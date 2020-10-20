11 Best Electric Snow Shovels: Compare & Save

These winter power tools are lightweight, easy to use, and don’t come with the maintenance issues of gas-powered equipment. With a little preparation, an electric snow shovel can get you through a hard winter with effective ease. Take a look at our list of the best snow throwers below.

If your back starts to ache when simply thinking about an ordinary snow shovel, consider a single-stage electric snow shovel. Also known as a snow thrower or power shovel, electric snow shovels are highly convenient to clear snow from patios, decks, porches, and, yes, driveways.

Do you feel that? There’s a chill in the air. Before you know it, it will be time to store the leaf blowers and shredders in the shed and get out the snow shovel. Winter is coming.

What is an Electric Snow Shovel?

If you’re tired of shoveling snow by hand but are resistant to investing in a large, two-stage snow blower, an electric snow shovel might be a good option for you. Electric snow shovels are also known as snow throwers, power shovels, or electric shovels.

Electric snow shovels are advantageous for a number of reasons. First off, they don’t require the maintenance of a gas-powered machine. Simply plug it in or insert a charged battery pack and you’re good to go. Snow throwers can save your back and shoulders from the weight of lifting heavy snow.

Power shovels are typically single-stage snow blowers meaning that they feature a single high-speed auger that takes snow off the ground and throws it up and out through a discharge chute. For snow depth up to six inches on a driveway with approximately 1,000 square feet, electric snow shovels are an excellent solution.

What’s the Difference Between a Snow Thrower and a Snow Blower?

Power and size are the principal differences between snow throwers and snow blowers. Snow throwers or electric snow shovels are smaller, lightweight, and can be used in places where a larger snow blower may not fit like decks, porches, and patios. But don’t think snow throwers are only for light snowfall on small areas; they can break up compacted snow created by your local snowplow as long as you get after it before everything freezes.

Snow blowers are large gas-powered machines that remove a wider path of snow in one pass and work well on steep grades. A traditional snow blower has a self-propelled feature and works in two stages: a rotating auger to pick up the snow and an impeller to throw the snow far away. Three-stage machines now exist that can munch through packed snow and ice then expel it up to 50 feet away.

Are Electric Snow Shovels Any Good?

In a word: yes. In a few words: very much so. It all depends on your respective experience and the typical winter weather in your area. Light to medium snowfall is really where an electric snow shovel does well. Heavier snow can be moved with a snow thrower but you have to keep up with it. Once there is more than a foot of snow on the ground, it will be tougher to get through.

Annual maintenance is where an electric snow shovel beats out the competition. No gas, fumes, noise, or annual oil changes to deal with is a real plus. Make sure that you have a heavy-duty exterior extension cord on hand and keep in mind that you’ll have to plan your snow removal pattern. Wrapping an extension cord around the auger or severing it in half makes for a really bad day.

Cordless snow shovels are now available and are getting better every year to compete with the larger gas-powered models. Consider battery size and power as well. Depending on the size of the area you need to be cleared, it will be paramount to get as large of a battery as possible.

What Other Features Should I Consider?

Single-stage snow removal machines like electric snow shovels are designed to be simple but there are models available that feature some creature comforts:

Headlights. For those of us who live in the northern areas of the country, we understand that with cold weather and snow, comes less daylight. That means it’s typically dark when the snow removal needs to be done. Headlights to light up where you’re going are a nice feature.

Airless Tires. I’m on the fence when it comes to pneumatic tires versus airless tires however I can see the benefit of “never-flat” plastic wheels. They don’t need refilling, they don’t need repairing, and it doesn’t matter if one tire has less pressure than the other. The plastic they’re made of is made of a material designed to shake off the snow while still providing enough traction to get over those snow piles.

Chute Direction. The ability to change where your output chute is pointing is valuable, especially when changing the machine position or if the wind changes on you. Typically the mechanism is a simple crank with which you’ll have to stop the machine, turn the crank, then keep going.

Larger snow blowers or more expensive snow throwers may have remote operation at the control panel. Some may even have a neat joystick that enables the operator to change the chute direction on the fly.

Discharge Chute Material. If the chute on the snow thrower you’re looking at is made of plastic, then you’re in luck: plastic discharge chutes work better and last longer than their steel cousins. Snow can be ejected easier through a plastic chute since the snow won’t stick or jam as much as with a steel chute.

Plastic is slightly flexible so it’s less likely to be damaged in cold weather. Steel is more durable than plastic but it is prone to chipping and damage which may lead to rust and decay.

