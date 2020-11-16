29 Best UV Air Purifiers to Kill Viruses (Updated!)

Breathing stale indoor air never feels very healthy, but during allergy, virus, and the upcoming flu seasons, the issue might present an even greater health concern. One solid solution is to find an air purifier to cleanse your space of dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair as well as stinky and stale odors from cooking, smoke, and maybe even Fido.

But when you’re concerned about the most serious pollutants like coronavirus, mold, or other airborne bacteria, you’ll want to opt instead for a UV air purifier as a more effective solution. These air purifiers use powerful UV-C lights to disrupt and destroy DNA in bacteria, rendering them unable to reproduce and therefore they die out. UV water purifiers use the same light technology to destroy waterborne pathogens.

While there still aren’t as many UV air purifiers on the market as there are traditional models, we’ve found a variety of popular options from budget-friendly to a bit more spendy, that are super-efficient, and will help keep you breathing easier in rooms from small to large. Some are even rechargeable and can be easily moved from room to room.

At the end of our article, we’ll also discuss other germ-fighting technologies used in home air purifiers so you’ll know all the options to keep the air in your home virus free.

When you’re looking to clean and sanitize more of the surfaces around your home, office, or in your car and RV, UV lamps are easy to use when you plan to be out of the space for a few hours and UV sanitizers are extremely effective options for smaller sanitizing jobs.