41 Best Halloween Inflatables: Your Ultimate List

There are lots of great The Nightmare Before Christmas decorations out there, but this 7-Foot Oogie Boogie Nightmare Before Christmas Inflatable is a favorite for sure. It features the big bad, Oogie Boogie, as well as his trio of companions in Lock, Shock, and Barrel.

The Nightmare Before Christmas inflatable comes with stakes to hold it down and inflates on its own as soon as you plug it in. It’s so cool you’ll probably want a few others from the movie to flesh out your set.