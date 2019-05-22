5 Best Dab Nails: Is a Ceramic, Quartz, or Titanium Nail Best For You?

Friends don’t let friends buy glass dab nails. Glass nails often come included with cheap dab rigs, but glass can’t withstand high heat. And high heat is kind of an important part of dabbing.
Don’t break another nail. Time to invest in a quartz banger. Or a domeless titanium nail. Or a ceramic nail. Or even — if you’re ready to spend more up-front — a titanium e-nail. Happy dabbing!
-
This ERRL Gear Quartz Domeless Nail stands out because it’s made of high-quality quartz. Experts agree that quartz preserves the flavor of concentrates better than any other material available.
Simply put, choosing a quartz nail will provide the best flavor in your dabbing experience. That’s why dab connoisseurs prefer quartz bangers or nails over any other material.
A quartz banger is just a quartz nail that’s shaped like a tiny bucket, or a cylinder with the top cut off. This model features the cylindrical shape of a quartz banger. Many dabbers prefer this shape, because, depending on the consistency of your concentrate, you may not even need a dab tool. You can just drop your cannabis concentrate into the quartz banger and dab on!
This nail is also domeless, which similarly simplifies your dabbing experience. (With a domeless nail, you don’t need a vapor dome.)
This quartz nail fits all 14.5mm male joints. This is a common size for dab rigs, but you’ll want to double-check your joint size! (This dab nail is slightly less versatile than others on this list, which are designed to fit dab rigs of multiple joint sizes.)
Quartz nails are also the quickest to heat up with your dab torch. You won’t be sitting there blasting your nail with fire for as long as ceramic or titanium nails. Of course, quartz also cools down the quickest, so you’ll probably need to re-heat your nail between dabs.
But that’s a small price to pay, according to most dab connoisseurs, for superior flavor.
However, if you need a more durable or versatile nail (or if you’re interested in a titanium e-nail), read on for our picks in other materials.
Find more ERRL Gear Quartz Domeless Nail information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Ultra-Durable Nail: Oil Pan Domeless Titanium NailPrice: $27.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made from Grade 2 Titanium for durability
- Fits both 14.5 and 18mm joints
- Easy to clean, thanks to an oil pan that unscrews
- Oil pan features 6 vapor inlets
- Domeless design makes dabbing easier
- Titanium heats up faster than other nail materials
- Titanium may not always deliver as clean flavor as quartz bangers
- Oil pan design is not as deep as some bangers
- More expensive than some nails
This Oil Pan Titanium Nail stands out because it’s made from titanium, which is considered one of the highest quality materials when you compare the best nails for dabbing. It’s also domeless, which eliminates the need for a vapor dome. (Eliminating the need for a vapor dome makes dabbing a little bit easier.)
It’s also versatile, designed for use with multiple dab rigs. It fits both 14.5mm and 18.8mm female glass-on-glass joints. These are the two most common sizes for glass joints on dab rigs, so you’ll almost definitely be able to make this domeless titanium nail work with your existing rig.
It’s made from Grade 2 titanium, which guarantees durability. This is also the only grade of titanium you want in a titanium nail, for health reasons. (Lower-grade titanium can release byproducts under intense heat.)
Experts agree that titanium nails will last you the longest because they’re virtually unbreakable. So while this might cost more than some other nails, you can rest assured it’s money well spent.
Most cheap dab rigs come with glass nails. But glass nails, dabbers agree, will break almost instantly. That’s because glass can’t withstand extreme temperature changes (which are sort an essential part of dabbing, thanks to high-powered butane dab torches).
With this durable nail, you won’t have to worry about it breaking.
Plus, the spacious oil pan features six vapor inlets, making for a smooth dab. The oil pan also unscrews, which makes it easy to clean. Some users noticed a little bit of their concentrate dripping down below the oil pan, but they found it easy to recycle this material for their next dab.
Very few nails include these advanced features, like cooling ridges and vapor inlets. This is an advanced titanium nail, and it should last you a long time. Happy dabbing!
Find more Oil Pan Domeless Titanium Concentrate Nail information and reviews here.
-
3. Best For Use With Epic Collection of Dab Rigs: TANCHEN Universal Domeless Titanium NailPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- "Universal" design fits all dab rigs
- Made of Grade 2 Titanium
- Extremely durable
- Domeless banger design for ultimate dabbing ease
- Skinny downstem
- Titanium can impart a metallic flavor to your dabs
- Titanium can take a while to heat up
This Tanchen 6-in-1 Titanium Nail stands out because it can fit any dab rig. It’s a “six-in-one” nail, because it can fit every joint size (10mm, 14.4mm, and 18.8mm), and it also comes with a male-female adapter. (So it can fit both male and female joints.)
That covers every kind of dab rig. So if you have an epic collection of dab rigs, and you want one nail to rule them all, this could be perfect for you.
It’s also made of Grade 2 Titanium (which is the only kind of titanium you want in your titanium nail, for health reasons). This also means it is virtually indestructible. Ceramic and quartz nails are more durable than glass nails, but they still break if you drop them. Titanium nails, however, will not.
If you’ve broken several dab nails already, it may be time to invest in a titanium nail like this.
Plus, if you’re that clumsy, you probably keep getting new dab rigs, too. Luckily, with this one-size-fits-all nail, you’ll be able to use it with any new dab rig you might acquire.
This nail features a “banger” design. Bangers are the nails that are shaped like tiny buckets. This makes it easier to use without a dab tool. (If your concentrates are a user-friendly, waxy consistency, you can simply drop your dab material into the bucket.)
Plus, this nail is domeless, making your dabs even easier. Most serious dabbers use domeless nails exclusively.
Find more TANCHEN Universal Domeless Titanium Nail information and reviews here.
-
4. Best For Taking Several Dabs in a Row: G-Spot Domeless Ceramic Oil NailPrice: $15.00Pros:
Cons:
- Ceramic nails hold heat longer
- Domeless nail made of ceramic is perfect for multiple dabs
- Fits both 14.5mm or 18.8mm joints (most common sizes on dab rigs)
- If you drop it, ceramic may crack
- Less flavorful dabs than quartz (but better flavor than titanium)
- Less durable than titanium
This G-Spot Domeless Nail stands out because it’s ceramic, which holds heat well. This allows you to take your time, and even to take multiple dabs without grabbing your torch again.
This is also a domeless nail. Domeless nails are easier to work with, so they’re also preferable if you like to take multiple dabs at once. Avid dabbers almost exclusively swear by domeless nails.
Ceramic nails also provide better flavor than titanium, which can impart a metallic tinge to all your concentrate vapors.
This is versatile because it will fit dab rigs with female joints that are either 14.5mm or 18.8mm.
While some ceramic nails are less durable, this concentrate nail can withstand temperatures up to 1600 degrees, thanks to its nonporous material.
Find more G-Spot Domeless Ceramic Oil Nail information and reviews here.
-
5. Best E-Nail: ERRL Gear Domeless Titanium Electronic NailPrice: $32.00Pros:
Cons:
- E-nails allow you to set your desired temperature
- No butane torch required
- "6 in 1" design means it fits any dab rig joint
- Domeless design for easier dabbing
- Grade 2 Titanium means it's virtually indestructible
- You must purchase heating wand separately
- Heating wands for e-nails can be very expensive
- E-nails are not exactly super portable
- Titanium nails can impart a metallic flavor
This ERRL Gear nail stands out because it’s an e-nail. Electronic nails are considered the pinnacle of dabbing connoisseurship — if you can afford them.
This e-nail may not seem expensive on its own. But you have to buy the heating wand separately. This could run you over a hundred bucks.
But electronic nails allow users to accurately control temperatures, setting their desired temperature with a digital gauge. You can experiment to find your optimal temperature for vaporizing hash, wax, oil, shatter, rosin, and live resin. Plus, they eliminate the need for butane torches.
And while some dabbers love firing up their dab torch, to others, the process of heating a nail can feel a little too “druggy.”
This is a great solution. It’s also perfect for the high-tech dabber — and for everyone who wants to share multiple dabs over an extended period of time. There’s no reheating the nail with your torch every time.
However, e-nails require a certain degree of caution and responsibility. They can reach temperatures upwards of 1000 degrees F. If there are pets or children in the home, this seems like a bad idea.
(Of course, so does a dab torch. However, there are dab torches available with reliable, parent-approved safety locks. We’ve included some of these models in our roundup of the best dab torches.)
It will fit any dab rig, because it’s another 6-in-1 universal nail. It’ easily interchangeable with any dab rig, because it fits 10mm, 14.5mm and 18.8mm male and female joints.
- When you’re shopping for your heating wand, take note that this e-nail will fit both 16mm and 20mm heating wands.
Find more ERRL Gear "6 in 1" Domeless Titanium Electronic Nail information and reviews here.
Why didn't we include any super cheap nail for dabbing?
Because cheap nails are made of glass, and glass nails break. Almost instantly. Because dab torches are hot, and glass nails aren't built to withstand that kind of heat.
You should only get a glass nail if you enjoy breaking your dab nails.
Maybe you love puns. Maybe you love to say to your friends, "What, you broke a nail? Oh no, better get a nail file!" And then snicker to yourself.
In that case, knock yourself out. Buy cheap glass nails in bulk.
But this list was developed for serious dabbers. To compile it, we spoke to some of the sharpest minds in dabbing.
This is a whole new sort of nail file.
