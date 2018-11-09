17 Best Christmas Necklaces: The Ultimate List (2018)

Express your holiday spirit with a sparkly shimmering Christmas necklace. Whether you’re looking for the perfect piece for an elegant holiday party, or you’re adding tacky pizazz to your ugly Christmas sweater, this is the ultimate list of the best Christmas necklaces.
Bejeweled Christmas Holiday Fancy Ornament Pendant Necklace
We fell in love with this line of Christmas jewelry last year when we were researching the best Christmas earrings, and this season's Christmas necklace is a sparkler worth adding to your holiday collection. A pretty little ornament shimmers with red and green enamel and multicolor stones, looking in every detail like the real thing. It features a tiny gold bow at the top, and hangs from a 22 inch brass link chain with a lobster claw clasp.
If you're looking to go all out with this look, be sure to get the Bejeweled Christmas Fancy Ornament Earrings to go with this pendant. They're Amazon's Choice and we can see why. The craftsmanship is exquisite.
Sterling Silver Guardian Angel Pendant Necklace
At Christmas, visions of angels rejoicing is a part of our picture. This lovely sterling silver guardian angel pendant would make a beautiful holiday statement, as well as a wonderful gift for anyone on your Christmas list. This pretty pendant hangs from a shiny 16 inch snake chain, that features a 4 inch extender. Let this sweet angel stand watch over those you love this season and beyond.
You can also get this guardian angel pendant studded with a large Swarovski crystal stone at the bottom, and it comes in colors for each birth month of the year.
Stainless Steel Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace
The scents of the holiday season stick in our minds, and this pretty stainless steel diffuser necklace is a perfect way to pair them with jewelry. This pretty diffuser features an openwork design of a tree branch decorated with three tiny ornaments. It comes with ten different color refill pads, so you can coordinate its look with your outfit and your essential oils with your mood. It hangs from a nearly 24 inch chain.
If you're looking for a holiday piece for someone on your gift list, this pendant comes in several other Christmas designs including snowflakes, a stag in the forest, and a reindeer next to a Christmas tree.
Austrian Crystal Snowflake Necklace & Earrings Set
For the snow princess look, this sparkly collar necklace sets the stage for every holiday gathering. Studded with glittering Austrian crystals, this pretty necklace and earrings make a great gift for yourself or any other lady on your Christmas list. It delivers just the right amount of bling, and yet it's elegant design is also refined. Get it in any one of five different crystal colors.
For a more whimsical snowflake design, another style by Ever Faith hangs slightly longer, and also comes with matching earrings. At under $30, it's another great Christmas gift choice.
Santa Claus Crystal & Enamel Necklace
Ever Faith makes some of the prettiest wedding jewelry and now they've stepped into the holiday game with this seriously cute Christmas necklace. With six sassy Santas linked together in a statement necklace, it's filled with tons of sparkle and shine. Each Santa is beautifully enameled and studded with glittering Austrian crystals.
For an especially elegant holiday event, Ever Faith has a multi-strand faux pearl and crystal snowflake design necklace that also comes with matching earrings. You can get it in seven different color options to coordinate with your holiday party wear.
Sterling Silver Snowflake & Snowman Lariat Necklace
Two of the most popular Christmas motifs come together in this sweet lariat necklace. A sparkling snowman, made with two cubic zirconia, is topped by a blue studded hat. The snowman slips through a delicate silver snowflake and hangs from the tiny rolo chain. This whole piece is set in sterling silver, and the adjustability and placement of the two focal pieces can be customized to the look you like.
This cute snowman necklace uses freshwater pearls to create the snowman's body and he's topped with a sterling silver hat and scarf. For a snowman with lots of sparkle, this silver design is studded with natural red garnets and green diopside stones. Pretty indeed.
God We Trust Cross Pendant Necklace
The cross is emblematic of Christmas, a celebration of the birth of Jesus, and a symbol of faith. This beautiful white gold plated cross features a botanical motif, with green enameled leaves and a large red Swarovski crystal in the center. The high quality craftsmanship shows in this piece, and it is one that will be worn during the holiday season, and all year long. For an additional $12, you can get the necklace and matching earrings as a set, which is a terrific deal. The design also looks lovely in rose gold.
Rudolph Swarovski Crystal Reindeer Pendant
Our Review
If you just love reindeer, the sterling silver snowflake reindeer necklace has a whimsical look to it, and this reindeer pendant features a Swarovski crystal head, and ears studded with tiny crystals.
Harmony Bola Snow Flower Musical Chime Ball Pendant Necklace
Our Review
This Sterling Silver Snowflake Necklace sparkles with marquis cut cubic zirconia stones, and it hangs right at the nape of the neck. This piece also has matching earrings and a sparkling snowflake ring as well.
Holiday Jingle Bells Necklace
Our Review
These matching jingle bell hoop earrings would look awesome with that necklace, and they sparkle with the addition of some faceted beads as well. The Holiday Jingle Bells Charm Bracelet is a fun idea to add to the ensemble. It features cute Christmas charms in addition to the bells, and the bracelet itself looks like it's made of woven tinsel.
Sterling Silver Snowflake Pendant Necklace
Our Review
If you're looking for some actual gemstones, this Swiss Blue and White Topaz Snowflake Pendant is also set in sterling silver and it's just $21. For a bit more of an investment, the Swiss Blue Topaz and White Sapphire Snowflake Pendant is a real gem at less than $100. Looking for diamonds? The Dancing Diamond Snowflake Pendant has a tiny sparkler suspended in the center.
Festive Holiday Christmas Statement Necklace
Our Review
This solid red statement necklace can definitely be worn all year long, and less than $11 bucks, why not get it in green as well? That would definitely give you some holiday flexibility.
Christmas Charm Statement Necklace
Our Review
Get the cute Christmas charm bracelet to match for less than $10 as well.
Platinum Plated Swarovski Christmas Tree Pendant
Our Review
The platinum plated Swarovski Candy Cane Necklace is another fun option to wear at the holidays, and the yellow gold plated Swarovski Christmas Stocking has a whimsical look that would be fun for women young and old.
Multilayer Christmas Bow Necklace
Our Review
Christmas Tree Pendant Necklace
This pretty silver Christmas tree pendant necklace gives you that holiday feeling the second you slip it on. The silver tone tree is highly polished and decorated at the top with a perfect shiny gold star. Garlands of green Swarovski crystals create tons of sparkle, and they're interspersed with red and clear crystals studding the tree like round holiday ornaments. With an 18 inch chain and a 2.3 inch extender, this piece is perfect with sweaters as well as your holiday tops.
This same company has a really beautiful Swarovski crystal heart necklace, with an interesting twist. The heart is set upside down, and at the bottom of bezel that holds it, sits a beautiful tiny crystal studded Christmas tree.
LED Light Up Flashing Bulb Christmas Necklace
While we're not really talking about actual jewelry here, we know that a Christmas light necklace is a popular ugly Christmas sweater party choice, so we had to add one to make it easy on you. The multicolored LED bulbs light up and they'll definitely make you the center of attention at all this year's holiday gatherings.
If you're looking for something a tiny bit more subtle (we are talking light up necklaces after all) the LED Christmas Mini Bulb Necklace intersperses lots of smaller bulbs on a 40 inch necklace. If you're looking for cohorts in tacky taste, grab a party pack of light up necklaces and take extras wherever you go this season.
