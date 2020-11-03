15 Best Two-Stage Snow Blowers: The Ultimate List

Winter is a time of beauty and wonder…but it comes with cold weather and, yes, snow. You could spend your time using a good old-fashioned snow shovel to clear the walks and driveway. But why would you do that when you could clear huge swaths of space in a fraction of the time with a two-stage snow blower?
Depending on where you live and how much snow you typically get in your neck of the woods, a large two-stage snow blower could be a real timesaver as well as give your back and shoulders a rest. Large snow removal equipment comes in extremely handy with deep snow and if you have any sloping terrain that needs to be cleared.
Smaller electric snow shovels are excellent tools for porches and smaller sidewalks but if you’re looking at a real snowpocalypse to deal with, a two-stage snow blower is what you’re going to have on hand. Get through winter with style with one of the best two-stage snow blowers on our list below.
1. PowerSmart DB7126 26-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Simple assembly with detailed instructions
- Remote control chute rotation
- Wide 26-inch clearing distance
- Make sure to tighten all fasteners and inspect factory work
- Lighter gauge steel construction than name brands
- Smaller 13-inch tires
There are three PowerSmart snow blowers on our list and this one, the PowerSmart DB7126 26-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower, is the largest. With a 26-inch clearing width and a 21-inch high intake hopper, this snow blower is more than enough to clear your hardscapes, especially with the 212cc engine.
The drive system features six forward speeds and two backward speeds that provide some nice versatility while plowing around your home. Push-button electric start is a great option; simply plug an extension cord to the snow blower and let her rip.
The deep-tread tires are 13-inches in diameter and adequate but a little larger offering would have been nice. The output chute is elongated to provide a 40-foot throw and can be rotated remotely from controls on the dashboard. There are no heated grips onboard however they’re comfortable and simple to use.
Find more PowerSmart DB7126 26-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
2. Briggs & Stratton S1227 27-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Moves a lot of snow in very little time
- Shaves snow off hardscapes closer than many other models
- Cold-start reliable
- Included fasteners could be better quality
- Skid shoes are steel and may deposit rust after time
- Assembly takes an elongated amount of time
Briggs & Stratton is a trusted brand for reliable gas-powered engines and this 27-inch wide, two-stage snow blower is a great example why. It features a 250cc engine with a 20-inch intake height for clearing snow fast and furiously. It will deliver high performance and the right amount of power to deposit snow wherever you want it. Did I mention it is rated to start in weather as cold as -20 degrees Fahrenheit?
Don’t wait to plow that snow; the push-button electric start makes things effortless even in the coldest months of the year. Once you get up and running, this snow blower features a friction disc transmission that is excellent for heavy snow conditions with five forward and two reverse speeds. A 12-inch steel auger will turn through snow like a hot knife through butter and throws it up through the extended output chute with ease.
Chute rotation controls are mounted on the dash and an on-panel chute deflector will make it easier to remove snow and ice. 14-inch by 4-inch tires are good to keep you moving through the drifts while the single LED headlights light things up while you plow. Controls are easy and comfortable and can be handled with just one hand if need be. Along with a frame, chute and auger that are made of steel as well as a three-year warranty, this snow blower is sure to see you through several years’ worth of winter nastiness.
Find more Briggs & Stratton 24" Dual-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
3. Poulan Pro PR241 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Comfort-grip loop handles with single hand control
- 180-degree remote chute rotation with remote deflector
- Will get through snow 23 inches high
- It's a heavy machine and tough to maneuver in tight spaces
- Expensive
- Reverse speed is pretty slow
The performance of the Poulan Pro PR241 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower is outstanding. This machine can handle snow up to a foot deep without any problems. Worried about starting in the cold? You shouldn’t be; the PR241 features an electric start option to get you going quickly.
The construction of the chassis and frame is solid with plenty of horsepower (208cc) to handle wet, heavy snow and easy to use controls. While this snow blower is heavy and tough to move efficiently in tight spaces, the power it provides in open spaces to clear hardscapes more than makes up for it.
Assembly takes approximately three steps out of the shipping container. Big tires with heavy tread will keep you going over snow and ice while you point the output chute where you need it by using the remote chute and deflector controls. One nice design feature: the entire machine is painted basic black except the jagged-edged ribbon augers which are a bright mustard yellow. If Batman needed to plow the driveway, he’d use this machine.
Find more Poulan Pro PR241 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
4. EGO Power+ SNT2400 24-Inch Electric Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Throws snow up to 50 feet away
- 24-inch clearing width and 20-inch clearing depth capability
- Variable speed with self-propulsion
- Requires two 56V batteries to function
- Batteries and charger are not included
- Batteries need to be stored at room temperature
Cordless electric power is becoming good enough to power a big-time snow blower like this new EGO Power+ Two-Stage Snow Blower. It’s the only cordless electric two-stage snow blower on the market (new for 2020) that delivers the power and performance of gas without the noise and fumes.
The blower requires the power of any two EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries to tackle tough snow conditions. The SNT2400 provides a 24-inch clearing width and a 20-inch intake height. The electric motor is brushless for maximum efficiency; runtime on two fully-charged 5.0Ah batteries will be long enough to clear an 18-car driveway with eight inches of snow.
There are four LED lights on board to make it easy for use in the early mornings or evenings of winter when it’s dark. A variable-speed auger and 200-degree chute direction gives complete control to throw snow where you want it. And it will throw it 50 feet away, perhaps the furthest distance of any snow blower on our list.
So here’s the downside of the SNT2400: the unit doesn’t come with batteries or a charger and the snow blower requires two batteries to work. That’s a significant cost addition to an already expensive machine. However, there are plenty of gas snow blowers that are easily more expensive even taking into account the cost of the batteries and charger.
If you already have some EGO tools, then you’re in luck because the batteries are swappable. That said, there’s no denying that the EGO SNT2400 snow blower is a mean machine and will do the job without the hassle or fatigue of a gas-powered blower. It’s plenty awesome.
Find more EGO Power+ SNT2400 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
5. PowerSmart PSSAM24 24-Inch 212cc Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Two foot clearing width
- Big serrated steel auger blades
- 20-inch clearing depth
- Reverse gears may experience some issues
- Taller people may have to stoop over to use blower
- Maneuverability could be better
The PowerSmart PSSAM24 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower is a great workhorse for taking care of clearing snow away from your hardscapes. it features a large 212cc, 4-cycle, gas-powered engine that delivers powerful snow-clearing action. It can take care of snow 24 inches wide and 20 inches deep in one pass.
The drive system features six forward and two backward speeds depending on what conditions you’re dealing with at the moment. The output chute provides a full 180-degree rotation operated by a convenient crank handle near the user. Push-button electric start makes things easier but this blower has a recoil start as well in case you’re out in the field.
Large 13-inch inflatable tires feature deep tread that really get traction through the snowdrifts. This is a snowblower that knows its place: reliable, powerful, snow clearing action when you most need it. You may not immediately know the PowerSmart name but based on online reviews, you very well may in the future.
Find more PowerSmart PSSAM24 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
6. Craftsman SB615 26-Inch 208cc Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Serrated steel augers clear faster
- Self-propelled
- Extended output chute rotates 200 degrees with just two and a half turns of the crank
- Direction labels are tough to read
- Expensive
- Uncomfortable for shorter people to use
With the Craftsman SB615 26-Inch 208cc Two-Stage Snow Blower, say goodbye to endless sore muscles when dealing with snow. This snow blower features a push-button electric start (recoil start is also on-board) along with a large four-cycle gas engine that will plow through deep snow and ice without issue. The in-dash headlight provides great visibility in low-light conditions because it gets dark early in wintertime.
The extended chute design provides a tighter discharge pattern that increases throwing distance and reduces snow blowing back into your face. The blower features a self-propelled drive with your choice of six forward and two reverse speeds for greater control in winter conditions. The adjustable skid shoes are made of rigid plastic that will eliminate rust stains and scuffing of your garage floor.
Find more Craftsman 208cc Electric Start Two Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
7. Champion Power Equipment 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Two-year warranty and free lifetime technical support
- 24-inch width and 21-inch depth clearing capability
- 224cc cold weather gas-powered engine
- Needs a quart of 0W30 oil; hard to find
- Confusing labeling of fuel switch and choke
- Poor assembly manual
Maybe the best thing about the 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower from Champion Power Equipment is the 224cc gas-powered engine engineered to start easily in the cold weather. Clearing your driveway and hardscapes is going to be a lot simpler with this bright yellow snow blower to do the job.
Equipped with a six-foot power cord, it’s as easy as pushing a button to start up the Champion snow blower and get going. A convenient recoil start is also onboard if you need to stop and start away from an outlet as well. This snow blower will rip through 24 inches of snow at one time and up to 21 inches deep.
With six forward and two reverse speeds, the drive system on the snow blower will keep up or slow down with you. The durable 12-inch steel auger cuts through day-old packed snow and ice like butter. The steel impeller can throw debris up to 25 away and the chute control handle provides quick control of where you want it to go.
Assembly and setup aren’t quite hassle-free however anyone remotely handy can get through it. Champion backs up their snow blowers with a two-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support.
Find more Champion Power 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
8. Ariens ST24LE Deluxe 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Polymer skid shoes
- Elongated throw chute
- Electric and recoil start options
- Auto-turn steering feature is somewhat erratic
- Expensive however it gets delivered straight to your house for the price
- No heated grips
Looking for a high-quality snow blower for your property? Then the Ariens ST24LE Deluxe 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower might be the machine you’ve been looking for. It has a premium 254cc gas engine that will more than plow your walkways with power to spare.
While you’re plowing (and it’s dark), the in-dash Halogen headlight will light up your working area. 16-inch tires feature deep tread and good to have while traversing on ice and snow. The Ariens ST24LE features an Auto-Turn steering option that allows for tight turns. When it first debuted, there were some kinks that needed to be worked out however in newer models, this feature seems to have been improved upon. It’s different from what you might be used to so be aware.
The steel output chute can be controlled remotely from the blower dash and I’m happy to say that the movement is smooth and clean. The output chute is longer than most other models with a 30-foot throw distance. The ST24LE features an all-steel build that is definitely heavy-duty and should serve you for years with proper maintenance.
Find more Ariens ST24LE Deluxe 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
9. WEN SB24E 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Will clear snow 24 inches wide and 21 inches deep
- 13-inch tires with deep tread
- Self-propelled operation with four forward and two reverse speeds
- Included assembly tools are low quality
- Assembly manual is tough to understand
- Lightweight construction
The WEN SB24E 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower is an interesting snow clearing option. WEN manufactures a large line of power tools of every size and for the most part, their reliability is pretty good. This snow blower will clear a path through snow up to 24 inches wide and 21 inches deep.
The gas-powered 212cc engine will move 1,800 pounds of snow per minute and throw it up to 30 feet away. There are four forward and two reverse speed settings and all are self-propelled. The engine features an electric start option using an extension cord for simple start-ups. A manual recoil start option is also included if you prefer.
Two deep-treaded, 13-inch snow tires provide easy navigation no matter where you need to plow. An easily-accessible crank handle will turn the snow output chute a full 190 degrees, allowing you to decide on the direction and arc of thrown snow. On top of that, the snow blower is backed by a two-year warranty.
Find more WEN SB24E 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
10. Yardmax YB5765 196cc 22-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- 22-inch, 24-inch, and 26-inch varieties available
- Easy chute adjustment
- Serrated blades to cut through packed snow and ice
- No warranty
- No electric start option
- Metal snow blower shoes may scratch concrete
This two-stage snow blower from Yardmax is a 196cc, 22-inch wide model but it also comes in 24-inch and 26-inch models (both with 208cc engines) as well. The 6.5HP engine features a recoil start with five forward and two reverse speeds. The serrated steel augers slice easily even through hard-packed snow.
The machine is self-propelled so no worrying about having to push the snow blower through deep snow. The housing is wedge-shaped like an ax to help cut through frigid snow and ice. An extended output chute is designed to minimize blowback and throw the snow thirty feet away. The chute direction may be easily adjusted as well.
The gear case is aluminum with gears made of steel alloy so be sure to use synthetic oil to extend performance. The impeller rotates at high speeds to consume more snow so combined with the extended chute gives the user power to throw snow easily, quickly, and efficiently.
Find more YARDMAX YB5765 Two-Stage Snow Blower, 6.5 hp, 196cc, 22" information and reviews here.
-
11. PowerSmart DB7622H 22-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- 22-inch clearing width and 16-inch clearing depth
- This is a good "no-frills" snow blower
- Simple to assemble and operate
- No electric start
- Smaller tires than other models
- No remote chute directon or arc controls
The first thing that you might notice about the PowerSmart DB7622H 22-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower is that it’s clean and simple. In other words, this is what I call a “no-frills” snow blower. It’s got a nice 212cc gas-powered engine and it will totally do the job when the white stuff starts falling from the sky.
However, it doesn’t feature an electric start which might be an issue when trying to start the engine a couple of years later without adequate engine maintenance. The output chute is of average size and can turn 180 degrees to shoot snow up to 40 feet away but there isn’t a remote control on the dashboard to rotate or control the arc. The frame and auger system are made of heavy-duty steel that will last for years.
For the price, the DB7622H is a solid-performing machine that, with some TLC, should be a dependable performer for a very long time. Just understand that the cost savings means that some features that are standard on other snow blowers on our list may be absent.
Find more PowerSmart DB7622H 22-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
12. Husqvarna ST224P 208cc 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Power steering
- Serrated reinforced steel alloy auger blades
- Comfortable handlebar and controls
- This blower is going to set you back a few dollars
- The machine is heavy and requires some umph to move it around
- Older models have an impeller belt issue
This powerful snow blower from Husqvarna is all you need for the long, cold winter staring you down. The ST224P won’t shorten the dark months but it will definitely do you a solid when it comes to getting rid of the wet white stuff. This blower has a 208cc gas-powered engine, electric start, and power steering for maneuverability that you’ve only dreamed about.
Reinforced steel auger blades have serrated edges that will turn and slice through whatever snowdrifts you choose to go through. Handles and controls on the user panel are designed for comfort and ease of use and (get this) the handles are even heated. Control your throwing direction with a large level on the panel that couldn’t be simpler to use.
The ST224P features a 24-inch wide clearing swath as well as five forward speeds and a reverse option. The LED headlight will keep your working area lit up nice and bright, too. Husqvarna throws in a three-year limited warranty which is completely awesome but (wait for it) they provide a five-year warranty on the engine and auger box. Nice.
Find more Husqvarna 24 in. 208cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
13. Troy-Bilt 2890 Storm Tracker 277cc Snow ThrowerPros:
Cons:
- Tank tread stability
- Power steering
- Output chute is eight inches longer than other snow blowers
- Tank-like steering is tougher than you might think
- It's expensive
- The machine is very heavy; over 250 pounds
With a 28-inch wide clearing width and tank treads instead of wheels for extra traction, the Troy-Bilt 2890 Storm Tracker 277cc Snow Thrower is an excellent winter weather solution. This snow blower can slice through a depth of 21 inches of snow in one go with an extra-tall intake hopper and large auger blades.
It runs on a 277cc 4-cycle gasoline-powered engine with power steering. The large output chute is about eight inches longer than a standard chute so it will throw snow farther than normal (without the wind catching it and re-directing it to you). It can rotate a full 200 degrees so you can put it wherever you need it.
The SelecTrac Drive features three different modes depending on if you’re running the blower on ice, hard-packed snow, or gravel pathways. An electric start feature along with heated grips and six forward and two backward speeds will make this Troy-Bilt snow blower a favorite tool in your shed.
Find more Troy-Bilt Storm Tracker Electric Start Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
-
14. Honda 24-Inch 198cc Two-Stage Snow BlowerPros:
Cons:
- LED headlights
- Motorized chute control
- Extra-large serrated auger blades
- Requires a substantial budget
- Weighs more than 200 pounds
- No electric start option
Let’s deal with this discussion point first: the Honda 24-Inch 198cc Two-Stage Snow Blower is expensive. If budget is your priority, look elsewhere for a snow thrower. If you’re looking for a commercial-grade machine that will go and go and go, then maybe come a little closer and we can discuss the reasons why this snow blower might deserve some space in your tool shed.
The 198cc gas-powered engine is Honda’s typical GX200 model that offers plenty of power and reliability until the ghost of Christmas future comes. It’s solid and with proper care may last years and years, maybe even decades. It’s safe to say that this snow blower will churn through deep snow again and again. The HSS724 will simply laugh (metaphorically speaking) at starting in cold weather even without an electric start option.
The machine uses a fast spinning impeller in the discharge duct to throw snow faster and farther. This model features a larger impeller diameter than most other snow blowers for increased snow removal and longer throwing distances. Simple, comfortable controls and self-propulsion makes the Honda HSS724 easy to operate and a joy to move snow with. But it is pricey.
Find more Honda 198cc Two-Stage Gas 24 in. Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
15. Troy-Bilt Arctic Storm 30XP 30-Inch 357cc Two-Stage Snow ThrowerPros:
Cons:
- Big 16-inch tires
- Four-way chute control allows for pitch and direction change
- Five-year limited warranty
- Lurches at high speeds when clutch engaged
- It weighs more than 350 pounds
- Wicked expensive
The Troy-Bilt Arctic Storm 30XP Two-Stage Snow Thrower is a powerful (seriously) snow removal solution to ease your winter blues. It’s big. It’s beautiful. And it’s heavy. Here’s why: this beast is designed for the wettest and toughest snow.
The Arctic Storm 30XP is powered by a reliable 357cc gas-powered engine with an electric start. Serrated steel augers will clear your pathways up to 30 inches wide and more than two feet deep in just one pass. Yikes.
Touch-N-Turn power steering allows for incredibly precise control. The output chute is adjustable in four ways and allows the operator to choose the desired discharge direction to avoid nasty blowback while plowing.
Included polymer skid shoes (no scratching your driveway or garage floor up!) and heated handgrips will add comfort to your plow times. Add in huge 16-inch by 6-1/2-inch X-Trac tires that provide traction and grip and a five-year limited warranty and you’ve got an amazing snow blower to clear massive amounts of ice and snow.
Find more Troy-Bilt Arctic Storm 30XP Two-Stage Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
What is a Two-Stage Snow Blower?
Two-stage snow blowers are large gas-powered machines that remove a wide path of snow in one pass and function very well on steep grades. They're typically self-propelled to get through deep snow and over obstacles.
Electric two-stage machines exist but they can be tough to find. Because these large snow blowers are meant to clear larger areas, gas blowers typically make more sense for their size but electric power is making progress.
"Two stages" means that the snow is cleared through a two-stage process. First, there is a rotating auger in the intake hopper that picks up the snow. Once the snow is taken in, a fast-spinning impeller throws it through an output chute at least 20 feet away.
There are three-stage snow blowers out there that can expel snow and ice up to 50 feet away. These are typically commercial-grade machines meant for clearing many, many miles of hardscapes.
What’s the Difference Between a Snow Thrower and a Snow Blower?
Simply put: power and size. Snow throwers are smaller and lighter than two-stage snow blowers. They make sense in places where a larger snow blower may not fit like decks and porches. Snow throwers are typically powered by electricity ("electric snow shovels") and meant for light snowfall.
That said, they can break up compacted snow and ice but it may take a little longer than a larger machine. Snow throwers don’t require the maintenance of a gas-powered machine. They're also incredibly easy to use: just plug it in and go.
Snow throwers are much less powerful than two-stage snow blowers. They feature just one high-speed auger that takes snow off the ground and throws it up and out through a discharge chute. If you only need to remove snow up to six inches on a driveway that measures around 1,000 square feet, snow throwers may be a good product for you to look at.
Is a Two-Stage Snow Blower Worth It?
Absolutely depending on your budget and how much winter weather exists in your area each year. If you typically get more than a foot of snow annually, the benefits that a snow blower provides are significant.
Terrain also should be considered when looking at a snow blower. If you have long, wide, or sloped hardscapes, a two-stage machine is going to be totally worth it. Also, if you have gravel driveways, the auger in a two-stage machine doesn't touch the ground so you'll avoid damage there.
Also consider that two-stage snow blowers have premium features such as electric start, large pneumatic tires, self-propulsion, and power steering. Controls are convenient with an output chute crank handle located near the user along with comfortable handlebars.
Larger machines have some drawbacks such as maintenance, noise, and (especially) price. Two-stage blowers are expensive, there's no doubt about that, but there are some definite bargains to be had online.
See Also:
