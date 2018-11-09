17 Best Christmas Necklaces: The Ultimate List (2018)

17 Best Christmas Necklaces: The Ultimate List (2018)

  • Updated

Express your holiday spirit with a sparkly shimmering Christmas necklace. Whether you’re looking for the perfect piece for an elegant holiday party, or you’re adding tacky pizazz to your ugly Christmas sweater, this is the ultimate list of the best Christmas necklaces.

No Christmas jewelry collection is complete without the perfect Christmas necklace.

1
Fancy Christmas ornament necklace
Bejeweled Christmas Holiday Fancy Ornament Pendant Necklace
$23.72 Shop now at Amazon
2
sterling silver guardian angel pendant
Sterling Silver Guardian Angel Pendant Necklace
$44.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
stainless steel diffuser pendant necklace
Stainless Steel Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace
$14.98 Shop now at Amazon
4
austrian crystal snowflake necklace and earring set
Austrian Crystal Snowflake Necklace & Earrings Set
$26.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
crystal and enamel santa necklace
Santa Claus Crystal & Enamel Necklace
$18.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
snowflake and snowman lariat necklace
Sterling Silver Snowflake & Snowman Lariat Necklace
$26.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Floral cross pendant necklace
God We Trust Cross Pendant Necklace
$23.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
Swarovski crystal rudolph pendant necklace
Rudolph Swarovski Crystal Reindeer Pendant
$26.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
snow flower musical chime ball necklace
Harmony Bola Snow Flower Musical Chime Ball Pendant Necklace
$18.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
red and green jingle bell necklace
Holiday Jingle Bells Necklace
$12.95 Shop now at Amazon
