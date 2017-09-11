10 Best Seeding Heat Mats for Plants (2018)

Germinating cannabis seeds at home is a fantastic way to save money in your grow op. To grow from seed, you need the proper equipment, starting with a heat mat. The right heat mat for plants will jump start your growing season and give your seedlings the best chance of germinating and growing strong and healthy.

Some cannabis growers use clones for the convenience, but there are drawbacks. Clones are expensive, running $5-$20 per plant, and since they are exact genetic copies of their parents they do not follow the natural life cycle of a plant. Clones can be convenient if they are readily available, and also give you a faster harvest since they are further along in the life cycle than seedlings, but for some people finding high quality clones of the right strains is not possible.

Luckily it is easy to germinate seedlings at home, and to weed out the male plants so that you are left with only flowering females. With a minimal amount of equipment, you can germinate your own seeds at home in a matter of days.

Seedlings are delicate baby plants that need just the right environment to grow and thrive. They need to be kept at a steady temperature of about 75 degrees, but not any hotter than 90 degrees. Even if you are creating your own clones from your own mother plant, a heat mat is very helpful and can increase your chances of success dramatically.

Heated seed mats allow you to start seedlings or clones at any time of year, even when it is cold outside. In this article we will go over the top 10 best seed mats of different sizes and capabilities to find out which one suits your grow op best. You will also need a temperature controller and plastic dome for your seedlings. Some of the bundles below include this equipment to save you money on the total cost.

1. Plant Babies Seed Starter Propagation Heat Mat (10″x20″)

This is an excellent heat mat for plants that are just starting out. It is a standard size, 10 “x20” and can fit a regular sized plastic mini greenhouse on top. Or, you can put your seedlings directly on top with paper towels or plastic cups. This heat mat is capable of heating seedlings to 10 to 20 degrees over the ambient temperature, in order to improve your chances of successful germination.

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Works well and keeps a steady temperature

Inexpensive

Good customer service

Cons:

Not always in stock

Temperature controller sold separately

No free shipping

2. Jump Start Germination Station With Heat Mat (10″x20″), Tray, 72-Cell Pack Dome

This Germination Station from Jump Start contains both a seedling heat mat and a dome greenhouse for your seedlings. You can fit 72 individual plants in the dome, so this small sized package is great even for larger grow ops. Once the seedlings get too big for the dome, however, they will need to be transplanted into larger containers such as mini pots or plastic cups. You still want to keep these larger seedlings warm, so you may need a heater in your grow room or more seed mats.

Price: $29.51 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with mini greenhouse

High quality seed mat

Fits 72 seedlings

Cons:

Temperature controller not included

Grow medium or soil sold separately

Relatively expensive

3. Seedz Seed Starter Heat Mat (10″x20″) With Free Plant Stakes

This package includes both a seed starter heat mat for plants as well as plant stakes. Plant stakes are helpful to marijuana growers who are starting multiple strains from seed. Unless you are very experienced, all cannabis seedlings look identical no matter what the strain is. Using plant stakes from the beginning will ensure that you do not mix up your strains. You can also purchase this mat in Large (20.75″x48″) size for twice the space.

Price: $19.88

Pros:

High quality waterproof mat

Free plant stakes included

Comes in large size as well

Cons:

A bit more expensive

No temperature controller

Hard to contact customer support

4. Root Radiance Seeding & Germination Heat Mat (20″x48″)

This seed mat by Root Radiance is extra large, twice the size of standard heat mats. This is a good solution for larger grow ops, or if you want to keep different strains in their own mini greenhouse separate from each other. It is a bit more expensive than other mats, but not as costly as buying two 10″x20″ mats separately. If you do not need quite such a large space you can also purchase this mat in the standard size. Both sizes are durable, water resistant, and long lasting.

Price: $36.93 with free shipping

Pros:

Cheaper than buying two mats Waterproof Ambient temperature remains 10-20 degrees above room temp



Cons:

Gets pretty hot without a temperature controller No warranty More expensive than standard size



5. Sunlight Supply Super Sprouter Propagation Station with 7-Inch Dome & Heat Mat (10″x20″)

This sprouting station from Sunlight Supply is great for cannabis because the greenhouse dome that comes included with the seed mat is extra tall. You can fit plants up to 7 inches tall in the bubble dome. The dome has 72 spaces for baby seedlings. You may need to thin them out and remove the males ASAP so that the other seedlings can spread their leaves and grow to fit the height of this dome. The seed mat that is included in this package fits under the dome perfectly in order to keep your babies nice and warm.

Price: $49.24

Pros:

Heat mat fits dome perfectly High quality and waterproof Tons of positive customer feedback



Cons:

Expensive May be overkill Can not be used for older seedlings



6. Apollo Horticulture Seedling Heat Mat (9″x20″) and Digital Thermostat Combo Set

This combo pack is my favorite heat mat for plants on the list because it includes a digital thermostat for your seedling heat mat. A temperature controller is very important to make sure that your mat never overheats your seedlings and that the temperature does not fluctuate below 70 degrees when the room temperature is relatively cold. Apollo is a well known brand in the hydroponics and cannabis growing world, and their products are known to be high quality and trustworthy.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Very inexpensive Well known brand High quality and waterproof



Cons:

Mini greenhouse not included Some customers did not experience enough warmth from the mat Some had issues with shipping



7. Ipomelo Durable Waterproof Seedling Heat Mat (10″x20″)

This seed mat from Ipomelo is one of the the cheapest options on this list, but it is still high quality and waterproof. If you are growing weed on a budget, you will appreciate the few dollars you can save with this mat. It is the standard size and will fit any standard mini greenhouse on top, or individual cups with clones or seedlings.

Price: $16

Pros:

Inexpensive Waterproof Reliable



Cons:

Not a well known brand Temperature controller not included Dome not included



8. Hydrofarm Seedling Heat Mat (10″x20″), Temperature Controller & JSV2 Lighting System

Here is an all in one system that is perfect for growing your own seeds or clones. Some growers have space in their grow tents, grow cabinets or rooms for a germination station. Seeds and clones prefer a different light spectrum than adult plants, so T5 lighting is ideal. This bundle is great for anyone who does not have extra space in their tent or cabinet, but can set up a separate area in their grow space just for seedlings or clones. The light comes on a stand so you do not even have to hang it from the ceiling.

Price: $114.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with temperature controller and light Light has its own stand Trusted brand



Cons:

Very expensive Germination dome not included Grow medium or soil not included



9. VIVOSUN Durable Waterproof Seedling Heat Mat (3″x20″)

This seed mat from VIVOSUN is an unusual size and shape. It is the standard 20″ long but only 3″ wide. This is good for anyone who is using plastic cups or mini pots to grow their seeds or clones. You can also fit it in narrow places, so if you do not have much space in your grow room or tent this could be a great solution for you.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Unusual size is perfect if you need a long and skinny mat Can be combined with multiples to form a custom shape Fits in narrow spaces



Cons:

Does not fit mini greenhouse domes Temperature controller not included Mini pots or cups not included



10. Apollo Horticulture Seedling Heat Mat for Propagation and Cloning (9″x20″)

Here is the same mat that is in the Apollo bundle listed above, but on its own without the temperature controller. As mentioned before, Apollo is a well known and trusted brand in the cannabis industry and they are known for their high quality products as well as stellar customer service. If you want a heat mat from a brand you can trust, this is a perfect choice. This mat is also very inexpensive, so if you need to purchase multiples you will not break the bank.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

High quality and steady temperature Trusted brand Waterproof



Cons:

No temperature controller included No seedling greenhouse dome included No grow medium or soil included



See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.