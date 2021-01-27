11 Best Single Serve Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Whether you’re on the go, flying solo, or are tight on space, a single-serve coffee maker is ideal for any and all lifestyles and living situations. A great alternative to traditional multi-cup models, these single cup coffee makers make it possible to switch up flavors on the fly and brew just the right amount every time.
Our list of the best single-serve coffee makers features a variety of fan-favorite options we know you’ll love. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the most fun space-saving coffee makers on the market today, and all the coolest appliances that brew coffee, espresso, tea, hot chocolate, and more. There’s something here for everyone.
To find the best single-serve coffee maker for you, read on.
1. Ninja Specialty Coffee MakerPros:
Cons:
- Versatile coffee maker that does more than just make single servings
- Brew coffee in six different sizes
- Featuring Smart Scoop Technology, you'll use the right amount of grounds every time
- Popular model with rave reviewes online
- Fold away frother allows you to turn milk silky smooth
- Earned the highly-coveted Home Brewer Certification through the Specialty Coffee Association
- Does not utilize pod coffee offering you more creative freedom
- This is a pod-free coffee maker, so not the best if you're looking for a more streamlined operation
- A more expensive option
- A coffee maker that's physically larger than the others on our list, you'll need to make sure you have enough room on your counter
If you’re looking for a single-serve coffee maker with all kinds of versatility and star power, this one from Ninja is an excellent choice. Favored by many, this appliance does it all: lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. You can even make iced coffee if you feel like switching it up.
Here’s the cool part: you can brew six different sizes, and with Smart Scoop Technology, you’re sure to brew the right amount of coffee every time. Everything from a single cup or travel size serving, to a half carafe or full carafe, the versatility this appliance has is truly special. There’s even a fold-away frother to help turn your milk silky smooth and perfect for so many beverages. And, last but not least, through its Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology, this coffee maker has also earned the highly-coveted Home Brewer Certification through the Specialty Coffee Association.
Sold with a glass carafe, a thermal option is available but it’s slightly more expensive. You can check that one out here.
Find more Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
2. Nespresso VertuoPrice: $230.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable 40-ounce water reservoir
- Heats up in just 15 seconds
- Automatically shuts off after nine minutes of inactivity
- Only works with Nespresso Vertuo pods
- Doesn't brew the hottest coffee
- Accompanying pods are expensive
If you’re looking for the best single serve coffee maker that can whip up barista-grade beverages in the comfort of your own home, consider the Nespresso Vertuo. As with other machines in the Vertuo lineup, this one stands out for its versatility. You can use smaller and larger mugs, for drinks ranging from espresso to a 14-ounce alto. Another perk is the speedy 15-second heat-up time. There’s also a removable 40-ounce water reservoir. A milk frother is included to add a delicious finish to your favorite beverages.
-
3. Keurig K-Elite Coffee MakerPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Popular model that's received over 14,000 5-star reviews
- Versatile Keurig that brews 5 different sizes of personalized coffee
- Programmable features and the option to make your own K-Cups makes for a customizable brewing experience
- While limited, some reviewers experienced negative brewing experineces and malfunctions
- Water tank isn't as large as other Keurig models
- Some say it's hard to see how much water is left in the reservoir
The Keurig K-Elite brewer blends together a gorgeous design with programmable features for the ultimate custom beverage experience. Regular coffee, strong brews, iced favorites – you can do it all with the pod-powered appliance.
Featuring five brew sizes – 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz, 12oz – you’re sure to brew up just the right amount every time. And, with hundreds of K-Cup pods to choose from, the flavor possibilities are endless. But, don’t stop there. If you feel like brewing up your own blends and grounds, pick up some reusable K-Cup coffee filters for a truly awesome personalized experience.
This model also offers programmable features like automatic turn-on and temperature control, and can also just provide hot water for instant soups and oatmeal. The large 75oz removable water reservoir also lets you brew 8 cups of coffee between refills.
Find more Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
4. Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee MakerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brew your own ground coffee
- Built-in stand
- Can brew up to 14 ounces in travel or coffee mug
- Can leave sediment in cups
- Initial learning curve
- Some users complain of an initial plastic taste
If you’d rather use your own freshly ground coffee rather than pre-packaged pod, you’re in luck with this coffee maker from Hamilton Beach. Its single-serve scoop filter makes it easy for you to brew your own ground coffee. Simply grind your favorite coffee then scoop it and brew.
A durable stainless steel construction adds an upscale appearance in just about any kitchen, while the built-in stand adds an extra element of convenience. You can also flip the stand to accommodate taller travel mugs if needed. This machine is capable of brewing up to 14 ounces into a travel or coffee mug.
Find more Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
5. Black+Decker Brew ‘n Go Personal CoffeemakerPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 15-ounce travel mug
- Permanent filter
- Optimal temperature for best flavor
- Can take awhile to brew
- Mug could be a bit bigger
- Grinds may occasionally get into coffee
Transferring that freshly brewed coffee into your travel mug can be a messy task, so this personal coffee maker from Black + Decker makes the process a lot less frustrating, as it brews coffee directly into the (included) 15-ounce travel mug. As an added bonus, this stainless steel mug is designed to fit into the majority of vehicle cup holders. There’s also a permanent filter, which means that you don’t need to use disposable paper filters.
What really sets this coffeemaker apart, though, is its convenient Brew ‘n Go system. This system makes it easy to brew one to two cups of coffee using coffee grounds or pods. Other perks include an easy on/off feature and an optimal temperature that ensures the best flavor.
Find more Black+Decker Brew 'n Go Personal Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
6. Keurig K-Supreme Coffee MakerPros:
Cons:
- Innovative MultiStream technology helps further the flavor profile of the coffee
- Versatile coffer maker that brews 6oz, 8oz, 10oz, and 12oz coffees
- 66oz water reservoir
- Compatible with reusable K-Cups so you can make your own blends and use your grounds
- Favorable reviews
- Just shy of 8-inches in width, this is ideal for all living situations, offices, etc.
- Makes strong coffee
- While this model makes strong coffee, some reviewers wish the end result was stronger
- Some reviewers commented that the coffee isn't that hot
- Not as versatile as other models on our list
Elevate your coffee game with the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker. The first series of Keurig models to use MultiSteam Technology, the K-Supreme is an innovative coffee maker that more evenly saturates coffee grounds for a more delicious end result. This technique extracts the full flavor and aroma from your K-Cup for a more flavorful brew – talk about awesome.
Not just that, but this model also features the “Strong” program for a stronger and more intense coffee, back-to-back brewing so you can make multiple cups in close proximity, four different sizes – 6oz, 8oz, 10oz, 12oz – and is also travel mug friendly. There’s also a 66oz dual-position water reservoir that’s easy to refill. Measuring less than 8-inches wide, this is also an excellent space saver coffee maker that fits into a variety of spaces and places.
And, if you feel like brewing up your own blends and grounds, you can! Pick up some reusable K-Cup coffee filters and have fun creating.
Find more Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
7. Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod MachinePrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spreads water evenly over capsules for optimal flavor
- Can serve one or two cups at a time
- Automatically shuts off after 30 minutes
- Only works with Senseo pods
- Won't fit taller mugs
- Some wish the coffee was hotter
If you’re looking for the best single-serve coffee maker in terms of flavor and overall quality, look no further. With its unique coffee boost technology, which ensures even water distribution for optimal flavor, the Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod Machine is a solid choice.
The machine also comes with an intensity feature, giving you more control over the final result. A removable 40-ounce water tank has a large enough capacity to brew several cups before needing to refill. There are two pod holders, including a shallower holder for single servings and a deeper holder for two cups.
Find more Senseo Original XL Coffee Pod Machine information and reviews here.
-
8. Keurig K-Mini PlusPrice: $99.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can store up to nine K-cup pods
- Works with pods and ground coffee
- Brews up to 12 ounces per batch
- More expensive than several competitors
- Not the fastest brew time
- A bit loud
Measuring in under 5-inches in width, the Keurig K-Mini Plus isn’t just a single-serve coffee maker, it’s also a space-saver. Despite its small size, this single cup coffee maker can accommodate up to a seven-inch travel mug with the drip tray removed. As an added bonus, you can store up to nine K-cup pods in the designated storage unit.
If you prefer a robust cup of coffee, you’ll appreciate the flavorful end result. Each batch brews between six and 12 ounces of your favorite K-cup pods. A reusable filter also means you can brew your favorite ground coffee.
-
10. Keurig K15 Coffee MakerPrice: $195.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with 6, 8, and 10-ounce K-Cup pods
- One-touch controls
- Recipe booklet included
- Doesn’t accommodate taller mugs
- Lack of water reservoir makes it easy to overfill
- Works best with water that’s at least room temperature
One unique feature of this Keurig coffee maker is that it doesn’t have a reservoir. All you need to do to make your favorite cup of coffee is add fresh water for every cup. The coffee maker brews in under two minutes and is compatible with 6, 8, and 10-ounce K-Cup pod brew sizes.
You won’t find many bells and whistles on this machine, but it does offer convenient one-touch controls. Whether you’re stuck or simply want to try something new, you’ll appreciate the included recipe booklet.
Find more Keurig K15 Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
11. CHULUX Single Serve Coffee MakerPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with most coffee pods and filters
- Automatically shuts off after brewing
- Removable drip tray and reservoir
- Not the fastest brewing time
- Can't accomodate larger mugs
- No measurement markers
If you want the best single-serve coffee maker for a smaller space, such as an apartment or dorm room, the CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker is one option. The 12-ounce water tank holds enough water to brew a single serving at a time. Both the water reservoir and drip tray can be removed for easier cleaning.
This single-serve coffee maker also stands out for its user-friendly operation. To brew your favorite beverage, just insert your pod of choice then press the brew button to begin. Water boiling time is roughly 60 seconds for 3.5 ounces, and two minutes for 12.7 ounces.
Find more CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Single Serve Coffee Maker?
Single-serve coffee makers are popular for a number of reasons. Ideal for smaller living situations, apartment life, or even shared office spaces, these single-serve models are favored for their compact size, versatility, and ease of use. Brewing up individual cups of coffee, espresso, tea, cold brew, and more, the flavor possibilities are seemingly endless with a single cup coffee maker.
Here's what we like about single-serve models: they brew between 6-12 ounces of coffee per batch - perfect for one cup. They also work fast, some are designed to work with coffee pods for efficiency and ease of use, and can even brew directly into a travel mug if you're in a hurry to get going in the morning. Here's the other cool part: they range in price, function, and features, so you can find the perfect model for you.
As with most traditional drip coffee makers, there are some distinguishing features to keep in mind as you shop. Some small brewers emphasize flavor and strength, while others produce a larger volume per batch. Other popular features include a keep-warm function to maintain an optimal drinking temperature, easily accessible water tanks, and the ability to automatically shut off after a period of inactivity.
Regardless of features, the best single-serve coffee maker for you needs to fit your lifestyle and living space, so be sure to read through each profile to find the one that you'll love and use all the time.
With Pods, Without Pods, What's The Difference?
Our list of the best single-serve coffee makers features two styles: coffee makers that use pods and ones that do not. So, what's the difference?
Nespresso and Keurig are two examples of single-serve coffee makers that utilize the pod system, or what Keurig calls "K-Cups." The pods and K-Cups are the coffee. Easy enough, right? Available in a variety of styles and flavors, there are all kinds of popular coffee blends, brews, and coffee shop chains designing their own pods and K-Cups that are compatible with these popular models. Here's the best part: these types of coffee makers are incredibly easy to use and brew up coffee fast. Simply insert your pod of choice, push the button, and let the machine do the rest. Oh, and if you want to make your own coffee pods, you can do that, too. Just pick up these cool reusable pod containers and get to work.
A single-serve coffee maker that doesn't utilize the pod system is more like a traditional drip coffee machine. Coffee grounds, filters, programmable features, the works. There's a little more time, work, and cleaning involved with these types of appliances, but they're totally worth it. Coffee pods aren't for everyone and some even say you'll get a stronger coffee when it's prepared via the traditional way. What we're calling the "best single-serve coffee maker" isn't a pod system, but still, both types of machines are great.
Honestly? You can't go wrong with either style. And, we'll echo what said before: the best single-serve coffee maker for you needs to fit your lifestyle and living space. Want something that's fast and easy? A pod system might be the best single-serve coffee maker for you. More of a purist? Don't mind the added time? Go the traditional route.
