Top 10 Best Heat Mats For Cannabis Seedlings & Clones: Compare, Buy & Save

Germinating cannabis seeds at home is a fantastic way to save money in your grow op. Clones are expensive, running $5-$20 per plant, and since they are exact genetic copies of their parents they do not follow the natural life cycle of a plant. Clones can be convenient if they are readily available, and also give you a faster harvest since they are further along in the life cycle than seedlings, but for some people finding high quality clones of the right strains is not possible. Luckily it is easy to germinate seedlings at home, and to weed out the male plants so that you are left with only flowering females. With a minimal amount of equipment, you can germinate your own seeds at home in a matter of days. One of the most important pieces of equipment you will need is a seedling heat mat. Seedlings are delicate baby plants that need just the right environment to grow and thrive. They need to be kept at a steady temperature of about 75 degrees, but not any hotter than 90 degrees. Even if you are creating your own clones from your own mother plant, a heat mat is very helpful and can increase your chances of success dramatically. Heated seed mats allow you to start seedlings or clones at any time of year, even when it is cold outside. In this article we will go over the top 10 best seed mats of different sizes and capabilities to find out which one suits your grow op best. You will also need a temperature controller and plastic dome for your seedlings. Some of the bundles below include this equipment to save you money on the total cost.

1. Plant Babies Seed Starter Propagation Heat Mat (10″x20″)

This is an excellent basic heat mat from Plant Babies. It is a standard size, 10 “x20” and can fit a regular sized plastic mini greenhouse on top. Or, you can put your seedlings directly on top with paper towels or plastic cups. This heat mat is capable of heating seedlings to 10 to 20 degrees over the ambient temperature, in order to improve your chances of successful germination.

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Works well and keeps a steady temperature

Inexpensive

Good customer service

Cons:

Not always in stock

Temperature controller sold separately

No free shipping

2. Jump Start Germination Station With Heat Mat (10″x20″), Tray, 72-Cell Pack Dome

This Germination Station from Jump Start contains both a seedling heat mat and a dome greenhouse for your seedlings. You can fit 72 individual plants in the dome, so this small sized package is great even for larger grow ops. Once the seedlings get too big for the dome, however, they will need to be transplanted into larger containers such as mini pots or plastic cups. You still want to keep these larger seedlings warm, so you may need a heater in your grow room or more seed mats.

Price: $29.51 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with mini greenhouse

High quality seed mat

Fits 72 seedlings

Cons:

Temperature controller not included

Grow medium or soil sold separately

Relatively expensive

3. Seedz Seed Starter Heat Mat (10″x20″) With Free Plant Stakes

This package includes both a seed starter mat and plant stakes. Plant stakes are helpful to marijuana growers who are starting multiple strains from seed. Unless you are very experienced, all cannabis seedlings look identical no matter what the strain is. Using plant stakes from the beginning will ensure that you do not mix up your strains. You can also purchase this mat in Large (20.75″x48″) size for twice the space.

Price: $19.88

Pros:

High quality waterproof mat

Free plant stakes included

Comes in large size as well

Cons:

A bit more expensive

No temperature controller

Hard to contact customer support

4. Root Radiance Seeding & Germination Heat Mat (20″x48″)

This seed mat by Root Radiance is extra large, twice the size of standard heat mats. This is a good solution for larger grow ops, or if you want to keep different strains in their own mini greenhouse separate from each other. It is a bit more expensive than other mats, but not as costly as buying two 10″x20″ mats separately. If you do not need quite such a large space you can also purchase this mat in the standard size. Both sizes are durable, water resistant, and long lasting.

Price: $36.93 with free shipping

Pros: