Top 5 Best Volcano Vaporizer Models & Accessories

When it comes to purchasing an at-home marijuana vape, Volcano Vaporizer is easily the first thing that comes to mind. Sure, there are plenty of companies that produce a weed vape similar to a Volcano….but they’re just not a Volcano. What makes them stand out? First, they’re built with solid, high-quality material. Second, you can choose between analog and digital models. Third, they’re an investment that will last you for years to come.

Next question: If they’re so darn expensive, why in the world should I consider purchasing one? They’re so much healthier for you and your lungs than smoking papers, or out of glass. Papers contain carcinogens regardless, and with glass, you end up inhaling butane or resin. Plus, vaporizers are truly the most bang for your buck, when it comes to smoking devices. (And they taste so clean!)

So, since a marijuana vaporizer is clearly the best choice, you should consider a Volcano Vaporizer. I’ve compiled a list of the best Volcano Vaporizer accessories and models, to smoke the night away.

1. Best Volcano Vaporizer Model: Volcano Vaporizer Kit

This bad boy is everything you could ever want out of a smoking experience…and more. To use a Volcano Vaporizer, you must follow a few simple steps. First, grind your weed in a grinder. (You can use the grinder it comes with, or peruse this list of awesome grinders). From there, scoop up the freshly ground bud, plop it into the device, attach the balloon, and you’re good to go.

Choose between classic and digital models. The classic model features a dial ranging one-through-nine, to adjust the temperature. The digital model allows you to precisely set the temperature anywhere between 104-446 Fahrenheit. You’ll also receive five pre-made balloons with the easy valve set-up, and a sheet to create your own custom-sized balloons with the solid valve one. Using a Volcano Vaporizer immediately improves your smoking game–you’ll wonder why you didn’t pull the trigger sooner.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Volcano Vaporizer Grinder: Official Volcano Vaporizer Herb Grinder Orange

If you’re going to use a grinder, you might as well use a grinder with a really freakin’ well-known name behind it. You’re already aware of the awesomeness that is the Volcano Vaporizer. It’s not a hard to see why the Volcano Vaporizer Herb Grinder would also be a solid choice, as well. (Did I mention it’s under $10 and it works like a charm?)

As you know already, most plastic grinders are complete and utter garbage. They simply mash up your bud, and spew greens everywhere when you open them. The Volcano Vaporizer grinder definitely doesn’t do either of those. Instead, it grinds your bud into perfectly fluffy clouds. Your marijuana vape will be able to use your weed in the most efficient way possible…and get you higher than a kite.

Price: $7.96

3. Best Volcano Vaporizer Bags: Volcano Vaporizer Easy Valve Replacement Set (6 Bags)

Aside from the Volcano Vaporizer itself, balloons are the next most important thing. Without them, you wouldn’t be able to capture all that sweet, sweet, green vapor. Balloons do the super important job of keeping all of your vapor contained in one place. Once the vapor is in the balloon, it won’t escape until you actually puff on it. Although, you might think there’s a hole, given how fast you’ll be sucking it down.

You can always purchase Volcano Vaporizer off-brand balloons, but the best choice is to purchase directly from the source. For sure, you know they’re compatible with your marijuana vape. Plus, the name is very telling of the quality. You’ll receive six bags, each with two-feet of material. Please note, these are specifically for the easy valve Volcano Vaporizer models. (Solid Valve OEM balloons can be purchased here.) These bags are exactly what you need to puff away on that strong vape.

Price: $32.99

4. Best Volcano Vaporizer Solid Valve Replacement: Storz & Bickel 0102S Solid Valve Replacement

A Volcano Vaporizer is comprised of a few different parts: The vape itself, and the valve kit. Above, I specifically covered the balloon bags. However, it’s important to note, they’re actually a part of a larger valve system. The balloon simply holds the vaporized weed, while the solid valve attaches to the machine and mouthpiece. So in total you have a valve filling chamber (balloon), solid valve, and solid valve mouthpiece.

This Volcano Vaporizer Solid Valve Replacement kit is everything you need to freshen up your set-up. It comes with a replacement solid valve and solid valve mouthpiece, in addition to an entire roll of bags. Yeah, you read that correctly. With this set-up, you receive a whole roll of bags. That works out to about a dollar-per-bag–a steal when it comes to a Volcano Vaporizer. You won’t be disappointed with this replacement kit for one-second.

Price: $150.98

5. Best Volcano Vaporizer Case: VapeCase Kush Series Volcano Black

Ok, so a Volcano Vaporizer is clearly meant for use at-home. But, there are times when you just can’t avoid traveling with it. Perhaps you’re taking a road trip, or bringing it to cheer up a homie post-breakup. Whatever the reason, there are times you need to bring it with you. And let’s be honest, there aren’t many vape cases out there large enough to accommodate a Volcano Vaporizer.

Luckily, VapeCase recognized this massive gap in the market, and produces the Kush Series Volcano Case. It’s constructed with a Volcano Vaporizer in mind, and conveniently fits all of the parts–not just the device. There are multiple side pockets for storing extra goodies like stash jars, edibles, grinders, and lighters. Constructed with travel in mind, so it’s as compact as possible. If you ever travel, you want to make sure you snag the Kush Series Volcano Case.

Price: $59.99

