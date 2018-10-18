9 Best Hydroponic Systems for Growing Cannabis (2018)

If you are a new cannabis grower, you may be a little bit overwhelmed with all of the gear and know-how that you need for a successful indoor grow operation. You will need a lot of equipment to set up your own hydroponics system from scratch, including materials for starting seeds, grow tray, reservoir, hydroponic lights, pots, growing medium, nutrients, inline fans for ventilation and more. The hydroponics systems in this list take the guesswork out for you and allow you to start growing weed from scratch faster.
General Hydroponics WaterFarmPrice: $59.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modular and totally customizable
- Does not require additional pump
- Does not leak
- Only grows one plant per pot
- Does not come with larger reservoir or with hydroponic lighting
- Can get expensive for larger grows
The Water Farm from General Hydroponics is a top quality modular system to get you started growing cannabis right away. Each kit comes with one grow pot and complete watering system, a starter of nutrients, and hydroton growing medium. You can purchase as many of these as you want to fit your grow space and you can always expand later if needed as well.
Find more General Hydroponics WaterFarm here information and reviews here.
General Hydroponics Farm ControllerPrice: $422.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes fully automatic watering system
- Great for larger systems with eight pots for growing cannabis
- Module, pots can be added or subtracted as needed.
- More expensive than other options
- Does not come with ventilation or hydroponic lighting
- Does not come with grow medium
This system from General Hydroponics takes the WaterFarm concept to a whole new level. It contains eight WaterFarm systems plus a large reservoir that holds 13 gallons of water and an 8 gallon control unit. This is a great deal if you want to use the HydroFarm and have a larger space, because you get each individual WaterFarm at a discount with the addition of the extra large reservoir. This system is almost foolproof and comes very highly reviewed.
Find more General Hydroponics Farm Controller information and reviews here.
Hydrofarm Hydroponic Megagarden SystemPrice: $148.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Easy to drain into a bucket or other container
- A relatively large system for beginners
- Not sold in Idaho
- Does not come with ventilation or lighting
- You cannot add on more plants later if needed
Hydrofarm’s Megagarden system is the ultimate all inclusive grow system for marijuana gardeners. You can grow 15 plants easily with this system and it fits in a relatively small space (22″x22″). It comes with 15 five inch grow pots, grow media, 7.5 gallon reservoir and pump, rock wool starter cubes for your clones, a starter bottle of nutrients, pH testing kit and complete instructions.
Find more Hydrofarm Hydroponic Megagarden System information and reviews here.
AutoPot 4pot Gravity Fed Watering SystemPrice: $214.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super easy to set up
- Large sized pots for nice sized marijuana plants
- Watering is fully automatic
- Not modular and only has 4 pots so it cannot expand if you want more plants
- Does not come with nutrients, growing medium, pH up or pH down solution
- You must buy grow lights separately
This 4 pot system is a great start for beginners who also do not have a whole lot of space to dedicate to cannabis, for example if you live in a small apartment. It is a gravity fed watering system with four buckets that are four gallons each. This is a good size for growing cannabis, you will not have to worry about the plants getting too big for the pots. This system can be used indoors or outdoors.
Find more AutoPot 4pot Gravity Fed Watering System information and reviews here.
TheBudGrower.com Complete Indoor Grow KitPrice: $579.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with everything you need to start growing right away
- Includes top quality soil
- Can be converted to pure hydroponics
- Not truly hydroponics due to soil
- No watering system included
- No warranty
This kit from TheBudGrower.com includes everything you need to set up a real grow op in your home, right out of the box. It includes a 24"x24"x60" Indoor Grow Tent, 150W High Pressure Sodium grow light, indoor hydroponics soil by FoxFarm, Coco Loco Potting Mix, 4" inline fan, 4" carbon air filter and all of the necessary hanging equipment and timers as well. SInce this is a soil growing kit, it is not truly hydroponics but can be easily converted into a hydroponics system by using an automatic watering system and hydroponic medium instead of soil.
Find more TheBudGrower.com Complete Indoor Grow Kit information and reviews here.
General Hydroponics RainForest Aeroponic SystemPrice: $267.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super compact with everything in on container
- High tech aeroponics system
- Very highly reviewed on amazon.com
- No warranty and more expensive than other options
- Hydroponic lighting is not included
- Does not come with nutrient solution
The Rainforest Aeroponic system is a little bit different from other systems on the list. Unlike regular hydroponic systems, aeroponics oxygenates th watter and nutrient solution before spraying a fine mist onto the plant’s roots directly. This kit is an all in one system with everything in one container that you need to start growing today. It is more compact than other systems and can be used indoors or outdoors.
Find more General Hydroponics RainForest Aeroponic System information and reviews here.
Cloudponics GroBoxPrice: $2,690.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully automated and app supported with automation and reminders for lighting, nutrients and more
- Attractive wooden design
- Large size for more space to grow
- Very expensive
- Large footprint may not work in all rooms
- App may not have every strain in it
The Cloudponics GroBox is the top of the line when it comes to growing cannabis. This is a professional grade product that includes all of the equipment needed to grow cannabis easily and without hassle. This system is fully automatic. It has its own GroApp that tracks nutrients, lighting, pH levels, temperature and more. It even sends you reminders when it is time to refill your nutrient solution. With this system you can grow 10 oz of herb in just three months.
The GroBox is also attractive enough to display out in the open like a normal piece of furniture, and with the included carbon filter and fan you don't have to worry about odors escaping.
Cloudponics Hydro Kit Fully Automated Complete at-Home Hydroponic Grow SystemPrice: $1,980.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully automated and smart phone compatible
- Uses AI to constantly improve their plant care recipes
- Easy to set up
- Expensive
- No warranty
- App may not include all strains
This hydroponics system from Cloudponics is fully automated and can be monitered and controlled from your smartphone. Simply select a strain from the CloudPonics app and the system will nurture your plants from seed to harvest. It is fully customizable and uses crowd source data to create care recipes for each strain. This system uses AI in ther Personal Grow Trainer program in order to constantly improve their care recipes for each strain. THe APp tracks your nutrients, lighting, pH levels and temperature, and it will send you a reminder when it is time to refill your reservoir or adjust the levels of any of these factors.
Find more Cloudponics Hydro Kit information and reviews here.
Grobo One Automated Grow BoxPrice: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Log in to the app for custom lighting, watering, and nutrient schedules
- Includes sensors for pH and humidity
- Comes set up and ready to go
- More expensive than other grow cabinets
- Product description does not say whether cannabis is in the app
- New product with not a lot of reviews yet
The Grobo grow box is a stealth, all-inclusive grow cabinet that has all of the features you need, along with a modern and attractive design. This is a grow cabinet that you can display right out in the open like any other piece of furniture, instead of hidiing it out of sight. Grobo is easy to use, with sensors, carbon filter for odors, built in LED lights, custom nutrient and pH adjustment, and coco pod growng medium. It has a secure steel security lock to ensure that your plants stay private. You can even chose your plants in the Grobo app to use their customized recipes for lighting, nutrient and watering schedules.
Dimensions: 4 feet tall, 14" deep and 14" wide
Find more Grobo One Automated Grow Box information and reviews here.
I want to make a10 12 20 plant system deep water culture system with a top drip system. Please give good ideas and not to much money
What about the environmental controller? SmartBee Controllers has a networked garden concept that gives the grower the ability to monitor and control their indoor environment remotely using their smart phone, tablet or PC. They can control lights, temperature, humidity, CO2, pH and water content 24/7. An amazing product. Easy to use and understand.