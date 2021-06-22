13 Best Outdoor Storage Containers for Your Deck, Pool, or Patio

If you need size, the Keter Java XXL 230-Gallon Resin Rattan Look Large Outdoor Storage Deck Box has you covered. With dimensions of 57.5″ x 32.67″ x 33.85″, it allows for a massive 230-gallons of storage space. Its grey coloring ensures it should match well with any locale. And the deck box’s all weather-resistant resin ensures you won’t have to worry about it withstanding the outdoors.

Inside the outdoor storage container are hydraulic pistons. This ensures the lid is easily opened and remains open while you search for what you need. There’s a latch on the front that you can use to lock it. Handles are built into the side so it can easily be moved. And the extra-large interior offers versatility to store tools, cushions, pool toys, and plenty more.