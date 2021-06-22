13 Best Outdoor Storage Containers for Your Deck, Pool, or Patio

Clutter scattered across your deck, patio, or pool area can really take away from your outdoor space’s look. And no one wants to lug furniture, tools, or toys back and forth from the shed. So browse through our list of the Best Outdoor Storage Containers and find a great-looking deck box that adds convenience and outdoor storage to your home today.
If you need size, the Keter Java XXL 230-Gallon Resin Rattan Look Large Outdoor Storage Deck Box has you covered. With dimensions of 57.5″ x 32.67″ x 33.85″, it allows for a massive 230-gallons of storage space. Its grey coloring ensures it should match well with any locale. And the deck box’s all weather-resistant resin ensures you won’t have to worry about it withstanding the outdoors.
Inside the outdoor storage container are hydraulic pistons. This ensures the lid is easily opened and remains open while you search for what you need. There’s a latch on the front that you can use to lock it. Handles are built into the side so it can easily be moved. And the extra-large interior offers versatility to store tools, cushions, pool toys, and plenty more.
The design of the Suncast 195-Gallon Resin Vertical Storage Box is unique in that it opens up both in the front with cabinet style doors and up top with a lid. The lid sports gas shocks so that it easily lifts open and remains open while you’re accessing your outdoor storage. And its java coloring should fit in nicely pretty much anywhere you place it.
With 195-gallons of storage, you can easily stow patio furniture pillows, garden tools, barbeque equipment, pool toys, and more. And Suncast‘s deck box is comprised of a double-walled resin construction that promises to be water, rust, and fade-resistant.
The YardStash 150-Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box XL is unique from the rest of the options on our list as it’s designed to be super lightweight (just 11-pounds) and portable. It’s comprised of a heavy-duty weatherproof tarpaulin material that promises not to leak, crack, or warp over time. And it touts a splash-proof front cover that’s made of mesh, ensuring proper airflow so that mold and mildew never become an issue.
Inside the outdoor storage box resides welded seams and internal poles to give it a strong frame. Assembly and takedown typically take about 11 minutes. Thus making YardStash’s Deck Box XL ideal for camping, trips to the beach, or just a convenient storage option for your garden tools, pool toys, or any other options cluttering your yard.
Available in a dark brown or dark grey, the Keter Westwood 150-Gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Deck Box sexier choices on our list. At 150-gallons of internal space, you can stow away your tools, toys, pillows, and more with likely room to spare. And with the Keter Westwood’swood-paneled finish, it does so in style.
Its coloring allows for it to fit on your deck, patio, or pretty much anywhere. Under the lid are hydraulic pistons that make it easily liftable and hold it up for convenience. And because the lid can support a whopping 660-pounds, it can safely be used as additional seating for numerous adults.
There is a lockable latch on the front of the outdoor storage box for security. The deck box is comprised of weather-resistant UV-protected resin to keep your belongings dry and clean. And assembly is simple so that you have your clutter cleaned up in no time.
The Lifetime 130-Gallon Heavy Duty Outdoor Storage Deck Box is one of the most durable outdoor storage boxes that you’ll find. Comprised of dual-walled high-density polyethylene, it’s strong and sturdy to protect all the outdoor belongings that you two within it.
The deck box is UV-protected and water-resistant too. The lockable lid opens up over 90-degrees for easy access and is supported by a spring hinge so that it won’t slam shut on you. Molded handles on the side ensure that it’s easy to transport. And with styles including grey, desert sand, and desert sand/brown, you should find a coloring that perfectly matches your outdoor setup.
The Rubbermaid 127-Gallon Vertical Storage Shed offers a different form of outdoor storage box for your pool area, deck, or patio. Because it’s vertical, it takes up less space from you and your guests. Yet at 127-gallons of storage, it still provides a ton of outdoor storage. And that’s just the small variety, there are medium and large-sized options too.
You can order it in both beige and brown styles. It touts an impact-resistant floor and double-walled construction. Thus ensuring that your items are protected the sun, moisture, mold, and inclement weather overall. Yout won’t have to worry about rust due to its non-metal design. And a lock latch is installed on the front to provide additional security to your belongings.
The Keter Borneo 110-Gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Bench provides some of the best bang for your buck as far as storage space to price goes. It’s pretty robust at 110-gallons. The hydraulic pistons built-in will automatically open the deck box and hold it up for convenience. It’s comprised of weather-resistant polypropylene material that fends off rust, peeling, and denting. And the material is super easy to clean with a quick wipe down.
You can use a padlock to keep your belongings secure thanks to the latch it features. The Keter Borneo can be used to seat two adults as it can hold nearly 500-pounds of weight. And you can order it in brown or grey to match your decor.
The Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Storage Bin is a fantastic choice for your outdoor storage. Its wicker aesthetic looks great and it’s available in light brown, brown, and grey. And it’s comprised of a UV-resistant resin that stands tough against sunlight and outdoor elements.
Inside are steel frames to give the deck box its durability. The plastic lid utilizes pneumatic hinges so that it’s easy to open and holds itself up. And because of its robust size, it can hold plenty of accessories from your outdoors, including furniture pillows up to 24-inches square.
With its black and grey design, the Keter Denali 100-Gallon Resin Large Deck Box is one of the best looking options you’ll find. At 100-gallons in size, it should hold plenty of your outdoor equipment and toys. Its polypropylene resin construction promises durability and weather-resistance. And it can even be used for extra seating as the lid can handle up to 660-pounds of weight.
The lid also features hydraulic pistons so that it easily opens and the lid remains up while you’re searching for supplies. And it also sports a hinge so that you can put a lock on it for security.
If you’re looking for something medium-sized in a deck box, the Keter Novel 90-Gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Box is probably a perfect fit. It’s one of the cheapest options on our list, yet it doesn’t skimp on quality and space. Its 90-gallons of storage is nothing to scoff at. It sports the same polypropylene resin plastic construction that makes Keter’s large models super durable and weather-resistant. It too can be used for extra seating with a weight capacity of 485-pounds. It a hinge is built-into the lid so that a padlock can be added for security purposes.
The Home Styles Montego Bay Deck Box is an elegant option to add some outdoor storage to your deck, patio, or pool. It’s island-themed look sports a eucalyptus finish. And because it’s comprised of Shorea wood, it has a natural resistance to water.
The lid features hydraulic arms that make it easy to open, as well as holds the lid up for convenience while pulling things out and putting things away. And with dimensions of 51.25″ x 19.75″ x 17.75″, you’ll have ample space to store your outdoor belongings.
The Suncast Baywood 80-Gallon Large Deck Box is one of the cheaper options on our list for outdoor storage. Available in dark taupe, java brown, or stoney, the 80-gallon container is designed to give off a wood look yet is comprised of a weather-resistant polyresin build.
The lid has hinges and can swing open past 90-degrees so that it remains open while pulling and placing items. There’s a place to secure a padlock too to for security, ensuring that all your tools, toys, and outdoor equipment remains perfectly safe.
The Keter Circa 37-Gallon Round Deck Box is the perfect type of outdoor storage box to get multiple of. It can hold quite a bit with its 37-gallons of space. Yet with its nondescript size, you can purchase a few of them to provide supplemental storage and seating (its lid can handle over 300-pounds) scattered throughout your outdoor area.
The Keter Circa is available in both brown and black to match whatever setting well. It’s waterproof unlike many of the other choices we’ve selected. Yet it’s UV-protected and weather-resistant just like the larger models too.