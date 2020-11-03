15 Best Two-Stage Snow Blowers: The Ultimate List

Winter is a time of beauty and wonder…but it comes with cold weather and, yes, snow. You could spend your time using a good old-fashioned snow shovel to clear the walks and driveway. But why would you do that when you could clear huge swaths of space in a fraction of the time with a two-stage snow blower?

Depending on where you live and how much snow you typically get in your neck of the woods, a large two-stage snow blower could be a real timesaver as well as give your back and shoulders a rest. Large snow removal equipment comes in extremely handy with deep snow and if you have any sloping terrain that needs to be cleared.

Smaller electric snow shovels are excellent tools for porches and smaller sidewalks but if you’re looking at a real snowpocalypse to deal with, a two-stage snow blower is what you’re going to have on hand. Get through winter with style with one of the best two-stage snow blowers on our list below.