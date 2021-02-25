11 Best Portable Table Saws: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

If you’re a beginner looking to pick up your first table saw or if you don’t have the space for a large cabinet table saw, a portable table saw is a great choice that will get the job done. Read on to check out which best table saw may work for your shop.

Table saws come in all sorts of sizes, shapes, and colors. What we’re talking about here are portable table saws. Portable table saws aren’t as accurate or fancy as cabinet models however they feature a number of prime amenities including portability (hence the title), size, and affordability.

If you are any kind of do-it-yourselfer, your shop needs a table saw. They can handle a large range of cutting jobs from ripping board stock and plywood sheets to crosscuts using a sled that you can build yourself. Table saws come in very handy in the shop just like drill presses and planers do.

What Kinds of Table Saws are There?

While this post was specifically written to address portable table saws, there are two other types available. The best table saw for you will be the one that addresses your needs.

Depending on the space you have available, your skill level, and your budget, one of the following three models of table saw should be right for you.

First off, we'll talk over what this post was written about and that is portable table saws. These machines address a large cross-section of the DIY community: those folks without a dedicated shop and limited discretional income to buy big-time power tools.

If you're one of those people with a garage that does double-duty as a place to park your cars and throw some sawdust around, I get you. In my case, everything needs to be portable for storage. That means workbench, planer, drill press, and, yes, table saw.

These smaller units still sport 10-inch blades with 110-Volt power. Some are even smaller yet at 8-1/4-inches. They also adhere to the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories. Less kickback means less time recovering from serious injury.

While we're on the subject: for the love of all that's holy, learn how to use a table saw safely. These are powerful machines that will take your fingers (or hands) off in less than a second if you're not careful.

Over 30,000 table saw injuries occur each year. Most of these are occupational injuries by younger people. Accidents such as these account for more than $2 billion in medical costs annually. Don't be a statistic!

Now, back to table saws: portable table saws shouldn't be considered inferior to other types of saws. Like anything else, portable models run the gamut from bargain-basement to professional-end quality. But because of their portable nature, these table saws aren't as capable.

By that, I mean large sheets of material will be more difficult to cut. And because the connection points between the machine and the table, otherwise known as trunnions, are underneath the table's surface, they are more likely to vibrate, affecting cut accuracy.

That's not the end of the world, however. Table extensions make cutting 4-foot by 8-foot sheets possible. And tightening up screws and bolts every so often will work wonders for keeping things in check.

What you'll gain with a portable table saw is the freedom to use your space how you want as well as work in the field. Most models come packaged with scissor-stands that collapse to save space and to roll your table saw to wherever you need it. If the table saw you're looking at doesn't come with a folding stand, you should consider looking for another one.

Other amenities you might want to keep an eye out (always remember to wear safety goggles!) for include the aforementioned table extensions, a dust-collection port, and a good, solid fence with a tight fence dog to keep it in place.

Hybrid table saws feature large, cast iron tabletops with and without steel cabinet-type frames for stability. You won't want to carry these around very often and it will take two or three strong people to lift them in and out of the work vehicle. But for the most part, hybrid table saws feature caster wheels to roll the saws around the shop if needed.

A hybrid table saw is what I use personally. It's an older model (30 years old? 40?) but it continues to do the job more or less how it originally functioned. I have to tuck it in the corner of my garage, where it barely misses the fender of our large car when it's parked.

Hybrid models are designed for more experienced weekend do-it-yourself warriors. They will typically be more expensive than portable saws but less than cabinet table saws that we'll go over below. Modern hybrid saws are a good investment, especially if you practice woodworking a lot.

While they're heavy and take up space, the caster wheels negate this negative point a bit. Make sure you look for a hybrid saw that features a really good fence, a large bump power switch, and the all-important dust collection port.

Finally, the cabinet table saw. If you rip miles of stock on a regular basis, this is the best table saw for you. Big and heavy, cabinet table saws are meant to be set up in a part of the workshop permanently. Some of these bad boys weigh more than 500 pounds, so forget about rolling them around.

You won't find a lot of (if any) plastic used in these professional-grade machines. We're talking all-metal construction including the cabinets that reach to the floor to keep dust at bay.

And those trunnions I mentioned earlier? They're mounted on the cabinet for very little vibration, leading to the most accurate cuts on any table saw.

Motors on these table saws typically use 220V power, making them quieter than other saws. They can also cut through whatever hardwoods you like, again and again, without a hint of slowing down.

Cabinet table saws are for advanced woodworkers and cabinetmakers who require the raw power to get through the workday. I repeat: these are not portable machines.

And as you might imagine, the price tag on a cabinet saw will most likely come with a very high number. That said, once you use one you'll have a tough time using anything else. Cabinet table saws are sort of like sports cars for woodworkers.

What is the Best Table Saw for a Beginner?

There's a lot to like about portable table saws. They're lighter, relatively inexpensive, and simple to set up and use. For anyone that's just beginning their journey into woodworking, they're the best table saw for the job.

Any of the table saws on our list above are ideal for beginners. I'm a huge fan of anything DeWalt produces but Bosch and Milwaukee are great as well. Because all three vendors consistently produce high-end power tools, as a rule, their equipment is almost always excellent.

Skil, Metabo (formally Hitachi), and Delta also make very good tools and should be considered as well. There are some less expensive brands on our list, such as Tacklife, and they have their fans.

In my view, if you're going to spend some money on a table saw, get a good one. Using a poorly-designed tool is just a recipe for a very bad day. You're going to most likely own this piece of equipment for a long time and a well-made, quality power tool is worth twice as much as you pay for it if just for the time you safe not messing with it.

What Can I Use Instead of a Table Saw?

You should really consider getting a table saw. If you spend any time at all building anything, they will more than pay for themselves in no time at all. That's why we made this list available, right?

Seriously, if you're not ready to make the leap, there are other methods to rip stock and cut lumber. You'll simply have to work a little harder (and smarter).

For ripping material, a bandsaw or a circular saw can definitely do the job. Bandsaw blades may leave a rougher edge and the blade is more prone to drift making accuracy an issue. There are ways to cut sheets of material straight by using a board and some quick-clamps as well.

For dado cuts, a router could be used but it will be slow, slow, slow if you have a bunch of cabinets to make. Miters and bevel cuts can easily be handled by a miter saw. And for cross-cuts, miter saws come in handy here as well.

But really, if you're going to go to all that trouble to avoid picking up a table saw, why in the world would you do that? A portable table saw is a good cost-efficient method to get some serious work done quickly.

