5 Best Dab Nails: Is a Ceramic, Quartz, or Titanium Nail Best For You?

This ERRL Gear Quartz Domeless Nail stands out because it’s made of high-quality quartz. Experts agree that quartz preserves the flavor of concentrates better than any other material available.

Simply put, choosing a quartz nail will provide the best flavor in your dabbing experience. That’s why dab connoisseurs prefer quartz bangers or nails over any other material.

A quartz banger is just a quartz nail that’s shaped like a tiny bucket, or a cylinder with the top cut off. This model features the cylindrical shape of a quartz banger. Many dabbers prefer this shape, because, depending on the consistency of your concentrate, you may not even need a dab tool. You can just drop your cannabis concentrate into the quartz banger and dab on!

This nail is also domeless, which similarly simplifies your dabbing experience. (With a domeless nail, you don’t need a vapor dome.)

This quartz nail fits all 14.5mm male joints. This is a common size for dab rigs, but you’ll want to double-check your joint size! (This dab nail is slightly less versatile than others on this list, which are designed to fit dab rigs of multiple joint sizes.)

Quartz nails are also the quickest to heat up with your dab torch. You won’t be sitting there blasting your nail with fire for as long as ceramic or titanium nails. Of course, quartz also cools down the quickest, so you’ll probably need to re-heat your nail between dabs.

But that’s a small price to pay, according to most dab connoisseurs, for superior flavor.

However, if you need a more durable or versatile nail (or if you’re interested in a titanium e-nail), read on for our picks in other materials.