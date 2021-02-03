5 Best Raclette Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Perfect for dinner parties, date nights, and family gatherings, a raclette grill is one seriously cool way to add some flavor and fun to any meal.
A Swiss tradition similar to fondue, raclette is meant to be a shared cooking experience where grilled up meats and vegetables are topped with melted cheese. Both the name of the dish and the traditional cheese of choice, it’s never been easier to whip up a raclette meal than with one of these cool kitchen appliances.
Equipped with everything you need for grilling and melting, our list of the best raclette grills features five incredible and super easy to use cooktops. To find the best raclette grill for you, read on.
1. Artestia Electric Raclette GrillPrice: $94.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-density granite grill stone
- Includes eight dishes with spatulas
- Double heating elements
- Grill stone needs to be washed by hand
- Cramped surface area for eight people
- Grill is relatively heavy
This electric raclette grill is ideal for the whole family, as it comes with eight raclette dish holders along with separate heat sources for plates and side dishes. Each dish holder also comes with its own spatula.
The dishes feature a nonstick surface. Each dish comes with its own heatproof handle. The upper level has 1200 watts of power, while the lower level has 400 watts. Both elements heat up quickly and evenly.
A built-in thermostat gives you control over the temperature. Aside from melted cheese, this raclette grill also excels in making pizza, seafood, veggies, steaks and more. While the dish holders and spatulas are dishwasher safe, the aluminum plate and grill stone should be hand washed.
Find more Artestia Electric Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
2. Swissmar Classic RaclettePrice: $115.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top can be used to make crepes
- Cast iron construction
- Variable heat control
- Doesn’t have an indicator light
- Some say the grill can be tough to clean
- A few mention it takes awhile to heat up
The nonstick grill plate on this raclette grill is wide and flat, meaning you can use it for making crepes and for grilling different types of meat and vegetables. Multiple spatulas and raclette dishes are included for serving up to eight people. Variable heat control lets you adjust the temperature as necessary. Other features include 1200 watts of cooking power along with a durable cast iron construction.
Find more Swissmar Classic Raclette information and reviews here.
3. Swissmar Stelvio Raclette with Granite Stone TopPrice: $134.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Granite stone top
- Stay cool handles
- Comes with individual spatulas and raclette dishes
- Some find the spatulas a bit flimsy
- A few question whether it can actually serve eight people
- No on/off button
The Swissmar Stelvio Raclette has an eight-person capacity and comes with a durable granite stone grill top. You can use the grilling surface for veggies, crepes, pancakes and various types of meat. The grill also makes a stylish addition to any kitchen counter thanks to its brushed stainless steel finish. Stay cool handles keep your hands from getting burned, even when the grill is fully heated. Several parts are dishwasher safe for easier cleanup. Individual spatulas and raclette dishes are included.
Find more Swissmar Stelvio Raclette information and reviews here.
4. Salton Raclette GrillPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in two sizes
- Spatulas designed for easy food release
- Nonstick cooking surface
- Some note an initial smoky odor
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Materials feel a bit lightweight/flimsy
The Salton Raclette Grill comes in two variations, including a larger eight-person model and a slightly smaller grill for six people. This raclette comes with enough spatulas and pans for cheese, desserts and other types of food to feed parties and larger groups. As an added bonus, the spatulas are specifically designed to easily remove food without it breaking apart or sticking. The nonstick cooking surface caters to vegetables, fish and various types of meat.
Find more Salton Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
5. Boska Holland Mini RaclettePrice: $35.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smaller size makes it ideal for singles and couples
- Heated by tea candles
- Portable design
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Limited number of servings
- Easy to clean
Melted cheese to-go? You know it! With the Boska Holland Partyclette To-Go Mini Raclette Set, you’ll be able to melt cheese anywhere including the dinner table! Powered by the flames of tea lights – so cool, so old school! – your favorite cheese melts into gooey goodness, ready to pour over sandwiches, chips, pasta, and more.
Included with this set: nonstick coated barbeclette, a frame, a spatula, and three tea lights.
Find more Boska Holland Mini Raclette information and reviews here.
What Is Raclette?
From dinner parties to date nights to family dinners, a raclette grill can make a great addition to any kitchen. Both a type of cheese and a popular dish in Switzerland, raclette is almost like fondue - with a twist. Rather than dipping bread and meats into a bowl of melted cheese like you do with fondue, you actually pour melted cheese over grilled meats and vegetables. Similar, but different.
With a raclette grill, you can actually melt the cheese and grill your food at the same time - pretty cool, huh? You can even choose to melt the cheese and cook the ingredients in the same vessel should you choose. Raclette du Valais is the traditional cheese of choice. A semi-hard cheese made in Switzerland, it's perfect for melting, and if you haven't seen it in action you check out a video of all that deliciousness here.
What's The Best Raclette Grill For You?
Our list of the best raclette grills features a little of everything. From large capacity appliances to grills you can take on the go, there's an option for all lifestyles and homes. So, if you're trying to determine which is the best raclette grill for you, these are some things to consider:
Some grills come with a dual top that's flat on one side and has ridges on the other. Some come with granite stone tops, while others are made with non-stick grill plates. Some are best for large parties, while others work perfectly for smaller groups. Some raclette grills can even be used to make crepes, cook eggs, and grill a variety of veggies and meats.
And, aside from the portable option, all of the best raclette grills are pretty comparable in price and cooking features.
Ain't No Party Like a Raclette Party
If you're looking to add some serious flavor and fun to your next dinner party, we suggest adding a raclette grill to the mix. A great way to gather with friends and family, your guests are sure to love the hands-on experience of grilling up food and melting cheese around the table. Who doesn't love melted cheese, right?
Many of the best raclette grills on our list are perfect for up to eight people, and with many accessories and cooking tools included with each set, it's super easy to set-up a raclette party. And, while we think this is a super fun way to amp up dinner shindigs on special occasions, you can really use your raclette grill any day of the week.
