick storage.
Nothing brings scary images to mind more quickly than a big spooky ghost – especially one with such a menacing maw. Standing at a massive 12 feet tall, this ghastly ghoul features color-changing LEDs, with three different looks in one. Tethers, stakes, and sandbags keep your ghost standing upright, even when it gets a little breezy on Halloween night. You could really create a nightmarish scene by getting one every year to add to your ghostly collection.
If you’re looking for a simple and adorable entryway inflatable, you’ve found it in the 8-Foot Pumpkin Monster Archway. It’s just a jolly jack o lantern that dishes out Halloween spirit to everyone approaching your door. It even has LED lights within the eye areas too so that it glows just like the ones you carve up for the season.
Among the more affordable inflatable decorations, this cheery-lighted Halloween pumpkin patch comes in at less than fifty bucks. Seven pumpkins in different sizes stand at the ready to cheerfully greet anyone who passes your house. Made of durable nylon, this inflatable is sure to last for years to come. Natch, it comes with everything for a super simple setup. At seven feet long, these happy jack ‘o lanterns are perfect for outdoor or indoor use.
Get even more happy pumpkins with the eight-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin arch.