13 Best Home Saunas: Compare & Save

Going to the gym or spa to experience the benefits of a sauna can be both expensive and a hassle. With a home sauna, you can bring the same benefits you experience in public to the privacy of your home. So instead of sweating with strangers, look through our list of the Best Home Saunas and find one for your home today.

Outdoor Sauna

While several of the models we've included in our list are suitable for indoor use, it's likely that whatever you order will become an outdoor sauna for your home. Even during the bitter winter months, an outdoor sauna can become quite the respite for relaxation.

Whether you're looking for something that seats 2, 3, 4, or even 8 people, there are numerous options to choose from. With a variety of different wood types and styles, there's sure to be an outdoor sauna that fits your home's motif. Some of which are designed to fit snugly into corners too.

Sauna Heater

There are numerous ways that heat is generated within saunas, with one of the most popular being infrared. Infrared heated saunas utilize lower temperatures, typically between 120 and 140-degrees. However, the sauna user will still sweat profusely at these temperatures which makes it equivalent to steam sauna settings.

Steam saunas are still popular too but are just a bit more intensive to operate. We recommend checking out the MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 4-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna if you're interested in going the steam sauna route.

Sauna Kit

When ordering a home sauna, the sauna isn't going to magically show up in your home ready for use. Instead, most arrive as a sauna kit that you'll get the pleasure of putting together with your own two hands.

Most of our saunas listed are constructed in a way that makes assembly as easy as possible. These sauna kits are designed with tongue and groove materials that are relatively simple to build regardless of your level of skill. Or, you can always opt to pay out a bit more and have experts take care of assembly for you.

Best Infrared Sauna

There are a lot of quality options to choose from as far as the best infrared sauna goes. But we have to tip our cap to the Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa above the rest. It's expensive, we know. But its manufacturer "studied every sauna on Amazon and strived to beat everyone." And they did.

Its design is the brainchild of over 25 medical specialists. It has removable benches to make it the industry's first Hot Yoga sauna. And it doesn't skimp on any of the bells and whistles to truly puts this sauna into a tier of its own.

