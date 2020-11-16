29 Best UV Air Purifiers to Kill Viruses (Updated!)

Breathing stale indoor air never feels very healthy, but during allergy, virus, and the upcoming flu seasons, the issue might present an even greater health concern. One solid solution is to find an air purifier to cleanse your space of dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair as well as stinky and stale odors from cooking, smoke, and maybe even Fido.
But when you’re concerned about the most serious pollutants like coronavirus, mold, or other airborne bacteria, you’ll want to opt instead for a UV air purifier as a more effective solution. These air purifiers use powerful UV-C lights to disrupt and destroy DNA in bacteria, rendering them unable to reproduce and therefore they die out. UV water purifiers use the same light technology to destroy waterborne pathogens.
While there still aren’t as many UV air purifiers on the market as there are traditional models, we’ve found a variety of popular options from budget-friendly to a bit more spendy, that are super-efficient, and will help keep you breathing easier in rooms from small to large. Some are even rechargeable and can be easily moved from room to room.
At the end of our article, we’ll also discuss other germ-fighting technologies used in home air purifiers so you’ll know all the options to keep the air in your home virus free.
When you’re looking to clean and sanitize more of the surfaces around your home, office, or in your car and RV, UV lamps are easy to use when you plan to be out of the space for a few hours and UV sanitizers are extremely effective options for smaller sanitizing jobs.
-
1. TruSens Medium Room UV Air PurifierPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four levels of air purification with an air quality sensor pod
- UV-C light kills germs including colds and flu viruses
- Dual airflow makes for more efficient dispersment of clean air
- Filters up to 375 square feet
- Simple touch controls and five fan speeds
- Could filter odors more efficiently
- Noisier than some
- Has a HEPA versus True HEPA filter
As people age, we become a lot more prone to developing allergies or being at risk of catching the viruses that are going around. If you’re looking for a purifier that will keep you breathing easy, this sleek looking UV air purifier for medium rooms is a winning idea. The TruSens HEPA air purifier is an affordable option, plus it has lots of features you’ll want, including four fan speeds, auto-timer, a UV mode, and filter replacement indicators.
This purifier features 360 degree air purification, while an axial-centrifugal fan delivers optimal suction for better results. With four levels of purification, it catches dust and pet dander. It uses a washable pre-filter and carbon filter to capture pet hair and dust, a HEPA filter, and UV light sterilization to purify the air. This unit captures common pollutants as well as viruses to keep their home safe. An air quality sensor pod communicates with the purifier to signal when it needs to ramp up.
At just 22 inches tall, the TruSens covers up to 375 square feet. An integrated handle makes it so easy to pick up and move into a convenient spot. PureDirect proprietary technology splits clean air into two air streams, delivering purified air more comfortably and efficiently throughout any room. That bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient.
If you like the thought of UV air purifiers as a gift option, there are many choices available at every price point.
Find more TruSens Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
2. Oransi Finn HEPA UV Air PurifierPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek design and small profile makes it easy to move from room to room
- Comes with a 24 month HEPA filter and two extra pre-filters
- Smart air quality monitor
- 10 year warranty
- Filter sensor can be finicky
- UV light can create and odd odor
- Exterior construction not as durable as some others
Dust, dander, odors, and allergens don’t stand a chance against the ORANSI Finn air purifier. The stylish design and relatively small footprint belies its cleaning power as it offers filtration of up to 400 square feet. The pre-filter, HEPA filter, and UV-C lamp do the trick and what’s even better is that this air purifier comes with two extra pre-filters free of charge.
With three fan speeds and an easy to use control panel with LCD readout on top, you can adjust whenever you feel you need to, and it’s quite lightweight, so it’s easy to move from room to room. The HEPA filter has a 24 month life as well, so you’ll be trouble and replacement free for a couple of years of use. We also think this UV air purifier has one of the longest warranties we’ve seen at ten years. Wow.
Find more Oransi Max HEPA UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
3. HoMedics Total Clean Tower 5-in-1 UV-C Air PurifierPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for larger rooms and spaces up to 245 square feet
- Five in one filtration including germicidal UV-C light
- Four fan speeds with four different preset times
- Includes a nightlight
- Difficult to find replacement UV-C bulbs
- No information available
- No information available
If you’re looking for a large room UV air purifier, you can always feel good going with a brand you trust for so many other healthy home options. This HoMedics TotalClean UV air purifier is a five-in-one solution that purifies spaces up to 195 square feet. 360-degree HEPA-Type filtration removes up to 99.9% of airborne allergens as small as 2microns. A built-in carbon filter reduces odor and VOC’s and freshens the air. A prefilter captures large particles like dust and pet dander.
UV-C light kills bacteria and viruses. This purifier has four speeds and can be set to run for different durations of 2, 4, 8, or 12 hours at a time. It also features a glowing nightlight, making it the ideal solution for your kids’ rooms. We have not been able to test this device, but want to make certain you have access to every unit while time is of the essence.
Find more HoMedics Total Clean UV-C Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
4. New Comfort 6 Stage UV Air PurifierPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six stage air filtration
- UV-C light kills viruses and bacteria
- Eliminates smells
- Powerful five speed fan draws air through the True-HEPA filter
- Cool clear lucite cover
- Cord is on the short side
- No timer
- Ozone isn't favorable for everyone
When you’re looking for a lot of power in a little package, the New Comfort six-stage UV air purifier delivers up to 3,500 square feet of coverage without overtaking your space. The purifier uses six types of filtration to remove, capture, or eliminate nearly any airborne particles, from viruses and mold to spores, odors, dust, and other allergens.
It features a powerful five-speed fan that virtually pulls air through the True HEPA filter to cleanse even the largest spaces of up to 99.97% of airborne particulates. TiO2 and UV light work in conjunction as the most powerful way to eradicate mold spores, dangerous viruses, and bacteria from your air. UV-C light alters and destroys the DNA in viruses, mold, and other bacteria, per this article from Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News.
This purifier also has an ozone generator which is a fast way to get rid of cooking odors, smoke, and irritating chemicals. The activated charcoal filters naturally remove and absorb odors and other impurities. The digital control is simple to operate and you have to option to use either UV or ozone as you prefer. You’ll also like the cool clear lucite cover that looks uber-modern.
Find more New Comfort 6 Stage UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
5. Ivation 5-in-1 HEPA & UV Air PurifierPros:
Cons:
- Elegant cherry cabinet
- UV-C germ-killing light
- Easy to clean
- Optional ozone generator
- Huge capacity with up to 3,000 square feet of coverage
- Instructions are lacking
- Ozone is a problem for some
- Replacement filters are hard to find
Many air purifiers look like exactly what they are – hence a mostly unattractive exterior that looks out of place in an elegant home. This New Comfort UV air purifier offers an elegant cherry wood cabinet that gives it a more desirable profile in traditional homes, along with the virus and germ-killing properties you’re looking for. With the capacity to provide 3,700 square feet of coverage, this purifier features five-stage filtration to keep your home smelling and truly being fresh air-filled.
It eliminates dust, odors, and other undesirable elements from the air, making it perfect for either home or office use. This purifier features a photocatalytic filter that catches large particles, pet hair, and dander, followed by an activated carbon filter, and then a HEPA filter. As air is drawn through, these cleanse out most of the unwanted particles in the air. The front grill is removable for easy cleaning and filter replacement.
The UV-C germicidal lamp destroys harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses, while the negative ion generator helps to minimize mold, spores, pollen, and other indoor allergens and pollutants. This air purifier is also an ozone generator, but you have the option to use it or not. It also features an easy to adjust digital control panel that lets you customize your air purification treatments to be exactly what you need.
Find more Ivation 5-in-1 HEPA & UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
6. Mooka Large Room Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPros:
Cons:
- Good for large rooms up to 540 square feet
- Five layer True HEPA filtration system
- UV-C sanitizer plus negative ionizer
- Filter replacement indicators
- Affordably priced
- A bit loud on medium and high speeds
- Remote doesn't come with batteries
- Lights are too bright at night
When you’re looking to clean and sanitize the air in a large space up to 540 square feet, the Mooka air purifier and UV sanitizer can make that happen up to 2.5 times per hour. It cleans dust, pollutants, and allergens quickly and effectively using five layers of True HEPA Filters including a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, activated carbon and VOC absorber, formaldehyde adsorption particles, and anti-microbial treatment plus a germ-killing UV-C sanitizer and negative ion generator. Whew!
With a sleep mode, as well as low medium and high speeds, you can control the unit with a convenient remote control. The time functions continuously for 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours and then will automatically shut off. This purifier automatically senses the air quality in a room and adjusts its speed to quickly reduce particulates and odors.
You’ll also appreciate the nightlight feature that will keep you from tripping over the unit in the dark, plus the whisper-quiet operation.
Find more Azeus Large Room Air Purifier with UV-C Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
7. InvisiClean Aura II Air Purifier with UVPrice: $308.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerfully purifies the air in spaces up to 319 square feet
- Energy efficient DC motor is super powerful
- Four fan speeds including turbo
- Optional UV-C light disinfection as well as ozone
- Not as effective at odor elimination as others
- Noisy on higher fan speeds
- No way to tell if UV-C light is working
The InvisiClean Aura II Air Purifier offers four-in-one filtration for medium and large spaces up to 319 square feet. This newer Aura II has improved performance along with a modern new design. This powerful purifier has a gutsy DC motor that is much stronger than the AC motors used in most other air cleaners, so it delivers 170 cubic feet of purified air per minute, yet it uses up 82% less energy than others.
It also has four fans speeds versus three – low, medium, high, and turbo. It also has three timer settings, (2, 4, 8 hours), as well as a sleep mode that turns off all lights while it’s running. A filter change indicator alerts you when it’s time to switch out filters. This purifier clears the air of dust, dirt, pollen, allergens, and germs and viruses with a True HEPA filter and activated carbon prefilter along with an optional ionizer and disinfecting UV-C light.
Find more InvisiClean Aura II Air Purifier with UV information and reviews here.
-
8. Envion Therapure UV Air PurifierPros:
Cons:
- UV air purification kills germs and viruses
- Purifies up to 300 square feet three times an hour
- Sleek tower design
- On board clean filter is washable
- Loud at higher fan speeds
- Filter is hard to remove
- Blue lights are bothersome at night
If you’ve been searching for a germ and virus killing air purifier for a medium to a large room, the Envion Therapure tower can sanitize the air in spaces up to 300 square feet three times every hour. This UV air purifier removes dust, allergens, and odors and well as germs and viruses thanks to a powerful UV-C light filter.
It ionizes the air to more efficiently trap particles. Utilizing its uniquely engineered hemispheric HEPA- type technology, the TPP630 effectively reduces allergens, pollution, smoke, and odors, and it removes harmful VOC’s which are found in paint and carpet fumes. The highlight of this air purifier in our opinion is the fact that it has a washable filter which eliminates the expense of buying new ones so frequently.
Find more Envion by Boneco UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
9. InvisiClean Claro UV Air PurifierPrice: $269.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses up to 85% less power than other purifiers
- Four stage filtration for large spaces up to 375 square feet
- UV-C light kills 99.9% of germs and viruses
- Easy to operate control panel
- Doesn't remove dust as well as some
- Quite noisy on turbo setting
- Some customer service issues reported
The 4-in-1 UV air purifier from InvisiClean uses a True HEPA air filter to capture 99.97% of particles including dust, pollen, allergens, mold spores and more. An activated charcoal pre-filter captures large particles like pet dander as well as eliminating odors from cooking, smoke and air pollution. A powerful UV-C light kills germs and bacteria while an ionizer function freshens the air.
It has a powerful low EMF radiation DC motor with four speeds delivers more than DOUBLE the air output using up to 85% less electricity than other air purifiers – an asset if you’re energy conscious. A real-time air quality sensor measures and detects changes in air quality. In auto mode, the fan speed will auto adjust to clear the air quickly and automatically. Displays real-time PM 2.5 levels, temperature, and humidity.
This air purifier is for large spaces up to 375 square feet. It features a large, easy to use control panel on top which you’ll appreciate.
Find more InvisiClean Claro Air Purifier with UV information and reviews here.
-
10. TOSOT H13 True HEPA Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPros:
Cons:
- H13 True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns
- Air qualtiy sensor adjust fan speed to optimum level for clearing the air
- Offers up to 450 square feet of filtration
- Three fan speeds plus a sleep mode
- More expensive than some
- Turbo fan speed is loud
- Night light can be too bright for some
If you’re looking for a UV air purifier that can clear up to 450 square feet at a time, the TOSOT Air Purifier is an ideal option that features an H13 True HEPA filter as well as germicidal UV-C light filtration. The H13 True HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles 0.1 microns or larger, which means particles about 1000 times smaller than an average human hair.
An optional UV-C light eliminates airborne bacteria, viruses, mold, and other worrisome things as they pass through the air purifier. With an air quality sensor, this purifier will automatically adjust the fan speed to the optimum level to clear your home’s air, and once improved with slow down to a quieter fan speed.
This purifier offers three fan speeds (up to turbo) as well as a sleep mode. It also has a filter replacement indicator that lights up when it’s time to make a change. You can actually order the TOSOT purifier with a replacement filter included in this bundle pack.
Find more TOSOT H13 True HEPA Air Purifier with UV-C Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
11. Azeus Large Room UV Air PurifierPrice: $189.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delivers up to 2,000 hours of operation without filter changes
- Has a UV-C light sanitizer and the option of ozone for serious odors
- 360 degree air intake with full room purification up to 2.5 times per hour
- Replacement filters can be difficult to find
- Loud at higher fan speeds
- UV-C bulb is smaller in size than many others
When you’re looking for a UV air purifier to handle spaces up to 540 square feet, the Azeus UV air purifier is among the few you can find under $200. It can clean and sanitize the room up to 2.5 times per hour of dust, pollutants, and allergens quickly and effectively using five layers of True HEPA Filters including a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, activated carbon and VOC absorber, formaldehyde adsorption particles, and anti-microbial treatment plus a germ-killing UV-C sanitizer and negative ion generator.
This model features a sleep mode, as well as low medium and high speeds, and the convenient remote control allows you to set the unit for your preferred mode. The timer allows for continuous operation at 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours and then will automatically shut off. This purifier has a smart sensor that automatically evaluates the air quality in a room and adjusts the fan speed to quickly reduce particulates and odors. You also have the option of using ozone should odors be severe.
You’ll also appreciate the nightlight feature that allows you to see this unit in the dark, plus the whisper-quiet operation. Similar in many ways to the Mooka air purifier, it offers the same levels of filtration at a slightly more affordable price.
Find more Azeus Large Room Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
12. SilverOnyx True Hepa & UV-C Air PurifierPrice: $144.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True HEPA H13 filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens up to 0.3 microns in size
- UV-C light kills germs, bacteria and viruses
- Filters up to 500 square feet
- Sleep mode keeps it quiet at night
- Noisy at higher fan settings
- More effective on odors than dust
- More expensive than some with similar features
When you’re looking for a compact unit that delivers big results, the SilverOnyx air purifier cleans and sanitizes up to 500 square feet. With four levels of filtration, it traps larger particles like pet dander, filters ultra-fine particles like dust, and neutralizes household odors too. The air purifier’s HEPA H13 Filter is known to filter ultra-fine particles, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. In addition, a built-in ionizer and UV sanitizer help to remove harmful bacteria, mold, and germs.
It offers two speeds and the fan will kick up automatically when it detects dust, allergens, and odors.
Find more SilverOnyx True Hepa & UV-C Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
13. Crane Tower Air Purifier with Germicidal UV LightPrice: $75.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact and quiet
- Three timer settings plus coninuous operation option
- Filters up to 99.97% of airborne particles
- Germicidal UV light as well as a True HEPA filer
- 250 square feet of filtration
- Loud on higher fan speeds
- Operating instructions lack important details
- Will not run without meticulous filter placement
When you’re looking for a compact UV air purifier option that can safely filter spaces up to 250 square feet, the Crane Tower is a logical choice for lots of reasons. With a germicidal UV light to kill germs, and a True HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of airborne particles and germs as small as 0.3 microns, this purifier also knocks out common household odors that can irritate sensitive sinuses.
This purifier has three fan speeds plus an ultra-quiet low noise mode if you opt for continuous operation which is the perfect amount of white noise while you sleep. You can also set the timer for 2, 4, or 8 hour run times. Once the cycle is complete, the purifier automatically shuts off. At just 7.6 by 7.6 inches in diameter and 12.6 inches in height, this compact unit is perfect for smaller spaces like your office and baby’s room.
When unboxing, be sure to remove the plastic covering over the filters prior to operation.
Find more Crane Tower Air Purifier with Germicidal UV Light information and reviews here.
-
14. Germ Guardian Air Purifier with UV-C OptionPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small but filters as well as larger options
- Optional UV-C light function
- Runs for up to eight hours or customizes to your desires
- Filters 338 square feet up to four times per hour
- More pricey than some
- Somewhat noisy at higher fan speeds
- Filter access connections aren't always the best
If you’ve been hunting for a germ-killing air purifier for a mid-size room up to 338 square feet, this model from Germ Guardian is an ideal option. It offers all the features you’d expect from Germ Guardian including a True HEPA air filter that reduces up to 99.97 percent of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air in your home or office.
This powerful purifier also offers the option of UV-C light to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and it works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds as well. An activated charcoal filter reduces odors from pets, smoking, cooking, and more while trapping allergens, pet hair, and dander to keep your home’s air seriously clean and safe.
With three fan speeds, it’s a compact size that doesn’t take over a room. At just 22 inches tall, it can clean the air up to four times per hour, and you have the option of shutting off the UV-C light if you want to ensure its long life for cold and flu season.
Find more Germ Guardian Air Purifier with UV-C Option information and reviews here.
-
15. Eureka Instant Clear NEA120 UV Air PurifierPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact tower features three in one filtration
- UV-C light function is optional
- Energy efficient and quiet
- Blue light indicator when filters need to be replaced
- Not as visible filtering of dust and pet hair
- Noisy on higher fan speeds
- Replacement filters are expensive
If you’re looking for a compact air purifier to handle up to 222 square feet, this UV air purifier from Eureka is an ideal option. It offers three-in-one filtration as well as germ-killing UV-C light with TiO2 to stop viruses in their tracks. An intuitive control panel allows you to choose whether or not you want to use the UV-C cycle, as well as set timers, fan speeds, and more.
This 26 inch tower has a flashing blue light indicator to let you know when filter replacements are needed, and speaking of filters, it uses a pre-filter with an activated carbon layer to trap large dust particles and pet dander, and to capture formaldehyde and other VOCs and household fumes, a True HEPA filter to remove 99.97% of dust particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and the option of UV-C light to kill airborne bacteria and viruses.
With three fan speeds, you can control noise volume as well. The sleep mode is whisper quiet and you’ll appreciate that this air purifier is Energy Star rated.
Find more Eureka Instant Clear NEA120 UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
16. Germ Guardian Smart True HEPA UV Air PurifierPros:
Cons:
- Five fan speeds plus ultra-quiet mode
- Filters air up to four times per hour
- Covers up to 168 square feet
- UV-C light kills viruses and harmful bacteria
- Smart controls powered by Alexa or Google Assistant
- Still kind of noisy
- Lighted control panel cannot be turned off at night
- Not superb at odor removal
If you’re looking for a UV air purifier for a mid-size space, there’s one company that’s been leading the way in this technology, and that’s Germ Guardian. This smart UV air purifier is big enough to filter air in 167 square feet up to four times per hour. This purifier relies on a multi-faceted filtration system that removes up to 99.97% of airborne particulates and kills harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses.
The pre-filter traps dust, pet dander, and large particles, while the True HEPA filter reduces up to 99.97 percent of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns. The UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds.
You can monitor and control your GermGuardian air purifier anywhere from the Guardian Technologies App that notifies you and sends important alerts about air quality and more. This smart purifier is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Find more Germ Guardian True HEPA UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
17. Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 UV Air PurifierPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive slim profile makes it easy to put in any room
- Four stage filtration removes odors, dust and pet dander
- UV-C light kills germs
- Convenient control panel on top
- Loud at higher fan speeds
- Control panel lights are too bright at night
- Controls are not as intuitive as some
When you’re looking to tackle smoke, smells and bacteria including viruses, the PureZone Elite 4-in1 air purifier is an ideal choice. PureZone Elite traps and destroys 99.97% of particles as small as 0.03 microns. This premium 4 stage filter safely cleans and sanitizes the air with an activated carbon pre-filter and True HEPA filter, UV-C light and a photocatalyst filter, as well as an ionizer option.
It also gets rid of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other household odors. With an easy to use top control panel, it features three fan speeds as well as a timer. The tall, slim profile makes it a good fit in any space where you’re looking for added peace of mind.
Find more Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
18. Beurer 3-in-1 UV-C Air PurifierPrice: $114.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three fan speeds plus a timer
- Offers UV-C light purification option
- 1-8 hour timer
- Filters up to 236 square feet
- No additional information available
- No additional information available
- No additional information available
In addition to three-layer filtration that removes 99.5% of impurities in your home, this unit also offers UV-C purification and ionization. This is ideal for killing mold spores, harmful bacteria, and viruses. Dust mites and pet dander don’t stand a chance either against the pre-filter, charcoal filter, and EPA filter.
Choose from low, medium or high settings when using the fan buttons on our illuminated panel. The extra fan option allows for air to circulate around the room and keeping the ambiance feeling fresh. It also offers time options so you can run the purifier from 1-8 hours depending on your preferences. We have not had the option to try the UV air purifier, as you’ll see, but it’s more important than ever to leave stock available to the buying public.
Find more Beurer 3-in-1 UV-C Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
19. Germ Guardian True HEPA UV Air PurifierPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable with many features including optional UV-C light
- Filters up to 167 square feet with 99.97% removal of dust, allergens and viruses
- Charcoal filter reduces odors from cooking, pets and smoke
- Three year warranty
- Loud on higher fan settings
- Not as good at smoke removal as some
- Best for only small rooms
Germ Guardian has really led the way in home ready UV air purifiers, and they deliver a solid product at an affordable price. This UV air purifier features a True HEPA filter to remover up to 99.97 percent of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air. The UV-C light kills airborne bacteria and viruses, a key issue for all of us during this scary time.
It removes dust, pet dander, allergens, and more – features that you’ll pay more for in many other models. We think it’s a great buy for the price as it can filter up to 167 square feet and has three fan speed settings. The UV-C light is optional, so when you’re not concerned about viruses, you can switch it off. At 22 inches tall, the narrow profile will easily fit in any room without looking bulky or out of place.
Find more Germ Guardian True HEPA UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
20. Bionaire Germ-Reducing UV Mini Tower Air PurifierPrice: $60.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact tower is ideal for smaller spaces up to 85 square feet
- Permanent filter so no replacements necessary
- UV-C light option to kill germs and viruses
- Easy top control panel
- No remote control option
- Fan is noisy on higher settings
- Good only for very small spaces
If you’ve got a small space that you’re looking to clear out dust, allergens, and viruses, the Bionaire Mini UV Tower Air Purifier is a popular choice. This little tower has a built-in permanent HEPA filter and an optional ionizer should you so choose to use that feature. It also has an optional UV-C light to filter out bacteria and viruses as well as mold.
This compact tower stands just 21 inches tall, and features a convenient top control panel allowing you to set the fan speed and choose whether or not you need to use the ionizer and UV options. It has three fan speeds and is ideal for space of 85 square feet or less, so it’s perfect for small bathrooms, dorm areas, and closets.
Find more Bionaire Germ-Reducing UV Mini Tower Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
21. Germ Guardian Desktop UV-C Air PurifierPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Desktop size makes them convenient for office use
- UV-C light kills viruses and germs
- HEPA and charcoal filters remove particulates and odors
- Affordably priced
- Louder than some
- Only efficient for small spaces
- Direction of airflow is odd
If you’ve been looking for a small and affordable solution for your offices at work or for different rooms in your home, this Germ Guardian desktop UV air purifier is the perfect answer. At just 11 inches tall, these mighty minis feature HEPA filters that capture 99.97 percent of dust and allergens as small as 3 microns like household dust, pet dander, mold spores, and plant pollens.
- A charcoal filter reduces common odors from pets, smoking, and cooking. UVC light technology works with titanium dioxide to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs, and mold spores. Sweet. The price is right, and Germ Guardian is well known for their affordable and efficient units.
Find more Germ Guardian Desktop UV-C Air Purifier (2 Pack) information and reviews here.
-
22. OdorStop HEPA Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter & UV LightPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality long-life filter
- Five fan speeds
- 360 degree air intake
- Four levels of filtration
- Automatically detects and responds to air quality
- Doesn't feel very robust
- UV light is less effective than some
- Noisy on higher fan speeds
If you’re looking for a small model UV air purifier, the desktop size Odor Stop UV purifier offers lots of advantages in addition to a portable size. This state of the art H13 HEPA air purifier captures 99.97% of contaminants is ideal for reducing dust mites, bacteria, mold, pollen, cooking odors, smoke, and other harmful airborne particles. H13 HEPA air purifiers help to reduce the effects of indoor asthma triggers.
A unique 360 degree air inlet provides users with the highest efficiency and the longest filter life possible. It also has a 24-hour timer, sleep mode, auto mode, UV light, plus a filter life and air quality display. In auto mode, the unit automatically adjusts to the conditions present.
The UV-C light adds to the germ-killing power, which is ever more important at the moment. A five-speed fan allows you to adjust airflow at will.
Find more OdorStop H13 HEPA UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
23. VAVA 3-in-1 UV Air PurifierPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable compared to others with this filtration volume
- Very easy to make filter changes
- Sleep mode is quiet and there are no night lights to disturb you
- UV-C light captures and kills airborne germs and bacteria
- Pretty low airflow at lower speeds
- Can be hard to find replacement filters
- Loud on high fan speed
If you’re looking for a compact air purifier to handle up to 274 square feet, this UV air purifier from VAVA is an ideal option. It offers three-in-one filtration as well as germ-killing UV-C light to stop viruses in their tracks. An intuitive control panel allows you to choose whether or not you want to use the UV-C cycle, as well as set timers, fan speeds, and more.
The front of this purifier easily pops open for filter replacements, and speaking of filters, it uses a pre-filter to trap large dust particles and pet dander, an activated carbon layer to capture formaldehyde and other VOCs and household fumes, a True HEPA filter to remove 99.97% of dust particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and the option of UV-C light to kill airborne bacteria and viruses.
The timer allows for two, four, and eight hour cycles, and with three fan speeds, you can control noise volume as well. The sleep mode turns out all the lights on this purifier which is a plus compared to a few others where nightlights are more a disturbance than a benefit.
Find more VAVA 3-in-1 UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
24. OION Technologies Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPrice: $71.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Captures 99.97% of particles up to 0.5 microns
- Three speed whisper quiet fan
- Easy to use control panel
- Impressively compact
- A bit expensive for a smaller unit
- UV-C light sanitizer can smell odd
- Instructions are lacking
When you’re looking for a UV air purifier that offers 4-in-1 filtration in a compact unit, the Oion Technologies UV air purifier offers lots of amenities in a compact tabletop model. It captures over 99.9% of particles as small as 0.5 microns and destroys micro-organisms such as staph, influenza, and rhinovirus. It also captures household allergens, mold, dust, pet dander, smoke, and reduces other obnoxious odors.
A built-in UV-C filter, along with a built-in permanent carbon filter further sterilizes the air and annihilates micro-organisms that can cause illness. With whisper-quiet operation, this air purifier has three fan speeds, a sleep mode, and an easy to use top control panel. What’s really impressive is that at top fan speed this petite purifier can purify smaller rooms efficiently.
Find more OION Technologies Air Purifier with UV-C Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
25. HomeZens Portable Plug in Air PurifierPrice: $45.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plug can rotate to fit your outlet configurations
- Small profile doesn't take counter space
- UV-C light kills germs, viruses, and odors
- Purifies up to 110 square feet
- Not a long term solution
- Poor instructions
- Some customer service issues reported
If you’ve been considering the value of a UV air purifier for your bathrooms or closets, but you simply don’t have the counter space, the HomeZens plug-in UV air purifier might be the ideal option to maximize results while taking up a minimum amount of space. At just 7.5 inches tall, this little purifier can tackle odor and remove 99.9% of germs and viruses in rooms up to 110 square feet.
Because this purifier operates on a low speed, it never distracts with noise. It’s ozone free, and combines a 5,000 hour UV-C light along to do its work. Perfect in a nursery, it will never wake your baby. You’ll love that the plug rotates on the back to match your outlet configuration. And you’ll never need to worry about filter changes with this purifier either.
Find more HomeZens Portable Plug in Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
26. Air Oasis Air Oasis iAdaptAir PurifierPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light kills 99.9% of germs and viruses
- Doctor recommended
- Uses NASA technology
- Uses ozone to eliminate odors
- More expensive than many
- Not as effective on smoke and odors as some
- No option to eliminate the ozone function
Tiny but mighty, the Air Oasis iAdapt Air and surface purifier uses five different air purification technologies and filters spaces up to 300 square feet. This filterless air purifier quietly and effectively reduces up to 99% of allergens, odors, mold, mycotoxins, VOCs, and germs. It uses NASA developed AHPCO technology with germicidal UV-C, and Bi-Polar ionization to breakdown pollutants on a molecular level.
It rids both the air and surfaces of harmful contaminants, especially important at times like this. This air purifier also uses ozone and ionization for odor elimination including smoke, pollution, and cooking odors. iAdaptAir units are scientifically tested and doctor recommended.
Find more Air Oasis 1000G3 Air Purifier with UV & Ozone information and reviews here.
-
27. Germ Guardian UV-C HEPA Filter Air Purifier for KidsPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nightlight projects images onto the ceiling for kids
- True HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particulates
- UV-C light kills germs
- Louder than larger purifiers
- Projector issues reported
- Lights can disrupt sleep
This is the perfect option for a child’s room. This can be a scary time for kids, so while you’re trying to protect them, this Germ Guardian UV-C air purifier adds a whimsical night light to the mix that projects fun images onto the ceiling to keep their little minds occupied with more happy thoughts. This 11 inch air purifier features a True HEPA filter that rids their room of 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air.
The UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds. Get it in two colors, blue or pink, although pink is the only option available right now.
Find more Germ Guardian UV-C HEPA Filter Air Purifier for Kids information and reviews here.
-
28. Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 3-in-1 Air PurifierPros:
Cons:
- Air quality sensor automatically adjusts to remove dust and odors
- UV-C light effectively kills germs, bacteria and viruses
- Filters up to 200 square feet
- Five year warranty
- Somewhat noisy
- Poor instructions for filter changes
- Some customer service issues reported
Get rid of odors, dust, allergens, and even viruses in smaller spaces with the PureZone Elite 3-in-1 Air Purifier. This easy to use unit features a three-stage purification system to eliminate all those airborne annoyances making your home environment more healthy. Stage 1 uses an activated carbon pre-filter to catch dust and large particles. Stage 2 uses a True HEPA filter which can capture up to 99.97 percent of fine particulates as small as 0.3 microns and helps eliminate odors. Stage 3 passes air through a UV-C light which disrupts and kills harmful bacteria including viruses.
This purifier also reduces cooking odors, pet dander, and leaves those who are allergy-prone breathing a whole lot easier. It has three fan speeds and an optional timer that will add longevity to the replaceable carbon pre-filter it comes with. The design is compact and is geared for filtration of up to 200 square feet, making it a great choice for kitchens and bedrooms. The five-year warranty adds to your peace of mind.
Find more Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
29. SereneLife True HEPA Air Purifier with UV LightPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple-layer filtration with the option to add UV-C light purification
- Easy to adjust both airflow and fan speeds
- Compact in size
- Offers up to 430 square feet if filtration
- Very affordable
- Replacement filters can be hard to find
- Not as effective at odor control as some
- Loud at higher fan speeds
The SereneLife three stage air purifier can safely freshen and filter up to 430 square feet, and it comes at a budget price compared to many. This UV air purifier has triple-layer filtration that includes a pre-filter that captures initial dust and allergens, a HEPA filter to catch dust, smoke, pollen, other allergens, an activated carbon filter which absorbs formaldehyde benzene other noxious gasses, plus a fourth option of a UV-C light to kill germs and bacteria.
The front panel features an easy to use control panel that controls operation, including the ability to quickly adjust fan speeds and turn on the UV-C light option. This compact purifier stands just 16 inches tall, fairly small for the performance of many larger purifiers in the group.
Find more SereneLife True HEPA Air Purifier with UV Light information and reviews here.
How Do UV Air Purifiers Work?
In addition to activated charcoal and True HEPA filters, UV air purifiers use powerful UV-C bulbs to kill bacteria, viruses, and other germs. Considering we're all concerned about viruses, especially right now, these are a great option to up the germ-fighting game in your home or office.
When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, these bacteria and viruses can't replicate or perform regular cell functions and so the colony dies off.
That means you can literally breathe a sigh of relief. If you're still finding this concept somewhat complicated, we get it.
For more information, this article from Scientific American makes the complex topic pretty easy to understand.
Should I Use A UV Air Purifier with Ozone?
Several of our featured UV light air purifiers have an Ozonator included. Some allow for optional use and others don't.
While we have mixed feelings about using ozone, it is a seriously effective way to eliminate bad odors, especially if someone has smoked in the house or you've cooked something that just seems to permeate the air for days on end.
While the EPA warns that breathing ozone can actually be harmful to your health, you'd need to breathe in a lot of it. If you want to use the ozone function on your purifier, we'd recommend you run it during the hours you're away from home, allowing a few hours for it to clear before returning.
Are UV Light Air Purifiers More Expensive?
We thought that adding the germ-killing advantage to an air purifier would up the price, but honestly, every purifier we found was in what we'd deem the reasonable price margin.
There were a few that didn't qualify as a UV air purifier, but also had extra germ eliminating filters that make them worth noting. We particularly like the RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier which has a BioGS HEPA filter that actually helps reduce bacterial growth.
They also have an Artisan model that's wall-mounted and looks like a piece of art rather than an air purifier. That is too awesome.
What Are Other Effective Alternatives to UV-C Light?
Medical grade air purifiers often use H13 True HEPA filters which can capture 99.5% of particulates as small as 0.21 microns. Purifiers like this one from Medify are an option if you don't want to utilize UV-C light purifiers. This big purifier can cleanse up to 840 square feet, while this Medify model offers even greater filtration, clearing up to 2,400 square feet. It's ideal for office use.
PECO air purifiers are another option. These use free radicals to break down and destroy pollutants including dust, pollution and viruses. Molekule makes many different air purifiers that use this technology.
RabbitAir uses a BioGS HEPA filter to trap allergens and viruses and offers nearly the same level of effectiveness as UV air purifiers.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.