11 Best Electric Snow Shovels: Compare & Save

Do you feel that? There’s a chill in the air. Before you know it, it will be time to store the leaf blowers and shredders in the shed and get out the snow shovel. Winter is coming.
If your back starts to ache when simply thinking about an ordinary snow shovel, consider a single-stage electric snow shovel. Also known as a snow thrower or power shovel, electric snow shovels are highly convenient to clear snow from patios, decks, porches, and, yes, driveways.
These winter power tools are lightweight, easy to use, and don’t come with the maintenance issues of gas-powered equipment. With a little preparation, an electric snow shovel can get you through a hard winter with effective ease. Take a look at our list of the best snow throwers below.
1. Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- 80 Volt power with up to 45 minutes of runtime
- Quiet, maintenance-free, brushless motor technology
- 30-minute battery charge time
- Batteries need to be stored at room temperature
- Debris can get caught in auger and make it stick
- Fresh snow clears easier than wet slush and ice
Greenworks makes some pretty incredible cordless electric yard tools and this 80V snow thrower is pretty incredible, too. It features a wide 20-inch hopper with a durable plastic auger that ejects snow through a chute that can rotate 180 degrees for maximum flexibility. The motor is a high-efficiency brushless variety that maxes out every last bit of power from the included 80V 2.0Ah battery.
Runtime is a reasonable 45 minutes and charging up the 2.0Ah battery takes just 30 minutes. That said, consider picking up a larger-sized 4.0Ah battery as a spare, just in case. This snow thrower has the ability to clear a depth of up to 10 inches at one time to quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, and patio.
Larger 6-inch plastic wheels are good enough to push the snow thrower through some nasty conditions but keep in mind that there is no self-propulsion feature on this machine. You may need to clear a small area to get started then you’ll be good to go. The LED headlights near the control panel are a nice touch.
Find more Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
2. Greenworks Pro 12-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Shovel
Pros:
Cons:
- 20-foot throw distance
- Can handle a six-inch snow depth with no issues
- Can get to areas that larger snow blowers can't
- Be careful of getting too aggressive with the plastic auger
- At 15 pounds, the shovel is heavier than it looks
- Batteries need to be stored at room temperature
The Greenworks Pro 12-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Shovel brings an important word to mind: simplicity. Simple to assemble and simple to operate, this snow thrower works more or less like a string trimmer with a control trigger and handle at top and a loop handle lower down the drive pole. The shovel end features a rotating auger that, when pushed into a snow-covered surface, will throw the snow straight ahead up to 20 feet.
The included 80V 2.0Ah battery has a decent runtime of up to 45 minutes and is more than powerful enough to push more of the wet, sloppy snow when needed. This snow thrower only throws snow straight (simple) and there is no way to control how far it’s thrown but so what? This little tool really does the job it was designed for: clear snow quickly and with a lot less effort than a manual shovel.
Find more Greenworks Pro 12-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Shovel information and reviews here.
3. EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Snow Blower
Pros:
Cons:
- Combines electric power of two 56V batteries
- Push button start
- Clears a 10-car driveway with eight inches of snow
- Scraper bar catches on bumps and cracks
- Works much better when taking up just a ten-inch width, not 21 inches
- Not self-propelled
The EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Snow Blower includes two 56V 5.0Ah batteries and a rapid charger. Together, the two batteries provide enough power to rival a small, gas-powered snow throwing machine. The brushless motor is highly efficient and allows enough power and runtime to clear a ten-car driveway covered with eight inches of snow.
The auger features a variable speed option so you can control how far your snow gets thrown. By the way, you can throw the snow as far as 35 feet under optimal conditions. The 21-inch wide intake chute is wider than most electric snow shovels to get through your snow plowing job quickly and conveniently.
On-board chute adjustment and steel construction simply add to the list of this snow thrower’s amenities. Depending on your area’s typical weather conditions, this may be a good replacement for your old gas-powered machine. Keep in mind that wet, sticky snow may give you some trouble as will deep, icy leftovers from the city snowplow. That said, EGO has produced a really great cordless snow machine here.
Find more EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Snow Blower information and reviews here.
4. Earthwise 18-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- 40 Volt Brushless Motor
- 4.0Ah battery and charger included
- Moves 500 pounds of snow per minute
- Wheels are somewhat small
- Included battery isn't compatible with other Earthwise products
- Battery charge time is roughly 2.5 hours
This snow thrower is a real powerhouse. The Earthwise 18-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Thrower features an 18-inch clearing width and 12-inch clearing depth to really clear your hardscapes quickly. Once the spinning auger catches the snow, it will throw it clear out of your way up to 30 feet. Use on your walkway, sidewalk, patio, yard, driveway, and more.
This is one of the few snow throwers that provides built-in LED lights to illuminate your working area. Winter means dark and who wants to get this snow removal done in the dark? Moving snow in the early morning or late afternoon and evening is now nice and bright, which will hopefully cheer you up.
The chute rotates a full 180-degrees and can be adjusted by hand on the fly without any sort of special tool. A 40V 4.0Ah battery and charger are included to power the brushless motor for up to 45 minutes depending on what type and how much snow you’re throwing. Earthwise isn’t the most recognizable producer of electric tools out there but you should definitely take a look at this snow thrower.
Find more Earthwise 18-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
5. Snow Joe 18-Inch 24V X2 Cordless Snow Blower Kit
Pros:
Cons:
- Removes 14 tons of snow per charge
- 4-blade rubber-tipped steel auger
- Two LED headlights
- Batteries may drain quickly and takes a long time to recharge
- Tougher to use with more than five inches of snow
- No self-propulsion feature
Snow Joe’s line of iON+ 24V lithium-ion battery-powered snow blowers is a good choice for folks looking for powerful results at a decent price. The Snow Joe 18-Inch 24V X2 Cordless Snow Blower Kit provides two 24V 4.0Ah batteries that work together to provide 48V of combined power. Equipped with a heavy-duty, rubber-tipped, steel blade auger, this snow thrower is able to clear a path of snow 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep.
Snow Joe claims that an operator can clear 14 tons of snow per charge, up to 700 pounds per minute. That’s cutting through the white stuff at a pretty brisk clip but your mileage may vary. Two LED headlights provide some welcome illumination for when you’re all alone, out in the cold, working hard to clear that snow. Nice.
The output chute rotates a full 180 degrees with the crank near the control panel. Once the safety switch is depressed, simply push the snow thrower into what needs clearing and throw it up to 20 feet away. A 40-minute runtime is nice but keep in mind that the recharge on Snow Joe batteries is somewhat lengthy, up to a couple of hours. If you’re looking for a way to keep your new toy looking fresh, consider this protective cover with drawstring closure.
Find more Snow Joe 18-Inch 24V X2 Cordless Snow Blower Kit information and reviews here.
6. Snow Joe 13-Inch 40V Cordless Brushless Snow Shovel Kit
Pros:
Cons:
- Perfect for quick snow removal off decks and patios
- Two-blade paddle auger throws up to 25 feet
- Includes 40V 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Battery shield may open during use
- Be careful with the high throw arc when the wind whips up
- Handle can shift with heavy use
Snow Joe 13-Inch 40V Cordless Brushless Snow Shovel provides some quick, easy, and cordless snow pickups on all of the smaller areas you need to take care of: decks, steps, patios, and sidewalks. Operation couldn’t be easier: simply plug the battery in the tool and get out there to throw some snow.
The rechargeable 40V 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery delivers up to 52 minutes of quiet runtime with no fumes, pull cords, gas spills, tune-ups, or tangled extension cords. This snow thrower features a brushless motor which increases battery efficiency and can power through 300 pounds of snow per minute.
Less noise and tool vibration will extend the life of the motor and provide maximum durability performance. The Snow Joe starts instantly with the push of a button while the support handle will not only save your back but also make the operator comfortable. This thing is easy to swing around to the deck or front steps to clear out snow fast. Lightweight and maneuverable, the snow thrower can even be thrown into the back of your car to go handle someone else’s walk.
Find more Snow Joe 13-Inch 40V Cordless Brushless Snow Shovel information and reviews here.
7. Earthwise 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Shovel
Pros:
Cons:
- 180-degree rotating chute with on-board adjustment handle
- Clears snow up to 16 inches wide and 8 inches deep
- 32-foot throw distance
- Tough to keep the unit standing up on its wheels when unattended
- Plastic scraper bar not designed to rub against hardscapes
- No cruise control feature for blower engagement
If you’re looking at the Earthwise 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Shovel to clear various accessways to doorways and snow-covered decks and patios, then you’re in luck. This snow thrower is a good one for clearing smaller areas and even some driveways. While it won’t clear a full eight inches of wet, heavy snow all at once, the machine is versatile enough to cut away at it easily.
The rear wheels are a nice feature as they provide some balance to the tool that may otherwise cause fatigue. Directional fins and the dual blade auger come in handy to shoot the snow where you want it, up to 32 feet away. The included 40V 4.0Ah battery will last for approximately 30 minutes of use (and maybe more) to clear what you need.
While the construction, like any electric tool, is mostly plastic, it’s well designed and built and should last many years with proper care. This Earthwise electric snow shovel is a nice solution to clearing away smaller hardscapes.
Find more Earthwise 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Shovel information and reviews here.
8. Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable 180-degree directional chute
- 20 foot throw distance
- Larger seven-inch wheels
- Be careful of that extension cord wrapping up in the auger
- Anything more than four inches of snow will give you trouble
- Construction feels a bit cheap
Cordless tools are nice and Greenworks makes some great ones but sometimes it’s good to not worry about the battery running out. This Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower will keep going as long as you’re up for it. The snow thrower features a 20-inch cutting width and can handle up to ten inches of snow at one time but keep in mind that light, fluffy snow is a lot easier to move.
The output chute can turn a full 180 degrees on the fly to direct that snow up to 20 feet away. Easy push-button start and quiet operation make the Greenworks fun to use. The handle folds over so that storage space is kept to a minimum as well.
Dual LED lights are nice to light up your way as you’re cutting through the cold gloom. The seven-inch wheels provide adequate mobility and stability however because there is no self-propulsion on the machine, smaller passes with the snow thrower may be a better idea than taking it all at once.
Find more Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
9. Tacklife 20-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- Moves up to 800 pounds of snow per minute
- Steel auger with rubber blades
- Instant push-button start
- Overall construction is a bit light
- Electric cord brace is made of plastic and prone to breakage
- Not meant for heavy, wet snow
Tacklife offers up power tools that feature good value for an affordable price. Their 20-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Thrower provides reasonable snow clearing power as long as expectations are tempered. The handle folds over onto the main unit for compact storage. When you’re ready to plow through the white stuff, unfold, push the power button and get to it.
This snow thrower offers a 20-inch clearing width and a 10-inch clearing depth with a rubber-tipped, four-bladed, steel auger. It has the capability of moving 800 pounds of snow per minute. It works very well with light fluffy snow of up to six to eight inches. Wet, heavy stuff may take a bit longer.
The Tacklife snow thrower is ridiculously easy to assemble, not that heavy, and much quieter to use than a gas-powered machine. Unlike larger snow blowers, using this electric snow shovel is more like using a shovel: push forward a bit, back off, then push a little further to clear snow. Without the gasoline, maintenance, and pollution of a gas-powered blower, the Tacklife is a nice solution to clearing the driveway however using it may take some getting used to.
Find more Tacklife 20-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
10. Snow Joe 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- Cuts through a swath of snow 18 inches wide and 10 inches deep
- 15 Amp electric motor
- Scraper bar clears to the ground without damaging hardscape
- Cord management can be a challenge
- Be aware that you'll need a 20A circuit for this to work
- Pitch adjustment for output chute can be cumbersome and slow to use
This corded version of the Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower is highly rated and a number one bestseller on Amazon. Ideal for clearing snow off mid to large-sized driveways and walks, it is virtually maintenance-free. Effortless to start and take care of, this snow thrower features a 15 Amp motor and can move up to 720 pounds of snow per minute.
The steel auger features four steel blades that cut through a path 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep with each pass. The halogen work light is nice to have to light up what you’re doing in the dark of winter. The easy-glide wheels help make the Snow Joe simple to maneuver. This electric snow shovel features a scraper blade that can clear right to the ground without damaging your concrete as well.
Equipped with a 180-degree adjustable throw chute, this little machine will throw snow up to 25 feet away in whichever direction you want it. The Snow Joe comes with an on-board clean-out tool in case you get too excited and jam your machine up with snow. If you’re looking for the performance of a gas-powered blower with none of the hassle, this Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower might be it. Just remember not to eat up your extension cord with the auger.
Find more Snow Joe 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
11. Goplus 12-Inch Electric Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- Made of high-quality ABS so that it's lightweight and durable
- Easy to assemble and store
- Height and angle can be adjusted
- Not meant for driveway clearing
- No adjustment for throw distance
- No directional fins
Need to remove snow in a hurry? The Goplus 12-Inch Electric Snow Thrower is small enough to store in a closet and lightweight to go pretty much anywhere. Simply plug the waterproof plug into a nearby electrical socket. Press the double safety switch on the handle and go.
The ergonomic handle may be adjusted for height and angle so that it fits your preferred working condition. The auger turns at a brisk 4,800 RPM to make a wide and deep cutting path. It is capable of throwing snow up to 20 feet as well.
Use the Goplus Electric Snow Thrower over decks, steps, walkways, sidewalks, and other residential areas. The power cord can be stored on the hook at the handle to prevent entanglement (important). Yes, it’s made of mostly plastic but it’s high-quality ABS so it’s durable to last a number of seasons.
Find more Goplus 12-Inch Electric Snow Thrower information and reviews here.
What is an Electric Snow Shovel?
If you’re tired of shoveling snow by hand but are resistant to investing in a large, two-stage snow blower, an electric snow shovel might be a good option for you. Electric snow shovels are also known as snow throwers, power shovels, or electric shovels.
Electric snow shovels are advantageous for a number of reasons. First off, they don’t require the maintenance of a gas-powered machine. Simply plug it in or insert a charged battery pack and you’re good to go. Snow throwers can save your back and shoulders from the weight of lifting heavy snow.
Power shovels are typically single-stage snow blowers meaning that they feature a single high-speed auger that takes snow off the ground and throws it up and out through a discharge chute. For snow depth up to six inches on a driveway with approximately 1,000 square feet, electric snow shovels are an excellent solution.
What’s the Difference Between a Snow Thrower and a Snow Blower?
Power and size are the principal differences between snow throwers and snow blowers. Snow throwers or electric snow shovels are smaller, lightweight, and can be used in places where a larger snow blower may not fit like decks, porches, and patios. But don’t think snow throwers are only for light snowfall on small areas; they can break up compacted snow created by your local snowplow as long as you get after it before everything freezes.
Snow blowers are large gas-powered machines that remove a wider path of snow in one pass and work well on steep grades. A traditional snow blower has a self-propelled feature and works in two stages: a rotating auger to pick up the snow and an impeller to throw the snow far away. Three-stage machines now exist that can munch through packed snow and ice then expel it up to 50 feet away.
Are Electric Snow Shovels Any Good?
In a word: yes. In a few words: very much so. It all depends on your respective experience and the typical winter weather in your area. Light to medium snowfall is really where an electric snow shovel does well. Heavier snow can be moved with a snow thrower but you have to keep up with it. Once there is more than a foot of snow on the ground, it will be tougher to get through.
Annual maintenance is where an electric snow shovel beats out the competition. No gas, fumes, noise, or annual oil changes to deal with is a real plus. Make sure that you have a heavy-duty exterior extension cord on hand and keep in mind that you’ll have to plan your snow removal pattern. Wrapping an extension cord around the auger or severing it in half makes for a really bad day.
Cordless snow shovels are now available and are getting better every year to compete with the larger gas-powered models. Consider battery size and power as well. Depending on the size of the area you need to be cleared, it will be paramount to get as large of a battery as possible.
What Other Features Should I Consider?
Single-stage snow removal machines like electric snow shovels are designed to be simple but there are models available that feature some creature comforts:
Headlights. For those of us who live in the northern areas of the country, we understand that with cold weather and snow, comes less daylight. That means it’s typically dark when the snow removal needs to be done. Headlights to light up where you’re going are a nice feature.
Airless Tires. I’m on the fence when it comes to pneumatic tires versus airless tires however I can see the benefit of “never-flat” plastic wheels. They don’t need refilling, they don’t need repairing, and it doesn’t matter if one tire has less pressure than the other. The plastic they’re made of is made of a material designed to shake off the snow while still providing enough traction to get over those snow piles.
Chute Direction. The ability to change where your output chute is pointing is valuable, especially when changing the machine position or if the wind changes on you. Typically the mechanism is a simple crank with which you’ll have to stop the machine, turn the crank, then keep going.
Larger snow blowers or more expensive snow throwers may have remote operation at the control panel. Some may even have a neat joystick that enables the operator to change the chute direction on the fly.
Discharge Chute Material. If the chute on the snow thrower you’re looking at is made of plastic, then you’re in luck: plastic discharge chutes work better and last longer than their steel cousins. Snow can be ejected easier through a plastic chute since the snow won’t stick or jam as much as with a steel chute.
Plastic is slightly flexible so it’s less likely to be damaged in cold weather. Steel is more durable than plastic but it is prone to chipping and damage which may lead to rust and decay.
