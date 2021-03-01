13 Best Home Saunas: Compare & Save

Going to the gym or spa to experience the benefits of a sauna can be both expensive and a hassle. With a home sauna, you can bring the same benefits you experience in public to the privacy of your home. So instead of sweating with strangers, look through our list of the Best Home Saunas and find one for your home today.
1. Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa

Pros:
- 7 full spectrum heaters in the front and back.
- Designed by over 25 medical experts.
- Removeable benches for Hot Yoga use.
- Oxygen ionizer promotes pure airflow.
- 2 speaker audio system with Bluetooth, radio, USB, and auxiliary port.
- Chromatic light therapy included.
- "Extreme relaxation backrests" included.
- Energy efficient at just 120 volts.
- Only accomodates 2 people.
- Expensive, but promises to be "the most luxurious sauna ever built!"
- Should be simple, but assembly required.
Overall, the Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa is the most impressive on our list. Sold by Medical Breakthrough, the company states that they’ve “studied every sauna on Amazon and strived to beat everyone.” And they just may have succeeded.
The Medical Sauna 4 was designed with the help of over 25 doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, pain specialists, and surgeons to truly make the sauna medically focused. It offers 3D heat therapy with its 7 infrared full spectrum carbon heaters. And it’s loaded with features to make the sauna experience as enjoyable as possible.
One feature that sets the Medical Sauna 4 apart from the rest is its removable benches. This opens the sauna up considerably and enables it for Hot Yoga use. It sports natural Hemlock wood with easy clasp-together assembly. And the speaker system that’s built-in allows for radio, Bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary port connection.
Chromatic light therapy is utilized to help set a relaxing mood. The wood assembly and beautifully tempered glass promise solid insulation. And the Medical Sauna 4 promises to be energy efficient too as it should only set your electric bill back about $30 a year.
Find more Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa information and reviews here.
2. BZBCabins Barrel Igloo Sauna Kit

Pros:
- Fantastic design.
- Built-in changing room.
- Can comfortable seat up to 8 people.
- Uses the Harvia M3 Wood Burning Heater.
- Comes with heating stones, bucket, and ladle.
- Extensive shipping time.
- Big assembly job.
- No sound system built-in.
The BZBCabins Barrel Igloo Sauna Kit is one of the more impressive home saunas out there. It’s pretty large at 13-feet long. Because of this, there’s space for a changing room in addition to the actual sauna. And the sauna room is still capable of seating up to 8 people.
The barrel sauna is heated with the Harvia M3 Wood Burning Heater. Heating rocks come with the kit, as does a bucket and ladle so that you can apply water for steam. The Nordic Spruce looks fantastic. And the exterior is protected by slick-looking roofing shingles. It’s one heck of a home sauna if there’s space for it on your property.
Find more BZBCabins Barrel Igloo Sauna Kit information and reviews here.
3. ALEKO CED4KEMI Outdoor Canadian Red Cedar Sauna

Pros:
- Absolutely gorgeous design.
- Uses electricity and heated rocks to warm the sauna.
- Tempered glass door keeps warm air in and cold air out.
- Easy touch screen controls.
- Bucket and scoop included to wet rocks and accumulate steam.
- Some assembly required.
- No warranty mentioned.
- No sound system included.
The ALEKO CED4KEMI Outdoor Canadian Red Cedar Sauna is one beautiful setup. Comprised of regal red cedar, this outdoor sauna is powered via electricity with 40-pounds of heated rocks being used to warm up the unit. A scoop and bucket are included so that you can wet the rocks to build steam in the sauna. And the front features a tempered glass door that keeps warm air in and the cold air out.
You can adjust the sauna’s settings via a fancy touch screen display. There’s seating for 4, so it’s large enough to host a group. A thermometer and hygrometer are included. And because it comes preassembled, it shouldn’t take you too long before your relaxing in style.
Find more ALEKO CED4KEMI Outdoor Canadian Red Cedar Sauna information and reviews here.
4. ALEKO Outdoor Pine Barrel Sauna

Pros:
- Fantastic design that seats 8.
- Can hit a max of 194-degrees.
- Features Bitumen shingle roofing to protect from the elements.
- Comes with 45-pounds of sauna stones to add steam to the room.
- Wooden water bucket and scoop comes with the kit.
- No sound system.
- No warranty details.
- Will take time to assemble.
With this 8-person ALEKO Outdoor Pine Barrel Sauna, you will be the envy of all your friends, family, and neighbors. It’s absolutely stunning in design, comprised of a pine barrel and Bitumen shingle roofing. And there’s a tempered glass door on the home sauna’s front, keeping temperatures right where you want them while still having an outside view.
A digital touch screen display is installed that allows you to control time and temperature. With the latter being capable of hitting an impressive max of 194-degrees. A water bucket and wooden scoop come with the kit so that you can pour over the hot stones to add steam to the room. And much of the sauna comes preassembled so that you have as simple of an install as possibFantastle.
Find more ALEKO Outdoor Pine Barrel Sauna information and reviews here.
5. MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 6′ Foot Outdoor Barrel Sauna

Pros:
- Barrel design promotes better heat and steam circulation over square models.
- Sauna heater utilizes traditional lava rocks, water bucket, and ladle.
- Adjustable time and heat settings.
- 3-year structural warranty and 1-year electrical.
- Assembly required.
- No audio system.
- Is a bit expensive.
The MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 6′ Foot Outdoor Barrel Sauna sets itself apart from much of thn thanks to its circular shape. This isn’t just for aesthetics though, as MCP notes that the sauna’s barrel design ensures better heat and steam circulation compared to square-shaped dwellings.
The barrel sauna heater uses lava rocks with a water bucket and ladle to generate steam. Ite competitio’s 6-feet long and comfortably seats up to 6 people. A thermometer and hydrometer are built-in to control the sauna’s heat and steam levels. And with its 3-year structural warranty and 1-year electrical warranty, you’ll know that your purchase is protected from mishaps that may occur.
Find more MCP Sauna Canadian Red Cedar 6-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna information and reviews here.
6. HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- 10 infrared carbon heaters provide a balanced heat.
- Oxygen ionizer promotes clean airflow.
- Tongue and groove construction makes for easy assembly.
- 4 backrests, towel hooks, interior reading lights, and a magazine holder are included.
- Chromo color therapy bulb helps to set a relaxing mood.
- Sound system built-in with a radio, CD player, and auxiliary port.
- Takes 30 minutes to reach max temperature.
- No Bluetooth compatibility in the sound system.
- No warranty information provided.
The HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna is one of the least expensive 4-person saunas of high quality that you’ll find. With its 10 infrared carbon heaters, it can hit a max temperature of 141-degrees in roughly 30 minutes. And an oxygen ionizer is included to provide steady pure airflow.
The sauna has recessed interior and exterior lights for illumination. It’s tongue and groove construction makes the kit super easy to assemble. There are 4 backrests included for added comfort. As well as towel hooks, reading lights, and a magazine holder for convenience. Chromo color therapy bulbs are used to help set a relaxing mood. There’s a sound system that has a radio, CD player, and an auxiliary port for your devices. And HeatWave lists it at a reasonable price so that anyone can enjoy their sauna without breaking the bank.
Find more HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
7. Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- Seats up to 4 comfortably.
- Oxygen ionizer generates clean, pure air.
- Uses 10 carbon infrared heaters.
- Comes with backrests, a magazine rack, recessed lighting, and air vents.
- Chromotherapy lighting helps to alleviate stress.
- Canadian Red Cedar looks great and is resistant to shrinkage or warping.
- Built-in sound system.
- 7-year manufacturer warranty.
- Sound system doesn't support Bluetooth.
- Large sauna to assemble.
- Expensive investment.
The Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna is quite the beast. It sports 10 carbon infrared heaters to ensure heat coverage is powerful and balanced. The Canadian Red Cedar looks fantastic. It’s shrink and warp-resistant, it’s resistant to rot and mildew, and it has microbial properties that are anti-fungal. The sauna is corner crafted too so that it fits perfectly into whatever corner you desire to place it.
An audio system is built-in that allows for CD, radio, or playback from an auxiliary port. There are ergonomic backrests that come along with the sauna, as well as a magazine rack, chromotherapy lighting, recessed lighting, and air vents. An oxygen ionizer is implemented to keep airflow and pure as possible. And the entire package is backed by a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind.
Find more Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
8. ALEKO Indoor Canadian Hemlock Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- Great looking design and lighting.
- Uses healthy infrared heating.
- Easy to use LED screen.
- Relatively easy assembly.
- 1-year warranty included.
- Pricey.
- No mention of a sound system.
- Assembly required.
This Indoor Canadian Hemlock Infrared Sauna from ALEKO is different from their gorgeous outdoor heated rock offering. This version utilizes infrared lighting to heat the sauna up to 158-degrees. And the infrared light spectrum is capable of penetrating deeper into the body to help detoxify more thoroughly.
The Canadian Hemlock used to construct the sauna is naturally resistant to shrinkage and cracking. And it’s non-toxic and non-allergenic too. Inside the sauna, the lighting can be set to 7 different colors to set the perfect mood. A touch screen is built-in so you can easily adjust the infrared sauna’s various settings. The windows and doors are comprised of tempered glass. It’s relatively easy to assemble. And it comes with a 1-year warranty to ensure you’re confident in your purchase.
Find more ALEKO Indoor Canadian Hemlock Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
9. Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- 6 high-quality carbon infrared heaters achieve a balanced temperature of up to 141-degrees.
- Oxygen ionizer to provide pure, clean air.
- Chromotherapy lighting.
- Built-in audio system.
- 7-year warranty.
- Takes close to a week to ship.
- On the smaller side of options.
- No Bluetooth for the sound system.
The Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna is quite similar to the 3-person model, albeit with a little less space. Though it’s lighter on your wallet in return. The 6 carbon infrared heaters generate a balanced temperature of up to 141-degrees. And an oxygen ionizer is built-in to circulate pure, clean air.
The Candian Hemlock wood is durable and easy to assemble. It’s also backed by a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty. An audio system with CD, radio, and auxiliary playback is included. The tempered glass door is both beautiful and scratch-resistant. And a chromotherapy light is added so that optimal relaxation can be reached.
Find more Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
10. HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- Uses 6 carbon infrared heaters to deliver up to 141-degrees of balanced heat.
- Easy to assemble tongue and groove construction.
- Oxygen ionizer for clean air circulation.
- Chromotherapy lighting built-in.
- Audio system with CD, radio, and auxiliary functionality.
- Comes with backrests, a magazine rack, and towel hooks.
- 5-year warranty.
- Only room for 2 people.
- No Bluetooth functionality in the audio system.
- Shipping costs.
The HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna is powered by a set of 6 carbon infrared heaters. It’s easily controlled both inside and out via the dual LED control panels, with temperatures maxing out at 141-degrees. Chromotherapy lighting is built-in to set the sauna to a relaxing hue. As is an audio system that allows for audio via CD, radio, or the auxiliary port.
Made of solid Red Cedar, the Yukon is designed with tongue and groove construction that ensures installation is a breeze. An oxygen ionizer is present to promote pure, clean airflow. Ergonomic backrests come with it for comfortability. There are towel hooks and a magazine rack. And HeatWave includes a 5-year warranty on the heaters, structure, and electrical components to reassure your purchase.
Find more HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
11. Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- One of the least expensive options.
- 6 infrared carbon heating panels promise balanced and penetrating heat.
- Chromotherapy lighting.
- Sound system built-in.
- Interior and exterior controls are convenient.
- Energy efficient.
- No backrests, towel, or magazine racks.
- One of the smallest models.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
The Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna is one of the most affordable home saunas on our list. Made of Canadian Hemlock, the sauna uses 6 infrared carbon heaters to reach temperatures up to 140-degrees. It only uses 110-volts so its pretty energy efficient. And assembly is simple with a clasp together construction that should take under an hour to complete.
There are both interior and exterior LED control panels to adjust time and temperature settings. A 2 speaker sound system is built-in that allows for your smart device to connect via an auxiliary port. And there’s chromotherapy lighting installed as well to help set a relaxing tone.
Find more Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
12. Maxxus Saunas Canadian Red Cedar 2-Person Carbon Far Infrared Sauna

Pros:
- The 6 heating panels can hit 140-degrees.
- Floor heating to pamper your feet.
- Cheaper than most other options.
- Stereo system allows for auxiliary port audio.
- Easy assembly in under an hour.
- On the smaller side.
- No backrests, towel hooks, or magazine racks.
- No Bluetooth for your smart device.
The Maxxus Saunas Canadian Red Cedar 2-Person Carbon Far Infrared Sauna is a 2-person sauna with 6 carbon infrared heaters within it. One of which is an industry-leading foot heater resting beneath the floor. Constructed from Reforested Canadian Hemlock wood, the kit is easy to assemble and should be completed in under an hour with two adults working together. And thanks to its double paneled makeup, it’s designed to heat up faster and be energy efficient.
Max temperatures reach up to around 140-degrees. An audio system is installed for CD, radio, and auxiliary port playback. There’s an interior reading lamp and easy to use controls for temperature and time. And because it’s cheaper than most other models, this intimate sauna is more of a reality than other options on our list.
Find more Maxxus Saunas Canadian Red Cedar 2-Person Carbon Far Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
13. Meta Chamber Sauna Dome

Pros:
- Much smaller than actual home saunas.
- Simple to setup.
- Uses both heating pads and infrared for complete heat penetration.
- Lifetime warranty included.
- Single person use only.
- Must lay down instead of sitting like typical saunas.
- Controls look a bit archaic.
The Meta Chamber Sauna Dome is considerably different than the larger home saunas on our list. In fact, it’s probably more closely aligned with these portable saunas. Still, it offers a legitimate sauna experience at a fraction of the size and cost.
It gets the job done thanks to its 5 heating pads and far-infrared heating. A timer can be set anywhere between 5 minutes and 2 hours. Temperatures can be set up to 150-degrees. It’s super easy to pack up and store. And the Meta Chamber even comes with a lifetime warranty too.
Find more Meta Chamber Sauna Dome information and reviews here.
While several of the models we've included in our list are suitable for indoor use, it's likely that whatever you order will become an outdoor sauna for your home. Even during the bitter winter months, an outdoor sauna can become quite the respite for relaxation.
Whether you're looking for something that seats 2, 3, 4, or even 8 people, there are numerous options to choose from. With a variety of different wood types and styles, there's sure to be an outdoor sauna that fits your home's motif. Some of which are designed to fit snugly into corners too.
Sauna Heater
There are numerous ways that heat is generated within saunas, with one of the most popular being infrared. Infrared heated saunas utilize lower temperatures, typically between 120 and 140-degrees. However, the sauna user will still sweat profusely at these temperatures which makes it equivalent to steam sauna settings.
Steam saunas are still popular too but are just a bit more intensive to operate. We recommend checking out the MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 4-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna if you're interested in going the steam sauna route.
Sauna Kit
When ordering a home sauna, the sauna isn't going to magically show up in your home ready for use. Instead, most arrive as a sauna kit that you'll get the pleasure of putting together with your own two hands.
Most of our saunas listed are constructed in a way that makes assembly as easy as possible. These sauna kits are designed with tongue and groove materials that are relatively simple to build regardless of your level of skill. Or, you can always opt to pay out a bit more and have experts take care of assembly for you.
Best Infrared Sauna
There are a lot of quality options to choose from as far as the best infrared sauna goes. But we have to tip our cap to the Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa above the rest. It's expensive, we know. But its manufacturer "studied every sauna on Amazon and strived to beat everyone." And they did.
Its design is the brainchild of over 25 medical specialists. It has removable benches to make it the industry's first Hot Yoga sauna. And it doesn't skimp on any of the bells and whistles to truly puts this sauna into a tier of its own.
