11 Best Portable Table Saws: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

If you are any kind of do-it-yourselfer, your shop needs a table saw. They can handle a large range of cutting jobs from ripping board stock and plywood sheets to crosscuts using a sled that you can build yourself. Table saws come in very handy in the shop just like drill presses and planers do.
Table saws come in all sorts of sizes, shapes, and colors. What we’re talking about here are portable table saws. Portable table saws aren’t as accurate or fancy as cabinet models however they feature a number of prime amenities including portability (hence the title), size, and affordability.
If you’re a beginner looking to pick up your first table saw or if you don’t have the space for a large cabinet table saw, a portable table saw is a great choice that will get the job done. Read on to check out which best table saw may work for your shop.
1. DeWalt DWE7491RS Portable Table SawPrice: $679.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rolling stand included
- Rack and pinion fence rails
- 32-1/2-inch rip capacity
- Parallel blade adjustment can be difficult
- Check to make sure the tabletop is completely flat
- Also check that the T-tracks are square
There are good table saws and there are better table saws out there. The DeWalt DWE7491RS Portable Table Saw tops our list as the best table saw of this caliber. It features a 32-1/2 inch rip capacity with a rolling stand and a rack and pinion fence system. Fence adjustments are fast, smooth, and accurate.
The large rip capacity is great to cut larger shelving and trim materials. The material support can be used for narrow rip cuts as well. The DWE7491RS comes with a 15 Amp motor that will cut very quickly through material, including hardwoods, with little to no issue.
The saw table measures 26-1/4 inches by 22-inches to provide some decent support for those sheets of plywood and MDF. Cutting depth is 3-1/8 inches at 90 degrees and 2-1/4 inches at 45 degrees. And with all that cutting, you’ll need a solution for all the dust and debris: this portable table saw features a 2-inch dust collection port that connects to your shop vacuum.
The rolling stand (included!) is designed for easy setup and breakdown. It provides excellent stability with large heavy-duty wheels that will roll over steps, curbs, and other obstacles. The icing on this cake is the onboard storage system that keeps all the tools, push sticks, and accessories neat, tidy, and put away when transporting from here to there.
Find more DeWalt DWE7491RS Portable Table Saw information and reviews here.
2. Skilsaw SPT99-11 Worm Drive Table SawPrice: $651.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Worm-drive gearing
- Strong, efficient cutting power
- Very well-designed rolling stand is included
- Flimsy miter gauge
- Dust port can get in the way of blade changes
- No feature to lock down wheels
The first thing you might notice about the Skilsaw SPT99-11 Worm Drive Table Saw is the size of the wheels on the included rolling stand. They’re 16 inches in diameter with large plastic spokes that will get through any job site, dirt, mud, sand, or any other terrain. That’s awesome.
And, yes, this portable table saw really works great as well. Skilsaw is well known throughout the industry for their worm-drive gearing to power their tools. It comes in well here to provide solid, efficient power to cut, rip, and slice through lumber and sheet material. The depth of cut is 3-5/8 inches, one of the deepest cutting saws on our list.
The table saw also features a 30-1/2-inch rip capacity with a rack and pinion system that allows the user to make fence adjustments quickly and easily. Another great detail is the 90-degree angled dust port that throws sawdust and shavings in one deliberate area if not hooked up to a shop vacuum.
But let’s get back to that stand: this thing is a beast. It’s easily the best rolling stand on our list. Stable, portable, strong, and well-designed, the Skilsaw SPT99-11 is a great choice for your portable table saw.
Find more Skilsaw SPT99-11 Worm Drive Table Saw information and reviews here.
3. Bosch 4100XC-10 Worksite Table SawPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice safety features
- Simple table extension and reliable fence
- Great one-step transport stand comes included
- Plastic and aluminum components help with weight but makes it feel a little cheap
- Documentation for stand assembly could be clearer
- You may require special conversion port for vacuum attachment
Bosch tools are pretty great and their 4100XC-10 Worksite Table Saw does not disappoint. The 4HP, 3,650 RPM motor is great for rip-cutting and cross-cutting both fine and rough materials. The saw comes packaged with a lightweight yet sturdy gravity rise wheeled stand to easily transport around the job site or around your home workshop. Single-action setup and strike works like a dream.
The top of the table saw is made of cast aluminum and provides a 25-inch ripping capacity that should handle all of your typical job site ripping needs. Need a little more? The table extension can give you another five inches for a total 30-inch rip. The smart guard system consists of an adjustable riving knife, barrier device guard, and an anti-kickback device. A self-aligning rip fence can be easily adjusted and locked when needed.
Find more Bosch 4100XC-10 Worksite Table Saw information and reviews here.
4. Skil TS6307-00 15 Amp Portable Table SawPrice: $367.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice price point for a solid table saw
- Excellent for home workshop use
- Ability to cut through 4x4 posts in one pass
- No rolling cart feature
- Fence adjustment bolts are on the far side of the blade
- Fence tends to wiggle a bit when fully extended
The Skil TS6307-00 Portable Table Saw isn’t quite the saw that its heavier-duty cousin, the Skilsaw SPT99-11 Worm Drive Table Saw, is but it’s a solid choice for home DIY projects. It has a 25-1/2-inch rip capacity, 15 Amp motor, integrated foldable legs, and rack and pinion fence rails.
The TS6307-00 will cut through hardwoods easily. Fence rails make fence adjustments quick and accurate. The cast aluminum tabletop saw is coated to help facilitate the feeding of material to the blade without binding and it comes equipped with a 10-inch, 24-tooth carbide blade good for rough ripping.
Here’s where this Skil table saw has one over on the Skilsaw SPT99-11: this saw can cut through 4×4 posts in one pass. That’s surprising considering this model is the “economy” version. Parallel blade alignment allows the user to line things up straight along the rip fence and miter slot, for precise accurate cuts.
The foldable legs are integrated into the table saw to seamlessly form into a folding stand when ready to use the saw. That’s fine and the legs are stable but it’s unfortunate that Skil couldn’t find a way to provide some sort of rolling cart. My guess is that this is more gauged for the home do-it-yourselfer rather than a true job site application.
Find more Skil TS6307-00 15 Amp Portable Table Saw information and reviews here.
5. DeWalt DWE7485 Compact Table SawPrice: $406.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact footprint but capable of big-time jobs
- Onboard tool and fence storage
- Strong 15 Amp motor
- Doesn't come with a stand
- 8-1/4-inch blade instead of 10-inch
- Difficult to rip sheet goods
Sporting an 8-1/4-inch saw blade, the DeWalt DWE7485 Compact Table Saw is smaller than a typical table saw that features a 10-inch blade. But apart from the slight size difference, this saw is definitely portable. It even features a metal roll cage just in case you get a little careless and it gets dropped on the job site.
The DWE7485 features a 15 Amp, 5,800 RPM motor that will rip through just about anything you throw at it. The rack and pinion fence provides quick, simple adjustment on the fly and can handle 4×8 sheet material with 24-1/2 inches of rip capacity. There’s storage onboard for the blade guard, fence, wrenches, and the miter gauge as well.
For general home use and small woodworking projects, the DeWalt DWE7485 is pretty great. I’ve got to dock points, however, because this little saw doesn’t come with a stand of any kind. That’s too bad but for less than $100, this DeWalt job site stand will do just fine.
Find more DeWalt DWE7485 Compact Table Saw information and reviews here.
6. Metabo HPT C10RJS Jobsite Table SawPrice: $748.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 35-inch rip capacity
- Sturdy frame that doubles as a rolling cart
- Quick 4,500 RPM motor
- Wheels on the cart are somewhat small
- Many reports of damage during shipping
- Short power cord
At 35 inches, the Metabo HPT C10RJS Jobsite Table Saw has one of the largest rip capacities of any of the machines on this list of best portable table saws. If you don’t recognize the name Metabo, that’s okay; it used to be Hitachi until they purchased the Metabo company and decided to adopt that name for all of their power tools.
This portable table saw features a cast aluminum tabletop to help with weight. The saw itself is precise, especially considering this is a portable model. It features many professional-grade amenities such as a rack and pinion fence, a motor that achieves 4,500 RPM, and a riving knife that moves up and down when the blade height is adjusted.
The frame with foldable legs is sturdier than you might think by looking at it. The assembly folds up for transport with rolling wheels. As noted above, the fence extends to the right a full 35 inches which is a huge boon to cutting sheet goods. Cut depth is a fairly decent 3-1/8-inches at 90 degrees.
Find more Metabo HPT C10RJS Jobsite Table Saw information and reviews here.
7. DeWalt FlexVolt 60V MAX 8-1/4-Inch Table SawPrice: $491.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless freedom
- Powerful 60V electric motor
- Metal roll cage
- No stand included
- You'll need more batteries for heavy use
- Just 24 inches of rip capacity
DeWalt is well known for their fantastic cordless power tools but I had no idea that ventured into portable table saw territory. The DeWalt FlexVolt 60V MAX 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw is a fantastic little compact saw that is perfect for remote jobs. Say you specialize in kitchen or bath remodels. The portable table saw is light and small enough to transport to and from your jobs with no trouble.
Some positives: the blade spins at 5,800 RPM and it only weighs 48 pounds. The saw features a metal roll cage frame in case it gets dropped. A FlexVolt 60V battery and charger come with the package as well. The rack and pinion telescoping fence makes adjustments smooth and accurate with a 24-inch rip capacity. That isn’t as large as some of the other models on our list but keep in mind this is just an 8-1/4-inch saw.
Okay, some drawbacks (if you can call them that): the FlexVolt is a small saw. This isn’t going to replace your corded 10-inch saw. That said, it isn’t meant to. This portable table saw is for on-the-job work. It can get through 2x4s with the best of them with more power and longer battery life than you might imagine.
The saw doesn’t come with a stand, which is a shame. Make sure you pick up model #DW7451. And if you’re planning on ripping all day long with this table saw, you should really consider picking up some additional FlexVolt batteries.
Find more DeWalt FlexVolt 60V MAX 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw information and reviews here.
8. Ridgid R4514 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table SawPrice: $445.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great one-step folding stand
- Really good power
- It looks amazing on the jobsite
- It might be tough to find replacement parts if needed
- Poor assembly instructions
- Make sure to check the table top for square
The Ridgid R4514 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw is a respectable table saw with a main goal in mind: portability. It’s strong, sturdy, and features a number of amenities that make working with the tool enjoyable. The rails and guide are square and sturdy which may come as a surprise with this category (and price point) of portable table saw.
Equipped with a 5,000 RPM motor, the saw comes packaged with a folding and rolling stand that provides a single-point release for one-step setup and amazing portability. Onboard storage is present for the included miter gauge, replacement blades, rip fence, and other accessories. While this saw includes a 10-inch blade, you’ll want to upgrade for any finish work.
The R4514 is one of the few saws on our list that can rip through 4×4 material in a single pass, too. And let me just point out that the look of this saw is something else. I know that Ridgid isn’t the créme de la créme of professional power tools but, man, this saw looks cool.
Find more Ridgid R4514 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw information and reviews here.
9. Skilsaw SPT99T-01 8-1/4-Inch Portable Table SawPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Worm drive gearing is a plus
- Great size for home and hobby use
- Lightweight and compact footprint
- Doesn't come with a stand
- The miter gauge has some play in the track
- Weak assembly instructions
The Skilsaw SPT99T-01 8-1/4-Inch Portable Table Saw allows for the toughest cutting jobs to be handled simply and enjoyably. Compact, lightweight, and portable, this little power saw is more than reliable. It’s downright dependable.
Fence adjustments can be handled quickly with the rack and pinion system. All-metal construction makes this portable saw a little heavy but you’ll experience enhanced durability and next to zero wobble. And Skilsaw’s proprietary worm drive gearing brings power to the forefront, that’s for sure.
The 25-inch rip capacity is okay but keep in mind that this is a much smaller saw. The SPT99T is perfect for lighter contractor work or for you weekend warriors who want to throw up some new kitchen cabinets. Either way, this portable table saw is hard to beat.
Find more Skilsaw SPT99T-01 8-1/4-Inch Portable Table Saw information and reviews here.
10. Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V 8-1/4-Inch Cordless Table SawPrice: $749.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Power and quality that you'd expect from Milwaukee
- 12.0Ah battery and charger included
- Five-year warranty
- Expensive
- You'll most likely need an additional battery for professional use and it's expensive
- Stand is an additional purchase and the Milwaukee version is (you guessed it) expensive
Like the DeWalt FlexVolt cordless table saw on our list, I was skeptical about the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V 8-1/4-Inch Cordless Table Saw. A cordless table saw? Please. Man, was I wrong.
This little beast boasts the power of a 15 Amp corded saw. It features a 24-1/2 inch rip capacity with up to 600 linear feet of cutting per charge. The M18 was designed for the professional contractor that works remotely and needs a capable table saw that won’t break your back. The motor is powered by Milwaukee’s family of RedLithium 12.0Ah battery packs that provide 50% more power and run 50% cooler versus standard battery packs.
Milwaukee came to play by offering up a pro-grade rack and pinion fence system, an all-metal frame, and onboard storage for the guard, riving knife, push stick, fence, and miter gauge. Unfortunately, the M18 doesn’t come with a stand so consider picking up this folding stand, also from Milwaukee. And, if you’re planning on ripping all day, you’d better stock up on batteries.
Find more Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V 8-1/4-Inch Cordless Table Saw information and reviews here.
11. Delta 36-6013 10-Inch Portable Table SawPrice: $342.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice identifiable blue adjustment handles
- Contractor-grade quality
- Five-year warranty
- Just a 25-inch rip capacity
- Tabletop surface may curve in toward blade
- Table coating may be uneven and require attention
The Delta 36-6013 10-Inch Portable Table Saw is powered by a 15 Amp motor and features a telescoping rail system that makes adjustments quickly and accurately. Three quick adjustment tabs (trimmed out in blue so they’re easily recognizable) allow the user to quickly relocate the fence while making sure the blade and fence are parallel.
The saw has a 3-1/2 inch depth of cut at 90 degrees and 2-1/2 inches at 45 degrees. The dust collection port measures 2-1/2 inches and can connect to a shop vacuum for decent dust extraction. The 36-6013 comes housed within a tube steel frame that provides stability cut after cut after cut.
The five-year warranty on this saw is really nice but it doesn’t make up for the fact that a stand is not only included but impossible to find. You could take a look at this universal gravity stand with tool mounts, though.
Find more Delta 36-6013 10-Inch Portable Table Saw information and reviews here.
What Kinds of Table Saws are There?
While this post was specifically written to address portable table saws, there are two other types available. The best table saw for you will be the one that addresses your needs.
Depending on the space you have available, your skill level, and your budget, one of the following three models of table saw should be right for you.
First off, we'll talk over what this post was written about and that is portable table saws. These machines address a large cross-section of the DIY community: those folks without a dedicated shop and limited discretional income to buy big-time power tools.
If you're one of those people with a garage that does double-duty as a place to park your cars and throw some sawdust around, I get you. In my case, everything needs to be portable for storage. That means workbench, planer, drill press, and, yes, table saw.
These smaller units still sport 10-inch blades with 110-Volt power. Some are even smaller yet at 8-1/4-inches. They also adhere to the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories. Less kickback means less time recovering from serious injury.
While we're on the subject: for the love of all that's holy, learn how to use a table saw safely. These are powerful machines that will take your fingers (or hands) off in less than a second if you're not careful.
Over 30,000 table saw injuries occur each year. Most of these are occupational injuries by younger people. Accidents such as these account for more than $2 billion in medical costs annually. Don't be a statistic!
Now, back to table saws: portable table saws shouldn't be considered inferior to other types of saws. Like anything else, portable models run the gamut from bargain-basement to professional-end quality. But because of their portable nature, these table saws aren't as capable.
By that, I mean large sheets of material will be more difficult to cut. And because the connection points between the machine and the table, otherwise known as trunnions, are underneath the table's surface, they are more likely to vibrate, affecting cut accuracy.
That's not the end of the world, however. Table extensions make cutting 4-foot by 8-foot sheets possible. And tightening up screws and bolts every so often will work wonders for keeping things in check.
What you'll gain with a portable table saw is the freedom to use your space how you want as well as work in the field. Most models come packaged with scissor-stands that collapse to save space and to roll your table saw to wherever you need it. If the table saw you're looking at doesn't come with a folding stand, you should consider looking for another one.
Other amenities you might want to keep an eye out (always remember to wear safety goggles!) for include the aforementioned table extensions, a dust-collection port, and a good, solid fence with a tight fence dog to keep it in place.
Hybrid table saws feature large, cast iron tabletops with and without steel cabinet-type frames for stability. You won't want to carry these around very often and it will take two or three strong people to lift them in and out of the work vehicle. But for the most part, hybrid table saws feature caster wheels to roll the saws around the shop if needed.
A hybrid table saw is what I use personally. It's an older model (30 years old? 40?) but it continues to do the job more or less how it originally functioned. I have to tuck it in the corner of my garage, where it barely misses the fender of our large car when it's parked.
Hybrid models are designed for more experienced weekend do-it-yourself warriors. They will typically be more expensive than portable saws but less than cabinet table saws that we'll go over below. Modern hybrid saws are a good investment, especially if you practice woodworking a lot.
While they're heavy and take up space, the caster wheels negate this negative point a bit. Make sure you look for a hybrid saw that features a really good fence, a large bump power switch, and the all-important dust collection port.
Finally, the cabinet table saw. If you rip miles of stock on a regular basis, this is the best table saw for you. Big and heavy, cabinet table saws are meant to be set up in a part of the workshop permanently. Some of these bad boys weigh more than 500 pounds, so forget about rolling them around.
You won't find a lot of (if any) plastic used in these professional-grade machines. We're talking all-metal construction including the cabinets that reach to the floor to keep dust at bay.
And those trunnions I mentioned earlier? They're mounted on the cabinet for very little vibration, leading to the most accurate cuts on any table saw.
Motors on these table saws typically use 220V power, making them quieter than other saws. They can also cut through whatever hardwoods you like, again and again, without a hint of slowing down.
Cabinet table saws are for advanced woodworkers and cabinetmakers who require the raw power to get through the workday. I repeat: these are not portable machines.
And as you might imagine, the price tag on a cabinet saw will most likely come with a very high number. That said, once you use one you'll have a tough time using anything else. Cabinet table saws are sort of like sports cars for woodworkers.
What is the Best Table Saw for a Beginner?
There's a lot to like about portable table saws. They're lighter, relatively inexpensive, and simple to set up and use. For anyone that's just beginning their journey into woodworking, they're the best table saw for the job.
Any of the table saws on our list above are ideal for beginners. I'm a huge fan of anything DeWalt produces but Bosch and Milwaukee are great as well. Because all three vendors consistently produce high-end power tools, as a rule, their equipment is almost always excellent.
Skil, Metabo (formally Hitachi), and Delta also make very good tools and should be considered as well. There are some less expensive brands on our list, such as Tacklife, and they have their fans.
In my view, if you're going to spend some money on a table saw, get a good one. Using a poorly-designed tool is just a recipe for a very bad day. You're going to most likely own this piece of equipment for a long time and a well-made, quality power tool is worth twice as much as you pay for it if just for the time you safe not messing with it.
What Can I Use Instead of a Table Saw?
You should really consider getting a table saw. If you spend any time at all building anything, they will more than pay for themselves in no time at all. That's why we made this list available, right?
Seriously, if you're not ready to make the leap, there are other methods to rip stock and cut lumber. You'll simply have to work a little harder (and smarter).
For ripping material, a bandsaw or a circular saw can definitely do the job. Bandsaw blades may leave a rougher edge and the blade is more prone to drift making accuracy an issue. There are ways to cut sheets of material straight by using a board and some quick-clamps as well.
For dado cuts, a router could be used but it will be slow, slow, slow if you have a bunch of cabinets to make. Miters and bevel cuts can easily be handled by a miter saw. And for cross-cuts, miter saws come in handy here as well.
But really, if you're going to go to all that trouble to avoid picking up a table saw, why in the world would you do that? A portable table saw is a good cost-efficient method to get some serious work done quickly.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.