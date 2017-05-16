Top 10 Best Rolling Papers for Cannabis

Smoking from papers has always been a trademark of a seasoned stoner. Pros can roll anywhere from a stoplight to in-between rounds of video games. Rolling joints can be a downright pain in the butt. The right equipment and practice are key to rolling and smoking like a veteran.

Now, rolling papers often refer to joint papers–the typical white or beige papers Snoop Dogg or Wiz Khalifa often sport–but can also include blunt wraps. Blunt wraps used to be taken directly from cigars (where the tobacco was stripped out, replaced with weed, and re-rolled), but now come in an unfilled paper form.

Blunts and joints provide different types of smoking experiences, but actually require the same types of fine motor skills. They say in order to be considered an expert, you must do something 10,000 times. Once you have the right rolling equipment (you’ll be all set after reading this guide), it just takes practice, practice, practice. Even stoney practice makes perfect. Go forth and roll.

Check out this quick graphic, thanks to Green Camp ,to help decide which type of paper is best for you.

Snag the best rolling papers for any situation. Read this quick guide before making your next rolling paper purchase!

1. Best Every Day Rolling Paper: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Rolling Papers – 4 Pack

Raw: one of the most well-known names in the game. They’ve been around for more than two decades. It’s super clear why they’re considered the king of rolling papers. Many joint papers are either too thin, too sticky, or too fragile. When you’re learning to roll a joint, having a paper with a little give makes for a much easier time. So, practicing with these awesome Raw Rolling papers will get you in the groove in no time.

A four pack of rolling papers is definitely the way to go. First of all, the price is just too awesome not to go with them. But more importantly, once you’ve established your rolling skills, using your favorite papers is the way to go. Since Raw Organics is so well-known, you’ll never have to worry about being unable to find your favorite rolling papers.

Price: $4.98 (78 percent off MSRP) for 128 papers

Pros:

Well-known, pretty much everyone carries them

Thick enough for newbies to learn how to roll a joint

Insanely awesome price for the quality of the paper

Better overall for health of lungs

Cons:

When licking to seal, if too much saliva is used, paper is ruined

If you don’t lick the whole joint before use, it may burn disproportionately

2. Best Flavored Rolling Papers: 6 Pack Variety Juicy Jay Flavored Rolling Papers

Smoking joints is pretty fun, regardless of what papers you use. But there’s just something magical about a delicious blueberry flavor, intertwining with the dank of a Kush or Haze. When you have the ability to essentially flavor your bud, the smoking possibilities are endless. Thinking about apple pie? Spark up an apple-flavored joint. Craving cherry? Make that happen, too.

Juicy Jays are super well-known for the pop of flavor. They’re relatively pricy in-store as a single pack, which is why this six pack is such a good deal. Not to mention, you’re getting six separate flavors to try, ranging from maple syrup to a classic fruit blend, like strawberry kiwi. Juicy Jay triple dips their papers, to ensure maximum flavor infusion. Your mouth will thank you.

Price: $15.75 for 320 papers

Pros:

Insanely flavorful

Sturdy, easy to roll

Provides super smooth hits

Cons:

Receive random flavors (which could be great)

Advertised pack includes sticker, but you may not actually receive it

3. Best Super-Thin Rolling Papers: ELEMENTS 300 – Ultra Thin Rice Rolling Paper 1.25″ Size

When it comes to rolling papers, the thinner the paper, the more skill you must possess. Because paper obviously can crinkle and fold, as you reduce the thickness of the paper, you’ll increase how easy it is to ruin the rolling paper. So, you’ll definitely want to have decent rolling skills under your belt before purchasing a thin rolling paper. If you’re not at that point yet, though, don’t fret. Like I said before, practice truly makes perfect.

These puppies are awesome, with many customers swearing they’re the only paper they smoke. Each pack comes in a generous 300 leaves. Because they’re thinner, each joint produces significantly less ash. You’ll truly experience the taste of bud, without the distraction of a butane lighter or a thick paper.

Price: $4.50 for 300 papers

Pros:

Little-to-no ash

Pure bud taste

Amazing price for quality and quantity you receive

Work as great spliff (mix of tobacco & bud) papers, as well

Cons:

You’ll use a lot of papers if you don’t have the necessary rolling skills

Paper curls with humidity, but it’s 100% still usable

Difficult to use with a rolling machine

4. Best Gold Rolling Papers: Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers 2 Sheet Pack

There comes a time in your life when you finally feel like you can splurge on some of the finer things. What better way to treat yourself than with some fun new smoking accessories. Sure you could buy glass, but that can be super expensive. Why not splurge on some rolling papers instead?

Something about gold screams “I’m awesome!” Shine felt the same way, and created their 24K rolling papers. They come in a two pack, and are safe to smoke. So, make sure you know how to roll well before investing in them, otherwise you could make an expensive rolling mistake. Don’t worry about receiving a replica or fake. Each pack comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Price: $12.99 for 2 papers

Pros:

Hits ridiculously smooth

Super slow burn

An “experience” when you smoke it – plus, it looks awesome

Cons:

Only two-per-pack, so a mistake is costly

Tiny taste at the beginning of the joint

Such an awesome product, you’ll want to buy more (your pocket may not agree)

5. Best Bulk Rolling Papers: CAM2 Economic and Rice Paper Rolling Papers (50 Booklets of 40)

If you regularly roll joints, you’re well aware of the fact that papers can be expensive. Sure, it’s only $5 here or there, but it adds up over time. The most obvious way to solve this issue is by purchasing in bulk. It’s important to know, though, that you receive a quality product–you’re kind of stuck with them for a while.

Cam2 is definitely a lesser-known name in the industry, but don’t judge them based solely on popularity. Their joint papers ROCK! They’re unbleached, made from wood pulp, and have an all-natural gum linen. This particular pack comes in a 78 mm size, but you have the option of 70mm and 100mm, as well. You receive 50 packs, containing 40 papers each. This comes out to a rocking 2,000 papers.

Price: $15.99 for 2,000 papers

Pros:

Amazing price for quantity received

Great lick-and-stick properties

Awesome for veteran and newbie smokers, alike

Super easy to roll

Cons:

Thicker than many comparable papers (but allows for more mistakes)

You can get tired of just smoking one type of paper

6.Best King-Size Rolling Paper: OCB Premium Slim Rolling Paper King Size With Filter Tips (5 Booklets)

Ah, OCB. They’re a well-known French rolling paper company, supplying only the highest-quality papers. While they have a variety of rolling papers available, their King Size line definitely takes the cake. In addition natural ingredients, like natural Arabic gum, these puppies come with filter tips.

What’s the benefit of a filter tip? Oftentimes, when you roll a joint, you include a piece of paper, thin cardboard, or even index card, in order to place a barrier between your mouth and the bud. By doing this, it allows you to enjoy the joint without having some herb make its way onto your tongue. So, the inclusion of filter tips makes your joint rolling experience that much easier.

Price: $8.69 for 160 papers

Pros:

Includes joint tips

Natural ingredients

Burn slowly

Fit well in rolling machines

Cons:

Have a more “paper-y” taste than other brands

Will rip if too much pressure is applied in one direction when rolling

7. Best Rolling Paper Cones: RAW Classic Rolling Paper Cones Natural Hemp (3-Pack)

Ok, ok, I know Raw was already on the list, but they produce such fantastic products they were bound to show up more than once. This time, they’re in the form of rolling paper cones, for a grand total of 18 (three packs of six each). Every seasoned stoner understands that physically rolling a joint can be downright tedious. So, what better time than to have a cone at the ready?

Cones are super easy. You simply grind the bud (check out this Top 10 Grinders list if you’re in the market for one), and pack it into the top of the cone–it’s really that easy. Instead of taking the time to use a rolling paper and manually rolling a joint, you literally just push bud down the cone and twist it off. You couldn’t ask for a more simple smoking experience.

Price: $7.49 for 18 cones

Pros:

Great for newbies and veterans alike

Super quick to roll

Hits very smoothly

Awesome price for quality of product

Cons:

May burn a bit faster than comparable cones

May arrive slightly smashed (as with any cones)

8. Best Celebrity Rolling Papers: Wiz Khalifa Raw Connoisseur Rolling Papers With Tips

It goes without saying that the king of celebrity rolling papers would produce king-sized papers. So, Wiz Khalifa naturally made some monsters: they’re 110 mm, and made from natural hemp gum. Each paper is thin, so you can enjoy the taste of the bud, rather than have it hindered by a thick paper. Of course, the massive size allows you to roll some mambo joints.

You can never go wrong with filters, and these rolling papers come with handy-dandy tips. Stop digging through your wallet for an old business card and smoke professionally with joint tips. (If you’d like to get some extra tips just to carry around, they can be found here.) You know Wiz would never be left without a bomb leaflet of rolling papers and some tips. Get with the rest of the stoners and be prepared.

Price: $14.70 for 160 papers

Pros:

Comes with tips, packing stick, and papers

Made by Raw Oragnics–the king of rolling papers

Provide smooth hits

Cons:

Have a “natural” taste

Can be difficult to roll if you’re not used to thin papers

9. Best Blunt Wrap: Zig Zag Blunt Wraps 30 Pack

At the beginning of this Top 10 rolling paper list, I mentioned blunts. Blunts are cigar papers with the tobacco removed and replaced with bud. In the old days, stoners would purchase actual cigars or cigarillos and remove the tobacco by-hand. Nowadays, you have the ability to purchase blunt wraps without all of the work.

Zig Zag is the best in terms of blunt wraps. Their wraps are delicious without coming across as overpowering or manufactured. Instead, they provide a soft mix of that and the delicious flavor herb provides. Blunts are easy for newbies to learn with because they allow you to have more wiggle room when rolling. You definitely don’t want to miss these delicious Zig Zag blunt wraps.

Price: $29.99 for 30 blunt wraps

Pros:

Super high-quality products

Very fresh papers

Incredibly flavorful

Cons:

Random flavors, so you don’t know what you’ll receive

Can have harsher hits than other blunt wraps

10. Best OG Stoner Rolling Papers: Bob Marley Rolling Papers

Bob Marley will forever and always hold a special place in every stoner’s heart. He preached love, kindness, and understanding. It would be doing a disservice to cannabis to not include a rolling paper tributing Mr. Marley himself. Even though he died more than 30-years ago, we can still smoke to his memory.

These rolling papers truly embody his spirit. This six pack is made in Spain, of only the finest hemp. It even includes an awesome reminder: each pack includes a little note when there are five papers left. A quality, slow burn allows you to truly enjoy your smoking experience. Connect with Bob Marley with these awesome rolling papers.

Price: $7.99 for 300 leaves

Pros:

Amazing quality for price

No “paper-y” taste

Provide a slow burn

Very easy to roll

Cons:

Can burn unevenly

Glue’s strength diminishes over time

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.