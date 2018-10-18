9 Best Hydroponic Systems for Growing Cannabis (2018)

The Cloudponics GroBox is the top of the line when it comes to growing cannabis. This is a professional grade product that includes all of the equipment needed to grow cannabis easily and without hassle. This system is fully automatic. It has its own GroApp that tracks nutrients, lighting, pH levels, temperature and more. It even sends you reminders when it is time to refill your nutrient solution. With this system you can grow 10 oz of herb in just three months.

The GroBox is also attractive enough to display out in the open like a normal piece of furniture, and with the included carbon filter and fan you don't have to worry about odors escaping.