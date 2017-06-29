Top 10 Best Flavored Rolling Papers

There’s something truly magical about a flavored joint. An extra taste engulfs your tongue and pours into your lungs, leaving you with hints of bud and deliciousness. Whether you’re smoking on a citrus-y Clementine strain and mixing it with a coconut-flavored rolling paper, or toking on an earthy OG Kush intertwined with a hemp wrap, you’re in for an incredible flavor experience. To up your game, you definitely don’t want to forget about filter tips.

Let’s be honest, though, there are more than a fair share of gross rolling papers and blunts. “Tastes exactly like dragon berry!” my butt. If only you could see the massive eye roll associated with that statement. Too many times rolling paper companies tout downright incorrect information about the flavors of their papers. Stop wasting money on papers that disappoint. Instead, invest in a flavored smoking experience you’ll never forget.

Check out my list of incredible flavored rolling papers. You’ll never be disappointed when you roll up a J again!

1. Best Overall Flavored Rolling Papers: 10 x Juicy Jay’s Mixed 1 1/4 Flavoured Cigarette papers

If you’ve been smoking papers for any extended period of time, you know the name Juicy Jay’s. They’re straight fire. Whatever the flavor, when you spark one up, it’s sure to tickle your tastebuds with a delicious, on-point taste. Juicy Jay’s produce an insane number of flavors. You’ll recognize the usual ones: cherry, blueberry, grape, watermelon, etc. But, they sell tons of other “weird” (but still awesome) flavors, too.

Oftentimes, you can’t find these flavors in a regular gas station, or even at most head shops. Funky flavors include: Absinth, black magic, milk chocolate, and many more. With this particular pack, you’ll receive 10 random packs of flavored rolling papers. A nice mix of both “regular” and “off-the-wall” flavors will arrive, but don’t shy away from the weird ones. You may just find your new favorite flavor with these funky Juicy Jay’s.

Price: $15.95 for 320 Papers

Pros:

You receive random, new flavors to try

Work well with rolling machines

Each flavor is unique and strong

Phenomenal price

Cons:

Don’t get to choose the flavors

Glue strip may dry out over time

2. Best Cheap Flavored Rolling Papers: Kufox Hornet Variety Juicy Fruit and Honey Flavored Cigarette Rolling Papers

Maybe you’re a big fan of Juicy Jay’s…but not a big fan of the price. While they’re a phenomenal rolling paper, they’re also pretty darn expensive. So, if you love those bad boys, but hate the price, you should definitely consider Kufox Hornets. Sure, they don’t have a big name behind them, but they’re certainly a fantastic, flavorful paper. And they’re a kick butt price to boot.

You’ll receive a mix of various flavors. They range from apple, banana, and grape, to mojito, coffee, and bubble gum. Of course, there are tons of flavors in between, so you’re bound to receive a surprise every time. The papers are a bit thinner-than-usual, so if you’re a newbie it’s recommended you start with a different paper. If you’ve rolled before, though, these babies are a phenomenal smoke.

Price: $12.99 (19 percent off MSRP) for 750 Papers

Pros:

Incredible price

Includes funky, new flavors

Burn slowly

Cons:

Thin, so not recommended for newbies

Aren’t quite as flavorful as Juicy Jays

3. Best Flavored Rolling Paper Cones: Juicy Jay’s Juicy Jones Pre-rolled Grape Cone 4 Pack

Rolling a joint is hard–especially if you have no fine motor skills. By the end, you just feel frustrated and end up with a lousy J. In fact, it might not even be smokeable. Rather than feel like poop (which you totally shouldn’t because tons of seasoned stoners can’t roll very well), invest in some cones to have a perfect joint every single time. Plus, cones save you a ton of time and effort. Just grind, dump, scoop, and twist off the end.

Cones are amazing, but flavored cones are like a true, heavenly gift. Not only do they make your life 109,374,931,846 times easier, they taste like sweet, sweet nectar. Each inhale provides an incredible grape flavor, second to absolutely none. I’ll admit, artificial grape flavors are disgusting. There’s nothing worse than that manufactured taste staying on your tongue long after you’ve smoked. These babies, though, are delicious through-and-through.

Price: $8.49 for 8 Cones

Pros:

Taste incredible

Make rolling ridiculously easy

Comes with two joint holders for easy travel and a reusable tip

Cons:

May burn a bit more quickly than traditional rolling papers

4. Best Funky Flavored Rolling Paper: Cycles Pre-Rolled Pimperschnaps 3 Pack

If you’re down to try new flavors, then you definitely need to try the Cyclones Pimperschnaps Flavored Pre-Rolled Cones. Not only do they taste super delicious, they’re cones–otherwise known as pre-rolls. They’re the easiest way to roll a joint, no questions asked. You just need to grind up your bud, dump it onto a rolling tray, scoop it into the cone, and twist off the end. It could not be any more simple.

These cones taste like pimperschnaps. It’s an off-the-wall flavor you have to experience, in order to understand what it actually tastes like. These babies burn ridiculously slow. They’re also technically not rolling papers, in that they’re made from natural cotton cellulose, glycerin, and water. It’s a completely new smoking experience…and it’ll make your lungs infinitely happier. You definitely don’t want to miss these babies.

Price: $5.73 for 3 Cones

Pros:

Not rolling papers, so it’s a cleaner smoke for your lungs

Pre-rolled to make your joint-making much easier

Comes with a joint holder

Cons:

Pimperschnaps isn’t a flavor a lot of people have experienced before

5. Best Hemp-Flavored Rolling Papers: Kingpin Pure Hemp Flavored Wraps (Original G, 5 Packs)

If you’re smoking bud, you might as well smoke something that tastes exactly like bud. Rather than letting the taste of a rolling paper inhibit the flavors of your weed, you’ll experience a much more natural smoking session. These babies are pretty big. In fact, they’re XXL, so they’re even larger than a typical king-size rolling paper. They’re also completely nicotine- and tobacco-free.

Since they’re made with hemp, they’re far more natural than your usual blunt wraps. There are four wraps per-package, bringing you to a total of 20 wraps in all. Plus, you’ll receive a joint holder–what they refer to as a “doob tube”–so you can carry your freshly rolled bud without worrying about lint, water, or crushing it. For a clean, pure smoking experience, you definitely want to give the Kingpin Pure Hemp Flavored Wraps a shot.

Price: $10.95 for 20 Wraps

Pros:

Contains no nicotine or tobacco – much better for your lungs

So large they can be cut in half, doubling the number of wraps

Remain fresh if properly sealed after opening

Stick very easily, once you’ve licked them

Cons:

Hemp-flavor is definitely not for everyone

6. Best Surprise Flavored Rolling Papers: Zig Zag Wraps 30 Packs

Zig Zags. You know you love them, and they love you right back. They’re an exceedingly well-known joint paper company, and have recently come up in the blunt wrap world, as well. These babies tantalize your tongue when you lick the paper, in addition to when you smoke them. Blunt wraps are usually pretty, well, tobacco-y. I mean, that’s a given, but that doesn’t make the taste or burn any less terrible.

Flavored rolling papers, though, are a total game changer. Since Zig Zag produces great papers, adding in flavor was a breeze. There are so many to try it’s pretty mind blowing. Flavors such as blueberry and cherry are always a classic, while funkier flavors like mango and maracuana are possibilities, as well. No matter the order, you’ll always receive different packs, allowing you to extensively expand your flavored rolling papers collection.

Price: $29.99 for 60 Wraps

Pros:

Work well with rolling machines

Phenomenal price

Have the ability to try new flavors

Cons:

Don’t get to choose the flavors

One or two wraps may be dried out

7. Best Cherry-Flavored Rolling Papers: Juicy Jay’s Cherry King Size Flavored Cigarette Rolling Papers

We all know cherry is the best flavor for just about anything. It almost never has that nasty manufactured taste, and it’s sweet, familiar, and invigorating on your tongue. Whether you’re sucking on a hard candy, sucker, or gummy worm, cherry is bound to put a smile on your face. Along the same lines of logic, cherry-flavored rolling papers are the bomb diggity.

Hello, 90s. Just like your favorite childhood candies, these Juicy Jay’s will put a grin on your face the second you open up the pack. You’ll receive six packs of 32 papers, plus four doob tubes. So, if you like to keep a J wrapped for quick smokeage, you’ll have more than enough containers to use. Don’t miss out on these bad boys–they’re a surefire hit.

Price: $15.99 for 192 Papers

Pros:

Tastes strongly of cherries

Comes with four doob tubes for travel

Fit well with a rolling machine

Cons:

Papers stick together if they get moist

8. Best Fruity-Flavored Rolling Papers:Juicy Jays Blueberry Flavored Rolling Papers

Just like cherry, blueberry is ridiculously hard to beat. Choosing “blue” is an almost guaranteed win. Except Windex. Drinking blue glass cleaner is definitely not a win. Blueberry-flavored rolling papers, however, are a home run. They’re like a high, outside change up, waiting to be lobbed into the atmosphere. But, instead of a baseball soaring, you’ll be soaring into 420 clouds.

I can’t say this enough: Juicy Jays are literally the best. There’s just no way around it. They burn slowly, smoothly, and deliciously. Not only do veteran stoners love them, they’re great for newbie rollers, too. You’ll receive three packs of 32 papers, for 96 leaves in total. That’s 96 delectable, fruity joints. You seriously don’t want to miss the deliciousness of these blueberry-flavored Juicy Jay’s.

Price: $7.99 for 32 Papers

Pros:

Legitimately taste like blueberries

Burn slowly

Stick easily once you lick them

Cons:

Papers stick together if they get moist

9. Best Mixed Flavored Rolling Papers: Bundle – 6 Items – Juicy Jays “Tropical Fruit” Flavors

Sometimes when you want a good mix of flavored rolling papers, you want to know what you’ll receive. Sure, there are quite a few “mystery” or “random” boxes of flavored wraps you can purchase. What they lack, though, is the ability for you to choose them. You could end up with a bunch of flavors you downright hate. Instead, you can have the best of both worlds: mixed flavors and knowing what you’ll receive.

This particular bundle is tropical fruit, which includes pineapple, coconut, and mango. Choose from receiving one to three packs of each flavor. Additionally, each bundle comes with three doob tubes–containers for your joints. You’re set to go with this pack. Roll up in the morning, travel all day, and you’re set with some delicious, fruity papers, protected by your handy dandy joint containers.

Price: $10.99 for 96 Papers

Pros:

Glue sticks well once it’s been licked

Taste like delicious, fruity rolling papers

Comes with doob tubes for travel

Cons:

Papers will stick if exposed to moisture

10. Best Flavored Rolling Paper Set-Up: Juicy Jay’s Strawberry Kiwi Blueberry Pack

Regardless of if you’re just starting out rolling joints, want to upgrade, or are shopping for a gift, you’ve found the right thing. Juicy Jay lays it down hard, once again, with theirStrawberry Kiwi Blueberry Pack. Literally the only thing missing is a grinder, and you can find the best cheap ones under $15 here.

These puppies taste like a dream. Strawberry kiki is already delicious, but strawberry kiwi and blueberry is heaven-sent. You’ll enjoy your joint even more after you’ve masterfully rolled it with the rolling machine. To make your life even easier, use the clear scoop to minimize the amount of bud that touches your hands. Each time you touch bud, you get a little on your fingers, ultimately taking away the ability to smoke it. Use the scoop to reduce the “waste” of your hands. Invest in this set-up now. You’ll be crazy stoked you did.

Price: $8.50 for 64 Papers

Pros:

Makes your rolling experience very easy

Joint papers taste delicious

Great price

Cons:

Machine has a learning curve associated with it

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.