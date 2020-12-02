101 Best Stoner Gifts for Grown-Up Stoners

The best stoner gifts aren’t always bongs. Stoners are individuals. We’re complex. (Plus, we probably already have a bong. Or five.)
But we did include some amazing bongs, as well as the best weed vaporizers available. Read on to discover the best stoner gifts for him, as well as the best stoner gifts for her.
Wondering which stoner in your life would appreciate each gift below? Click to read any of our reviews. (We’ve personally tested a lot of these products. For research, of course.)
Our Review
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Levo is a phenomenal kitchen appliance. I received a free one to test out, and it was a total game-changer.
I’ve been making my own cannabis coconut oil for years. (I like to have a batch on hand, so I can add it to tea, cookies, pasta dishes — basically anything.) Before I owned a Levo, I’d always have to spend hours with a complicated set-up that involved a makeshift double-boiler. (If you try to infuse oil directly on your stovetop, you will probably burn it.) It was always such a chore.
Then the Levo entered my life.
It looks like any standard kitchen appliance — but it’s genius. You put your herb into a metal pod with a silicone cap. Then the Levo starts with a decarb cycle.
Your LEVO will alert you when that the cycle is over, less than an hour later. When you hear it make a cheerful sound, you know that your THC has been activated. Then you add your oil of choice. (I like coconut oil, but olive oil or butter are great options, too.)
A few hours later, when the infusion cycle is over, the machine beeps, and you place a jar below the spout. Then you simply press a button, and watch the machine dispense your beautiful green oil neatly into your jar.
Clean-up is minimal.
This device is life-changing. If you know someone who makes their own cannabis edibles (or wants to!), they will be beyond thrilled with this gift. It would also make a perfect gift for a medical marijuana patient who eats edibles. (And it would help them save a ton of money — buying edibles at a dispensary is very expensive.)
Use code HEAVY for 15% off! at Five CBD From Five CBD
These Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies are perfect for anyone who enjoys a mild CBD buzz.
Most CBD products are completely non-psychoactive, because, to be legally sold as hemp or CBD (and available online like this), their levels of THC must remain below .3%.
But by some magic, I swear these Five CBD gummies provide a buzz. (I tried the 50-milligram version when I received a free sample to test out.)
They also taste delicious. Get these for someone who’s interested in full spectrum CBD!
For more information, check out our guide to the best CBD gummies.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “Roast & Toast” mug is perfect for the stoner who loves smoking a bowl while drinking their morning cup of joe. It includes a fully functioning bowl in the handle, which is great for when you aren’t fully functioning yourself. (It’s perfect for when you want to both drink coffee and smoke pot, but don’t want to carry too many things to the breakfast table at once.)
Bonus: This would be a great combo gift with the Rasa coffee substitute included elsewhere in this list.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder with Electric Dispenser is perfect for the high-tech stoner who smokes actual weed (instead of concentrates).
They’ll love the vibrating electric dispenser. You don’t even have to unscrew the grinder (or make a mess) to access your fluffy, perfectly ground herb.
Full disclosure: I received a free grinder to test out, and I was impressed. We felt it was the perfect grinder to use with Volcano vaporizers, because you can vibrate your perfect ground herb through the dispenser, directly into your herb chamber.
The vibration feature helps prevent any ground herb from getting stuck in the dispenser.
For more information, check out our guide to choosing the best weed grinder.
This OTTO Banana Bros. Electric Grinder & Joint Packer might seem expensive, but it’s a “smart” device that calibrates the perfect milling pressure to grind your cannabis directly into a cone. (It comes with unbleached, organic paper cones, which fit perfectly into the transparent lower chamber.) And we stoners need all the smart devices we can get. We certainly aren’t going to calibrate our joints on our own.
Full Disclosure: The Banana Bros. sent me a unit to test out. Before receiving it, I had wondered: Who needs this device?
But when I tried it, I realized: Me. I needed this. It’s awesome.
It’s also perfect for anyone who loves joints, but struggles to roll them due to hand tremors, injuries, or other motor function challenges. (Super-real disclosure: I’m embarrassed I didn’t realize this was their target demographic earlier.)
It’s also perfect for anyone who hates to lose a single crumb of cannabis while rolling a joint. Or anyone with OCD, who will obsess about that invisible piece of weed that got lost in the carpet. There’s absolutely no mess.
This is also perfect for any stoner with a cannabis allergy — which is actually more common than you might think. Reports of marijuana allergies are on the rise. Like many cross-reactive plant allergies, they can suddenly pop up later in life, after years of exposure.
I love joints, but I’m not about to roll one myself. (I might touch my face afterwards, and break out in hives. Cannabis allergies are all too real.) But the OTTO Electric Grinder and Cone Filler rolled a perfect joint for me. With a sleek design, I felt like a savvy stoner from the future.
I might need to go calibrate another one now.
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
The Storz & Bickel “Volcano” Desktop Vaporizer stands out because it’s the original vaporizer which, in the year 2000, altered the course of stoner history forever.
Two decades later, the Volcano is still widely considered one of the best weed vaporizers ever made.
If you’re acquainted with serious cannabis connoisseurs (or you spent time in well-appointed dorm rooms or weed dealers’ homes in the early 2000’s), you’ve probably already tried a Volcano. It’s something of a stoner initiation rite: the act of passing around the detachable balloon filled with cannabis vapor, enjoying flavorful puffs.
I should probably confess that I own a Volcano, which was purchased off a dude on Craigslist several years ago. I use it several times per week (okay, several times per day), and it shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to the advanced German engineering in its cone-shaped base.
I have had to replace the balloon a few times. But the balloons are only about ten bucks each. Aside from replacing the balloon (maybe every couple years, when you notice vapor leaking out of it), your Volcano should last forever, with zero maintenance needed.
I also believe the Volcano is one of the healthiest ways to toke, period. Thanks to its innovative design, zero heat enters your lungs. This sets the Volcano Desktop vaporizer apart from nearly every other vape ever invented (and, obviously, every method of smoking). When you flip the switch, the heat passes over the cannabis material you’ve put in the screened chamber. But you aren’t inhaling anything yet. You’re just watching your balloon swell and expand as it fills with vapor.
(Pro tip: Use your hands to gently help your balloon become vertical as it fills. This will help your balloon last longer.)
Then you detach the filled balloon, and go recline wherever you’d like to relax with some vapor. The vapor will not escape from the balloon until you’re ready, because it can only be released when the mouthpiece is pressed in.
(Bonus: This design also makes the Volcano PERFECT for anyone who likes to toke mid-yoga sesh. Taking a hit while upside-down? Not a problem, with your light and easy balloon.)
By the time you take a sip of air from the ergonomic mouthpiece, the vapor has entirely cooled. The heat has disappeared — but the flavor remains. Your lungs will be thrilled.
The only drawback is that the Volcano is not designed to be portable. Though I did know someone in the early 2000s who, on road trips, would plug his Volcano into his car, and forego the balloon entirely: the vapor would simply fill the car. (We do not recommend this, for obvious reasons.)
But I like that this is called a “desktop” vaporizer, as if it belongs on a desk.
This Volcano includes an LED screen for changing the temperature, which makes it much fancier than my Volcano. (On older models, you just twist a knob.) I like to raise the temperature when I’m vaporizing the same ground herb a second time, to squeeze as much goodness out of it as I can.
This set also comes with a “liquid pad,” for vaporizing concentrates.
If you like to enjoy cannabis at home, you will love your Volcano for many years to come. I know I will.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a friend or family member who’s super professional at the office, but always forgets they have a baggie of weed in their coat pocket? This is perfect for them. The carbon lining absorbs smell, so it’s totally smell-proof.
Bringing weed to the office is usually frowned upon. Help your friend get that promotion, with this handy gift.
For more, check out our guide to the best weed box options available.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder stands out because of its ease and simplicity. Customers love it and rave about it.
An electric weed grinder makes an awesome gift. It’s a luxury your loved ones probably wouldn’t buy for themselves — but it will vastly improve their cannabis-smoking routine.
It’s so easy to use! You just charge it up with the USB cable, put some herb in the pen’s grinder chamber, and hit the button.
If you hold it over your smoking device, you can grind directly into your bowl, cone, or your vaporizer chamber. (This helps cut down on mess, too.)
You can grind up to 2.5 grams at once. And the battery lasts for 5 hours, or about 300 grinds.
Plus, it looks cool. They will love this gift!
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Therapeutic Treats’ Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar is my favorite chocolate bar of all time. It contains high-quality CBD, along with delicious high-quality dark chocolate.
It even contains full-spectrum CBD. (When it was tested by a third-party lab, the lab found low levels of cannabinoids like THC and CBN, in addition to CBD.)
Stoners love THC. This bar doesn’t contain enough THC to get them high, but it might contain enough to activate the “entourage effect.” (According to experts, these small amounts of other cannabinoids, like THC, may help CBD work more effectively in our bodies.)
For more information, check out our guide to the best CBD chocolate available.
A third party lab analyzed these chocolates and found approximately 4mg THC per every 100mg CBD. (So if you consume one 15 g dose of the chocolate, you’re also consuming about .6mg of THC.)
This bar is made with single-origin, fair-trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, cinnamon, and real freeze-dried raspberries The bar is also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of this chocolate bar to test out. And now I might have to buy more. They’re amazing!
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
Stoners love vaping on the go, and Pax is known as the leader in portable vaporizers for cannabis.
The Pax 3 is perfect for the consumer who enjoys both traditional flower as well as cannabis concentrates. It’s also perfect for the high-tech stoner, because it comes with a mobile phone app to help you control the temperature.
One of the settings you can select on your phone is “stealth mode,” which allegedly minimizes odor, by cooling down the device more quickly after your inhale. If you need to take a hit before walking into your meeting, this is the pen for you. (Bonus: You can pretend you’re taking notes on your phone, while you’re actually changing the settings on your vape pen.)
This doesn’t mean you’re getting totally ripped before giving your Powerpoint presentation. (Or maybe you are. We’re not judging.) But today, many office employees are experimenting with “microdosing” THC at work, to help deal with the stress of their workday.
This is a “smart” device: It detects motion and will put itself into standby mode when not in use.
With four temperature settings, a long battery life, and a user-friendly design, this is one of the best weed vaporizers you can buy. Plus, rose gold is super stylish. (But it comes in silver, too.)
-
Shop now at Growers Choice Seeds From Growers Choice Seeds
These CBD Shark Cannabis Seeds are perfect for your friend who has a green thumb AND loves CBD.
These are not hemp seeds. They are cannabis seeds that have been bred to display a higher CBD content than most normal marijuana plants. For more information, check out our guide to CBD seeds.
This strain contains a whopping 8% CBD, along with 6% THC.
(Some cannabis consumers prefer to have more CBD than THC, because the CBD helps counteract any anxiety they might experience with THC.)
These seeds are feminized. That means they’re guaranteed to be female (the only kind of cannabis plants that produce flowers, the buds we can smoke).
Your favorite gardening stoner will be thrilled!
The elegant walnut finish makes this vaporizer a great gift. It’s perfect for any stoner, because it accommodates both dry flower as well as concentrates. (To vape concentrates, you just swap out the flower attachment for a quartz chamber.)
The OLED screen provides information on the temperature settings and remaining battery life. It’s easy to recharge this vaporizer with the included micro USB cable.
If you know someone who appreciates the finer things in life (including cannabis, and/or cannabis concentrates), this portable vaporizer with walnut finish is perfect for them.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers stand out because they’re the iconic gold rolling papers.
The Shine brand is practically synonymous with luxury gold rolling papers. They are definitely the best-known name in the market.
When you purchase a pack of Shine papers, you’ll receive two sheets. Just two. (So basically, don’t entrust this rolling task friend who’s never rolled a joint before.)
They measure 1.25 inches, and include a hemp base. This means they burn slowly, allowing you to fully enjoy how outrageously bougie you’ve suddenly become.
Shine includes a certificate stating their legitimacy and purity. Because you wouldn’t want knock-off gold rolling papers.
Full Disclosure: I received some Shine products to test out, and smoking a gold joint really does make you feel like a baller.
Use code RECEPTRACBD10 for 10% off! at Receptra Naturals From Receptra Naturals
These Receptra Full Spectrum CBD Capsules would be perfect for your favorite stoner who loves wellness products.
Some cannabis users go through phases — sometimes the only cannabis they use is CBD, which is non-psychoactive. (It only contains trace amounts of THC, if any.)
Other stoners like to combine CBD with their normal THC-heavy cannabis use — particularly if they use cannabis to combat anxiety. (Some experts believe higher CBD intake can reduce any anxiety or paranoia associated with heavy cannabis use.)
CBD capsules are perfect for controlled doses of CBD, because they make it easy to take very precise doses. In each of these capsules, for example, there is exactly 25 milligrams CBD.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In stoner lingo, using a magnifying glass to light a bowl is called taking a “solar hit.”
Solar seshes are beloved by heady stoners everywhere (especially if they’re outdoorsy). This way of smoking takes a few minutes of practice, but it’s perfect for camping and hiking.
Plus, you can feel healthier.
Normally, with every bong hit, you’re inhaling a minute amount of butane fumes.
But when the sun is shining, you don’t need to use a lighter. Remember how bored kids in 80s movies used to burn ants with magnifying glasses? The same science applies here.
Just line up the surface of your packed bowl with the angle of the sun. Position the magnifying glass perpendicular to the sun’s rays. Move it closer and further away from the bowl, until your concentrated sunbeam is as small as possible. (Bonus: it’s really easy to avoid torching the whole bowl. You only burn a tiny fraction of it. Fresh hits for everyone!)
A magnifying glass is the perfect cheap-yet-thoughtful gift for the health-conscious stoner who loves spending time outdoors. If they live in a super-sunny state (like Colorado), even better.
Shop now at Social CBD From Social CBD
Social CBD Transdermal Patches are amazing. Then sent me some to try, and I loved the slow-release feeling of calm. For more information, check out our guide to CBD patches.
Plus, they’re super legit: When your patch arrives, you can easily look up batch-specific lab results on their website.
These days, many CBD companies publish third-party lab results. (We ONLY review products with third-party lab results.)
But some CBD brands (like Social CBD) take their transparency to the next level, by releasing batch-specific lab results. These companies include a batch number with your purchase, so you can easily look up test results that correlate with the batch your new product came from.
You can check out this Certificate of Analysis (COA) for their latest batch of 20 mg patches.
You’ll see that an individual patch contains 22 mg CBD, but no other cannabinoids. There is no THC.
You’ll also see that Social CBD also tests for residual solvents, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticides. (When you’re purchasing CBD, it’s important to make sure your supplier tests for these potential contaminants, to ensure you’re getting the best quality possible.)
Social CBD sent me a free 20 mg patch to test out. You can wear one for 24 hours, so before I went to bed, I put it on the top of my foot. An area with so many veins, I thought, could be ideal for a transdermal patch. (Plus, isn’t a foot a perfectly-sized spot for a 2″ by 2″ translucent patch?)
I slept great, but also discovered that my foot may not be the best place for transdermal patches. The next day, as my foot bones and muscles moved around when I walked, the center of the patch seemed less adhesive. But the patch never came off, and it never bothered me under my sock. After 24 hours, it was easy to remove, and it left no residue or markings. Plus, I had been extremely calm — almost unreasonably calm — during a day of driving through repeated snowstorms.
Actually, I was calm for 5 hours of driving through snowstorms. Then I lost it. But I don’t blame the patch. (It’s CBD, not Xanax.) I’d say this patch minimized my stress levels effectively for 20.4 hours, with no psychoactive effects. I highly recommend it.
This CBD patch is a great way to slap on some slow-release CBD, forget about it, and congratulate yourself later for being cool and level-headed all day. (Okay, most of the day.)
Shop now at Daily High Club From Daily High Club
The Daily High Club Weed Subscription Box is the gift that keeps on giving.
Do you really, really love this stoner — and want them to open a new box of exciting gifts each month?
For a low monthly price, you can actually make that happen — with zero trips to the post office, and zero hassle.
The Daily High Club curates a new selection of stoner goodies each month. And they’re never boring. They appeal to almost all stoners.
For example, when I received a free sample box (which was the same as their last month’s box, pictured here), it included a fabulous beaker bong, with retro stylings yet modern features.
It also included rolling papers, blunt wraps, a bong mat, a dab tool, and more.
Nothing about this curated selection is boring. The dab tool is shaped like a tiny glass pencil. Why? Because your favorite stoner probably already has a dab tool. But they don’t have a dab tool that resembles a tiny pencil.
I also was stunned by the value of this box. I would’ve imagined the beaker bong itself cost more than the entire price of this box (which came with all these other fun goodies). It hits smoothly, and the included glass bowl fits perfectly. The bowl is also deep enough to pack a pretty large bowl.
Get this for your favorite stoner who loves experimenting with new bongs, bubblers, and dab rigs. Or your favorite stoner who’s always breaking their glass (or getting it irreversibly clogged or dirty). They’ll think of you and smile every single month.
Shop now at AirVape From AirVape
The AirVape X stands out because it rivals the most high-end portable vaporizers, for a slightly lower price.
Plus, it was designed for people looking for discretion. While many vaporizers can have a lingering cannabis scent, this comes with an odor-proof shell. After your smoke break, you just snap the shell on, throw it in your bag, and never have to worry about lingering odors.
This vaporizer is also designed for use with both dried herb and cannabis concentrates. Customers love the ease with which they can switch back and forth between the two: This comes with a “wax insert” that’s very easy to place in the heating chamber, when you’re ready to switch to concentrates.
This also features a ceramic chamber and comfortable mouthpiece. It includes the features of the fanciest portable vaporizers, like haptic feedback (the ability to vibrate when it achieves the desired temperature), a cooling filter in the mouthpiece, an auto shut-off feature, and precise temperature controls.
Most users like to start with lower temperatures, when they’re vaporizing cannabis flower, to maximize the strain’s flavor. Then, to get the most out of your herb, you can turn up the temps as you continue taking puffs of the same herb. You can also set the temperature higher when you’re ready to use the wax insert.
The only complaint was that the ceramic chamber was slightly small, if you’re hoping to share each bowl pack with several others. But you can always re-load your vaporizer!
Shop now at Elixinol From Elixinol
This 500 MG Elixinol Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tincture is a great affordable gift for anyone interested in trying CBD oil.
Especially if they’re worried about the quality of their CBD oil. They’ll be reassured by this company’s extreme levels of transparency.
Elixinol is based in Boulder, Colorado, and they enlist Botanacor, a well-respected Colorado testing lab, to conduct their third-party testing. They get every batch tested for microbial contaminants and residual solvents, as well as potency (to make sure it has as much CBD as advertised.)
Full disclosure: I received a free sample of this tincture to test out.
I located my batch number on the side of the jar, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I was met with user-friendly, batch-specific test results.
If you know a stoner who could benefit from THC’s sister cannabinoid, CBD, they’ll love this tincture. Especially because it contains THC, too –making it “full spectrum CBD.”
(Want to learn more? Check out our guide to full spectrum hemp extract.)
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
Do you know a stoner who loves to stay stoned on the go — but doesn’t want to sacrifice the latest technological advancements in vaporizer technology?
This Storz & Bickel “Mighty” Portable Vaporizer would be perfect for them. This portable vaporizer comes from Storz and Bickel, the creators of the legendary Volcano vaporizers.
Advanced tokers will love the LED temperature display, which gives them the ability to refine their favorite temps for vaping flower and various concentrates.
That’s right — you can vape both concentrates and traditional herb with this portable device.
The lithium batteries last longer than most portable vapes, and you even get two batteries with purchase. Your favorite tech-savvy stoner will love this!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many cannabis consumers buy marijuana products specifically to help them unwind before bed. Now they can take that bedtime unwinding to a higher level, with this diffuser with a galaxy light show.
Aromatherapy diffusers can help our bodies and minds transition into a state of rest and relaxation. Essential oil blends combing lavender and orange are particularly good at bedtime. This also improves air quality by adding humidity dry air.
This model is unlike other diffusers, because it also functions as a night-light with an auto shut-off feature for when you fall asleep. And it’s not just any night light. It has an LED display that looks like galaxy stars. Just in case your nighttime vaporizer sesh wasn’t hypnotic enough.
It runs for 6-8 hours, so your essential oils should support your sleep all through the night. Plus, you don’t have to get up to turn it off.
Get this gift for the insomniac stoner in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The “Poke A Bowl” Poker isn’t just any bowl poker. It includes a compartment to contain your ashed bowl, with a lid to keep stoners from accidentally poking themselves.
But the real genius lies in its hilarious marketing, and its prominently-featured slogan, “Clean your ash hole.” The company’s founder and CEO, Creagen Dow, is best known for his work on the adorkable TV show “Big Bang Theory,” which may be where he discovered the value of puns.
Now he’s committed to helping stoners tend to their ash holes. (Nobody wants a clogged ash hole.) Help him with his noble mission by getting this for your funniest stoner friend, or for any stoner fans of the Big Bang Theory.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Pot Leaf Face Mask is perfect for your friend who wears a mask in public, and also wants their mask to make a statement.
(Aside from the obvious statement every mask makes: “I want to protect others from any germs I might be carrying.”)
This mask shows that you care about your fellow humans, and you also care about your favorite plant.
Plus, the pot leaves appear in trippy colors, making this mask even bolder. Get this for your bestie who’s never basic.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Forget to get a gift for your favorite stoner in time? Don’t worry, they’ll understand: Forgetfulness is kind of our thing.
Get them this High Times magazine subscription! You can tell them about it immediately, and they can get excited about their first print issue.
High Times has been covering cannabis culture since the 70s. They’ll get plenty of history, opinion, and high art — yes, really — from this subscription.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For just a couple bucks, you can send your binge-watching stoner friend a hilarious, fun gift: the soundtrack to Netflix’s canceled stoner show, “Disjointed,” starring Kathy Bates.
When the show aired, some no-nonsense cannabis activists took offense at the show’s one-dimensional portrayal of cannabis users. The rest of us found it uproariously funny.
Get this for that friend. They’ll receive a gift immediately — one that will make them chuckle.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Organic Hemp Wick is perfect for the health-conscious stoner (who smokes frequently).
Normally, every time a stoner lights a bowl, they inhale a tiny amount of butane fumes from their butane lighter. But with hemp wick, you simply light the end of a piece of this wax-coated hemp string, which burns continuously, creating a perfect flame for you to use to light your bowl.
That way, you don’t inhale anything harmful. Get this for the stoner who worries about their lung health. (They can simply cut a piece of this, wrap it around their lighter, and they’ll always have it on hand for future healthy seshes.)
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
The GRAV Upline Hammer Bubbler is perfect for anyone who enjoys well-filtered hits.
GRAV is known for futuristic glass pieces, and this bubbler, which includes several “percolation stations” to smooth your hit, exceeds their reputation.
Plus, you get to watch the smoke swirling through the percolators.
Get this as a gift for anyone who appreciates truly well-made glass pieces. The 5-inch length will be a nice, comfortable addition to their collection.
For more ideas, check out our guide to the best bubblers for cannabis.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stoners need snacks. That’s a fact.
But most of us also try to eat healthy. Enter SkinnyDipped cashews. They are absolutely delicious. (I received a free sample to test out.)
They’ll satisfy any stoner’s cravings — without making them feel terrible after. Instead of being drenched in sugary coatings, these cashews are lightly dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa. (Hence the “skinnydipped” name: The coating around each nut is not very thick.)
Plus, they provide a satisfying crunch. These are perfect for when your stoner friend or family member is lounging on their couch, watching “Disjointed” (see the Kathy Bates’ episodes available elsewhere on this list) or listening to Grateful Dead on vinyl (check out the vinyl available on Amazon on this list).
Next time your favorite stoner gets the munchies, they’ll reach for these mouthwatering cashews, and think of you.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stoners tend to misplace things. Keys, wallet, cell phone, whatever. (Dude, where’s my car?) Help your favorite stoner keep track of their items with a tile. Thanks to a bluetooth app, they’ll be able to see where their items are at all times, and easily track down lost items.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weighted blankets have been making headlines in the anxiety world. Believers say they help with everything from insomnia to anxiety to everyday run-of-the-mill stress. There are countless anecdotal accounts of people finding relief — and sleeping better — with weighted blankets.
Apparently, it feels like being wrapped up in a big hug. What stoner wouldn’t enjoy that? For many people, a cannabis stash is one part of their self-care arsenal. A weighted blanket could be Step Two in your loved one’s evening routine. (Step One was smoking a joint.) Or maybe the weighted blanket is Step Three: it’s for after brewing a mug of chamomile tea.
The stoner in your life may not even know how much they’ll love a weighted blanket. They’ll recognize it’s not a normal blanket, because it has weighted pellets sown into it, which disperse the weight evenly.
Honestly, sleeping under pellets doesn’t sound that appealing. But there are literally hundreds of thousands of people extolling the benefits of sleeping with weighted blankets. They claim they sleep better, experience less tossing and turning, and wake up more refreshed.
What stoner wouldn’t want that? (Actually, what adult wouldn’t want that?)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Miko Shiatsu Heated Foot Massager is perfect for the stoner who’s a hedonist about relaxation.
Do you know someone who likes to unwind with cannabis after a long day at work? Everyone loves a foot massage, but this is especially great for your loved one who works on their feet. (Think servers, teachers, cooks, retail employees, bartenders, budtenders, etc.)
If they smoke pot to unwind and relax their muscles after a tense day at work, just imagine how much you’ll elevate their relaxation ritual by giving them this foot massager. It comes with several pressure and heat settings, and is beloved by reviewers with formerly achy feet.
You can even smoke weed *while* you use it, for maximum relaxation.
Your loved one with the sore feet will be delighted. This may be expensive, but it’s less than half the cost of the equivalent Brookstone model.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is great for the traveling stoner.
In addition to it’s odor-free qualities, it’s also lined with foam cores, to increase impact protection. And, it’s large enough to store more than just your stash jar. It fits up to 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″ items, and it has a quick-release latch, for easy in-and-out. Give the gift of peace of mind.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Scales: They’re not just for drug dealers anymore. Experts predict that microdosing cannabis will be a huge industry trend. (Microdosing means consuming cannabis in minute amounts, that aren’t enough to actually get you stoned.)
If your friend keeps talking about microdosing (like, if they take it really seriously, and keep experimenting to find their perfect dose), they’ll love having a home scale like this. They may determine that their perfect microdose is .1 grams — and this scale can get that specific.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I probably read this book 8 times while I worked as a budtender. It would make a perfect gift for any intellectual stoner. Renowned author Michael Pollan explains how we humans co-evolved with the cannabis plant, and spread it across the world, because it satisfies an innate human need.
If you know a stoner who sometimes wonders why they need to smoke so much pot, this book will clarify their life — and their cannabis needs — in a way no other book can. (One-quarter of the book is about pot; the other 3 sections deal with 3 other plants that have played other fascinating roles in human history.)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hemp honey is perfect for the stoner who drinks tea and also loves hemp.
And who doesn’t love hemp? It’s a plant that can basically save the world. It provides eco-conscious alternatives to paper, plastic, cotton, and even home construction materials.
Just to be clear: This honey includes hemp, but it does not necessarily include CBD.
(If you’re looking for CBD products, check out our heavily-researched CBD guides, like our guide to the best CBD tincture brands.)
We just want to make sure you’re aren’t misled. Buying CBD on Amazon is tricky. Technically, Amazon doesn’t allow CBD to be sold on its platform. But if you search for “CBD” on Amazon, you’ll get tons of results. Not all of those results contain CBD.
This doesn’t that it won’t be great for your health — or that the stoner in your life won’t be delighted to receive it as a gift.
It’s still good for you. Hemp seeds contain healthy fats and essential fatty acids, including Omega-3 and Omega-6 acids, along with high concentrations of vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulfur, calcium, iron and zinc.
Plus, stoners love honey. Not only is it delicious when you have the munchies, but it’s also great for soothing your throat after too many bong hits.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Boveda Humidity Packs are great for anyone who grows their own cannabis — or who buys and stores their herb in bulk for any other reason. (We’re not judging.)
You don’t want your herb to get too dry and crumbly. It’s even worse if it gets too much moisture, and develops mold. (PSA: Never smoke moldy cannabis. It can cause serious health complications.)
These two-way humidity packets can be placed inside your weed containers. They’re two-way humidity packs, so they work as both humidifiers as well as dehumidifiers.
Boveda makes these for other purposes (like cigars and guitars), but the 62 percent packets are designed for curing and storing cannabis. They’ll help preserve flavor and terpenes, while also ensuring that your herb isn’t too dry or too wet.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s no secret that stoners love moseying around at home. If you know a stoner who loves to get super cozy after getting stoned, these slippers are the perfect gift for them.
The comfort-loving creature in your life will love these slippers, both during and after smoking a bowl.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This KLEAR bong cleaner is perfect for your friend with the gross bong that clearly hasn’t been cleaned in years.
You’ve been noticing the resin buildup in their glass. You’ve wondered if you should mention it.
Just get them this as a gift instead. Let the gift speak for itself.
For even more passive-aggressive gifts, check out our guide to the worst Christmas gifts ever.
Use code FXSAVINGS to save 10%! at CBDfx From CBDfx
This CBDfx Charcoal and CBD Face Mask combines two wellness superstars: activated charcoal and topical CBD.
CBD is a potent anti-inflammatory, while charcoal purifies and detoxes. Plus, there’s something so indulgent and relaxing about kicking back with a face mask.
CBDfx sources all their hemp from small farmers in Kentucky, and is one of the most beloved CBD brands operating today. Their products are also relatively affordable.
Shop now at Grasscity From Grasscity
This Black Leaf bong is perfect for the user who’s super laid-back — literally. Its bent-kneck design makes it ideal for toking while reclining on the couch. Or watching Netflix in bed. (We’re not judging.)
If you enjoy lounging horizontally, this bent-neck shape can be an important feature. Otherwise, with a traditional straight-tube bong, you’ll be tilting it towards you, changing the water level in your bong. When you accidentally lower your water level, your smoke could bypass the water entirely.
This would defeat the whole purpose of using a bong: Filtering your smoke through water. (That, and making a fun bubbling noise.)
But with this percolator bong, you’ll always get plenty of bubbling filtration — and you don’t even have to sit up. If that sounds insignificant now, you might feel differently after five bong hits.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to make your favorite stoner super happy (and comfortable) this summer? This zero-gravity chair makes a great gift. A large chair might normally be a tough gift, because it assumes your gift recipient has plenty of space to accommodate a new piece of furniture. This chair, however, is easy to fold up and store. Many reviewers bring it with them to outdoor events and other lounging scenarios. (And the stoner has plenty of lounging scenarios on their summer calendar.)
Hanging out in a zero-gravity recliner is basically like doing yoga, for those who don’t want to exert the effort. Zero gravity technology was invented by NASA. It disperses your weight across the chair, and elevates your legs above your heart. Some experts say it can help relieve tension on your vertebrae.
If your stoner likes to take a toke before cracking a good novel in their backyard, this is the perfect gift for them.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stoners tend to like music. (Some theorize that cannabis helps connect parts of our brain that may actually make music more enjoyable.)
Today, more and more music-lovers are turning to vinyl records over CDs or electronic music. Help your favorite stoner enjoy their favorite records with better sound quality.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wild guess: Does the stoner in your life also love the Grateful Dead?
Shocking. You could get them a CD, but increasingly, ultra-hip stoners have record players. So check that they have a record player, then get them a vinyl. Or just check out the record player included on this list.
This was recorded live at the Capitol Theatre, which the late Jerry Garcia counted among his favorite venues in the nation. It’s a collector’s item, on Amazon.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These ViparSpectra Dimmable LED Grow Lights are perfect for your stoner friend who wants to grow their own cannabis, but has been hesitant to invest in the equipment. Help them get started with these great lights!
ViparSpectra is one of the best brands of LED grow lights because they consistently use the best technology available, and this dimmable series of lights is a great example.
Most home growers choose LED lights, because they won’t get as hot, and can help you save on energy costs. (For more information, check out our guide to the best LED grow lights available.)
Plus, dimmable LEDs can provide a greater level of customization for your lighting schedule. Dimmable LED grow lights allow you to not only switch between lighting configurations for vegetative and flowering growth stages but to adjust the percentage of veg/flowering to whatever level you want. If you want to geek out on customizing your lighting schedule, dimmable LEDs are the way to go.
This means that you can have a custom setting for cloning, seedlings, early vegetative, late veg/early flowering, and late flowering. This level of adjustability is perfect for experienced growers who want to take their grow operation to the next level.
This series comes in four sizes:
PAR 450: Replaces 300W HPS, Actual power draw 213W, Core coverage 2’ x 2’ Max coverage 2.5’ x 2.5’
PAR 600: Replaces 400W HPS, Actual power draw 274W, Core coverage 2.5’ x 2.5’, Max coverage 3’ x 3’
PAR 700: Replaces 600W HPS, Actual power draw 326W, Core coverage 2.5’ x 2.5’, Max coverage 3’ x 3’
PAR 1200: Replaces 800W HPS, Actual power draw 545W, Core coverage 3.5’ x 3.5’, Max coverage 4’ x 4’
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Smoke Buddy Personal Air Filter is perfect for the stoner with nosy neighbors.
Know someone who lives in a tightly-regulated apartment building? They’d probably appreciate this air filter, which reduces odor from cannabis smoke.
Do they also smoke cigarettes? Then they’ll doubly appreciate this filter, which is also designed to reduce secondhand tobacco smoke.
Maybe this gift will be a subtle reminder of the effects of second-hand tobacco smoke. Maybe it will be the impetus they need to finally quit tobacco.
(Don’t worry, your gift will still come in handy, for reducing cannabis odors.)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
People still roll joints. And doobies. Vaporizers haven’t replaced these old-school methods entirely. Rolling papers are a great stocking stuffer, especially for the more old-school stoner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A few years ago, adult coloring books swept the nation. Contrary to what the name implies, they aren’t “adult,” the way “adult films” are adult. They’re just coloring books that are meant to be enjoyed by grown-ups. This one includes classic 420-friendly images that will resonate with every stoner. (Bonus: Coloring is a great way to spend your time relaxing and thinking while you’re stoned.)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is perfect for the stoner in your life who loves being fancy.
It’s also perfect for stoners who don’t know how to roll a joint. You just stuff the pre-roll with ground herb, and you’re ready to smoke a fancy joint.
Now, even newbie joint rollers can bask in the luxury of a gold-flecked joint — or pose for that perfect Instagram post.
Can’t roll a joint to save your life? No problem. This is basically error-proof. Just grind up your cannabis (with an amazing grinder, for best results), and stuff it into this paper cone.
It’s shaped like a tiny ice cream cone. You can’t skimp when you’re packing a cone; you have to fill it up, then twist the end.
So you’re automatically rolling fat joints. But when you’re smoking a gold-flecked joint, should you really skimp on the contents, anyway?
This even comes with a handy travel “doob tube.” So roll this up, put it in the tube to keep it safe, and then bust our a massive gold-flecked joint at your next party. You’ll be the classiest stoner party guest ever.
Full Disclosure: I received some free products from Shine, and it turns out smoking gold joints really does make you feel like a baller.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this Rasa Coffee Alternative for the stoner who drinks too much caffeine.
It’s widely known that coffee pairs perfectly with cannabis. Drinking coffee while smoking pot is a beloved morning ritual for many stoners.
But sometimes, caffeine can induce jitters and anxiety.
If you sometimes experience cannabis-induced anxiety or paranoia anyway, this combination can be tricky. Too much caffeine might just send you over the top.
That’s where Rasa comes in. This Boulder-based company makes delicious, adaptogen-packed coffee alternatives. (They sent me a sample to test out, and it’s awesome.) This cacao blend tastes great, and provides long-lasting energy. Best of all, the mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs help you feel better and better, the more you drink. (Kind of the opposite of the effect of caffeine.)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed” is a cookbook for sophisticated stoners who love to cook weed-infused delights. (And whip up weed-infused cocktails!)
It’s based on a popular TV series, and includes tips about strains, legalization, politics, and more. Plus, this hardcover book would look great on your favorite stoner’s coffee table.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This psychedelic mousepad is perfect for your favorite artistic stoner who uses their computer a lot.
Friends don’t let friends have boring office set-ups. Snazz up their work space with this gorgeous, trippy mousepad. They’ll think of you whenever they’re workday is brightened by this functional art.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cannabis Grow Bible (Third Edition) is the perfect gift for any stoner who’s interested in growing — whether they’ve been growing for years, or even if they’re just starting to think about building out a grow (or planting a crop outdoors).
This book, now in its third edition, is considered the definitive guide to growing cannabis. It covers everything a grower (or aspiring grower) could want to know.
High-end marijuana growers around the world swear by this legendary marijuana grow book.
Even if your favorite cannabis-cultivating stoner already knows everything there is to know about marijuana horticulture, they’ll appreciate this addition to their bookshelf. Or their coffee table!
If you think they might already have this top-selling grow bible, check out our guide to the other best marijuana grow books.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cashmere blanket is perfect for your favorite stoner who loves soft textiles.
Stoners care about textures. Anyone would love to be wrapped in this luxurious blanket — but wrapped in it while being stoned? Even better.
Give your favorite stoner the gift of coziness. Plus, this blanket was crafted by an artisan in Nepal.
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
This Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor Bubbler is perfect for your stoner friend who’s ready to blast off!
Anyone who knows and loves a dabber knows how much they care about their dab rig.
And with this Snoop-approved rig, they’ll be able to enjoy the full flavor of their favorite concentrates.
This comes with a quartz banger, a type of dab nail made from quartz crystal. Not only is quartz more durable than other common dab nail materials, but it’s also widely considered to provide the best flavor for dabbers.
It also comes with a vapor dome and dab tool.
Plus, it comes in fu Snoop-themed packaging, making it a perfect gift for any stoner who loves the weed-smoking rap icon. (So, basically, almost any stoner.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Silverstick is perfect for the stylish, discrete cannabis consumer. Plus, the included filters help reduce the harshness of your hit (a common problem with one-hitters like this model).
If you have a friend who tends to break their glass pipes when they’re on the go, this could be a perfect gift for them.
Shop now at DopeBoo From DopeBoo
This Grav 3″ Helix Chillum stands out because, unlike most chillum pipes, it actually cools the smoke before it hits your lungs.
Most chillum pipes are harsh, because the smoke is drawn directly into your lungs, without any percolation or filtration features.
But this innovative design uses 3 holes in the glass pipe to make your smoke swirl in a “helix” shape. This cools your hit, making it easier on your lungs, and also creates trippy visuals while you’re smoking.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “HIGH eye-Q” Hemp Oil Eye Gel would be a perfect gift for your favorite stoner who loves experimenting with new beauty products.
It doesn’t actually contain CBD or THC, but it’s made with hemp seed oil, and other all-natural ingredients.
When I received a free sample of HIGH’s skincare line, I was thrilled. Not because they contain much cannabis, but because they’re high quality, feel amazing on your face, and work well to retain moisture.
This would be a fun, thoughtful gift for your favorite stoner who loves wellness products!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 2-inch-wide grinder doesn’t just look amazing, thanks to its polyurethane-coated mandala design. It also functions well, according to many happy customers.
But that design. A mandala is a spiritual symbol that represents the universe. This is perfect for anyone who finds themselves thinking about the universe after using their weed grinder.
It’s also made of aerospace-class aluminum, making it more lightweight than traditional zinc alloy grinders, without sacrificing durability.
It has textured edges for better grip. So you have greasy hands, or if you find yourself dropping metal gadgets for any other reason, this could be a nice feature. Plus the neodymium magnets keep the lid firmly attached.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Frost Pipe is perfect for your stoner friend who’s obsessed with super-chilled hits. They’ll be thrilled: Not many people know about this invention, and it makes your hits even colder than an ice bong.
Do you have a friend who’s always putting ice cubes in their bong? Or even keeping their bong in the freezer, or using a glycerin coil? It makes sense: the ice (or frozen glycerin) can help cool down the smoke before it hits your lungs.
Get ready to help your friend take it to the next level: With this silicone mold, you can actually make a pipe from ice. It doesn’t get much cooler than that.
You can even make a flavored pipe, by making it out of lemonade or orange juice!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this Four Sigmatic Hot Cacao with Reishi for your friend who starts freaking out once they’re high.
We all have this friend.
It happens to everyone, once in a while. You get stoned, and suddenly start having serious anxiety.
Now your anxious friend can make this comforting hot cocoa, which contains reishi, a mushroom extract that can help people calm down.
Of course, if you tell them you’re giving them this present because you’re tired of them freaking out (and ruining your buzz), then this may actually be one of the worst Christmas gifts they receive.
So don’t tell them the reason for the gift. But next time you get stoned together, and they start freaking out, suggest they drink a super calming mug of that hot cocoa you gave them.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the friend who only smokes on occasion, and wants her herb to stay fresh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of this Cannabolish spray to test out. I don’t really have any problems with my house smelling like weed, but after a harvest, I thought I’d give it a shot. The room did smell more like essential oils. (Maybe tea tree oil? The company does not divulge which plant oils are contained in this water-based spray.) The room smelled less like cannabis.
So this could really make a thoughtful gift for someone who isn’t supposed to be smoking weed. (Or, alternatively, maybe for someone who insists on smoking weed in hotel rooms?)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Citrine Crystal Geode would be perfect for the stoner who has everything — except a giant citrine crystal to create soothing magical vibes in their home.
Many people (including a high proportion of stoners) believe that crystals can impact your mood and energetic vibration, because their own crystalline structure emits such powerful vibrational resonance. (Thus the belief in the healing powers of crystals.)
If you’re looking for a powerful energetic healing crystal, you can’t find one much more powerful than a 63-pound piece.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 16-Inch Manual Bud Trim Machine is perfect for your favorite stoner with a green thumb.
Growing your own cannabis is super fun. (Check out the CBD seeds included on this list! If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for someone who’s new to growing, consider giving them seeds and a bud trimmer like this.)
The only part about home growing that is not fun is the trimming process.
Even if you only grow a few plants every year, trimming up your buds takes forever. (Trust me.) Your scissors get irreversibly sticky, and your trim clothes will never really stop smelling like weed.
Plus, many of us are mildly allergic to uncured fresh cannabis.
This machine features sharp blades that are equivalent to 30 pairs of scissors. That can save you serious time: One reviewer said it only took them a few minutes to trim an ounce.
For more information, check out our guide to trim machines.
Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
This Charlotte’s Web CBD Cream is the perfect thoughtful gift for anyone with body aches — or anyone who just loves to apply high-quality body cream.
(Um, isn’t that everyone?)
If your loved one is partial to the CBD that comes from hemp in Colorado, this is an even more perfect gift.
I received a sample of this cream, and I loved it. It smells incredible, goes on smoothly, and absorbs quickly.
Plus, it contains real CBD. And Charlotte’s Web is one of the original CBD brands that first brought us this miracle cannabinoid. (The founders were featured by Sanjay Gupta on CNN, which launched their reputation.)
For more information, check out our guide to CBD creams.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This apron embroidered with “The Food Has Weed In It” is perfect for anyone who loves to cook with cannabis.
(Or even if they don’t — it’s a fun joke for them and their guests!)
If they do like to cook with cannabis, check out the cannabis infusion machine at the top of this list!
Once you’ve made a batch of canna-butter (or canna-coconut oil), you can easily add your favorite cannabinoids to virtually any meal. Here’s to the chef!
Shop now at Caliper CBD From Caliper CBD
These packets of Caliper CBD Dissolvable Powder are perfect for anyone who loves adding CBD to their beverages.
This dissolvable powder is one of the easiest ways to consume CBD, because, if you want to add CBD to drinks, it’s more versatile than a tincture. It dissolves easily in coffee, tea, juice, water — basically any drink you can think of.
It’s flavorless and calorie-free and doesn’t clump up. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample.) This method also makes it easy to get an accurate dose of CBD: each packet contains 20 mg CBD isolate.
It’s also perfect for someone who’s new to CBD, because it does not contain any THC.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cannabis-Scented Soy Candle is perfect for your favorite stoner who loves to set a vibe in their home.
It doesn’t just smell like weed. (That would be so basic.) Instead, it’s an elegant blend of cannabis and hops (a closely related plant).
Plus, it’s soy-based, so it’s eco-friendly!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“The Art of Weed Butter: A Step-by-Step Guide to Becoming a Cannabutter Master” is perfect for anyone who loves to bake pot brownies. Or weed cookies. Or canna-infused carrot cake.
Basically, all marijuana edibles start with one magic ingredient: canna-butter. But making it is a multi-step process. First, you have to decarboxylate the cannabis, to activate the THC. To help your favorite culinary stoner learn more, buy them this book!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The product description says this is great for EDM ravers, but it’s also perfect for the stoner who enjoys viewing fractals at home — or anywhere they’d like a creative visual burst.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Tie Dye Kit is perfect for the stoner who loves doing arts and crafts projects when they get stoned. With 24 vibrant colors, they can tie dye everything in sight — and be the envy of every stoner on the block.
Tie-dye bedspread? Yes, please. Tie-dye curtains? Sure. Why not? Tie-dye bathrobe? The Dude would approve.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These weed sweatpants are perfect for your favorite stoner who loves to lounge around (ie., any stoner).
They’re a perfect gift for the holidays, when a lot of time is spent hanging out on the couch with friends and family.
Sure, your pal may not be able to wear these to work. (Unless they work in a dispensary, in which case, these are an even more perfect gift.)
But still, for any stoner, they’re silly and fun — and can be put on immediately — which often makes the best kind of gift.
These are great for both men and women.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this candle for the woman in your life who loves supporting woman-led companies — and who also loves the scent of cannabis.
It’s scented with both cannabis and patchouli, so it’s perfect for hippies who love a little bit of luxury (and funny labels).
Shop now at Dr. Dabber From Dr. Dabber
The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is the perfect gift for any stoner who loves both dabbing concentrates and vaporizing traditional dried herb.
With the SWITCH, you can easily switch between both, with the flick of a button.
You can choose between 25 heat settings (depending on whether your stash includes rosin, live resin, shatter, or top-shelf flower), and the device will heat up in four seconds, thanks to its induction technology.
Other electric dab rigs simply can’t compete with this level of convenience.
This beautiful piece of stoner technology even comes with a 2-year warranty.
-
Use code CMT15 for 15% off! at Joy Organics From Joy Organics
This 4-Pack of Joy Organics CBD Bath Bombs would be the perfect gift for the stoner who loves taking some “me time.”
Pro Tip: Double check to make sure they have a bathtub before you buy this gift!
If they do enjoy taking baths, you really can’t go wrong with this gift. These bath bombs create the perfect amount of fizz, and include a soothing lavender scent, as well as 25 mg CBD each.
(For real: We only include CBD products with third-party lab results.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Toker Poker is perfect for all stoners. It solves a classic stoner dilemma: clearing out your cashed bowl.
Some people claim they “tap out” their bowl, simply turning it upside down and tapping it against a hard surface. But it never gets all the ash out. (Worse, if you tap it too hard, you might break the glass.)
This leaves stoners constantly rooting around for toothpicks. Help solve your stoner friend’s dilemma, once and for all, with this lighter case. They’ll never be without a bowl pick again. Plus, whenever they get ready to pack a fresh bowl, they’ll think of you.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LED Hula Hoop is perfect for your favorite festival-loving stoner.
It’s no secret that the best hula hoop dances can be seen at music festivals. With this collapsible hoop, your favorite festival dancer will be ready for travel. Plus, this LED hoop can change colors, and even strobe!
This is perfect for the music-loving stoner who loves to be the center of attention.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Dabpress Rosin Press Machine is the perfect gift for the dabber who loves “solventless” dabs. These often tend to be the more health-conscious dabbers, who eschew cannabis concentrates made with butane and other chemical solvents.
Rosin is different from most cannabis concentrates you might buy in a store, like wax, shatter, or live resin. These concentrates are typically extracted from cannabis plant material using a solvent (like butane or CO2). Rosin, however, is simply made from pressure.
For more information, check out our guide to buying your own rosin press.
That also means you can make it at home, if you have enough cannabis material handy. This is a great way for your favorite dabber to ensure that their dabs are as clean and organic as possible (assuming they start with organic cannabis, that is).
It’s also fun to make your own concentrates! Most dabbers say rosin produces the best flavor. And this is one of the more affordable rosin presses on the market (that still gets the job done and garners rave reviews).
In fact, it has over 100 positive reviews. Stoners literally rave about this rosin press.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These weed leggings are perfect for your favorite stoner who does yoga — or just likes wearing yoga pants.
Leggins are undeniably comfy, and now your loved one can rock leggings while also displaying their love of their favorite plant.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Silicone Dab Mat Kit is perfect for your friend who enjoys dabbing.
Silicone dab mats — like this 8″ hexagon mat — are perfect for protecting your furniture from dab residue. The silicon makes them non-stick and easy to clean, easy after dabbing the stickiest concentrates!
This comes with a dab tool and silicon concentrate container, too.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This mushroom night light is a super cheap gift for stoners.
It’s great for anyone psychedelically-inclined. It shows how well you know them — without breaking the bank! Get this as a fun gift for a friend who loves fungi.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Metal Joint Rolling Tray is perfect for your friend who loves rolling joints. With the best rolling tray, you can keep your ground herb from spilling everywhere.
The tray makes it much easier to gather the herb back up, and stuff it into a joint. (Easier than, say, if you’ve spilled it onto the carpet.)
Get this for your joint-loving bestie.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some stoners tend to be slow-moving homebodies. And Scrabble is the perfect game for moving (and thinking) slowly. A good Scrabble game can take hours — and you can smoke plenty of bowls while you’re at it.
Plus, it keeps your brain in shape, helping your favorite stoner defy stereotypes.
Shop now at Dr. Dabber From Dr. Dabber
The Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer is the perfect gift for your friend who loves having the latest in portable vape technology.
Especially if your friend likes vaping oils and concentrates. (This pen is not designed to vape actual flower.)
I received a free Stella vape pen to test out, and I was impressed. The battery lasts forever, and it’s easy to switch between the three temperature settings. (The settings range from 460 to 775 degrees Fahrenheit, and the light changes colors as you switch.)
Plus, it looks cool, and the construction feels durable.
Shop now at Daily High Club From Daily High Club
This Bubble Bottom Kinked Zong Bong is perfect for any stoner who loves taking huge bong rips, but hates getting bong water in their mouth. (In other words, any stoner who loves bong hits.)
The unusual “zong” shape actually allows the smoke to cool well before hitting your lungs, while the huge bubble base allows for large hits.
Customers love the thickness of the glass.
Get this for your favorite stoner who appreciates unusual glass bongs.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Pot Leaf Silicone Mold is a perfect gift for stoners who are culinary geniuses in the kitchen.
Making homemade pot gummies isn’t impossible — but it isn’t super easy, either. (Check out the weed cookbooks elsewhere on this list!)
This is the perfect size for making gummies.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Tiny Book of Mason Jar Recipes is perfect for the stoner who has tons of extra mason jars lying around.
You know this type of stoner. They love storing their weed in glass (never plastic), and they use the go-to method of growers and cannabis connoisseurs everywhere: the classic mason jar.
(For more on why stoners love mason jars, check out our guide to weed containers.)
If your loved one grows their own cannabis, they’re likely to have even more mason jars.
These jars, when not full of weed, tend to sit around in cabinets and cupboards. Help your stoner friend out. This book will give them tons of ideas for how to use their jars, when they aren’t full of weed.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pair of rainbow dab tools is perfect for your friend who loves dabbing. Like, a lot.
Because they probably already have a dab tool — but it may often be sticky, and covered with resin. Get them these two as backups!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Weed Leaf Pattern Shower Curtain would be perfect for anyone who appreciates stoner home decor that’s still tasteful.
Get this for someone who loves chic interior design — and cannabis.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “Kush Candle” is the perfect indulgence for anyone who loves luxury scented candles — and weed.
It’s made from all-natural beeswax and coconut wax, and it will burn for 50 hours.
Customers love the heavenly scent of cannabis, suede, white musk, tulip, and amber.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These funny stoner socks would be perfect for any loved ones who will be lounging around on the couch over the holidays. They’re particularly funny for a stoner who often hangs out with family during the holidays — and whose cannabis habit is the family joke.
For more ideas, check out our guide to the best crazy Christmas socks.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These “Blazy Susan” Pink Rolling Papers will make your friend laugh, thanks to their awesome brand name.
Plus, they’re vegan, high-quality rolling papers, with dozens of positive reviews.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pot leaf-shaped cookie cutter is perfect for anyone who bakes pot cookies. Cutting them into classic weed leaf shapes is actually pretty helpful — it makes it harder to get them mixed up with normal cookies. (Classic problem!)
Holidays can be a time of an abundance of cookies, so your 420-friendly loved ones would probably enjoy making cookies shaped like pot leaves.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Iconic Grateful Dead Tie-Dye is perfect for a stoner with a sense of nostalgia for the hippie heyday.
It would be a perfect gift for any Dead-loving hippie — particularly paired with the Grateful Dead vinyl elsewhere on this list.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, this 12-pack of hacky sacks might not strike you as a gift for a “grown-up stoner.” But if you’re loved one is a, um, mature stoner (like, they were a stoner in the eighties or nineties), they’ll recognize these iconic stuffed balls.
Long before Twitter existed, before reality shows took over the airwaves, stoners had to entertain themselves sometimes. Kicking these balls around (and developing some pretty sweet moves) became a classic stoner pastime.
Don’t get these for a millennial (unless they’re fascinated by retro stoner culture).
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These lights are perfect for your stoner buddy who loves light shows. Now they can make their own — with colored LED lights streaming through the air, attached to their fingertips!
If you can imagine them with their hands dancing through the dark, admiring the momentary art show they’re creating, get them this gift.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Four 20 Hoodie is perfect for the cheeky, unabashed stoner, who displays their stoner credentials with pride. (Even if it’s just for wearing around at home.)
This cotton hoodie is made in the US. It comes in tons of colors and is available in sizes ranging from small to XXX-Large.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This High Art 1,000-Piece Puzzle: “A Budtender in His Shop” is perfect for any stoner who loves jigsaw puzzles.
And even if they don’t love puzzles yet, pandemic times can force us to take up new hobbies.
This puzzle features a subversive, cannabis-fueled wink at an iconic piece of art. So it’s also perfect for any stoned art history majors!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pendant displays the molecular structure of THC, the psychoactive molecule in cannabis and hemp.
Know someone who loves THC — and science? This is perfect for them.
Bonus: It will help them connect with other stoner science nerds, who will recognize the molecule.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These weed leaf candles are perfect for anyone who loves to celebrate cannabis. Get them for a stoner who would love to stick them into homemade pot brownies.
They’d be a great gift included with any of the edible-related gifts on this list (like the cannabis cookbook, or the Levo Herbal Infuser, which makes it super easy to make infused butter or oil out of a small amount of cannabis).
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This crystal pipe is perfect for anyone who loves crystals. (And it also a stoner.)
Your stoner friend probably loves crystals. Crystals are thought to facilitate energetic healing due to their vibrations. Plus, crystals are just trippy. (Did you know they’re constantly growing?)
For more information, check out our guide on how to choose the right crystal pipe.