11 Best Single Serve Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best single-serve coffee makers features a variety of fan-favorite options we know you’ll love. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the most fun space-saving coffee makers on the market today, and all the coolest appliances that brew coffee, espresso, tea, hot chocolate, and more. There’s something here for everyone.

Whether you’re on the go, flying solo, or are tight on space, a single-serve coffee maker is ideal for any and all lifestyles and living situations. A great alternative to traditional multi-cup models, these single cup coffee makers make it possible to switch up flavors on the fly and brew just the right amount every time.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Single Serve Coffee Maker?

Single-serve coffee makers are popular for a number of reasons. Ideal for smaller living situations, apartment life, or even shared office spaces, these single-serve models are favored for their compact size, versatility, and ease of use. Brewing up individual cups of coffee, espresso, tea, cold brew, and more, the flavor possibilities are seemingly endless with a single cup coffee maker.

Here's what we like about single-serve models: they brew between 6-12 ounces of coffee per batch - perfect for one cup. They also work fast, some are designed to work with coffee pods for efficiency and ease of use, and can even brew directly into a travel mug if you're in a hurry to get going in the morning. Here's the other cool part: they range in price, function, and features, so you can find the perfect model for you.

As with most traditional drip coffee makers, there are some distinguishing features to keep in mind as you shop. Some small brewers emphasize flavor and strength, while others produce a larger volume per batch. Other popular features include a keep-warm function to maintain an optimal drinking temperature, easily accessible water tanks, and the ability to automatically shut off after a period of inactivity.

Regardless of features, the best single-serve coffee maker for you needs to fit your lifestyle and living space, so be sure to read through each profile to find the one that you'll love and use all the time.

With Pods, Without Pods, What's The Difference?

Our list of the best single-serve coffee makers features two styles: coffee makers that use pods and ones that do not. So, what's the difference?

Nespresso and Keurig are two examples of single-serve coffee makers that utilize the pod system, or what Keurig calls "K-Cups." The pods and K-Cups are the coffee. Easy enough, right? Available in a variety of styles and flavors, there are all kinds of popular coffee blends, brews, and coffee shop chains designing their own pods and K-Cups that are compatible with these popular models. Here's the best part: these types of coffee makers are incredibly easy to use and brew up coffee fast. Simply insert your pod of choice, push the button, and let the machine do the rest. Oh, and if you want to make your own coffee pods, you can do that, too. Just pick up these cool reusable pod containers and get to work.

A single-serve coffee maker that doesn't utilize the pod system is more like a traditional drip coffee machine. Coffee grounds, filters, programmable features, the works. There's a little more time, work, and cleaning involved with these types of appliances, but they're totally worth it. Coffee pods aren't for everyone and some even say you'll get a stronger coffee when it's prepared via the traditional way. What we're calling the "best single-serve coffee maker" isn't a pod system, but still, both types of machines are great.

Honestly? You can't go wrong with either style. And, we'll echo what said before: the best single-serve coffee maker for you needs to fit your lifestyle and living space. Want something that's fast and easy? A pod system might be the best single-serve coffee maker for you. More of a purist? Don't mind the added time? Go the traditional route.