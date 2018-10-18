7 Best Grow Tents for Growing Weed: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Apollo Horticulture is an industry leading brand in all things hydroponics. They manufacutre high quality grow tents as well as everything lights and inline fans to accessories like air pumps, heating mats and bubble hash bags. They have a longstanding reputation and a lot of loyal customers who trust them for all of their hydro products.

Apollo grow tents are made of thick, durable, tear proof material with a light absorbing black outer layer and a highly reflective mylar inner layer as well as a removable mylar floor. They have heavy duty zippers that are double stitched to make sure that no light escapes when they are shut.

Apollo’s larger tents have multiple entry points on all sides, and different size openings so that you don’t let all of the heat and humidity escape when you need to take a peek in on your plants. There are circular holes on the top of the tent as well to make installing an inline fan ventilation system a breeze. The holes can be cinched to fit any size ducting, or shut if not in use.

These indoor grow tents are super durable with strong metal poles to lock the structure securely in place. They are easy to construct and require no tools, and they come with a 90 day warranty as. The box it is shipped in is discreet as well, with no identifying marks to say what is inside.

Apollo grow tents come in six sizes: 36″x20″x62″, 36″x36″x72″, 48″x24″x60″, 48″x48″x80″ (#1 Best Seller), 60″x60″x80″ and 96″x48″x80″.