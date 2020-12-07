9 Best Weed Vaporizers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

The best weed vaporizers deliver maximum flavor with fewer byproducts. Your lungs will thank you.
Bonus: These vaporizers make excellent stoner gifts.
Whether you’re looking for a desktop vaporizer or a portable vape pen, read on to discover the best weed vaporizers available right now.
1. Best Desktop Vaporizer: Storz & Bickel “Volcano” Desktop VaporizerPrice: $529.99Pros:
Cons:
- The original vaporizer which, in 2000, launched the entire vape industry
- Today, two decades later, Volcanos are still widely considered the best vaporizers available
- I've used one regularly for years, and can't rave about it enough (see review for details)
- Detachable balloon design may be healthiest way to toke ever invented
- This latest model includes LED screen and liquid pad for concentrates
- Not portable (must be plugged in, and weighs nearly five pounds)
- Expensive (but it will last forever!)
- If neighbors see you inhaling from a balloon, they may think you're doing nitrous
The Storz & Bickel “Volcano” Desktop Vaporizer stands out because it’s the original vaporizer which, in the year 2000, altered the course of stoner history forever.
Two decades later, the iconic Volcano still towers over the vaporizer industry.
If you’re acquainted with serious cannabis connoisseurs (or you spent time in well-appointed dorm rooms or weed dealers’ homes in the early 2000’s), you’ve probably already tried a Volcano. It’s something of a stoner initiation rite: the act of passing around the detachable balloon filled with cannabis vapor, enjoying flavorful puffs.
I should probably confess that I own a Volcano, which was purchased off a dude on Craigslist several years ago. I use it several times per week (okay, several times per day), and it shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to the advanced German engineering in its cone-shaped base.
I have had to replace the balloon a few times. But the balloons are only about ten bucks each. Aside from replacing the balloon (maybe every couple years, when you notice vapor leaking out of it), your Volcano should last forever, with zero maintenance needed.
I also believe the Volcano is one of the healthiest ways to toke, period. Thanks to its innovative design, zero heat enters your lungs. This sets the Volcano Desktop vaporizer apart from nearly every other vape ever invented (and, obviously, every method of smoking). When you flip the switch, the heat passes over the cannabis material you’ve put in the screened chamber. But you aren’t inhaling anything yet. You’re just watching your balloon swell and expand as it fills with vapor.
Pro tip: Use your hands to gently help your balloon become vertical as it fills. This will help your balloon last longer. But when you are ready to replace your balloon, check out our guide to the best volcano vaporizers and accessories.
Then you detach the filled balloon, and go recline wherever you’d like to relax with some vapor. The vapor will not escape from the balloon until you’re ready, because it can only be released when the mouthpiece is pressed in.
(Bonus: This design also makes the Volcano PERFECT for anyone who likes to toke mid-yoga sesh. Taking a hit while upside-down? Not a problem, with your light and easy balloon.)
By the time you take a sip of air from the ergonomic mouthpiece, the vapor has entirely cooled. The heat has disappeared — but the flavor remains. Your lungs will be thrilled.
The only drawback is that the Volcano is not designed to be portable. Though I did know someone in the early 2000s who, on road trips, would plug his Volcano into his car, and forego the balloon entirely: the vapor would simply fill the car. (We do not recommend this, for obvious reasons.)
But I like that this is called a “desktop” vaporizer, as if it belongs on a desk.
This Volcano includes an LED screen for changing the temperature, which makes it much fancier than my Volcano. (On older models, you just twist a knob.) I like to raise the temperature when I’m vaporizing the same ground herb a second time, to squeeze as much goodness out of it as I can.
This set also comes with a “liquid pad,” for vaporizing concentrates.
If you like to enjoy cannabis at home, you will love your Volcano for many years to come. I know I will.
Find more Storz & Bickel Volcano Desktop Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Portable Vaporizer: Pax 3 Portable VaporizerPrice: $209.99Pros:
Cons:
- Compact, sleek design provides discretion
- Heats up quickly, with several temperature settings
- Designed for use with both flower and concentrates
- Comes with 10 year warranty
- Can't use as-is with concentrates (you must buy concentrate-friendly insert separately)
- Its mobile phone app makes you wonder: Should smoking pot really necessitate more screen time?
- Expensive
The Pax 3 is perfect for the consumer who enjoys both traditional flower as well as cannabis concentrates. While many vape pens are designed only to work with oils and other extracts, the Pax 3 also comes with an insert that’s perfect for vaporizing traditional dried herb.
With this vaporizer, what you choose to smoke — and when — is entirely up to you.
(But you do have to buy the insert for vaping concentrates separately. It doesn’t come included with the Pax 3. If you’re looking to smoke concentrates only, check out our guide to the best dab pens available.)
The Pax 3 is also perfect for high-tech stoners. Once you download the app, you can use your phone to control the temperature of your pen.
One of the settings you can select on your phone is “stealth mode,” which minimizes odor by cooling down the device more quickly after your inhale.
That makes this vaporizer perfect for anyone who needs a discrete puff at work. you need to take a hit before walking into your meeting, this is the pen for you.
Bonus: You can pretend you’re taking notes on your phone, while you’re actually changing the settings on your vape pen.
This doesn’t mean you’re getting totally ripped before giving your presentation. (Or maybe you are. We’re not judging.) But today, many office employees are experimenting with “microdosing” THC at work, to help deal with the stress of their workday.
The Pax 3 pen is perfect for the busy professional — whether you’re into microdosing or macrodosing, or vaping flower or concentrates. The Pax 3 will meet you where you are.
Find more Pax 3 Portable Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
3. Classy Vaporizer for Vaping Either Flower or Concentrates: Quant Vaporizer with Walnut Wood FinishPrice: $159.99Pros:
Cons:
- Works for both dry herb as well as concentrates
- Includes quartz chamber for vaping concentrates
- Walnut finish gives it a classy look
- Includes three temperature settings
- LED display reports remaining battery life and temperature setting options
- Affordable, compared to some comparable models
- Might make you want to class up all your other cannabis accessories
- Bulkier than Pax models
- Newer product with fewer reviews available than some cannabis vaporizers
This Quant Vapor Vaporizer stands out because it works for both dry herb and concentrates, and has an elegant walnut finish.
To vape concentrates, you just swap out the flower attachment for a quartz chamber.
The OLED screen provides information on the temperature settings and remaining battery life. It’s easy to recharge this vaporizer with the included micro USB cable.
If you know someone who appreciates the finer things in life (including cannabis, and/or cannabis concentrates), this portable vaporizer with walnut finish is perfect for them.
Plus, compared to comparable vaporizers, it’s actually pretty affordable. (Possibly because they don’t have as many customer reviews as more established vape companies.)
Does this lovely wood finish make you want to class up your other smoking devices? We’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to the best weed accessories available now.
Find more Quant Vaporizer with Walnut Wood Finish information and reviews here.
-
4. Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer KitPrice: $99.95Pros:
Cons:
- Sleek design with durable construction; feels solid and sturdy in your hand
- Battery life seems to last forever
- Three temperature settings; easy to change between them with one button
- Pen vibrates when it reaches new temperature setting
- For concentrates only
- Highest heat setting may be too hot for some (775 degrees Fahrenheit)
- No precise temperature control or digital display
- Can get messy/sticky after 5-10 uses (like most vape pens)
- No display of how much battery life remaining
The Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer stands out because of its sleek design, high-quality construction, and extremely long battery life.
I received a free Stella vape pen to test out, and I was impressed with the sturdy feel and durable construction. While most vape pens feel like they might fall apart if you don’t take good care of them, this has a nice heft in your hand, and feels practically indestructible.
After using it for a couple months, I can say definitively that this pen would make one of the best stoner gifts around. Get it for your friend who loves vaping concentrates on the go!
It’s also intuitive and easy to use. Five clicks of the button turns the pen on; it vibrates when it has reached the set temperature.
Three clicks of the button changes the temperature. At the coolest setting, the button glows green (and the pen has reached 460 degrees Fahrenheit). Press the button three times, and it vibrates and flashes blue: you’ve switched to the medium heat setting. Press it three more times and it flashes red, indicating that it has reached 775 degrees Fahrenheit, the hottest temperature.
I found the high temperature setting a little hot for my lungs. But depending on what sort of concentrates you’re vaporizing, you might want that extreme heat setting.
Still, even if you only use the first two heat settings, it’s nice to have those options — and to be able to control them with only one easy-to-use button.
For a portable dab pen, this is a nice feature, even if it doesn’t compare to vaporizers with more precise temperature controls and (and digital temperature displays).
I was impressed with the long battery life, and the sturdy construction of this vape pen. However, if you’re looking for the lightest, most portable pen, this might not be the pen for you. (For example, if you like to keep your vape pen in your pocket, you might find this too heavy.)
Find more Dr. Dabber Stella Vaporizer Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Weed Vaporizer if You Only Smoke Dry Herb (Never Concentrates): Pax 2 VaporizerPrice: $179.99Pros:
Cons:
- Works great with dry herb
- Matte finish looks stylish
- Sleek, compact design
- Easy to load
- Comes with 10 year warranty
- Can't use with concentrates
- Inexplicably includes something called a "Simon" game as "party feature"
- Expensive
This Pax 2 Vaporizer stands out because it’s a long-lasting, portable dry herb vaporizer.
Plus, this matte-metallic device looks so glamorous, it was practically made for Instagram.
But this vaporizer is more than its stylish and sleek appearance. The Pax 2 is also known as one of the best portable vaporizers on the market. (Although the Pax 3 is the new and improved version of the Pax 2, many consider its improvements to be relatively minor.)
Unlike many modern vape pens, this model accommodates dry flower.
It’s also a “smart” device: It detects motion and will put itself into standby mode when not in use.
Appearances aside, you don’t need to be ultra stylish to enjoy this vaporizer. With four temperature settings, a long battery life, and a user-friendly design, this is one of the best weed vaporizers you can buy.
-
6. Best From Makers of the Legendary Volcano: Storz & Bickel Crafty Portable VaporizerPrice: $274.99Pros:
Cons:
- Portable design that delivers powerful, consistent hits
- From the makers of the Volcano, the legendary tapletop vaporizer that launched the entire industry
- Works with concentrates as well as traditional dried herb
- Two-year warranty
- Expensive
- Not the smallest portable vaporizer ever (6 x 7 x 1.5")
- Takes longer to heat up than others on this list
This Storz & Bickel Crafty Portable Vaporizer stands out because it’s a portable vaporizer made by Storz & Bickel, the geniuses behind the legendary Volcano tabletop vaporizer (which, around the year 2000, vaulted vaporizers into mainstream cannabis culture).
This engineering behind this simple, portable vaporizer is the result of two decades of research and development at the forefront of vaporizing technology.
This unit contains Storz & Bickel’s signature conduction/convection oven. Despite its convenient, portable size, this vaporizer heats up in under three minutes, and delivers consistent heat.
It also comes with a very user-friendly app for your smartphone. You can change the heat settings, and check on the battery level, from your phone. (You can also control the LED light settings and haptic feedback.)
With this vaporizer (unlike a tabletop Volcano vaporizer), you can vaporize liquid concentrates as well as traditional ground herb.
Find more Storz & Bickel Crafty Portable Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
7. Most Durable Vape for Both Bud and Concentrates: FlowerMate V5 Pro Portable VaporizerPrice: $139.99Pros:
Cons:
- Great for vaporizing dried herb
- Large ceramic oven chamber heats evenly
- Interchangeable capsules for concentrates and flower
- Digital temperature display for fine-tuning
- Lithium battery charges quickly and has long battery life
- Easy to clean with included maintenance kit
- Bulkier than some portable vaporizers
- Expensive
- Must switch out "pods" when you want to smoke concentrates
The FlowerMate V5 Nano Vaporizer stands out because it can accommodate cannabis flower as well as concentrates.
Of course, FlowerMate’s devices are best known for vaporizing flower (as the name suggests).
Their vaporizers aren’t as slim and compact as some vape pens (which contain oil or wax in a small chamber or cartridge), because they include a large “oven” chamber, which you pack with dry herb. The ceramic chamber heats evenly, so you don’t need to stir it.
This model boasts a tight lid, and there’s no leakage of vapor. Customers claim this makes their cannabis supplies go further.
The digital temperature gauge allows you to fine-tune your preferred temp, on your quest for maximum flavor. The long-life battery allows for 6-10 seshes between recharging. Plus, if your battery runs out on the road, you can just swap it out for a spare battery, because you’ll receive two batteries with your purchase. (You can recharge the battery that’s not in use on the included rapid-charge cable.)
If you want to smoke concentrates, you switch out the chamber for the concentrate-friendly pod, which is included.
This company provides great customer service. It includes a manufacturer’s warranty. Most customers find that these devices are built to last.
Find more FlowerMate V5 Nano Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
8. Arizer Solo 2 Portable VaporizerPrice: $184.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lasts around twenty seshes between battery charges
- Fine-tuned temperature control (no smartphone app required)
- Lifetime warranty on the heating element
- Compact portable size
- Comes in mutiple colors
- Expensive
- Only comes in two colors (black and blue)
- Three different warranty programs (2 years on defective construction; 1 year on battery)
- Designed as a dry herb vaporizer, not for concentrates (though one reviewer places concentrates on a "bed" of flower)
The Arizer Solo 2 Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer is perfect for anyone who wants to vaporize dry herb at home or on the go.
It’s also built for ease of use. Arizer “intentionally” decided to avoid the trend of pairing their vaporizer with an app. So there’s no need to download an app to control this vaporizer, and you can still exercise fine-tuned control over the temperature.
(You can switch the temperature in either one or ten-degree increments, depending on how much fine-tuned control you want. Or how much of a vapor geek you are.)
Customers love the long battery life, which can last you up to twenty solid seshes between charges.
And its borosilicate glass pathway helps deliver crisp, delicious-tasting vapor.
Arizer provides a lifetime warranty on the heating element, along with a one-year warranty on the battery.
Find more Arizer Solo 2 Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
9. Most Discrete Vape for Both Flower & Concentrates: AirVape XPrice: $139.00Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to use with both cannabis flower and concentrates
- Precise temperature control and battery life display screen
- Designed for discretion: the snap-on "shell" traps any lingering odors inside
- Sleek design and pocket-friendly size
- Haptic feedback vibrates to let you know when it has reached desired temperature
- Some customers found the oven chamber a little small for packing bowls for large groups
- Relatively expensive
- Takes about an hour to re-charge battery life
The AirVape X stands out because it rivals the most high-end portable vaporizers, for a slightly lower price.
Plus, it was designed for people looking for discretion. While many vaporizers can have a lingering cannabis scent, this comes with an odor-proof shell. After your smoke break, you just snap the shell on, throw it in your bag, and never have to worry about lingering odors.
This vaporizer is also designed for use with both dried herb and cannabis concentrates. Customers love the ease with which they can switch back and forth between the two: This comes with a “wax insert” that’s very easy to place in the heating chamber, when you’re ready to switch to concentrates.
This also features a ceramic chamber and comfortable mouthpiece. It includes the features of the fanciest portable vaporizers, like haptic feedback (the ability to vibrate when it achieves the desired temperature), a cooling filter in the mouthpiece, an auto shut-off feature, and precise temperature controls.
Most users like to start with lower temperatures, when they’re vaporizing cannabis flower, to maximize the strain’s flavor. Then, to get the most out of your herb, you can turn up the temps as you continue taking puffs of the same herb. You can also set the temperature higher when you’re ready to use the wax insert.
The only complaint was that the ceramic chamber was slightly small, if you’re hoping to share each bowl pack with several others. But you can always re-load your vaporizer!
Why use vaporizers for weed?
Vaporizers are easier on your lungs than traditional smoking methods. They heat your cannabis (or concentrates) at lower temperatures. Plus, when you smoke normally, you use combustion. That combustion creates byproducts.
You know when you smoke out of an ice bong, and after a few hits, the bong water turns a sickly brownish color? When you aren't smoking through water -- say, if you're using a steamroller pipe -- all those gnarly byproducts of combustion, including ash and tar, can go directly into your lungs.
But when you vaporize, you don't have any of those byproducts.
Combined with the lower temperatures, you've got a healthier consumption method.
In the cannabis vaporizer reviews above, we included information on whether the device has multiple temperature settings. That can come in handy when you're looking out for the health of your lungs.
Bonus: Vaping at lower temperatures can help you taste the flavor of your bud better, too.
Why are vaporizers so expensive?
Vaporizers require mechanical parts, heating elements, and often LED screens. They need to be made with sufficiently durable materials, so they can withstand high temperatures.
Luckily, vaporizers have gotten much cheaper. Browse our reviews above to find cheap weed vaporizers that work great!
