17 Best Christmas Necklaces: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

We fell in love with this line of Christmas jewelry last year when we were researching the best Christmas earrings, and this season's Christmas necklace is a sparkler worth adding to your holiday collection. A pretty little ornament shimmers with red and green enamel and multicolor stones, looking in every detail like the real thing. It features a tiny gold bow at the top, and hangs from a 22 inch brass link chain with a lobster claw clasp.

If you're looking to go all out with this look, be sure to get the Bejeweled Christmas Fancy Ornament Earrings to go with this pendant. They're Amazon's Choice and we can see why. The craftsmanship is exquisite.