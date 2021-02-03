5 Best Raclette Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Equipped with everything you need for grilling and melting, our list of the best raclette grills features five incredible and super easy to use cooktops. To find the best raclette grill for you, read on.

A Swiss tradition similar to fondue, raclette is meant to be a shared cooking experience where grilled up meats and vegetables are topped with melted cheese. Both the name of the dish and the traditional cheese of choice, it’s never been easier to whip up a raclette meal than with one of these cool kitchen appliances .

Perfect for dinner parties, date nights, and family gatherings, a raclette grill is one seriously cool way to add some flavor and fun to any meal.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is Raclette?

From dinner parties to date nights to family dinners, a raclette grill can make a great addition to any kitchen. Both a type of cheese and a popular dish in Switzerland, raclette is almost like fondue - with a twist. Rather than dipping bread and meats into a bowl of melted cheese like you do with fondue, you actually pour melted cheese over grilled meats and vegetables. Similar, but different.

With a raclette grill, you can actually melt the cheese and grill your food at the same time - pretty cool, huh? You can even choose to melt the cheese and cook the ingredients in the same vessel should you choose. Raclette du Valais is the traditional cheese of choice. A semi-hard cheese made in Switzerland, it's perfect for melting, and if you haven't seen it in action you check out a video of all that deliciousness here.

What's The Best Raclette Grill For You?

Our list of the best raclette grills features a little of everything. From large capacity appliances to grills you can take on the go, there's an option for all lifestyles and homes. So, if you're trying to determine which is the best raclette grill for you, these are some things to consider:

Some grills come with a dual top that's flat on one side and has ridges on the other. Some come with granite stone tops, while others are made with non-stick grill plates. Some are best for large parties, while others work perfectly for smaller groups. Some raclette grills can even be used to make crepes, cook eggs, and grill a variety of veggies and meats.

And, aside from the portable option, all of the best raclette grills are pretty comparable in price and cooking features.

Ain't No Party Like a Raclette Party

If you're looking to add some serious flavor and fun to your next dinner party, we suggest adding a raclette grill to the mix. A great way to gather with friends and family, your guests are sure to love the hands-on experience of grilling up food and melting cheese around the table. Who doesn't love melted cheese, right?

Many of the best raclette grills on our list are perfect for up to eight people, and with many accessories and cooking tools included with each set, it's super easy to set-up a raclette party. And, while we think this is a super fun way to amp up dinner shindigs on special occasions, you can really use your raclette grill any day of the week.

